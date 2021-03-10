AEW Dark Results 3/9/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (11-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-8) Angel Fashion

Hobbs drives Fashion back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hobbs with rapid fire bodyshots. Hobbs follows that with a Leg Capture Suplex. Fashion side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Fashion with forearm shivers. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs levels Fashion with a Body Avalanche. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

– Excalibur and TAZ recapped the action from the AEW Revolution PPV.

Second Match: (18-17) Christopher Daniels & (34-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (2-11) Danny Limelight & (0-1) Azriel

Frankie Kazarian and Danny Limelight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Limelight transitions into a hammerlock. Kazarian transitions into a top wrist lock. Limelight with an arm-drag takedown. Limelight taunts Daniels. Kazarian goes for a Bodyslam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight applies a waist lock. Kazarian rolls Limelight over for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Limelight stomps on the left foot of Kazarian. Limelight with a double leg takedown. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Kazarian leapfrogs over Limelight. Kazarian with a money flip. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian goes back to the front face lock. Limelight backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian knocks Azriel off the ring apron. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Kazarian blocks a boot from Limelight. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Limelight into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Kazarian slams Limelight’s head on the left boot of Daniels. Kazarian tags in Daniels.

Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels whips Limelight across the ring. Daniels with a gut punch. Kazarian with a Flipping NeckBreaker. Daniels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Daniels with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Daniels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight tags in Azriel. Azriel is throwing haymakers at Daniels. Azriel sends Daniels to the corner. Azriel with a Flying Boot. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Azriel. Azriel dives over Daniels. Azriel ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Daniels hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Daniels applies a side headlock. Azriel whips Daniels across the ring. Azriel leapfrogs over Daniels. Daniels knocks Limelight off the apron. Azriel attacks Daniels from behind. Limelight kicks Daniels in the gut. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Limelight rolls Daniels back into the ring. Azriel tags in Limelight. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Daniels in the back. Limelight with The PK. Limelight with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight tags in Azriel.

Azriel with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Azriel tags in Limelight. Azriel drops Daniels with a NeckBreaker. Limelight with The SlingShot Senton. Assisted Frog Splash for a two count. Limelight tags in Azriel. Azriel with a chop/forearm combination. Azriel with The Cutter for a two count. Azriel argues with the referee. Azriel applies a rear chin lock. Daniels with elbows into the midsection of Azriel. Azriel with a straight right hand. Azriel whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kazarian whips Azriel across the ring. Azriel ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Limelight. Azriel reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Azriel into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian hits The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian tags in Azriel. Daniels decks Azriel with a back elbow smash. Daniels with a Flying Foot Stomp for a two count. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Limelight with a Spinning Back Fist. Daniels with The Big Boot. SCU delivers Total Elimination. Kazarian kicks Azriel in the face. SCU connects with The Celebrity Rehab to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-17) Christopher Daniels & (35-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-30-2) Peter Avalon, (2-8) Cezar Bononi, (2-3) Ryan Nemeth vs. (0-22) Aaron Solow, (0-0) Brick Aldridge, (0-0) Dean Alexander In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryan Nemeth and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth applies a wrist lock. Nemeth with an arm-ringer into the canvas. Solow with two deep arm-drags. Solow applies an arm-bar. Aldridge tags himself in. Aldridge grabs a side wrist lock. Aldridge works on the left wrist of Nemeth. Aldridge applies an arm-bar. Nemeth tugs on Aldridge’s hair. Nemeth backs Aldridge into the ropes. Nemeth with a forearm smash. Aldridge reverses out of the irish whip from Nemeth. Aldridge drops down on the canvas. Aldridge leapfrogs over Nemeth. Aldridge goes for The Military Press, but Nemeth lands back on his feet. Nemeth dropkicks Aldridge. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Aldridge catches Avalon in mid-air. Aldridge with The Fallaway Slam. Aldridge pops back on his feet. Aldridge applies a wrist lock. Aldridge tags in Alexander. Alexander hammers down on the left wrist of Avalon. Alexander whips Avalon into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Avalon and Bononi rocks Alexander with two forearm smashes. Avalon tags in Bononi. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s back and chest. Bononi delivers a gut punch. Simultaneous tag to Nemeth.

Bononi with a running elbow smash. Double Irish Whip. Nemeth dropkicks Alexander for a two count. Nemeth slams the left shoulder of Alexander on the canvas. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Avalon tags himself in. Avalon rakes the back of Alexander. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon tags in Bononi. Bononi with a blistering chop. Bononi fires off another gut punch. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Nemeth whips Alexander into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts dancing. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex. Nemeth flexes his muscles. Alexander kicks Nemeth in the face. Bononi and Solow are tagged in. Solow ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Solow knocks Avalon off the ring apron. Solow side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Solow uppercuts Bononi. Solow side steps Nemeth into Bononi. Solow with a flurry of running uppercuts. Bononi launches Solow over the top rope. Solow with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow SuperKicks Avalon. Solow drops Nemeth with a Flying Clothesline. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Bononi catches Solow in mid-air. Bononi with The Vertical Suplex. Bononi sends Solow to the corner. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Solow side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Solow tags in Alexander. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. Bononi with a double clothesline. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-30-2) Peter Avalon, (3-8) Cezar Bononi, (3-3) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-30) Lee Johnson vs. (0-21) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Quick shoving contest. Slap Exchange. Black drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Black applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Black across the ring. Johnson leapfrogs over Black. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Black holds onto the ropes. Black rolls Johnson over for a two count. Johnson clotheslines Black. Johnson with a running chop. Johnson slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Black. Black with a knee lift. Black with a blistering chop. Black whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson kicks Black in the chest. Johnson dumps Black out of the ring. Johnson goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Black counters with The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Black with a Discus Lariat. Black goes for a Back Body Drop, but Johnson rolls him over for a two count.

