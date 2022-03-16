AEW Dark Results 3/15/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

First Match: (50-24) The Young Bucks & (9-35-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (1-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana and Alan Angels) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nick Jackson and Alan Angels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nick applies a side headlock. Angels whips Nick across the ring. Nick drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Angels drops down on the canvas. Nick leapfrogs over Angels. Angels lunges over Nick. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Nick tags in Matt. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels kicks Matt in the gut. Angels tags in Uno. Double Irish Whip. Matt kicks Angels in the chest. Matt applies a side headlock. Uno whips Matt across the ring. Matt runs into Uno. Uno with a running shoulder tackle. Matt drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno kicks the right knee of Matt. Uno stomps on Matt’s hands. Cabana chops Matt’s fingers. Uno tags in Cabana. Double Irish Whip. Matt holds onto the ropes. Nick tags himself in. Dark Order sends The Bucks face first into the canvas. Stereo Hand Stomps. Nick tags in Cutler. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Uno tags in Angels. The Bucks leaves Cutler hanging. Double Hip Toss. Angels with a Flying Dropkick for a two count. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels kicks Cutler in the gut. Angels tags in Cabana.

Cabana with a gut punch. Cabana slaps Cutler in the chest. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno tags in Angels. Angels kicks Cutler in the gut. Angels uppercuts Cutler. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Cutler side steps Cabana and Uno into the turnbuckles. Cutler sends Angels crashing to the outside. Cutler misfired on the diving tag. Uno tags in Angels. Angels with the elbow drop for a two count. Cutler reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels kicks Cutler in the face. Angels goes for a Flying Axe Handle, but Cutler puts his foot up in the air. Cutler tags in Nick. Nick ducks a clothesline from Uno. Nick with The Roundhouse Kick. Nick with a Spinning Back Kick. Nick follows that with a Windmill Kick to Angels. Nick with a Rising Knee Strike. Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Nick tags in Matt. Matt knocks Cabana off the ring apron. Matt with a Double Wrecking Ball Dropkick. GutBuster/SomerSault NeckBreaker Combination. The Bucks poses for the crowd.

Matt sends Angels face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Matt is throwing haymakers at Angels. Matt repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Matt tags in Nick. Nick slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Simultaneous tag to Cutler. Cutler applies The Full Nelson Lock. Angels kicks Nick in the face. The Bucks inadvertently chops and superkicks Cutler. The Bucks stops Angels in his tracks. The Bucks goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a Double Hurricanrana. Angels tags in Cabana. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana delivers Two Bionic Elbows. The Bucks kicks Cabana in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Cabana hits The Quebrada. Cabana drops Cutler with The Flying Apple for a two count. Cabana tags in Uno. Assisted Hip Attack. Uno with The Flatliner. Uno tags in Angels. Angels connects with The Frog SPlash for a two count. Uno uses Nick’s right leg as a weapon. Assisted NeckBreaker. Cutler SuperKicks Uno. Cabana responds with another Bionic Elbow. The Bucks side steps Cabana into the turnbuckles. SuperKick Party. The Bucks plants Angels with The BTE Trigger. The Bucks drags Cutler on top of Angels to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-24) The Young Bucks & (10-35-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-4) Ruby Soho vs. (0-13) Ashley D’Amboise

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Soho applies a courting hold. Soho grabs a side headlock. Amboise whips Soho across the ring. Soho drops Amboise with a shoulder tackle. Amboise drops down on the canvas. Amboise leapfrogs over Soho. Amboise dropkicks Soho. Amboise flexes her muscles. Soho regroups in the corner.

Amboise ducks a clothesline from Soho. Standing Switch Exchange. Soho sends Amboise to the corner. Amboise dives over Soho. Arm-Drag Exchange. Soho drops Amboise with The STO. Soho applies a straight jacket hold. Amboise ducks a clothesline from Soho. Amboise rolls Soho over for a two count. Soho blocks a boot from Amboise. Soho with a knee lift. Soho SuperKicks Amboise. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-4) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-2) Josh Woods vs. (0-1) AC Adams

Adams adheres to the code of honor. Woods with a double leg takedown. Adams slaps Woods in the face. Woods kicks Adams in the gut. Woods with a sharp knee strike. Woods with a Butterfly Suplex. Woods is fired up. Woods with the irish whip. Woods catches Adams in mid-air. Woods connects with The Reverse Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-2) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (41-9) Ricky Starks vs. (0-6) Darian Bengston

Wrist Lock Exchange. Bengston drop steps into a side headlock. Starks transitions into a hammerlock. Bengston applies the cravate. Starks answers with a front face lock. Bengston ducks a clothesline from Starks. Bengston applies a waist lock. Starks decks Bengston with a back elbow smash. Starks with a corner clothesline. Starks repeatedly stomps on Bengston’s chest. Starks poses for the crowd. Starks with a flying double axe handle strike. Starks bodyslams Bengston. Starks with a running elbow drop for a two count.

