AEW Dark Results 3/16/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (39-14) Luchasaurus vs. (3-8) Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luchasaurus backs Bononi into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Quick shoving contest. Shoulder Block Exchange. Luchasaurus drops down on the canvas. Luchasaurus leapfrogs over Bononi. Luchasaurus with a Running Boot. Another drop down/leapfrog sequence. Luchasaurus with a leaping thrust kick. Luchasaurs with a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus delivers his combination. Bononi kicks Luchasaurus in the gut. Bononi with a back elbow smash. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Luchasaurus. Bononi with another back elbow smash. Bononi sends Luchasaurus to the corner. Luchasaurus clotheslines Bononi. Avalon trips Luchasaurus from the outside. Luchasaurus side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Bononi launches Luchasaurus over the top rope. Luchasaurus HeadButts Bononi. Avalon continues to run interference. Bononi dropkicks Luchasaurus off the ring apron. Bononi drives Luchasaurus back first into the steel barricade. Bononi runs Luchasaurus into the apron. Avalon talks smack to Luchasaurus.

Bononi repeatedly stomps on Luchasaurus back. Avalon with clubbing blows to Luchasaurus back. Luchasaurus starts choking Avalon. Bononi attacks Luchasaurus from behind. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Bononi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Bononi repeatedly drives his knee into the back of Luchasaurus. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bononi argues with the referee. Bononi toys around with Luchasaurus. Bononi kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Luchasaurus blocks a punch from Bononi. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus teep kicks Bononi. Luchasaurus HeadButts Bononi. Luchasaurus with combo strikes in the corner. Luchasaurus with a Release German Suplex. Luchasaurus follows that with a Corkscrew RoundHouse Kick. Luchasaurus brings Avalon into the ring. Bononi drops Luchasaurus with The Big Boot for a two count. Avalon continues to jump on the apron. Luchasaurus shoves Bononi into Avalon. Luchasaurus hits The Extinction for a two count. Bononi denies The Chokeslam. Forearm Exchange. Bononi with a knee lift. Bononi decks Luchasaurus with a back elbow smash. Luchasaurus matrix under a clothesline from Bononi. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Bononi. Luchasaurus connects with The Standing MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-14) Luchasaurus via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-6) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-1) Savannah Evans

Evans pie faces Hirsch. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Evans regroups in the corner. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Evans shoves Hirsch. Hirsch continues to dish out forearms. Evans denies the sunset flip. Evans whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Evans with a Spinning Side Slam. Evans repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans punches Hirsch in the back. Evans puts her leg on the back of Hirsch’s neck.

Evans slaps Hirsch in the back. Hirsch is pissed. Evans bodyslams Hirsch. Evans kicks Hirsch in the back. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans sends Hirsch to the corner. Hirsch side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Hirsch with a running forearm smash. Hirsch with a ShotGun Meteora. Hirsch follows that with a Rebound Dropkick. Hirsch hits The Pop Up Back Drop Driver. Evans fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Evans catches Hirsch in mid-air. Evans connects with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Hirsch kicks the left hamstring of Evans. Hirsch with a Running Boot. Hirsch makes Evans tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (5-6) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Third Match: (17-17) John Silver w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs (0-8) John Skyler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Skyler whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Skyler with a shoulder tackle. Skyler drops down on the canvas. Skyler leapfrogs over Silver. Silver lunges over Skyler. Silver with a Hurricanrana. Silver dropkicks Skyler. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver unloads three mid-kicks. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Skyler catches Silver in mid-air. Skyler with The Rolling Senton. Skyler with a Senton Splash. Skyler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Skyler buries his shoulder into the midsection of Silver. Skyler sends Silver chest first into the turnbuckles. Skyler applies a waist lock. Silver with four sharp elbow strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver kicks Skyler in the chest. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Silver. Skyler uppercuts Silver. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver nails Skyler with The Running Boot. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-17) John Silver via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (16-9) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabain vs. (0-13) Tesha Price

Price side steps Ford into the turnbuckles. Ford uses the ropes to her advantage. Ford kicks the left knee of Price. Ford punches Price in the back. Ford with a straight right hand. Ford whips Price across the ring. Price kicks Ford in the chest. Ford denies The RoundHouse Kick. Ford with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Price. Ford sends Price to the corner. Price dives over Ford. Price with a spinning back elbow strike. Ford regroups on the outside. Ford trips Price. Ford slaps Price in the face.

