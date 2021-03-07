AEW Dark Results 3/6/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (13-2) The Natural Nightmares w/Nick Comoroto vs. (8-29-2) Peter Avalon & (2-7) Cezar Bononi

Dustin Rhodes and Cezar Bononi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bononi launches Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Bononi whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes runs into Bononi. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Marshall. Rhodes whips Bononi into the turnbuckles. Marshall with a forearm smash. Rhodes Powerslams Bononi. Marshall with a straight right hand. Bononi reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall holds onto the ropes. Marshall kicks Bononi in the face. Avalon clotheslines Marshall behind the referee’s back. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chet. Bononi tags in Avalon. Avalon with a gut punch. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon punches Marshall in the back. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon whips Marshall into the turnbuckles. Avalon is putting the boots to Marshall. Avalon applies a front face lock. Bononi tags himself in.

Bononi punches Marshall in the ribs. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Bononi with clubbing elbow smashes. Marshall drops Bononi with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Bononi tags in Avalon. Avalon stops Marshall in his tracks. Marshall uses his feet to create separation. Marshall tags in Rhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Rhodes whips Avalon across the ring. Rhodes with a Back Body Drop. Bononi kicks Rhodes in the gut. Bononi whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes uppercuts Bononi. Rhodes Powerslams Avalon. Rhodes goes for The Final Reckoning, but Bononi gets in the way. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Bononi. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Bononi dumps Marshall out of the ring. Rhodes clotheslines Bononi over the top rope. Rhodes connects with The Running Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) The Natural Nightmares via Pinfall

Second Match: (29-18) Chuck Taylor w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-2) JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake backs Taylor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Taylor avoids the knife edge chop. Strong lockup. Taylor with a waist lock go-behind. Drake applies a top wrist lock. Taylor drop steps into a side headlock. Tylor side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a deep arm-drag. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Drake whips Taylor across the ring. Drake drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor leapfrogs over Drake. Taylor with a deep arm-drag. Taylor dropkicks Drake to the floor. Drake throws Taylor into the ropes. Drake with a clubbing lariat. Drake slams Taylor’s head on the ring apron. Drake with a straight right hand. Drake rolls Taylor back into the ring. Drake with a Senton Splash for a two count. Drake kicks Taylor in the back of the head. Drake uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Drake HeadButts Taylor. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake with forearm shivers. Drake whips Taylor across the ring. Drake clotheslines Taylor. Drake with a Diving HeadButt for a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Drake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Drake drops Taylor with The Running Boot for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor delivers The Sole Food. Taylor with The Big Boot. Taylor sends Drake to the corner. Drake dives over Taylor. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Drake ducks out of the way. Drake decks Taylor with a back elbow smash. Drake with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Drake clotheslines Taylor for a two count. Drake mocks Orange Cassidy. Taylor has Drake perched on the top turnbuckle. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory. After the match, Kip Sabian dropkicks Cassidy on the stage. Miro makes Taylor pass out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (30-18) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Third Match: (23-14) Pentagon Jr vs. (0-0) Azriel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pentagon applies a hammerlock. Pentagon trips Azriel. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Azriel whips Pentagon across the ring. Pentagon punches Azriel in the back. Pentagon unloads two knife edge chops. Pentagon whips Azriel across the ring. Pentagon with The SpineBuster. Azriel responds with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Pentagon kicks Azriel in the ribs. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Azriel. Pentagon slaps Azriel in the chest. Pentagon whips Azriel across the ring. Azriel ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Azriel with a Running Hurricanrana. Azriel with a deep arm-drag. Azriel dropkicks Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Azriel. Pentagon side steps Azriel into the turnbuckles. Azriel puts Pentagon on the top turnbuckle.

