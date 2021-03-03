AEW Dark Results 3/2/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (2-30) Lee Johnson & (0-21) Aaron Solow w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-7) Louie Valle & (0-1) Chris Peaks

Aaron Solow and Louie Valle will start things off. Valle talks smack to Anderson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow with a side headlock takeover. Valle answers with headscissors escape. Valle applies a waist lock. Solow with another side headlock takeover. Solow grabs a side wrist lock. Johnson tags himself in. Johnson with a flying double axe handle strike. Johnson and Solow works on the left wrist of Valle. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Johnson applies a front face lock. Johnson tags in Solow. Johnson bodyslams Valle. Solow with a diving knee drop for a two count. Solow applies an arm-bar. Valle drives his knee into the midsection of Solow. Valle tags in Peaks. Solow with a deep arm-drag. Solow applies an arm-bar. Peaks whips Solow across the ring. Valle kicks Solow in the back. Solow knocks Valle off the ring apron.

Peaks kicks Solow in the gut. Peaks uppercuts Solow. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Peaks. Valle tags himself in. Peaks trips Solow from the outside. Valle with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Valle transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valle toys around with Solow. Solow kicks Valle in the gut. Solow with a forearm smash. Valle rakes the eyes of Solow. Valle with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Valle applies a front face lock. Peaks tags himself in. Peaks kicks Solow in the ribs. Peaks tags in Valle. Double Irish Whip. Solow holds onto the ropes. Solow kicks Valle in the chest. Solow sends Peaks tumbling to the floor. Solow tags in Johnson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson dropkicks Valle. Solow drops Peaks with a Flying Leg Lariat. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Valle. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-30) Lee Johnson & (1-21) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-11) Red Velvet & (4-19) Kilynn King vs. (17-6) Diamante & (18-4) Ivelisse

Red Velvet and Diamante will start things off. Velvet dodges multiple forearm shots. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet kicks the left knee of Diamante. Diamante dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Velvet. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. King shoves Diamante. Diamante applies a side headlock, Velvet whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Velvet talks smack to Diamante. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Ivelisse starts shadow boxing. Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Velvet answers with a back hand chop. Velvet applies an arm-bar. King tags herself in. King applies a wrist lock. Velvet tags herself in. Velvet and King are working on the left wrist of Ivelisse. King with a Hip Toss. Assisted Splash for a one count. Velvet applies an arm-bar. King tags herself in.

King bodyslams Ivelisse. King is fired up. King blocks a boot from Ivelisse. King with a single leg takedown. Ivelisse applies The Triangle Choke. Ivelisse slams the left shoulder of King on the top rope. Diamante attacks King behind the referee’s back. Ivelisse delivers The Sole Food. Ivelisse sweeps out the legs of King. Ivelisse repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante continues to stomp on King’s chest. Diamante with a corner dropkick. Ivelisse tags herself in. Ivelisse kicks the left shoulder of King. Ivelisse applies the double wrist lock. Ivelisse with a deep arm-drag. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante drops King with The Arm-Breaker. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante with a running shoulder kick. Ivelisse hyperextends the left shoulder of King.

The referee is trying to calm down Velvet. Ivelisse SuperKicks King for a two count. Ivelisse punches King in the back. Ivelisse applies a top wrist lock. King backs Ivelisse into the turnbuckles. King throws Ivelisse into the canvas. King with The RoundHouse Kick. King clotheslines Ivelisse. Velvet and Diamante are tagged in. Velvet with a Lou Thez Press. Velvet transitions into a ground and pound attack. Velvet rocks Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. Diamante uppercuts Velvet. Velvet drops Diamante with The Rolling Elbow. Velvet with The Running Meteora across the back of Diamante’s neck. Velvet hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet stops Diamante in her tracks. Diamante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Velvet avoids the stereo knee lifts. Velvet dropkicks Diamante to the floor. Ivelisse with a knee lift. Ivelisse with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Diamante applies The Sleeper Hold. Velvet delivers The Spinning Hook Kick. Velvet connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-11) Red Velvet & (5-19) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-6) Top Flight vs. (0-12) Jon Cruz & (0-22) Fuego Del Sol