Ford is choking Price with her boot. Ford repeatedly stomps on Price’s chest. Ford with a Rebound Meteora on the ring apron for a two count. Ford has Price draped across the top strand. Ford with a Running Boot. Ford puts her leg on the back of Price’s neck. Ford drives Price throat first into the top rope. Ford hits The GutBuster for a two count. Ford whips Price into the turnbuckles. Price avoids the handspring back elbow smash. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Ford denies The Running Bulldog. Ford drops Price with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ford connects with The Handspring Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-9) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (9-16) Luther & (5-24) Serpentico vs. (0-25) Fuego Del Sol & (0-5) Jake St. Patrick

Serpentico attacks Del Sol before the bell rings. Luther is throwing haymakers at Patrick. Luther with the irish whip. Luther with two corner clotheslines. Luther drops Patrick with a short-arm clothesline. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a one count. Serpentico repeatedly slams Patrick’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther tags himself in. Meeting Of The Minds. Luther PowerBombs Patrick for a two count. Luther tugs on Patrick’s hair. Luther goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Patrick lands back on his feet. Patrick avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Patrick tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Del Sol unloads a flurry of strikes. Del Sol with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick/Slice Bread Combination. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Luther. Del Sol hits The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Luther. Del Sol follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Luther blasts Patrick off the ring apron. Del Sol with the irish whip. Luther nails Del Sol with The Pump Kick. Serpentico tags himself in. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-16) Luther & (6-24) Serpentico via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-19) Kilynn King vs. (0-4) Jazmin Allure

Allure ducks a clothesline from King. Standing Switch Exchange. King with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. King sends Allure to the corner. King kicks Allure in the ribs. Allure ducks a clothesline from King. Allure rolls King over for a one count. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Allure lands back on her feet. Allure repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. Allure dropkicks the left knee of King. Allure SuperKicks King for a two count. Allure transitions into a ground and pound attack. Allure with a Cartwheel Splash for a two count.

Allure with forearm shivers. King shoves Allure. King with a forearm smash. Allure kicks King in the ribs. Allure with a rolling back kick for a one count. Allure applies an arm-bar. King with a forearm smash. Allure slaps King in the face. King is pissed. King unloads three knife edge chops. Allure reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with two clotheslines. King with a polish hammer. King delivers The RoundHouse Kick. King connects with The Giant Swing. Allure kicks King in the face. Allure with a Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Allure talks smack to King. Allure with a forearm smash. King connects with The Kingdom’s Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-19) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alan Angels) vs. (0-9) Angel Fashion, (0-23) Baron Black, (0-23) Ryzin, (0-8) Vary Morales In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and Angel Fashion will start things off. Grayson drives Fashion back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson with forearm shivers. Uno tags herself in. Uno levels Fashion with a Body Avalanche. Grayson with a running shoulder block into the midsection of Fashion. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Fashion tags in Morales. Uno kicks Morales in the gut. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno whips Morales across the ring. Uno with a running knee lift. Grayson blasts Morales with The PK. Grayson drives Morales back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Knife Edge Chop Stampede. Dark Order is mauling Morales in the corner. Angels bodyslams Morales. Dark Order Pose. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales sends Angels into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count.