Pentagon blocks two lariats from Azriel. Azriel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Azriel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Azriel rolls Pentagon back into the ring. Pentagon SuperKicks Azriel in mid-air. Pentagon with clubbing blows to Azriel’s back. Azriel repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Pentagon. Azriel with The Cobra Clutch BackBreaker for a two count. Azriel goes for The Frog Splash, but Pentagon gets his knees up in the air. Pentagon conects with The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Azriel lands back on his feet. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Azriel. Pentagon drills The SpringBoard Canadian Destroyer. Pentagon delivers The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-14) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-5) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-7) John Skyler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Archer sends Skyler face first into the canvas. Archer kicks Skyler in the face. Archer slams Skyler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer is choking Skyler with his knee. Archer punches Skyler in the back. Archer toys around with Skyler. Skyler denies The Chokeslam. Skyler dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Skyler tees off on Archer. Skyler unloads four knife edge chops. Skyler kicks Archer in the gut. Skyler applies a side headlock.

Skyler side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Skyler with two running uppercuts. Archer kicks Skyler in the face. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer talks smack to Skyler. Archer with a series of running back elbow smashes. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Archer. Skyler uppercuts Archer. Archer rocks Skyler with a forearm smash. Archer hits The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Archer with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Skyler with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer slaps Skyler in the face. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-5) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (18-4) Brian Cage & (21-5) Ricky Starks w/Hook vs. (0-7) Angel Fashion & (0-23) Fuego Del Sol

Ricky Starks and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks with a waist lock takedown. Del Sol with a flying mare takeover. Del Sol follows that with a spinning back kick. Starks with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Starks applies a front face lock. Cage tags himself in. Assisted Delayed Vertical Suplex. Cage poses for the crowd. Cage whips Del Sol across the ring.

Cage scores the elbow knockdown. Cage with a Fallaway Toss. Del Sol tags in Fashion. Fashion ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage shrugs off a lariat from Fashion. Fashion rolls under a clothesline from Cage. Fashion unloads a flurry of kicks. Cage throws Fashion into the canvas. Cage sends Del Sol chest first into the canvas. Starks Spears Del Sol. Cage with a Spinning Hook Kick. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-4) Brian Cage & (22-5) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (13-22) Jack Evans vs. (0-4) Jake St. Patrick

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans with a drop toe hold. Evans applies a front face lock. Patrick goes for a Back Body Drop, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans applies a side headlock. Patrick whips Evans across the ring. Evans drops Patrick with a shoulder tackle. Patrick leapfrogs over Evans. Patrick drops down on the canvas. Patrick dropkicks Evans for a two count. Patrik with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Patrick with The PK. Patrick with a Diving Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Patrick argues with the referee. Patrick uppercuts Evans. Evans cartwheels out of the irish whip from Patrick. Evans drops Patrick with a Corkscrew Kick. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans whips Patrick across the ring. Evans with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Evans hits The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count.

Evans rocks Patrick with a forearm smash. Patrick reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Patrick with a running uppercut. Evans drives Patrick face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Evans with a rolling back kick. Evans applies The Kimura Lock. Patrick puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Patrick with a Spinning Back Kick. Patrick with a knee lift. Patrick sweeps out the legs of Evans. Patrick with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Patrick is displaying his frustration. Patrick uppercuts Evans. Patrick whips Evans across the ring. Evans kicks Patrick in the face. Evans with a toe kick. Evans slips over Patrick’s back. Evans with The Bridging Jackknife Cover for a two count. Patrick responds with a Modified Enzuigiri. Patrick hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Evans with a Spider German Suplex. Evans connects with The 630 Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-22) Jack Evans via Pinfall

– New music video from The Acclaimed.

Seventh Match: (1-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-8) D3 & (0-9) M’Badu

Austin Gunn and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. D3 with a waist lock go-behind. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin transitions into a side wrist lock. D3 sends Austin to the corner. Austin dives over D3. Austin ducks a clothesline from D3. Austin sweeps out the legs of D3. Austin with a Flying Neck Snap. D3 tags in Badu. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Badu launches Austin to the corner. Austin tags in Colten. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten applies a wrist lock. Colten ducks a clothesline from Badu. Badu goes for a Bodyslam, but Colten lands back on his feet. Colten drops down on the canvas. Colten leapfrogs over Badu. Colten dropkicks Badu. Austin with a running uppercut. Badu catches Austin in mid-air.