Darius Martin and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol applies a side headlock. Darius whips Del Sol across the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Darius cartwheels over Del Sol. Darius with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Darius rolls over into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Test Of Strength. Double Boot. Darius dropkicks Del Sol. Dante tags himself in. Del Sol launches Darius over the top rope. Darius with a knife edge chop. Dante with a diving corner clothesline. Snap Vertical Suplex/SlingShot Senton Combination for a two count. Dante applies an arm-bar. Dante grabs a side wrist lock. Del Sol breaks the grips. Dante avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Dante with a sunset flip. Cruz tags himself in. Dante ducks a clothesline from Cruz. Dante whips Cruz across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Cruz. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover. Dante dropkicks Cruz. Dante with a forearm smash. Cruz reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Cruz blocks a boot from Dante. Cruz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Cruz with a running neck snap for a two count. Cruz applies a side headlock. Del Sol tags himself in.

Del Sol and Dante are trading back and forth shots. Del Sol drives his knee into the midsection of Cruz. Del Sol with The Butterfly Suplex. Del Sol with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Del Sol applies a front face lock. Del Sol tags in Cruz. Cruz and Del Sol goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante runs through the double clothesline. Dante shoves Cruz into Del Sol. Dante tags in Darius. Darius clotheslines Cruz. Darius scores the elbow knockdown. Darius ducks a clothesline from Cruz. Darius knocks Del Sol off the ring apron. Darius kicks Cruz in the face. Darius dives over Cruz. Darius sends Cruz across the ring. Darius hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Darius tags in Dante. Double Irish Whip. Cruz decks Darius with a back elbow smash. Cruz sends Dante crashing to the outside. Cruz SuperKicks Darius. Del Sol tags himself in. Monkey Flip/Hurricanrana Combination. Cruz lands The Suicide Dive. Del Sol follows that with The Tornillo. Del Sol rolls Dante back into the ring. Del Sol dives over Dante. Del Sol kicks Dante in the gut. Darius made the blind tag. Dante negates The Tornado DDT. Dante uppercuts the ribs of Del Sol. Dante kicks Cruz off the apron. Assisted Seated Senton. Top Flight connects with The Ice Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-6) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-6) Angel Fashion, (0-1) Tony Vega, (0-1) Aaron Frye In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Gunn and Aaron Frye will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin applies a wrist lock. Frye with a waist lock go-behind. Frye applies a side headlock. Austin transitions into a standing arm-bar. Frye backs Austin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Frye scores a right jab. Frye with the hammer throw. Austin dives over Frye. Austin ducks a clothesline from Frye. Austin sweeps out the legs of Frye. Austin with a SomerSault Facebuster. Frye tags in Fashion. Austin side steps Fashion into the turnbuckles. Austin with a Running European Uppercut. Austin tags in Colten. Assisted Uppercut. Colten with The Stinger Splash. Colten drops Fashion with The Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Colten applies a wrist lock. Fashion rakes the eyes of Colten. Fashion tags in Vega. Fashion with a knife edge chop. Colten side steps Vega into the turnbuckles. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Austin delivers a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Colten dropkicks Vega. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Austin whips Vega across the ring. Vega holds onto the ropes. Vega decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Vega with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Frye kicks Austin in the face. Vega clotheslines Austin. Vega tags in Frye. Frye stomps on the midsection of Austin. Frye with two haymakers. Frye applies a front face lock. Frye tags in Vega. Vega punches Austin in the ribs. Vega talks smack to Austin. Vega punches Austin in the back. Vega applies a front face lock. Vega tags in Fashion. Fashion kicks Austin in the ribs. Fashion whips Austin into the turnbuckles. Fashion tags in Vega. Vega taunts The Gunn Club. Vega bodyslams Austin for a one count. Vega with the irish whip. Austin kicks Vega in the face. Austin is displaying his fighting spirit. Austin dives over Vega. Billy and Fashion are tagged in. Billy with a series of haymakers. Billy dumps Frye out of the ring. Billy ducks a clothesline from Vega. Billy hits The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Billy levels Fashion with a Body Avalanche. Billy kicks Fashion in the gut. Billy connects with The Famouser for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Billy ducks a clothesline from Fashion. Fashion kicks Billy in the gut. Fashion mocks Billy. Billy whips Fashion across the ring. The Gunn Club connects with The Three Ten To Yuma to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (7-2) Abadon vs. (0-2) Renee Michelle