Angels tags in Cabana. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Morales side steps Cabana into the turnbuckles. Morales tags in Ryzin. Cabana with a double hand chop. Cabana with a forearm smash. Cabana follows that with The Bionic Elbow. Ryzin stops Cabana in his tracks. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Ryzin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at Cabana. Cabana with a Back Body Drop. Uno and Black are tagged in. Uno clotheslines Black. Uno clears the ring. Uno side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Uno with a running haymaker. Uno knocks Morales off the ring apron. Uno ducks a clothesline from Fashion. Uno with a Swinging NeckBreaker onto the knee. Uno blocks a boot from Black. Uno drops Morales with a Running Boot. Uno with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Uno tags in Cabana. Uno scores a right jab. Angels with a Spinning Heel Kick. Grayson connects with The Night Fall. Cabana makes Black tap out to The Billy Goat’s Curse.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Submission

Eight Match: (8-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-7) David Ali, (0-6) Adam Priest, (0-3) Seth Gargis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Ali attacks Gunn Club before the bell rings. Ali repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Austin with forearm shivers. Colten is putting the boots to Gargis. Austin is choking Ali with his boot. Colten kicks Priest in the gut. Colten with Twisting Double Underhook NeckBreaker. Billy kicks Gargis in the gut. Billy hits The Famouser. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6-3) Bear Country vs. (0-2) Dean Alexander & (0-2) Brick Aldridge

Stereo Clotheslines. Boulder bodyslams Aldridge. Boulder goes for a Running Powerslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Boulder puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Boulder with a forearm smash. Boulder drives Aldridge head first into the midsection of Alexander. Boulder hits The Double Powerslam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Double Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (3-8) Nick Comoroto w/QT Marshall vs. (0-10) D3

D3 sticks and moves. D3 applies a wrist lock. Comoroto bodyslams D3. D3 kicks Comoroto in the face. D3 with a Low Enzuigiri. D3 dives over Comoroto. Comoroto launches D3 over the top rope. D3 with a shoulder block. D3 with an Apron Enzuigiri. Comorto catches D3 in mid-air. Comoroto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but D3 lands back on his feet. D3 dropkicks Comoroto. D3 delivers his combination offense. D3 ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto with a Swinging Pendulum BackBreaker. Comoroto connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (6-15) Brian Pillman Jr & (9-19) Griff Garrison vs. (0-1) Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Brian Pillman Jr and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Pillman whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs runs into Pillman. Quick shoving contest. Isaacs slaps Pillman in the chest. Pillman drops Isaacs with a shoulder tackle. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with the irish whip. Pillman with a corner-clothesline. Pillman follows that with a knife edge chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison levels Isaacs with a Body Avalanche. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Garrison applies a wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Overhand Chop Exchange. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Pillman reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Isaacs launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman with a straight right hand. Nelson pulls Pillman off the ring apron. Nelson rolls Pillman back into the ring. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs and Nelson repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Isaacs delivers a gut punch. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Isaacs tags in Nelson.

Isaacs drops Pillman with a NeckBreaker. Nelson with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Isaacs with a leg drop. Nelson follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Nelson taunts Garrison. Nelson with a running shoulder block. Pillman decks Nelson with a back elbow smash. Pillman takes a swipe at Isaacs. Nelson with The Big Boot. Pillman delivers The Pounce. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs stops Pillman in his tracks. Pillman uses his feet to create separation. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison clotheslines Isaacs. Garrison scores the elbow knockdown. Garrison with a Hip Toss. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison follows that with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Nelson kicks Garrison in the gut. Running Cutter/Reverse Powerslam Combination for a two count. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Isaacs and Nelson goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Pillman made the blind tag. Garrison sends Isaacs tumbling to the floor. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-15) Brian Pillman Jr & (10-19) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-5) Vertvixen vs. (0-3) Madi Wrenkowski

Vertvixen with two forearm smashes. Wrenkowski drives Vertvixen back first into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Vertvixen. Wrenkowski with a running shoulder block in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrenkowski with a spinning face plant for a two count. Wreknowski transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vertvixen with a lifting uppercut. Vertvixen decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Vertvixen with a Fake Out Heel Kick. Vertvixen dropkicks Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski side steps Vertvixen into the turnbuckles. Wrenkowski with The Rolling Senton. Wrenkowski with a Leg Drop for a two count.

