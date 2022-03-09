AEW Dark Results 3/8/22

Addition Financial Arena

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-11) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-2) Marina Tucker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay applies a side headlock. Tucker whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Tucker with a shoulder tackle. Tucker drops down on the canvas. Tucker goes for a Hip Toss, but Jay counters with an arm-drag takeover. Jay ducks a clothesline from Tucker. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay kicks the left hamstring of Tucker. Jay nails Tucker with The Hook Kick. Tucker answers with a back elbow smash. Tucker bodyslams Jay. Tucker with a Cartwheel Elbow Drop for a one count. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Tucker. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Jay follows that with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Tucker tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (28-11) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Second Match: (56-16) Scorpio Sky vs. (28-37) Sonny Kiss

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sky kicks Kiss in the gut. Sky applies a side headlock. Kiss whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Kiss with two shoulder tackles. Kiss drops down on the canvas. Kiss leapfrogs over Sky. Sky with a running shoulder tackle. Sky flexes his muscles. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss with a Leg Lariat. Kiss follows that with a Back Handspring Kick. Kiss with The SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kiss kicks Sky in the chest. Kiss with The MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. KIss backs Sky into the turnbuckles. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Kiss puts Sky on the top turnbuckle. Kiss slaps Sky in the chest.

Sky denies The FrankenSteiner. Sky kicks Kiss in the ribs. Sky with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Sky rams his boot across Kiss’s face. Sky with Three Pendulum BackBreakers for a two count. Sky applies a rear chin lock. Kiss with three sharp elbow strikes. Sky answers with a forearm shiver across the back of Kiss. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss kicks Sky in the face. Kiss slips over Sky’s back. Kiss with a single leg dropkick. Kiss with a Spinning Uppercut. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss with The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Kiss dives over Sky. Sky goes for The TKO, but Kiss rolls him over for a two count. Sky avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Sky drops Kiss with The Big Boot. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Third Match: (45-21) Red Velvet vs. (6-5) Kiera Hogan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Standing Switch Exchange. Hogan goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Velvet holds onto the ropes. Hogan dropkicks Velvet. Hogan with a running clothesline in the corner. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan follows that with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hogan talks smack to Velvet. Hogan hits The Leg Drop for a two count. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Hogan. Velvet with a straight right hand. Velvet kicks the left knee of Hogan. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Hogan. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-21) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-9) Top Flight vs. (0-3) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Darius Martin and Peter Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Avalon applies a hammerlock. Darius grabs a side headlock. Avalon whips Darius across the ring. Darius drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Avalon drops down on the canvas. Darius with a deep arm-drag. Darius with The La Magistral for a two count. Darius applies a wrist lock. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dante applies a wrist lock. Arm-Ringer/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante grabs a side wrist lock. Dante tags in Darius. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Darius. Avalon goes for a deep arm-drag, but Darius counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Darius applies a front face lock. Dante tags himself in. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dante leapfrogs over Avalon. Darius punches Avalon from the ring apron. Dante with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Dante tags in Darius.

Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a Slingshot Senton. Double Chop to Nemeth. Darius with a Spinning Back Kick. Dante kicks Nemeth in the chest. Double Dropkick. Top Flight poses for the crowd. Avalon attacks Dante from the outside. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon sends Dante to the corner. Dante kicks Avalon in the face. Dante side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Dante with a palm thrust kick. Nemeth shoves Dante off the top rope. Avalon sends Dante crashing into the steel ring steps. The Wingmen gangs up on Dante behind the referee’s back for a one count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Nemeth whips Dante into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts dancing in the center of the ring. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth slams the left shoulder of Dante on the canvas. Nemeth with The Fist Drop for a two count.