Michelle runs away from Abadon. Forearm Exchange. Abadon with a Flying Lou Thez Press off the ring apron. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Abadon rolls Michelle back into the ring. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Michelle with a knee smash. Michelle kicks the right knee of Abadon. Michelle with clubbing blows to Abadon’s back. Abadon clotheslines Michelle. Abadon slings Michelle across the ring. Abadon hits The ShotGun Meteora. Michelle rocks Abadon with a forearm smash. Abadon drops Michelle with a short-arm shoulder tackle. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (25-8) Stu Grayson w/The Dark Order vs. (0-1) JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake applies a side headlock. Grayson whips Drake across the ring. Drake drops Grayson with a shoulder tackle. Grayson drops down on the canvas. Grayson dropkicks Drake. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Drake. Grayson unloads two knife edge chops. Grayson with forearm shivers. Drake denies the irish whip. Grayson with a blistering chop. Grayson uppercuts Drake. Grayson with forearm shivers. Grayson rolls under a clothesline from Drake. Drake with a knife edge chop. Grayson starts laughing. Rockers Punches. Slugfest in the corner. Grayson repeatedly stomps on Drake’s chest. Grayson sends Drake to the ring apron. Grayson sweeps out the legs of Drake. Grayson blasts Drake with The PK. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the apron. Drake throws Grayson into the ropes. Drake clotheslines Grayson. Drake rolls Grayson back into the ring. Drake with a Running Senton Splash for a one count. Drake kicks Grayson in the back.

Following a snap mare takeover, Drake repeatedly drives his knee into Grayson’s back. Drake applies a side headlock. Grayson with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Drake denies The Uranage Slam. Drake whips Grayson across the ring. Chop Exchange. Grayson with a toe kick. Grayson kicks Drake in the chest. Grayson with a knife edge chop. Grayson scores a right jab. Grayson with The Uranage Slam. Grayson with a Diving Knee Drop. Grayson follows that with a corner spear. Grayson with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Elbow Strike. Drake with clubbing blows to Grayson’s back. Grayson reverses out of the irish whip from Drake. Drake dives over Grayson. Drake with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Drake drops Grayson with The Flying Leg Lariat for a two count. Grayson has Drake perched on the top turnbuckle. Grayson with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Grayson goes for The 450 Splash, but Drake ducks out of the way. Drake with The Running Boot. Drake goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Grayson ducks out of the way. Grayson with The Swinging DDT. Grayson with The Pump Knee Strike. Grayson connects with The Nightfall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-8) Stu Grayson via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-3) Bear Country vs. (0-8) M’Badu & (0-20) Baron Black

Bear Bronson and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Black applies a wrist lock. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson bodyslams Black. Bronson with a delayed elbow drop for a one count. Boulder tags himself in. Boulder delivers a gut punch. Boulder with clubbing shoulder blocks. Boulder applies a wrist lock. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson punches Black in the ribs. Black with a knife edge chop. Bronson with the irish whip. Bronson is mauling Black in the corner. Bronson knocks Badu off the ring apron. Black punches Bronson in the back. Bronson answers with a forearm smash. Badu runs interference. Black with The Swinging Arm-Ringer on the apron. Badu clotheslines Bronson behind the referee’s back. Badu rolls Bronson back into the ring. Black hyperextends the left shoulder of Bronson. Black wraps the left shoulder of Bronson around the steel ring post. The referee admonishes Black. Black with the lateral press for a two count.