Vertvixen with a double leg takedown. Vertvixen is raining down haymakers. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Vertvixen sends Wrenkowski to the corner. Vertvixen kicks Wrenkowski in the face. Vertvixen with Two SuperKicks. Vertvixen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Second Forearm Exchange. Vertvixen reverses out of the irish whip from Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski with two clotheslines. Wrenkowski with a Back Body Drop. Wrenkowski sends Vertvixen to the corner. Wrenkowski with a monkey flip. Vertvixen swats away a dropkick from Wrenkowski. Vertvixen with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Wrenkowski with an inside cradle for a two count. Wrenkowski with a drop toe hold. Wrenkowski connects with The Axe Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (21-17) Christopher Daniels & (37-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-23) Aaron Solow & (0-5) Carlie Bravo

Christopher Daniels and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Daniels refuses to shake Bravo’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daniels applies a side headlock. Bravo whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Bravo with a shoulder tackle. Daniels grabs a side headlock. Daniels with another shoulder tackle. Bravo drops down on the canvas. Bravo leapfrogs over Daniels. Bravo with a Hip Toss. Bravo dropkicks Daniels. Bravo avoids the elbow drop. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kazarian and Solow are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian rolls Solow over for a two count. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian with the sunset flip for a two count. Solow ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Solow with two deep arm-drags. Solow applies an arm-bar. Kazarian backs Solow into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Solow with a deep arm-drag. Solow dropkicks Kazarian for a one count.

Solow applies an arm-bar. Solow grabs a side wrist lock. Solow tags in Bravo. Bravo whips Kazarian across the ring. Bravo kicks Kazarian in the chest. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Bravo. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with The STO. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels whips Bravo across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Daniels tags in Kazarian. Daniels with a slingshot elbow drop. Kazarian with a slingshot leg drop. Kazarian plays to the crowd. Kazarian with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Kazarian whips Bravo into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kazarian with an Inverted Atomic Drop. SCU follows that with Total Elimination for a two count. Daniels argues with the referee. Daniels applies a rear chin lock. Daniels whips Bravo across the ring. Bravo ducks a clothesline from Daniels.

Daniels denies the sunset flip. Daniels goes for a leg drop, but Bravo ducks out of the way. Bravo tags in Solow. Solow ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Solow knocks Kazarian off the ring apron. Solow side steps Daniels into the turnbuckles. Solow with a Running Uppercut. Solow sends Daniels to the corner. Solow with a running uppercut. Daniels launches Solow over the top rope. Solow with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow SuperKicks Kazarian. Solow with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Daniels drops Solow with The Flatliner. Daniels goes for The Angel Wings, but Solow counters with a Hurricanrana. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Kazarian tags himself in. Kazarian avoids The Windmill Kick. Kazarian rolls Solow over for a two count. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Solow pulls Kazarian down to the mat. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp. Solow tags in Bravo. Bravo with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kazarian decks Bravo with a back elbow smash. Kazarian side steps Bravo into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels knocks Solow off the apron. SCU connects with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-17) Christopher Daniels & (38-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (20-5) Brian Cage & (23-6) Ricky Starks w/Hook vs. (20-25) Joey Janela & (18-23) Sonny Kiss

Brian Cage and Sonny Kiss will start things off. Cage goes for a PowerBomb, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Cage. Kiss with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Cage is pissed. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Cage. Kiss kicks Cage in the face. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage drops Kiss with a knee lift. Cage drives Kiss back first into the turnbuckles. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Starks tags himself in. Cage is not happy with that decision. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks stomps on Kiss back. Starks whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss slips over Starks back. Kiss leapfrogs over Starks. Kiss with a back heel kick. Starks goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela with a Flying Crossbody Block. Janela is throwing haymakers at Starks. Janela sends Cage tumbling to the floor. Cage catches Janela in mid-air. Cage with a Vertical Suplex on the floor.

