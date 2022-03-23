AEW Dark Results 3/22/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (9-2) Jay Lethal vs. (4-28) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Lethal applies a side headlock. Drake whips Lethal across the ring. Lethal runs into Drake. Avalon trips Lethal from the outside. Drake attacks Lethal from behind. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake sends Lethal into the ropes. Lethal slides under Drake. Lethal dropkicks Drake. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Drake. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal gets distracted by Avalon. Strut Fest. Lethal with a blistering chop. Lethal whips Drake across the ring. Drake dumps Lethal out of the ring. The Wingmen gangs up on Lethal behind the referee’s back. Lethal with heavy bodyshots. Drake answers with a Pop Up Lariat. Drake rolls Lethal back into the ring. Lethal with a gut punch. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Drake bodyslams Lethal. Drake with a falling headbutt for a two count. Drake kicks Lethal in the face.

Drake with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Drake applies a rear chin lock. Lethal with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Lethal fires off another chop. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal chops Avalon. Nemeth inadvertently clotheslines Avalon. Lethal with a shoulder block. Lethal slips over Drake’s back. Drake tosses Lethal out of the ring. Lethal chops Nemeth. Avalon clotheslines Nemeth. Lethal push kicks Drake to the outside. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal chops Bononi. Bononi is pissed. Drake rolls Lethal back into the ring. Lethal delivers The Lethal Combination for a two count. Lethal plays to the crowd. Drake denies The Lethal Injection. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lethal lands back on his feet. Bononi grabs Lethal from behind, right in front of the referee. Drake inadvertently knocks Bononi off the apron. Drake hits The Boss Man Slam for a two count. Drake with a Senton Splash. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Lethal ducks out of the way. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-2) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Second Match: (37-19) The Butcher & (45-27) The Blade vs. (7-43) Shawn Dean & (0-21) Carlie Bravo

The Blade and Shawn Dean will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade backs Dean into the ropes. Blade with a knife edge chop. Dean with forearm shivers. Dean chops Blade in the chest. Dean applies a wrist lock. Dean tags in Bravo. Bravo with a double axe handle strike. Bravo applies a wrist lock. Blade kicks Bravo in the gut. Blade grabs a side wrist lock. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher hammers down on the left shoulder of Bravo. Bravo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bavo with a straight right hand. Butcher rocks Bravo with a forearm smash. Butcher knocks Dean off the ring apron. Blade pulls Bravo out of the ring.

Blade clotheslines Bravo. Blade rolls Bravo back into the ring. Butcher HeadButts Bravo. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with a blistering chop. Blade bodyslams Bravo for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Bravo. Bravo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Butcher and Dean are tagged in. Dean with two short-arm lariats. Dean dropkicks Butcher. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean with a Pop Up Knee Lift to Blade. Dean tags in Bravo. Double Toe Kick. Dean kicks Butcher in the chest. Bravo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean with a NeckBreaker. Blade sends Dean crashing to the outside. Blade decks Bravo with a back elbow smash. Butcher with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher & Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-19) The Butcher & (46-27) The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (10-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-7) Ray Jaz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo applies a side headlock. Jaz whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Jaz with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo talks smack to Jaz. Jaz with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Jaz drops down on the canvas. Ogogo denies the arm-drag takeover. Jaz dropkicks Ogogo. Ogogo side steps Jaz into the turnbuckles. Ogogo with a Back Body Drop. Ogogo kicks Jaz in the ribs. Ogogo repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Jaz. Ogogo with a Running Uppercut. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Jaz headbutts the midsection of Ogogo. Jaz kicks Ogogo in the face. Ogogo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ogogo knocks Jaz out with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (11-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Fourth Match: (63-23) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Kaci Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose backs Lennox into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lennox with a forearm smash. Vickie trips Lennox from the outside. Rose punches Lennox in the back. Rose sends Lennox face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rose levels Lennox with The Body Avalanche. Rose whips Lennox into the turnbuckles. Lennox decks Rose with a back elbow smash. Lennox with a short-arm lariat. Rose clotheslines Lennox. Rose has Lennox draped across the top strand. Rose connects with The Guillotine Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (64-23) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) Blake Christian vs. (0-2) Rohit Raju