Black punches Bronson in the back. Black brings Bronson to the corner. Black tags in Badu. Badu delivers a gut punch. Haymaker Exchange. Bronson with forearm shivers. Badu denies the irish whip from Bronson. Badu drops Bronson with a leaping shoulder tackle for a two count. Badu lands The Stinger Splash. Badu tags in Black. Black with a running chop. Assisted Side Walk Slam. Black with the lateral press for a one count. Black applies the cobra clutch. Bronson with heavy bodyshots. Black drops Bronson with The Arm-Breaker for a two count. Black applies a wrist lock. Black unloads three knife edge chop. Bronson creates distance with The Leg Capture Suplex. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder clears the ring. Boulder blocks a boot from Black. Boulder with a corner clothesline/back elbow smash combination. Boulder whips Black into the turnbuckles. Boulder with a Back Body Drop. Boulder whips Badu into Black. Double Body Avalanche. Samoan Drop/Fallaway Slam Combination. Boulder drags Black to the corner. Boulder goes for The MoonSault, but Black ducks out of the way. Badu with The Flying Clothesline. Black hits The Backstabber for a two count. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder stomps on Black’s chest. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, The Butcher and The Blade lays out Bear Country.

Winner: (5-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, and Alan Angels) w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-20) Ryzin, (0-1) Levy Shapiro, (0-5) John Skyler In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colt Cabana and John Skyler will start things off. Cabana drop steps into a hammerlock. Cabana with a side headlock takeover. Cabana grapples around Skyler. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Skyler with a shot to the midsection of Cabana. Skyler uppercuts Cabana. Skyler shoves Cabana. Skyler denies the sunset flip. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana crawls under Skyler. Cabana with a double handed chop. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno hammers down on the left wrist of Skyler. Uno uppercuts Skyler. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno grabs a side wrist lock. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Skyler with a shot to the midsection of Cabana. Skyler sends Cabana across the ring. Skyler tags in Shapiro. Shapiro with a running elbow drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Uno. Uno applies a side headlock. Shapiro reverses the hold. Uno whips Shapiro across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Shapiro goes for a leapfrog, but Uno counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno slams Shapiro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Angels. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels sends Shapiro to the corner. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels dropkicks Shapiro for a two count.

Angels applies a front face lock, Angels grabs a side wrist lock. Angels tags in Cabana. Double Wrist Lock. Double Chop. Cabana with a running elbow drop. Cabana repeatedly slams Shapiro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno with a leaping back elbow smash. Uno is distracted by Ryzin and Skyler Uno with heavy bodyshots. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno slams Shapiro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno with a back elbow smash. Uno sends Shapiro to the corner. Shapiro decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Shapiro kicks Uno in the face. Shapiro with The SpringBoard Fist Drop. Angels and Skyler are tagged in. Angels dives over Skyler. Angels clotheslines Shapiro. Angels knocks Ryzin off the ring apron. Angels with two clotheslines. Angels ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Angels follows that with a running crossbody block. Skyler launches Angels over the top rope. Angels clotheslines Ryzin on the apron. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with The Rebound Frog Splash for a two count. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Shapiro. Angels dropkicks Shapiro off the apron. Skyler SuperKicks Angels. Uno and Ryzin are tagged in. Cabana throws Ryzin into Uno’s knees. Angels with The Wing Snapper. Uno connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (12-6) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (0-1) JJ Garrett

Garrett with a waist lock takedown. Garrett applies a front face lock. Caster puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Caster kicks Garrett in the gut. Caster takes a bow. Caster goes for a knee drop, but Garrett ducks out of the way. Garrett with an unique elbow strike. Caster side steps Garrett into the turnbuckles. Garrett dives over Caster. Garrett with The 619. Garrett goes for The MoonSault, but Caster ducks out of the way. Garrett with The Corner Spear. Caster responds with a deep arm-drag into the turnbuckles. Caster with a Sliding Dropkick. Caster hyperextends the left shoulder of Garrett. Caster kicks Garrett in the ribs. Caster delivers The Sacrifice. Caster applies an arm-bar. Garrett decks Caster with a JawBreaker. Garrett applies a side headlock. Caster drops Garrett with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count.