Nemeth sends Dante to the corner. Nemeth with a running knee lift. Nemeth tags in Avalon. The Wingmen goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante kicks Nemeth in the face. Avalon catches Dante in mid-air. Standing Switch Exchange. Meeting Of The Minds. Dante tags in Darius. Darius with two clotheslines. Darius scores the elbow knockdown. Darius drops Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Darius crawls under Nemeth. Darius sends Nemeth to the corner. Darius with a running uppercut. Darius with a corner clothesline. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Darius. Darius dives over Nemeth. Nemeth decks Darius with a back elbow smash. Darius with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Darius tags in Dante. Double Irish Whip. Avalon runs interference. Darius sends Avalon falling into The Wingmen’s arms on the outside. Dante dropkicks Avalon off the ring apron. Dante tags in Darius. Nemeth launches Top Flight over the top rope. Double Apron Enzuigiri. Darius with The Slingshot Flatliner. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-9) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (39-16) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends vs. (0-1) Kelsey Raegan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander backs Raegan into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Statlander with a waist lock takedown. Raegan signals for the test of strength. Raegan kicks Statlander in the gut. Raegan applies a side headlock. Statlander with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Statlander flexes her muscles. Raegan slams Statlander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Raegan with a knife edge chop. Raegan slaps Statlander in the face. Statlander with The Press Slam. Raegan decks Statlander with a back elbow smash. Raegan SuperKicks Statlander. Statlander catches Raegan in mid-air. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-16) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (17-4) Ruby Soho & (0-2) AQA vs. (35-19) Diamante & (22-17) Emi Sakura

AQA and Diamante will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante with two side headlock takeovers. AQA whips Diamante across the ring. AQA leapfrogs over Diamante. AQA with a deep arm-drag. AQA dropkicks Diamante. AQA with a flying corner clothesline. Soho tags herself in. Double Irish Whip. AQA dropkicks the left knee of Diamante. Soho with a running chest kick. Diamante tags in Sakura. Sakura starts biting the left wrist of Soho. Sakura sends Soho into the ropes. Soho applies an arm-bar. Sakura tugs on Soho’s hair. Soho rolls Sakura over for a two count. Soho with a forearm shot across the back of Sakura’s neck. Soho tags in AQA. Sakura thrust kicks the midsection of AQA. Sakura tags in Diamante. Sakura ties Soho and AQA together. Diamante with a sliding dropkick. Diamante with Two Vertical Suplex’s.

Diamante pulls AQA down to the mat. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante slams AQA’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante tags in Sakura. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Sakura rakes the back of AQA. Sakura applies The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. AQA crawls under Sakura. AQA tags in Soho. Soho clotheslines Sakura. Soho scores the elbow knockdown. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho kicks Sakura in the chest. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho hits The STO for a two count. Diamante knocks AQA off the ring apron. Sakura rolls Soho over for a two count. Sakura with a Chop/Lariat Combination. Sakura tags in Diamante. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Soho. Soho denies The Code Red. Soho with a knee lift. Soho tags in AQA. Soho connects with No Future. Soho knocks Sakura off the apron. AQA plants Diamante with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-4) Ruby Soho & (1-2) AQA via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (21-10) The Butcher & The Blade w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-5) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Colt Cabana)

The Blade and Colt Cabana will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana backs Blade into the turnbuckles. Blade turns Cabana over. Blade punches Cabana in the chest. Blade with a chop/haymaker combination. Cabana answers with a chop/forearm combination. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Cabana with a double leg takedown. Cabana rolls Blade over for a two count. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Cabana tags in Angels. Double Wrist Lock Takedown. Angels with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Angels applies a wrist lock. Blade backs Angels into the turnbuckles. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher applies a wrist lock. Butcher talks smack to Angels. Butcher HeadButts Angels. Butcher blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels kicks Butcher in the face. Cabana knocks Blade off the ring apron. Assisted Hurricanrana. Butcher catches Angles in mid-air. Butcher swings Angels into the steel ring steps.

Blade attacks Cabana from behind. Butcher rolls Angels back into the ring. Butcher tags in Blade. Assisted GutBuster for a one count. Blade kicks Angels in the face. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade with a forearm smash. Blade repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Blade is choking Angels with his knee. Blade continues to stomp on Angels chest. Angels unloads three knife edge chops. Blade rakes the eyes of Angels. Blade whips Angels face first into the ropes. Blade tags in Butcher. Double Irish Whip. Angels kicks Butcher in the chest. Angels sends Blade tumbling to the floor. Butcher brings Angels back into the ring. Butcher goes for a Release German Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels rolls under two clotheslines from Butcher.