Raju kicks Christian in the gut. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Raju. Christian leapfrogs over Raju. Christian drops down on the canvas. Christian dropkicks Raju. Christian pops back on his feet. Raju side steps Christian into the turnbuckles. Christian dives over Raju. Christian with a knife edge chop. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian with The Roll Through Frog Splash for a one count. Raju answers with a toe kick. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju sends Christian to the corner. Raju punches Christian in the back. Raju with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Raju talks smack to the crowd. Raju with a clubbing forearm across the back of Christian. Chop Exchange. Christian with forearm shivers. Raju delivers his combination offense.

Christian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Christian. Raju with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju talks smack to Christian. Raju stomps on the left hand of Christian. Raju hyperextends the left shoulder of Christian. Christian with an arm-drag takeover. Christian ducks a clothesline from Raju. Christian with a Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Christian with a flying forearm smash. Christian whips Raju into the turnbuckles. Christian Powerslams Raju. Christian hits The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Christian dives over Raju. Raju drops Christian with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Christian fires back with forearm shivers. Raju shoves Christian. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Christian responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Christian connects with The SpringBoard 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Blake Christian via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (41-15) The Acclaimed vs. (0-11) Liam Gray & (0-12) Adrian Alanis

Max Caster and Adrian Alanis will start things off. Caster with a waist lock go-behind. Alanis decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Caster scores the elbow knockdown. Caster delivers his combination offense. Caster whips Alanis across the ring. Caster with a knee lift. Caster stomps on Alanis chest. Caster applies a front face lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Vertical Suplex. Bowens with a forearm/hammer elbow combination.

Alanis rocks Bowens with a forearm smash. Alanis slams Bowens head on the right boot of Gray. Alanis with a gut punch. Alanis tags in Gray. Gray repeatedly stomps on Bowens chest. Gray with a forearm smash. Alanis grabs Bowens from behind. Bowens dropkicks Gray. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens SuperKicks Alanis. Bowens kicks Gray in the gut. Bowens drops Alanis with The Spinning FaceBuster. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-15) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2-2) AQA vs. (0-8) Valentina Rossi

Rossi talks smack to AQA after the bell rings. Rossi drives her knee into the midsection of AQA. Rossi applies a side headlok. AQA with heavy bodyshots. AQA whips Rossi across the ring. AQA leapfrogs over Rossi. AQA with two arm-drags. AQA with the inside cradle for a two count. Rossi kicks AQA in the gut. Rossi sends AQA to the corner. AQA with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a one count.

Rossi answers with a toe kick. Rossi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rossi continues to run her mouth. Rossi stomps on AQA’s back. Rossi poses for the crowd. Rossi with forearm shivers. Rossi with a corner clothesline. Rossi taunts AQA. Rossi whips AQA across the ring. AQA ducks a clothesline from Rossi. AQA with Two Polish Hammers. AQA hits The SlingBlade. Rossi avoids The Spin Kick. AQA with a Step Up Enzuigiri. AQA connects with The Cravate NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) AQA via Pinfall

Eight Match: (9-2) Tony Nese vs. (0-1) Karam

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Karam backs Nese into the turnbuckles. Karam sends Nese to the corner. Nese decks Karam with a back elbow smash.. Nese dives over Karam. Nese starts doing jumping jacks. Nese ducks under two clotheslines from Karam. Karam sends Nese face first into the canvas. Nese nails Karam with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Nese repeatedly stomps on Karam’s chest. Nese attacks the left hamstring of Karam. Nese applies the single leg crab. Karam repeatedly kicks Nese in the chest. Nese answers with a liver shot. Nese flexes his muscles. Karam goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Nese talks smack to Karam. Karam with a Big Biel Throw. Karam clotheslines Nese. Karam is fired up. Nese rakes the eyes of Karama. Nese with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (28-3) Abadon vs. (0-9) Angelica Risk

