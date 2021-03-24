AEW Dark Results 3/23/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (8-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (10-16) Luther & (6-24) Serpentico

John Silver and Serpentico will start things off. Silver with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver flexes his muscles. Serpentico with a forearm/toe kick combination. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Silver uppercuts Serpentico in mid-air. Silver tags in Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Reynolds goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Luther tags himself in. Reynolds with two haymakers. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds drops Luther with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds with a mid-air gut punch to Serpentico. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds kicks Luther in the face. Serpentico runs interference. Luther with a running clothesline. Luther with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Luther transitions into a ground and pound attack. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther sends Reynolds to the corner. Assisted Elbow Smash. Luther drives Serpentico back first into Reynolds. Luther with a knee lift. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Reynolds with clubbing shoulder blocks. Luther tags himself in.

Luther kicks Reynolds in the gut. Luther whips Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Luther with two clotheslines. Luther bodyslams Reynolds. Assisted Running Bulldog for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther dumps Reynolds out of the ring. Reynolds denies The SuperKick. Reynolds with The Big Boot. Luther answers with a knee lift in the ropes. Luther puts Reynolds on the top turnbuckle. Reynolds with three sharp elbow strikes. Reynolds drops Luther with The MoonSault Press. Silver and Serpentico are tagged in. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver with two big biel throws. Silver follows that with a Release German Suplex to Luther. Silver lawn darts Serpentico into Luther. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Silver tees off on Luther. Serpentico with a Roll Through Kick. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Silver. Luther kicks Reynolds off the ring apron. Luther nails Silver with The Pump Kick. Reynolds negates The Creeping Death. Reynolds with two haymakers. Reynolds drops Luther with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Forearm/Mid-Kick Exchange. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Silver. Silver unloads a flurry of kicks. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver clotheslines Serpentico. Running Boot/Dropkick Combination. Silver delivers another Release German Suplex. Silver tags in Reynolds. Dark Order connects with The Dark Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (21-17) Christopher Daniels & (37-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-3) Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Frankie Kazarian and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Kazarian with a double leg takedown. Isaacs push kicks Kazarian. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Isaacs grabs a side wrist lock. Kazarian reverses the hold. Kazarian whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs denies The Hip Toss. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Isaacs holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with another deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Isaacs backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Isaacs delivers a gut punch. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson walks into an arm-drag from Kazarian. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Wrist Lock. Kazarian kicks Nelson in the chest. Daniels clotheslines the back of Nelson’s neck. Kazarian with a Double Foot Stomp. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels whips Nelson into the turnbuckles. Daniels hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Daniels applies a side headlock. Nelson slings Daniels across the ring. Nelson bodyslams Daniels. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Daniels kicks Isaacs in the gut. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Daniels tags in Kazarian.

Daniels whips Isaacs across the ring. Daniels with a gut punch. Kazarian with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kazarian follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels buries his shoulder into the midsection of Isaacs. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Daniels is distracted by Nelson. Isaacs fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Daniels punches Nelson. Daniels thrust kicks the midsection of Isaacs. Short-Arm Reversal by Isaacs. Isaacs dumps Daniels face first on the top rope. Nelson kicks Daniels in the face. Isaacs with a Deadlift Fisherman’s Suplex. Isaacs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Isaacs HeadButts Daniels. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Flying Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Nelson taunts Kazarian. Nelson is raining down forearms. Nelson applies a waist lock. Daniels with three sharp elbow strikes. Isaacs tags himself in. Nelson dumps Daniels back first into the turnbuckles. Isaacs clotheslines Daniels for a two count. Daniels denies The Vertical Suplex. Isaacs punches Daniels in the back. Isaacs buries his shoulder into the midsection of Nelson. Isaacs with clubbing blows to Daniels back. Daniels kicks Isaacs in the gut.

Daniels creates distance with The STO. Kazarian and Nelson are tagged in. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Kazarian with a running forearm smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian dropkicks Isaacs into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Nelson launches Kazarian over the top rope. Kazarian hits The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian with a sunset flip for a two count. Isaacs kicks Kazarian in the gut. Kazarian bodyslams Isaacs. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Nelson runs interference. Nelson inadvertently clotheslines Kazarian. Kazarian tees off on Nelson. Nelson reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Isaacs. Kazarian punches Isaacs in the back. Forearm Exchange. Daniels with a chop/forearm combination. Nelson drives his knee into the midsection of Daniels. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Nelson. Lariat Exchange. Daniels connects with The Uranage Slam. Daniels lands The BME to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-17) Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (16-9) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-3) Miranda Alize

