AEW Dark Results 3/29/22

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (3-3) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) vs. (0-12) Adam Priest, (0-2) Gus De La Vega, (0-7) Invictus Khash In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

QT Marshall and Adam Priest will start things off. Marshall tags out to Solow. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow applies a side headlock. Priest whips Solow across the ring. Solow drops Priest with a shoulder tackle. Priest drops down on the canvas. Dropkick Exchange. Solow applies a front face lock. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto with a gut punch. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Priest lands back on his feet. Priest slides under Comoroto. Priest decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Vega tags himself in. Comoroto catches Priest in mid-air. Comoroto drops Vega with The Big Boot. Comoroto dumps Priest on top of Vega. Comoroto tosses Priest out of the ring.

Comoroto slams Vega’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Solow. Comoroto levels Vega with The Body Avalanche. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with two haymakers. Marshall stands on the back of Vega’s head. Marshall tags in Solow. Vega with forearm shivers. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Vega. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vega lands back on his feet. Vega tags in Khash. Khash with two haymakers. Khash ducks a clothesline from Solow. Khash unloads a flurry of left jabs. Khash sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Khash with a Back Body Drop. Marshall responds with Three Diamond Cutters. BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Solow connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) The Factory via Pinfall

Second Match: (26-19) Emi Sakura vs. (0-14) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura backs Grey into the turnbuckles. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura does her Freddie Mercury routine. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura sends Grey face first into the canvas. Grey with forearm shivers. Sakura laughs at Grey. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura tugs on Grey’s hair. Sakura argues with the referee.

Grey with a forearm smash. Sakura rakes the chest of Grey. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Grey lands back on her feet. Grey with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Grey nails Sakura with The Pump Kick. Grey kicks Sakura in the gut. Sakura denies The X-Factor. Sakura with a low dropkick. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura connects with The Vader Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-19) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Third Match: (37-20) Diamante vs. (0-3) Kelsey Heather

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante with a side headlock takeover. Heather answers with the headscissors escape. Diamante with a chop/forearm combination. Diamante with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Diamante follows that with a running uppercut. Diamante repeatedly slams Heather’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Diamante applies a wrist lock. Diamante with two short-arm clotheslines. Diamante with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Diamante with a Jumping Knee Strike. Diamante drops Heather with a Running Lariat. Heather is busted open. Diamante rolls Heather back into the ring. Diamante tugs on Heather’s hair. Diamante with The Atomic Drop. Diamante makes Heather tap out to The Bodyscissors Arm-Bar.

Winner: (38-20) Diamante via Submission

Fourth Match: (0-3) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan Angels) vs. (0-0) Alexander Zane, (0-1) Jay Marte, (0-1) Richard King In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and Alexander Zane will start things off. Zane with a forearm smash. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Zane. Grayson with two running cross chops. Grayson delivers his combination offense. Grayson drives Zane back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Grayson levels Zane with The Body Avalanche. Uno with a knife edge chop. Grayson with The PK. Uno follows that with a Senton Splash. Zane tags in Marte. Uno kicks Marte in the gut. Uno with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Marte. Uno avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Marte with The Windmill Kick. Marte applies a side headlock. Uno whips Marte across the ring. Marte runs into Uno. Uno drops Marte with a shoulder tackle. Uno stomps on Marte’s fingers. Uno nails Marte with The Bell Clap. Uno with the greco roman eye poke.

Uno sends Marte face first into Angels and Grayson’s boots. Uno tags in Angels. Slingshot Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Angels applies a front face lock. Marte drives Angels back first into the turnbuckles. King tags himself in. King with a Running Boot. Angels kicks King into Marte. Angels knocks Zane off the ring apron. Angels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Marte. Angels ducks a clothesline from King. Angels hits The Standing Slice Bread. Angels tags in Uno. Uno with The Big Boot. Angels clotheslines Zane on the apron. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton. Dark Order Pose. Uno blocks a boot from King. Uno thrust kicks the midsection of King. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Uno with a Running Boot to Marte. Grayson delivers The Night Fall. Angels connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (67-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-2) Kaun

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaun applies a side headlock. Kazarian whips Kaun across the ring. Kaun drops Kazarian with a shoulder tackle. Kaun slaps Kazarian in the chest. Kaun sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian dives over Kaun. Kazarian rolls Kaun over for a one count. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Kaun attacks the midsection of Kazarian. Kaun goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops.

Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kaun scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Kazarian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Kaun denies The O’Connor Roll. Kaun with a Double Knee GutBuster. Kaun pulls Kazarian out of the corner. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Kaun. Kaun reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Kaun. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with a Running Meteora. Kazarian follows that with a Running Lariat. Kazarian makes Kaun tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (68-29) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Sixth Match: (54-10) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay & Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-7) Shalonce Royal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Royal ducks a clothesline from Conti. Royal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Conti. Royal whips Conti across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Royal clings onto the bottom rope. Conti kicks Royal’s hands. Royal decks Conti with a JawBreaker. Royal kicks Conti in the gut.

Royal applies a side headlock. Royal with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Royal gets distracted by Negative One. Conti delivers a straight right hand. Conti rolls Royal back into the ring. Conti ducks a clothesline from Royal. Conti with a ripcord judo throw. Conti with clubbing mid-kicks. Conti follows that with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-10) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (7-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston Vance) vs. (0-2) Brandon Bullock, (0-4) Jameson Ryan, (0-1) Foxx Vinyer In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Jameson Ryan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds drop steps into a side headlock. Ryan backs Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Ryan. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Ryan reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds dives over Ryan. Reynolds rolls Ryan over for a one count. Reynolds uppercuts Ryan. Reynolds delivers The Missile Dropkick. Reynolds tags in Vance. Reynolds whips Ryan across the ring. Reynolds drops down on the canvas. Vance drops Ryan with a shoulder tackle. Ryan tags in Vinyer. Vinyer mocks Vance.

Vance applies a knuckle lock. A pier six brawl breaks out in the ring. Dark Order Pose. Vinyer slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle. Vinyer with heavy bodyshots. Vinyer with a running uppercut. Vinyer tags in Ryan. Ryan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ryan tags in Bullock. Vance is displaying his fighting spirit. Vance with a double clothesline. Vance tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Ryan reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver ducks a clothesline from Ryan. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Bullock reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Release German Suplex Party. Vance nails Ryan with The Pump Kick. Double Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Silver tags in Vance. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eight Match: (64-23) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (6-6) Kiera Hogan

Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Hogan dodges The Knee Lift. Hogan with forearm shivers. Rose whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan slaps Rose in the face. Hogan sends Rose face first into the middle rope. Hogan with a chop/forearm combination. Rose side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Rose catches Hogan in mid-air. Rose drives Hogan back first into the steel ring post. Rose throws Hogan into the steel barricade.

Rose rolls Hogan back into the ring. Rose hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rose transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rose goes for The Flying Splash, but Hogan ducks out of the way. Hogan avoids The Elbow Drop. Hogan with a Shotgun Dropkick. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Rose. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick. Hogan plays to the crowd. Hogan hits The Leg Drop for a two count. Rose blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Rose Chokeslams Hogan. Rose Spears Hogan. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (65-23) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 302 of The Hoots Podcast