Badu Powerslams Austin for a one count. Badu tags in D3. D3 with a running sledge. D3 punches Austin in the back. Austin with heavy bodyshots. D3 uppercuts Austin. D3 with a Leaping NeckBreaker. D3 kicks Austin in the ribs. D3 tags in Badu. Badu with a gut punch. Badu lands The Stinger Splash. Austin starts swinging at the air. Badu hooks the outside leg for a one count. Badu tags in D3. Double Irish Whip. Austin holds onto the ropes. Austin kicks Badu in the chest. Austin with a BackBreaker. Austin sends Badu tumbling to the floor. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with two clotheslines. Colten ducks a clothesline from Badu. Colten with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten follows that with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Austin dropkicks Badu off the ring apron. The Gunn Club connects with The Three Ten To Yuma to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8-3) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-12) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa goes into the lateral press for a one count. Rosa applies The Full Nelson Lock. Price with a deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rosa kicks Price in the gut. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa slams Price’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa rocks Price with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Price. Price kicks Rosa in the gut. Price with a flying arm-drag. Rosa rolls Price over for a two count. Price reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Price.

Rosa with a ShotGun Dropkick. Rosa with a forearm smash. Rosa sends Price to the corner. Rosa with The Electric Chair Drop for a one count. Rosa mocks Britt Baker. Rosa with a pinning combination for a two count. Rosa with clubbing elbow smashes. Price side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Rosa denies The Running Bulldog. Rosa with The Release German Suplex. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa with a Diving Dropkick for a two count. Price with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Price nails Rosa with a running palm thrust for a two count. Rosa delivers her combination offense. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-3) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (5-3) Bear Country vs. (0-21) Ryzin & (0-0) Cameron Stewart

Bear Bronson and Ryzin will start things off. Ryzin is playing mind games with Bronson. Bronson work on his joint manipulation game. Ryzin with a straight right hand. Bronson throws Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Bronson with rapid fire bodyshots. Bronson with clubbing blows to Ryzin’s back. Bronson whips Ryzin across the ring. Bronson with The SpineBuster. Ryzin tags in Stewart. Bronson clotheslines Stewart. Bronson with a running elbow drop. Bronson punches Stewart in the back. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder throws Stewart into the turnbuckles. Boulder with a back elbow/corner clothesline combination.

Boulder with a Back Body Drop. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder levels Stewart with a Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Stewart is displaying his fighting spirit. Bronson whips Stewart across the ring. Ryzin made the blind tag. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Stewart gets in the way. Double Boot into the midsection of Bronson. Double Irish Whip. Boulder tags himself in. Bronson runs through the double clothesline. Boulder with a double clothesline of his own. Boulder with a Double Bodyslam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Double Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bunny appears on the stage. The Butcher and The Blade demolishes Bear Country.

Winner: (6-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (11-13) Alan Angels & (15-11) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-5) Vary Morales & (0-0) Labron Kozone

Preston Vance and Labron Kozone will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kozone applies a side headlock. Kozone with a straight right hand. Vance decks Kozone with a back elbow smash. Vance ducks under a clothesline from Kozone. Vance rocks Kozone with a forearm smash. Kozone reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. Kozone runs into Vance. Vance ducks a clothesline from Kozone. Vance with Hip Toss. Kozone answers with a forearm smash. Vance nails Kozone with The Pump Kick. Angels and Morales are tagged in. Angels drops Morales with a shoulder tackle. Morales drop down on the canvas. Morales with a shoulder tackle of his own. Angels dorps down on the canvas. Morales with a Headscissors Takeover. Morales whips Angels across the ring. Angels with a Running Hurricanrana. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kickup.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angels ducks a clothesline from Morales. Angels dropkicks Morales. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels tags in Vance. Angels with a running forearm smash. Dropkick/Fallaway Slam Combination. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance whips Morales into the turnbuckles. Vance with a corner clothesline. Morales kicks Vance in the face. Morales delivers The Missile Dropkick. Angels and Kozone are tagged in. Angels with two clotheslines. Angels slides under a clothesline from Kozone. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Diving Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels ducks a clothesline from Kozone. Angels with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Vance ducks a clothesline from Morales. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Angels tags in Vance. Dark Order connects with their Wing Snapper/Ripcord Lariat Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-13) Alan Angels & (16-11) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (11-4) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-0) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey starts dancing. Strong lockup. Conti applies a side headlock. Conti grabs a standing arm-bar. Grey brings Conti down to the mat. Conti applies a side wrist lock. Conti drop steps into a side headlock. Grey reverses the hold. Conti sends Grey to the corner. Conti kicks Grey in the face. Conti with a Judo Takedown. Conti unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Grey avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Conti drops Grey with The Hook Kick. Grey regroups on the outside. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti rolls Grey back into the ring. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti whips Grey into the turnbuckles.