Alize ducks a clothesline from Ford. Alize with three arm-drags. Alize ducks under another clothesline from Ford. Alize with a Running Hurricanrana. Ford avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ford turns Alize around. Ford rocks Alize with a forearm smash. Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Alize counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ford kicks Alize in the gut. Alize reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Ford launches Alize over the top rope. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford with a Rebound Knee Drop on the ring apron for a two count. Ford follows that with a Running Boot. Ford puts her leg on the back of Alize’s neck. Ford slaps Alize in the face. Forearm Exchange. Alize with a chop/forearm combination. Running Forearm Exchange. Ford with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Alize responds with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Ford with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Ford dropkicks the back of Alize. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster. Ford connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-9) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (9-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-25) Baron Black, (0-7) Jake St. Patrick, (0-8) Adam Priest In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Austin Gunn and Adam Priest will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Priest with two waist lock takedowns. Priest applies a side headlock. Austin whips Priest across the ring. Priest ducks under two clotheslines from Austin. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin ducks a clothesline from Priest. Austin sweeps out the legs of Priest. Austin with a SomerSault FaceBuster. Priest with a straight right hand. Billy and Black are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black backs Billy into the turnbuckles.

Black unloads two knife edge chops. Billy applies a side headlock. Black whips Billy across the ring. Billy drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Billy leapfrogs over Black. Billy with a Counter Hip Toss. Billy with a knife edge chop. Billy stomps on Black’s chest. Billy tags in Colten. Gunn Club are mauling Black in the corner. Colten with a Running NeckBreaker. Black tags in Patrick. Patrick ducks a clothesline from Colten. Patrick goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep, but Colten counters with a NeckBreaker. Priest attacks Colten from behind. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Gunn Club clears the ring. Gunn Club connects with The Three Ten To Yuma to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (14-23) Jack Evans vs. (5-7) Dante Martin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Evans kicks Martin in the gut. Evans with the irish whip. Martin dives over Evans. Evans drops down on the canvas. Evans leapfrogs over Martin. Martin sends Evans into the ropes. Evans cartwheels around Martin. Martin leapfrogs over Evans. Martin with three deep arm-drags. Martin applies an arm-bar. Evans reverses the hold. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans whips Martin across the ring. Martin ducks a clothesline from Evans. Martin with a deep arm-drag. Martin dropkicks Evans. Martin drops Evans with a NeckBreaker. Martin goes for The 450 Splash, but Evans ducks out of the way. Evans slips over Martin’s back. Evans with a Corkscrew Kick. Evans with a double sledge. Evans is mauling Martin in the corner. Evans slams Martin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with the irish whip. Evans with a handspring back elbow smash. Evans follows that with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count.

Evans repeatedly slams Martin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Martin catches Evans in mid-air. Martin with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the ramp way. Martin ducks a clothesline from Evans. Martin with a knife edge chop. Martin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Martin with an Inside Out Lariat. Martin dropkicks Evans. Martin with a Running Hurricanrana. Evans launches Martin over the top rope. Martin slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Martin hits The Quebrada for a two count. Evans kicks Martin in the face. Evans dumps Martin out of the ring. Martin avoids The Windmill Kick. Martin kicks Evans in the gut. Martin somersaults over the ringside barricade. Martin dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Martin with a straight right hand. Martin drills Evans with The Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Martin rolls Evans back into the ring. Martin connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Angelico attacks Dante from behind. Darius Martin comes out to make the save.

Winner: (6-7) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (20-5) Brian Cage (c) w/Hook vs. (9-28-2) Brandon Cutler For The FTW World Heavyweight Championship

Cage with a waist lock takedown. Cage applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cage with a straight right hand. Cage sends Cutler to the corner. Cutler side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a shoulder block. Cutler follows that with a Slingshot Head Kick. Cage catches Cutler in mid-air. Cage hits The Death Valley Driver. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage blasts Cutler with a knife edge chop. Cage denies the sunset flip. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Cage. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cutler with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Cutler rolls Cage back into the ring.