Caster toys around with Garrett. Caster applies an arm-bar. Garrett with a deep arm-drag. Side Headlock Exchange. Caster whips Garrett across the ring. Caster drops Garrett with a shoulder tackle. Caster applies an arm-bar. Garrett puts his foot on the bottom rope. Caster is putting the boots to Garrett. Caster with a double knee drop. Caster puts Garrett on the top turnbuckle. Caster nails Garrett with a throat thrust. Garrett denies The SuperPlex. Garrett lands The MoonSault. Garrett with a chop/forearm combination. Caster attacks the left shoulder of Garrett. Caster. Garrett falls on the back of Caster’s neck. Garrett with The Running Cannonball Strike. Garrett with the jackknife cover for a two count. Bowens rolls the boom box into the ring. Caster delivers The Pop Up Low Blow. Caster drills Garrett with The BrainBuster. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-6) Max Caster via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (9-17) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-31) Shawn Dean & (0-2) Carlie Bravo

Angelico and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico grapples around Bravo. Angelico applies a side headlock. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Angelico sends Bravo across the ring. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Angelico leapfrogs over Bravo. Bravo goes for a dropkick, but Angelico holds onto the ropes. Evans and Dean are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Evans with a drop toe hold. Evans applies a front face lock. Dean transitions into a hammerlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean sweeps out the cartwheel attempt by Evans. Evans drops down on the canvas. Evans leapfrogs over Dean. Dean with two arm-drags. Dean thrust kicks the right knee of Evans. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean tags in Bravo. Double Irish Whip. Dean drops down on the canvas. Bravo dropkicks Evans for a two count.

Evans sends Bravo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angelico rakes the eyes of Bravo. Evans tags in Angelico. Evans with a straight right hand. Dean ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico kicks Bravo in the face for a two count. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico kicks the left hamstring of Bravo. Angelico kicks Bravo in the gut. Bravo with heavy bodyshots. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Bravo. Bravo avoids The PK. Bravo ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Bravo tags in Dean. Dean knocks Evans off the ring apron. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean with Three Dropkicks. Dean follows that with The Salute DDT for a two count. Dean tags in Bravo. Slice Bread/Flying Splash Combination for a two count. Evans kicks Dean in the gut. Evans sends Dean tumbling to the floor. Evans delivers The Screw High Kick off the apron. Angelico with an enzuigiri. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Bravo. Angelico makes Bravo tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (10-17) The Hybrid 2 via Submission

Eleventh Match: (16-9-1) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor vs. (0-1) Steven Stetson

Stetson talks smack to Cassidy. Pocket Pose. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Stetson. Cassidy puts on Stetson’s black hat. Cassidy toys around with Stetson. Cassidy with a single leg takedown. Cassidy grapevines the legs of Stetson. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Stetson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Stetson retrieves his hat. Cassidy dropkicks Stetson. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Stetson denies The Beach Break. Stetson drops Cassidy with The Big Boot. Stetson repeatedly drives his elbow into Cassidy’s forehead. Stetson with a leaping back elbow smash. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Stetson. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-9-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (28-18) Chuck Taylor vs. (0-10) VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor backs VSK into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Taylor kicks VSK in the gut. Taylor slams VSK’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor repeatedly stomps on VSK’s chest. VSK decks Taylor with a back elbow smash. VSK with a flying elbow strike. VSK with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. VSK bodyslams Taylor. VSK follows that with a Standing Frog Splash for a two count. VSK uppercuts Taylor. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor hits The Sole Food. Taylor with The Big Boot. Taylor drills VSK with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor slams VSK’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor whips VSK into the turnbuckles. VSK with heavy bodyshots. Taylor with a knee lift. VSK denies The Sole Food. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Taylor. VSK with a knee lift. VSK with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taylor launches VSK over the top rope. VSK with a shoulder block. VSK drops Taylor with The Slingshot Tornado DDT. VSK lands The Suicide Dive. VSK rolls Taylor back into the ring. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Taylor connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Taylor puts VSK on the top turnbuckle. VSK negates The Awuful Waffle. VSK rolls Taylor over for a two count. Taylor plants VSK with Two PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-18) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (14-10) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-1) Daniel Joseph