Angels tags in Cabana Cabana with two short-arm lariats. Cabana with a chop/forearm combination. Butcher wants more punishment. Cabana runs into Butcher. Butcher reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana drops Blade with The Bionic Elbow. Cabana sends Butcher to the corner. Cabana delivers The Flying Asshole. Cabana hits The Quebrada for a two count. Butcher shoves Cabana towards the corner. Cabana with another Bionic Elbow. Angels tags himself in. Jose runs interference. Angels dives over Butcher. Angels ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels gets distracted by Jose. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with an Inside Out Lariat. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Eight Match: (60-23) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (6-16) Skye Blue

Blue with a waist lock go-behind. Blue applies a side headlock. Rose whips Blue across the ring. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rose denies The Sunset Flip. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Rose goes for The Beast Bomb, but Blue counters with The Hurricanrana. Blue kicks Rose in the gut. Rose sends Blue to the corner. Blue decks Rose with a back elbow smash. Blue side steps Rose into the turnbuckles.

Blue slams Rose’s head on the top rope. Vickie attacks Blue behind the referee’s back. Rose throws Blue into the steel barricade. Rose rolls Blue back into the ring. Rose hooks the outside leg for a one count. Blue denies The Chokeslam. Rose blocks The SuperKick. Rose hammers down on the right knee of Blue. Rose drops Blue with a NeckBreaker. Rose with a Leg Drop. Rose goes for a Running Splash, but Blue gets her knees up in the air. Blue SuperKicks Rose for a two count. Rose catches Blue in mid-air. Blue denies The Samona Drop. Rose kicks Blue in the gut. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (61-23) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (7-2) Jay Lethal vs. (12-68) Serpentico w/Luther

Lethal is playing mind games with Serpentico. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lethal goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico with an inside cradle for a one count. Lethal dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Lethal with a forearm smash. Lethal slides out of the ring. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Lethal catches Serpentico in mid-air. Lethal with a Rebound Chop. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal hooks the outside leg for a one count. Lethal sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico decks Lethal with a back elbow smash. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover.

Serpentico drops Lethal with a Leaping Flatliner. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico mocks Lethal. Lethal scores a right jab. Lethal kicks Serpentico in the gut. Counter Fest in the center of the ring. Lethal with a Rolling NeckBreaker. Lethal drills Serpentico with The BrainBuster. Lethal hits Hail To The King for a two count. Serpentico denes The Lethal Injection. Serpentico SuperKicks Lethal. Serpentico with The Short DDT for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Luther starts shouting out instructions. Serpentico ascends to the top turnbuckle. Lethal avoids The Swanton Bomb. Lethal knocks Luther off the ring apron. Serpentico rolls Lethal over for a two count. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (37-36) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (25-43) Lee Johnson & (11-7) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

Isiah Kassidy and Lee Johnson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Kassidy with a double leg takedown. Johnson kicks Kassidy. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Johnson gets distracted by Quen. Kassidy attacks Johnson from behind. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s chest. Quen attacks Johnson behind the referee’s back. Kassidy tags in Quen. Double Irish Whip. Johnson holds onto the ropes. Anderson tags himself in. Johnson dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Johnson kicks Quen in the face. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex. Johnson dropkicks Kassidy to the floor. Anderson applies a front face lock. Johnson tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count.

Johnson applies a front face lock. Quen whips Johnson across the ring. Quen leapfrogs over Johnson. Hardy trips Johnson behind the referee’s back. Quen with a basement dropkick. Quen pops back on his feet. Quen stomps on Johnson’s chest. Quen with a forearm smash. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a gut punch. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of Johnson. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kassidy talks smack to Johnson. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Kassidy rakes the eyes of Johnson. Johnson is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen sends Johnson into the ropes. Johnson kicks Quen in the chest. Johnson dumps Quen out of the ring. Johnson uses his feet to create separation.

Johnson tosses Kassidy out of the ring. Johnson rolls under a clothesline from Quen. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson with three clotheslines. Anderson is mauling Quen in the corner. Anderson punches Kassidy. Anderson whips Kassidy across the ring. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks to Quen. Anderson sends Quen to the corner. Anderson kicks Quen in the gut. Anderson hits The GutWrench PowerBomb. Anderson gets distracted by Hardy. Arn pulls Hardy off the ring apron. That leads us to a DELETE/GLOCK Standoff on the outside. Arn punches Hardy. Standing Switch Exchange. Anderson rolls Quen over for a two count. Quen kicks Anderson in the face. Quen tags in Kassidy. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Quen. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster. Kassidy rolls Anderson over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-36) Private Party via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 299 of The Hoots Podcast