Cutler with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Cutler tees off on Cage. Short-Arm Reversal by Cage. Cage with a PumpHandle FaceBuster for a two count. Cage goes for The F5, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Cage blocks a boot from Cutler. Cage with a knee lift. Cage goes for a Discus Lariat, but Cutler counters with The Pump Kick. Cage SuperKicks Cutler. Cutler slams Cage’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cutler hits The Sunset Bomb for a two count. Cutler drops Cage with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler points at TAZ. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Cage catches Cutler in mid-air. Cage plants Cutler with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still FTW World Heavyweight Champion, (21-5) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-2) Ashley Vox vs. (1-10) Alex Gracia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vox slings Gracia across the ring. Strong lockup. Gracia with two deep arm-drags. Gracia applies an arm-bar. Vox grabs a side wrist lock. Vox sends Gracia to the corner. Gracia buries her shoulder into the midsection of Vox. Gracia rolls Vox over for a one count. Gracia with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count. Gracia dropkicks Vox. Vox dives over Gracia. Vox goes for a sunset flip, but Gracia counters with a basement dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange, Vox fish hooks Gracia. Vox HeadButts Gracia. Vox ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Vox applies a standing arm-bar. Gracia with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Vox ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Vox makes Gracia tap out to a Modified Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: (1-2) Ashley Vox via Submission

Eight Match: (20-26) Joey Janela & (18-24) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-4) Seth Gargis & (0-9) Vary Morales

Joey Janela and Vary Morales will start things off. Janela is playing mind games with Morales. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Janela applies a side headlock. Morales reverses the hold. Janela whips Morales across the ring. Morales drops down on the canvas. Janela with a single leg takedown. Morales pops back on his feet. Janela mocks Morales. Janela SuperKicks Morales. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Morales kicks Kiss in the chest. Janela dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Janela applies The Romero Special. Kiss grabs the cravate for added pressure. Gargis breaks up the submission hold. Janela and Gargis are tagged in.

Janela backs away from Gargis. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Gargis whips Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kiss decks Gargis with a back elbow smash. Kiss with The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela is throwing haymakers at Gargis. Janela runs into Gargis. Shoulder Block Exchange. Janela ducks a clothesline from Gargis. Janela drops Gargis with a leaping shoulder tackle. Kiss tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex. Janela with a Rolling Elbow. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Janela SuperKicks Gargis. Kiss with a Rolling Elbow of his own. Janela thrust kicks the midsection of Morales. Janela with a Half Nelson Driver. Janela SuperKicks Gargis. Kiss nails Gargis with The Pump Kick. Janela and Kiss connects with their Reverse DDT/Flying Split Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-26) Joey Janela & (19-24) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-27) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-3) JD Drake w/Ryan Nemeth

Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Drake. Drake blocks a boot from Del Sol. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Drake denies The Running Headscissors Takeover. Drake goes for a PowerBomb, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol slips over Drake’s back. Drake with a Hip Toss. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Drake. Del Sol with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Drake denies The Suicide Dive. Drake throws Del Sol into the ropes. Drake with a mid-air haymaker. Drake rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Drake bodyslams Del Sol. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Drake with a Running Boot across the back of Del Sol’s neck. Chop Exchange. Del Sol unloads a series of bodyshots. Drake sends Del Sol to the corner. Drake levels Del Sol with a Body Avalanche. Drake bodyslams Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Drake with a Big Splash for a two count. Drake with a knee drop. Drake toys around with Del Sol. Del Sol is displaying his fighting spirit. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake talks smack to Del Sol. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol rolls Drake over for a two count. Del Sol kicks Drake in the face. Del Sol dives over Drake. Drake catches Del Sol in mid-air. Del Sol with a Cazadora Knee Smash. Del Sol with a flurry of kicks. Del Sol delivers The Question Mark. Drake denies The Standing Slice Bread. Drake connects with The Running Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) JD Drake via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (20-15) QT Marshall vs. (0-32) Shawn Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dean backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. Dean taunts Marshall. Strong lockup. Marshall applies a side headlock. Dean whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Marshall mocks Dean. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Marshall. Dean with a spinning back elbow smash. Marshall kicks Dean in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall with the irish whip. Marshall clotheslines Dean. Marshall stomps on Dean’s face. Marshall sends Dean to the ring apron. Dean with a shoulder block. Dean slips over Marshall’s back. Dean clotheslines Marshall over the top rope. Dean dropkicks Marshall off the ring apron. Marshall avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Marshall clotheslines Dean. Marshall rolls Dean back into the ring. Marshall with two elbow drops. Marshall walks over Dean.