Grey sends Conti shoulder first into the steel ring post. Grey with Two Mid-Kicks. Grey is choking Conti with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Grey with a Running Boot for a one count. Grey talks smack to Conti. Grey slaps Conti in the face. Conti with an overhand chop. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti follows that with a series of judo throws. Grey reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti side steps Grey into the turnbuckles. Conti rocks Grey with a forearm smash. Conti dives over Grey. Conti nails Grey with The Pump Kick. Conti with a Rising Knee Strike. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-4) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (9-15) Luther & (5-23) Serpentico vs. (11-7) Matt Sydal & (0-3) Mike Sydal

Serpentico and Mike Sydal will start things off. Chaos Project gangs up on Mike. Serpentico with clubbing blows to Matt’s back. The referee has already lost control of the match. Sydal Brothers matrix under a clothesline from Serpentico. Mike avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Stereo Dropkicks. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Mike uppercuts Serpentico. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Matt with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Matt stomps on Serpentico’s back. Serpentico with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Matt answers with a running back elbow smash. Matt tags in Mike. Mike with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Following a snap mare takeover, Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mike blasts Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Mike. Mike with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Luther. Serpentico goes for a Bodyslam, but Mike lands back on his feet. Mike with The Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Mike punches Serpentico in the chest. Mike sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico launches Mike over the top rope. Mike rock Serpentico with a forearm smash. Luther pulls Mike off the ring apron. Serpentico slams Mike’s head on the top rope. Luther throws Mike into the steel barricade. Luther rolls Mike back into the ring. Serpentico with a running double sledge for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Mike in the gut. Luther uses the top rope as a weapon. Luther stomps on Mike’s chest. Luther with the irish whip. Luther with a running hip check. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico levels Mike with a Body Avalanche. Double Body Avalanche. Luther throws Serpentico into Mike. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Chaos Project are cutting the ring in half. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex. Luther with a knee drop. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Leg Drop. Assisted Running Bulldog for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther is putting the boots to Mike. Luther punches Mike in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Luther applies a rear chin lock. Mike with elbows into the midsection of Luther. Luther nails Mike with The Pump Kick. Running Lariat/DDT Combination for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther brings Mike to the corner. Luther stomps on Mike’s chest. Luther with a straight right hand. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Mike. Chaos Project goes for The Assisted Bodyslam, but Mike gets his knees up in the air. Luther kicks Mike in the ribs. Luther goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mike lands back on his feet. Mike rolls under a clothesline from Luther. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with a leaping head kick. Matt delivers his combination offense. Matt with a Leg Lariat to Serpentico. Matt with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Matt fights out of the fireman’s carry position. The Slice/JawBreaker Combination. Matt with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Matt drops Serpentico with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Matt applies The Cobra Clutch. Luther breaks up the submission hold. Mike ducks a clothesline from Luther. Mike SuperKicks Luther. Serpentico decks Matt with a back elbow smash. Mike cartwheels off the top turnbuckle. Matt with a Jumping Knee Strike. Matt with The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal Brothers connects with The Double Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-7) Matt Sydal & (1-3) Mike Sydal via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 247 of The Hoots Podcast