Starks slaps Bengston in the back of the head. Starks with a forearm smash. Bengston kicks Starks in the face. Starks with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Starks pops back on his feet. Starks hammers down on the left shoulder of Bengston. Starks clotheslines Bengston. Bengston is displaying his fighting spirit. Starks goes for The Kitchen Sink, but Bengston rolls him over for a one count. Bengston ducks a clothesline from Starks. Starks connects with The Spear. Starks plants Bengston with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-9) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (36-20) Diamante vs. (0-2) Session Moth Martina

Diamante has no time for Martina’s dancing. Diamante clotheslines Martina. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante uppercuts Martina. Diamante whips Martina into the turnbuckles. Martina side steps Diamante into the turnbuckles. Diamante kicks Martina in the face. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Diamante uppercuts the back of Martina’s neck for a two count. Diamante applies an arm-bar.

Diamante talks smack to Martina. Diamante grabs the jaw of Martina. Diamante drags Martina down to the mat. Martina with forearm shivers. Marinta HeadButts Diamante. Martina with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Martina is displaying her frustration. Diamante with a double leg takedown. The referee caught Diamante using the middle rope for leverage. Martina rolls Diamante over for a two count. Martina with a forearm smash. Diamante answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Diamante kicks Martina in the gut. Diamante connects with Code Red to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-20) Diamante via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (14-10) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (3-27) Chaos Project

John Silver and Serpentico will start things off. Serpentico mocks Silver. Serpentico shakes the ropes. Silver bodyslams Serpentico. Silver poses for the crowd. Silver whips Serpentico across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver with Two Big Biel Throws. Silver knocks Luther off the ring apron. Serpentico attacks Silver from behind. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Serpentico tags in Luther. Double Irish Whip. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Luther dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Silver. Luther with a Leg Lariat. Luther tags in Serpentico. Double Irish Whip. Luther picks up Serpentico.

Silver denies The Battering Ram Attack. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with two clotheslines. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Reynolds rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Reynolds with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Reynolds goes for a Double Underhook BackBreaker, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Reynolds avoids The SuperKick. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Silver SuperKicks Luther. Silver with a Running Pump Kick. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Reynolds with a TombStone PileDriver/Knee Drop Combination. Reynolds tags in Silver. Dark Order connects with The Dark Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-10) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-13) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-3) Marina Tucker

Tucker talks smack to Hirsch after the bell rings. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hirsch punches Tucker in the back. Hirsch with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hirsch applies a front face lock. Tucker drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Tucker clotheslines Hirsch for a one count. Hirsch reverses out of the irish whip from Tucker.

Hirsch with a running forearm smash. Hirsch sweeps out the legs of Tucker. Hirsch hits The Shotgun Meteora. Hirsch with a Delayed Dropkick for a two count. Hirsch clubbing short-arm clotheslines. Hirsch whips Tucker across the ring. Tucker holds onto the ropes. Tucker uppercuts Hirsch. Tucker rolls Hirsch over for a two count. Hirsch blocks a boot from Tucker. Hirsch sends Tucker face first into the middle rope. Hirsch connects with a Running Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Tucker tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (34-13) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eight Match: (8-9) Top Flight vs. (0-3) Ariya Daivari & (0-7) Invictus Khash

Dante Martin and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari applies a side headlock. Dante whips Daivari across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Daivari sends Dante into the ropes. Daivari leapfrogs over Dante. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Daivari with a running knee lift. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante backflips over Daivari. Dante applies a wrist lock. Dante tags in Darius. Following a snap mare takeover, Arm-Ringer/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Darius applies a wrist lock. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Daivari punches Darius in the back. Daivari tags in Khash. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash applies the cravate. Darius rolls Khash over for a two count. Darius with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Darius avoids the cheap shot from Daivari. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khash drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Darius whips Khash across the ring. Khash drops Darius with a shoulder tackle. Darius drops down on the canvas. Darius knocks Daivari off the ring apron.

Darius dives over Khash. Darius with a deep arm-drag. Darius dropkicks Khash. Darius ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Dante dropkicks Daivari. Dante with a SpringBoard Double Crossbody Block. Stereo Dropkicks. Darius applies a side headlock. Khash made the blind tag. Darius unloads a flurry of strikes. Khash sends Daivari shoulder first into the steel ring post. Khash rolls Darius back into the ring. Khash goes into the cover for a two count. Khash brings Darius down to the mat. Khash applies The Cobra Clutch. Darius grabs a side headlock. Khash whips Darius across the ring. Daivari kicks Darius in the back. Khash hyperextends the left shoulder of Darius. Khash tags in Daivari. Daivari wraps the left shoulder of Darius around the top rope. Daivari slams Darius head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari abuses the referee’s five count. Khash slams the left shoulder of Darius on the top rope. Daivari drops Darius with The Divorce Court for a two count. Daivari tags in Khash. Daivari kicks Darius in the face. Khash stomps on the left shoulder of Darius. Khash with a straight right hand. Darius rolls Khash over for a two count. Khash tags in Daivari.