Dean with heavy bodyshots. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean kicks Marshall in the chest. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall clotheslines Dean for a two count. Marshall applies a rear chin lock. Marshall punches Dean in the back. Marshall slings Dean across the ring. Dean dropkicks Marshall in mid-air. Haymaker Exchange. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Dean ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Dean with a spinning elbow strike. Dean clotheslines Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean launches Marshall over the top rope. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dean rolls Marshall back into the ring. Dropkick Exchange. Dean denies The Diamond Cutter. Marshall negates The Captain’s Salute. Marshall sends Dean to the corner. Dean thrust kicks the midsection of Marshall. Marshall goes for a Diving Clothesline, but Marshall counters with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (11-3) The Bunny w/The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-5) Jazmin Allure

Bunny immediately attacks Allure before the bell rings. Bunny with forearm shivers. Bunny rams Allure’s face across the top strand. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Allure. Allure dropkicks the left knee of Bunny. Allure with a basement dropkick. Bunny slams Allure’s head on the middle rope. Bunny clotheslines Allure. Bunny laughs at Allure. Bunny rag dolls Allure. Bunny whips Allure into the turnbuckles. Bunny with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Bunny toys around with Allure. Bunny tugs on Allure’s hair. Allure decks Bunny with a SitOut JawBreaker. Allure with two clotheslines. Bunny side steps Allure into the turnbuckles. Bunny SuperKicks Allure. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-3) The Bunny via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) vs. (0-6) Carlie Bravo, (0-3) Brick Aldridge, (0-3) Dean Alexander In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colt Cabana and Dean Alexander will start things off. Cabana signals for the test of strength. Cabana with a back heel trip. Cabana grapevines the legs of Alexander. Cabana applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cabana applies a hammerlock. Cabana grabs a side wrist lock. Cabana with a deep arm-drag. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo talks smack to Cabana. Cabana with a straight right hand. Cabana with a forearm smash. Cabana slams Bravo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana unloads two knife edge chops. Dark Order is lighting up Bravo’s chest. Uno with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson kicks Bravo in the face. Uno with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Grayson with The PK. Grayson whips Bravo into the turnbuckles. Bravo sends Grayson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Bravo tags in Aldridge. Aldridge punches Grayson in the back. Aldridge taunts Cabana.

Cabana rocks Aldridge with a forearm smash. Aldridge throws Grayson into the turnbuckles. Aldridge with a back elbow smash. Aldridge tags in Alexander. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Grayson’s chest. Alexander with two haymakers. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Bravo stomps on Grayson’s chest. Bravo tags in Aldridge. Aldridge continues to stomp on Grayson’s chest. Aldridge tags in Alexander. Grayson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Aldridge tags himself in. Aldridge stops Grayson in his tracks. Aldridge with forearm shivers. Aldridge runs into a clothesline from Grayson. Grayson with a Uranage Slam. Uno and Bravo are tagged in. Uno with two forearm smashes. Uno kicks Alexander in the gut. Uno with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Uno ducks a clothesline from Aldridge. Uno drops Aldridge with The Big Boot. Bravo kicks Uno in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Uno. Uno with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Uno with a basement dropkick. Uno hits The Ushigoroshi. Uno tags in Cabana. Bionic Elbow Party. Cabana tags in Grayson. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (4-8) Nick Comoroto & (0-24) Aaron Solow vs. (0-10) Angel Fashion & (0-11) D3

Aaron Solow and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow applies a wrist lock. Solow with a fireman’s carry takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. D3 applies a side headlock. Solow whips D3 across the ring. D3 goes for a sunset flip, but Solow counters with a Double Foot Stomp. Solow tags in Comoroto. D3 scrambles to his corner. D3 tags in Fashion. Fashion signals for the test of strength. Fashion slaps Comoroto in the face. Comoroto clotheslines Fashion. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Fashion lands back on his feet. Fashion with heavy bodyshots. Fashion with a straight right hand. Fashion ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Fashion goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Comoroto counters with The Powerslam. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow rocks D3 with a forearm smash. Fashion kicks Solow in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Solow. Solow kicks Fashion in the gut. Solow connects with The Criss-Cross Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-8) Nick Comoroto & (1-24) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (3-9) Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon vs. (0-9) John Skyler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bononi sends Skyler to the corner. Skyler side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Skyler with a knife edge chop. Bononi shoves Skyler. Skyler ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Bononi. Skyler uppercuts Bononi. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Skyler with two clotheslines. Bononi whips Skyler into the turnbuckles. Bononi with two corner clotheslines. Bononi clotheslines the back of Skyler’s neck. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Skyler’s chest. Bononi is choking Skyler with his boot. Avalon attacks Skyler behind the referee’s back. Bononi with a Hip Toss for a two count. Bononi applies a rear chin lock. Bononi dumps Skyler out of the ring. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Bononi plays to the crowd. Skyler with a Rising Knee Strike. Bononi denies the sunset flip. Skyler goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Bononi holds onto the ropes. Bononi applies The Sleeper Hold. Bononi connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-9) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