Risk talks smack to Abadon after the bell rings. Risk with a straight right hand. Abadon tells Risk to bring it. Abadon scores two bodyshots. Abadon whips Risk across the ring. Risk ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Risk with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Risk continues to run her mouth. Abadon sits up. Abadon kicks Risk in the face. Abadon with a Spinning Back Kick. Abadon with a knee lift. Abadon follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Leg Trap DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (16-13) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-0) The Brick City Boyz

Gunn Club attacks BCB before the bell rings. Colten stomps on Cruz’s chest. Austin slams Chase’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin is throwing haymakers at Chase. Austin launches Chase over the top rope. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-13) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (3-5) Mercedes Martinez vs. (0-0) Gemma Jewels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Martinez with a double leg takedown. Martinez grapples around Jewels. Martinez tells Jewels to bring it. Standing Switch Exchange. Jewels backs Martinez into the turnbuckles. Jewels decks Martinez with a back elbow smash. Jewels poses for the crowd. Martinez with a Running Knee Strike. Forearm Exchange. Martinez unloads two knife edge chops. Martinez with forearm shivers in the corner. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Martinez follows that with a Running Boot. Martinez with The Hesitation Dropkick. Martinez makes Jewels tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (4-5) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Twelfth Match: (26-14) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (0-3) Sotheara Chhun & (0-6) Tony Vincita

Griff Garrison and Sotheara Chunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garrison applies a side headlock. Chhun whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison drops Chhun with a shoulder tackle. Chhun drops down on the canvas. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Chhun. Garrison with a waist lock takedown. Garrison applies a front face lock. Chhun backs Garrison into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Garrison takes a swipe at Vincita. Chhun clotheslines Garrison. Chhun tags in Vincita. Vincita and Chhun goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Garrison with a Hip Toss. Garrison drops Vincita with The Big Boot. Meeting Of The Minds. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a double clothesline. Vincita and Chhun regroups on the outside. Vincita kicks Pillman in the gut. Pillman reverses out of the irish whip from Vincita. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman follows that with a Hip Toss.

Chhun runs interference. Vincita with a straight right hand. Vincita throws Pillman off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Vincita applies a front face lock. Vincita tags in Chhun. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Pillman is displaying his fighting spirit. Chhun kicks Pillman in the gut. Chhun unloads two knife edge chops. Chhun tags in Vincita. Pillman denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Pillman sends Chhun face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Pillman with a running shoulder block. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a series of clotheslines. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Garrison kicks Chhun off the ring apron. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Vincita. Vincita fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vincita goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Garrison tagged out to Pillman. Pillman SuperKicks Vincita. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The Jack Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-14) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (3-1) Marina Shafir vs. (0-13) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir denies The Pump Kick. Shafir with a BackBreaker. Shafir throws Grey into the turnbuckles. Shafir kicks Grey in the chest. Shafir is choking Grey with her knee. Grey with a Rising Knee Strike. Shafir denies The Running Bulldog. Shafir applies The Bear Hug. Shafir with a Hip Throw. Shafir kicks Grey in the back. Shafir makes Grey tap out to The Leg Capture Sleeper Hold.

Winner: (4-1) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (42-18) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (10-53) Fuego Del Sol

Hobbs goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Hobbs. Del Sol dropkicks Hobbs. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Hobbs. Tip Up by Hobbs. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hobbs drops Del Sol with a Body Block. Hobbs launches Del Sol to the corner. Hobbs levels Del Sol with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Del Sol’s chest. Del Sol fights from underneath.

Hobbs bodyslams Del Sol. Hobbs whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Del Sol side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Hobbs launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Del Sol delivers The Missile Dropkick. Del Sol lands The Suicide Dive. Hobbs catches Del Sol in mid-air. Del Sol sends Hobbs face first into the steel ring post. Del Sol hits The Tornillo. Del Sol rolls Hobbs back into the ring. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Hobbs avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Hobbs with The SpineBuster. Hobbs makes Del Sol tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (43-18) Powerhouse Hobbs via Submission