-1 joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance shoves Joseph into the canvas. Strong lockup. Vance applies a side headlock. Joseph whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Joseph with a shoulder tackle. Joseph drops down on the canvas. Vance with a Counter Hip Toss. Vance clotheslines Joseph over the top rope. Vance gets a high five from -1. Vance throws Joseph back into the ring. Joseph ducks a clothesline from Vance. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Joseph fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Joseph rocks Vance with a forearm smash. Vance with The Back Body Drop. Joseph kicks Vance in the face. Joseph avoids The Pump Kick. Vance side steps Joseph into the ropes. Vance nails Joseph with The Pump Kick. Vance whips Joseph across the ring. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-10) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (17-17) Christopher Daniels & (33-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (11-6) Matt Sydal & (0-2) Mike Sydal

Frankie Kazarian and Matt Sydal will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Kazarian sends Matt out of the ring. Strong lockup. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Matt whips Kazarian across the ring. Matt with two arm-drags. Matt with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Matt applies a wrist lock. Matt tags in Mike. Assisted Flying Double Foot Stomp. Following a flying mare takeover, Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mike with the irish whip. Kazarian dives over Mike. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Mike. Kazarian slams Mike’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with a gut punch. Daniels whips Mike across the ring. Daniels with a leg lariat. Daniels taunts Matt. Daniels hooks the outside leg for a one count. Daniels punches Mike in the back. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels sends Mike across the ring. Daniels goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Mike lands back on his feet. Mike dropkicks Daniels. Mike tags in Matt.

Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Matt hits The Northern Lights Bomb for a two count. Matt applies a front face lock. Matt tags in Mike. Mike punches Daniels in the back. Daniels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Mike lands back on his feet. Mike applies a waist lock. Daniels decks Mike with a back elbow smash. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Mike ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Mike with a chop/forearm combination. Mike whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Mike. SCU delivers The Total Elimination. Daniels bodyslams Mike. Daniels with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Daniels applies a front face lock. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Daniels whips Mike across the ring. Daniels with a gut punch. Kazarian with a Flipping NeckBreaker for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Mike. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Mike. Kazarian with The Bridging Snap German Suplex for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian punches Mike in the back. Kazarian tags in Daniels.

Kazarian whips Mike across the ring. Kazarian leapfrogs over Mike. Daniels clotheslines Mike. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Daniels hits The Quebrda for a two count. Daniels with two forearm smashes. Daniels with the irish whip. Mike creates distance with The Spinning DDT. Kazarian and Matt are tagged in. Matt with a Slingshot Head Kick. Matt with a Spinning Back Kick. Matt knocks Daniels off the ring apron. Matt with a Running Hurricanrana. Matt with an arm-drag/leg lariat combination for a two count. Kazarian blasts Matt with a knife edge chop. Kazarian goes for a Bodyslam, but Matt lands back on his feet. Matt with The JawBreaker/Slice Combination. Matt hits The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Matt applies The Cobra Clutch. Kazarian rolls Matt over for a two count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Matt ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Matt with a Jumping Knee Strike. Matt tags in Mike. Kazarian avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Mike matrix under a clothesline from Kazarian. Mike with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Kazarian launches Mike over the top rope. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Matt with a Jumping Knee Strike to Daniels. Matt with The RoundHouse Kick. SCU avoids The Flying Meteora. Belly to Back Suplex/LungBlower Combination. Mike with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Daniels thrust kicks the midsection of Mike. SCU plants Mike with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-17) Christopher Daniels & (34-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