Darius crawls under Daivari. Darius with a JawBreaker. Darius ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Dante knocks Khash off the apron. Dante with two elbow knockdowns. Dante whips Daivari across the ring. Dante kicks Khash off the apron. Dante backflips over Daivari. Dante hits The SlingBlade NeckBreaker for a two count. Khash sends Dante to the apron. Dante with a desperation boot. Daivari pulls Dante off the apron. Daivari rolls Dante back into the ring. Khash with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Daivari lands The Persian Lion Splash for a two count. Dante with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Daivari stomps on Dante’s chest. Daivari tags in Khash. Daivari and Khash goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante shoves Khash into Daivari. Darius tags himself in. Darius with an Apron Enzuigiri. Double Chop to Daivari. Darius thrust kicks the midsection of Daivari. Dante kicks Daivari in the chest. Darius clotheslines Daivari over the top rope. Dante dropkicks Daivari off the apron. Assisted Seated Senton. Darius connects with The Bridging Deadlift German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-9) Top Flight via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (52-19) Preston Vance w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (15-46) Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance shoves Solow into the canvas. Solow drop steps into a side headlock. Vance whips Solow across the ring. Vance drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow regroups on the outside. Vance rolls Solow back into the ring. Solow kicks Vance in the gut. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow with a knife edge chop. Vance denies the irish whip. Vance scores the elbow knockdown. Vance transitions into a corner mount. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow side steps Vance into the ropes. Marshall trips Vance from the outside. Solow with a leaping knee lift. Marshall attacks Vance behind the referee’s back. Solow with a toe kick. Solow rolls Vance back into the ring.

Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow mocks Vance. Vance with heavy bodyshots. Solow ducks a clothesline from Vance. Solow dropkicks Vance for a two count. Solow goes for The Pedigree, but Vance counters with a Back Body Drop. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Solow across the ring. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance goes for The Full Nelson Lock, but Solow rolls him over for a two count. Solow SuperKicks Vance. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat for a two count. The referee has ejected Marshall from the ringside area. Comoroto Spears Vance. Nick Comoroto drags Solow on top of Vance. Solow hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Comorot. Vance nails Comoroto with The Pump Kick. Vance avoids The Windmill Kick. Vance makes Solow tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (53-19) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (23-18) Emi Sakura vs. (0-7) Shalonce Royal

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura with a double leg takedown. Sakura stands on the back of Royal’s knees. Sakura applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Sakura sends Royal back first into the canvas. Royal attacks the midsection of Sakura. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Royal sings in Sakura’s ears. Royal with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Royal hits The Flatliner for a two count. Royal goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sakura counters with a Twisting Flatliner. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura scores the ankle pick. Sakura poses for the crowd. Sakura connects with The Twisting Vader Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-18) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (48-10) Lance Archer vs. (0-5) Sage Scott w/Jake St. Patrick

Archer attacks Scott during his entrance. Scott slaps Archer in the face. Archer with a running shoulder tackle. Archer clotheslines Jake St. Patrick. Forearm Exchange. Archer sends Scott face first into the ring apron. Archer rolls Scott back into the ring. Archer walks over Patrick’s back. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer with The Full Nelson Slam. Archer tells the crowd to shut up. Scott with a straight right hand. Scott kicks Archer in the face. Archer slaps Patrick in the face. Archer with a knife edge chop. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory. After the match, Archer Chokeslams Patrick.

Winner: (49-10) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (19-15) Daniel Garcia & (15-11) 2.0 vs. (0-3) Luke Sampson, (0-6) Mike Reed, (0-3) Shayne Stetson In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Lee and Shayne Stetson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee with three clotheslines. Lee talks smack to Stetson. Lee tags in Parker. Parker uppercuts Stetson. Parker with The Big Boot. Parker stomps on Stetson’s face. Parker applies a wrist lock. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia knocks Sampson off the ring apron. Garcia scores the elbow knockdown. Garcia taunts Reed. Garcia goes for a Bodyslam, but Stetson lands back on his feet.

Stetson tags in Reed. Reed ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Reed with a forearm smash. Garcia slaps Reed in the chest. Garcia hits The Back Drop Driver. Garcia tags in Parker. Parker repeatedly stomps on Reed’s back. Parker punches Reed in the back. Parker is picking Reed apart in the corner. Reed tags in Sampson. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Lee applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Garcia. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show. Garcia makes Sampson tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (20-15) Daniel Garcia & (16-11) 2.0 via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (65-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (6-8) Jora Johl

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a hammerlock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Johl whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian runs into Johl. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Johl. Kazarian with a running shoulder tackle. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Johl backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl grabs a side headlock. Kazaarian reverses the hold. Johl whips Kazarian across the ring. Johl blocks The Counter Hip Toss. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Johl. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Johl holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Johl backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian unloads three knife edge chops. Kazarian with a forearm smash.

Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian with a leg lariat. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Johl with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kazarian decks Johl with a back elbow smash. Johl Powerslams Kazarian. Johl with a forearm smash. Johl punches Kazarian in the back. Johl with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Kazarian is lighting up Johl’s chest. Johl dropkicks Kazarian. Johl repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Johl pulls Kazarian off the bottom rope. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Johl. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm sash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian bodyslams Johl. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Johl scores the ankle pick. Johl rolls Kazarian over for a two count. Johl ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Johl HeadButts Kazarian. Kazarian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kazarian makes Johl tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (66-29) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