Cage rolls Janela back into the ring. Starks knocks Kiss off the ring apron. Starks bodyslams Janela. Starks with a knee drop for a one count. Starks slams Janela’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starks tags in Cage. Cage repeatedly stomps on Janela’s chest. Cage is choking Janela with his boot. Cage with a Pump Kick in the corner. Cage tags in Starks. Starks whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Janela kicks Starks in the face. Janela with the sunset flip for a two count. Janela sends Starks face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Starks tees off on Janela. Hook sweeps out the legs of Janela. Starks rolls Janela back into the ring. Starks with the cover for a two count. Slap Exchange. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cage tags himself in. Cage stomps on the midsection of Janela. Cage whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Cage drives Janela back first into the turnbuckles. Janela side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Cage BuckleBombs Janela. Cage tags in Starks. Starks hooks the outside leg for a two count. Starks applies a front face lock. Starks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Janela lands back on his feet. Janela shoves Starks into Cage. Janela with The O’Connor Roll for a two count.

Janela knocks Cage off the apron. Janela decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Dropkick/Slice Bread Combination. Cage and Kiss are tagged in. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Cage. Kiss with foeearm shivers. Kiss slides under Cage. Kiss dropkicks Cage. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss with a knee lift. Kiss follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss with The Apron RoundHouse Kick. Kiss drops Cage with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Cage denies the irish whip. Kiss kicks Cage in the face. Kiss with a Flying Hurricanrana. Kiss with The Splitting Boot for a two count. Kiss drops Cage with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Kiss with two forearm shivers. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Cage. Double SpineBuster for a two count. Janela side steps Starks into the ropes. Janela and Kiss gangs up on Cage. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Janela lands The Flying Splash. Kiss connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela and Kiss knocks Starks off the apron. Janela and Kiss delivers their combination offense. Starks tags himself in. Cage with a PowerBomb/Powerslam Combination. Starks Spears Kiss to pickup the victory. After the match, Janela yells at Kiss.

Winner: (21-5) Brian Cage & (24-6) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (14-23) Jack Evans vs. (17-11) Preston Vance w/Brodie Lee Jr.

Brodie Lee Jr joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance shoves Evans. Evans slams Vance’s head on the top rope. Evans talks smack to the crowd. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance sends Evans to the corner. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance with a Big Biel Throw. Evans sweeps out the legs of Vance. Vance catches Evans in mid-air. Vance goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans sends Vance first into the steel ring post. Vance kicks Evans in the face for a two count. Vance whips Evans across the ring. Vance goes for a back drop, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with a Corkscrew Kick. Evans with clubbing axe handle strikes. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans whips Vance across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick. Evans with a Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans hammers down on the back of Vance’s neck. Vance delivers a gut punch. Evans punches Vance in the back. Evans slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans with the irish whip. Evans with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Evans with a SpringBoard Head Kick.

Evans drags Vance to the corner. Evans goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Vance ducks out of the way. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Evans across the ring. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Evans answers with a knee lift. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Evans kicks Vance in the face. Evans with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Evans applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vance rolls Evans over for a two count. Evans clotheslines Vance for a two count. Evans and Vance are trading back and forth shots. Evans is choking Vance with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Evans applies the abdominal stretch. Evans transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vance puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Evans whips Vance across the ring. Vance ducks a clothesline from Evans. Vance drops Evans with The Ripcord Cutter. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Evans across the ring. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Evans kicks Vance in the face. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Evans with an Apron RoundHouse Kick. Vance Spears Evans in mid-air for a two count. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Vance nails Angelico with The Pump Kick. Evans delivers the low blow. Evans connects with The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Vance makes Evans pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (18-11) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