Johnson kicks Black in the gut. Black ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Black with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Black goes for a PowerBomb, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson applies a waist lock. Black with another knife edge chop. Johnson dropkicks Black. Johnson decks Black with a back elbow smash. Johnson kicks Black in the face. Johnson dives over Black. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson drops Black with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Black avoids The SuperKick. Black goes for The German Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson SuperKicks Black. Johnson connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Swing and Miss Display. Black with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Black applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Johnson with an inside cradle for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Johnson nails Black with The Pump Kick. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Black responds with a Snap German Suplex. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Black. Johnson plants Black with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-30) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, and Alex Reynolds) vs. (0-2) Aaron Frye, (0-9) D3, (0-13) Jon Cruz, (0-6) Vary Morales In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds with the rolling crucifix for a two count. D3 kicks Reynolds in the gut. D3 whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from D3. Reynolds with a flying back elbow smash. Reynolds ducks another clothesline from D3. Reynolds dropkicks D3. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Grayson and Frye are tagged in. Grayson with two running cross chops. Grayson goes for a Bodyslam, but Frye lands back on his feet. Grayson delivers his combination offense. Grayson drives Frye back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno kicks Frye in the face. Grayson uppercuts Frye. Uno drops Frye with The Big Boot. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno slams Frye’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno whips Frye into the turnbuckles. Uno blocks a boot from Frye. Uno rocks Frye with a forearm smash. Uno whips Frye across the ring. Frye ducks a clothesline from Uno. Frye dropkicks Uno. Frye with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop.

Frye applies a front face lock. D3 tags himself in. D3 kicks Uno in the gut. D3 slaps Uno in the chest. D3 tags in Cruz. Cruz with a mongolian chop. Cruz tags in Morales. Morales punches Uno in the back. Morales unloads two knife edge chops. Uno scores a right jab. Uno whips Morales across the ring. Morales ducks a clothesline from Uno. Morales kicks Uno in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Uno. Morales kicks Uno in the chest. Morales drops Uno with a Spinning DDT. Morales tags in Frye. Frye with heavy bodyshots. Frye tags in D3. Double Irish Whip. Uno shoves Frye into D3. Uno blocks a boot from Frye. Uno throws the left leg of Frye into D3’s hands. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Uno creates distance with The Stunner. Cabana and Cruz are tagged in. Cabana uses Cruz as a weapon. Cabana denies The Rolling Crucifix. Cabana drops Cruz with The Bionic Elbow. Cabana lands The Flying Asshole. Uno kicks Morales in the gut. Uno hits The PumpHandle Flatliner. Reynolds with The TombStone Piledriver on top of Morales. Grayson nails D3 with The Pump Knee Strike. Grayson connects with The Nightfall. Cabana plants Cruz with The Chicago Skyline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-15) Brian Pillman Jr. & (8-19) Griff Garrison vs. (0-22) Ryzin & (0-1) Cameron Stewart

Brian Pillman Jr and Cameron Stewart will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman applies a side headlock. Pillman with a side headlock takeover. Stewart whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman drops Stewart with a shoulder tackle. Pillman slaps Stewart in the back. Stewart drops down on the canvas. Stewart leapfrogs over Pillman. Pillman lunges over Stewart. Stewart with a leg sweep for a one count. Pillman delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Pillman stomps on Stewart’s chest. Pillman with the lateral press for a one count. Pillman with a knife edge chop for a two count. Pillman whips Stewart into the turnbuckles. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a blistering chop. Garrison levels Stewart with a Body Avalanche. Garrison whips Stewart across the ring. Garrison kicks Stewart in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Garrison hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Pillman applies a front face lock. Ryzin uses the referee to his advantage. Ryzin attacks Pillman from behind. Stewart tags in Ryzin. Ryzin repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Ryzin is choking Pillman with his boot. Ryzin with the lateral press for a two count. Ryzin with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Pillman decks Ryzin with a back elbow smash. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Ryzin sends Pillman face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin kicks the middle turnbuckle into Pillman’s face. Ryzin goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Pillman gets his knees up in the air. Garrison and Stewart are tagged in. Garrison with flurry of clotheslines. Garrison kicks Ryzin in the face. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Stewart. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison with a flying corner clothesline. Stewart fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Stewart goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Garrison holds onto the ropes. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-15) Brian Pillman Jr. & (9-19) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-7) Diamante vs. (0-0) Savannah Thorne

Diamante side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Quick shoving contest. Diamante with forearm shivers. Thorne whips Diamante into the turnbuckles. Thorne with a running elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Thorne with The Running Meteora for a two count. Thorne applies a wait lock. Diamante sends Thorne face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Thorne. Diamante with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Diamante toys around with Thorne. Thorne with forearm shivers. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Thorne. Diamante pulls Thorne down to the mat. Diamante starts choking Thorne. Thorne rolls Diamante over for a two count. Diamante kicks Thorne in the gut. Diamante with two short-arm clotheslines. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante hits The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante connects with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-7) Diamante via Pinfall

Eight Match: (18-15) QT Marshall w/Nick Comoroto vs. (0-24) Fuego Del Sol

Slap Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle. Del Sol shoves Marshall. Marshall with a straight right hand. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Marshall. Del Sol with the irish whip. Marshall clotheslines Del Sol. Marshall sends Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol kicks Marshall in the face. Del Sol with a Running Hurricanrana. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Del Sol with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol dropkicks Marshall. Del Sol with a flying forearm smash. Marshall denies The Tornado DDT. Marshall rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash. Marshall catches Del Sol in mid-air. Marshall Powerslams Del Sol. Marshall whips Del Sol across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Marshall is trying to rip off Del Sol’s mask. Marshall with a vicious crossface.

Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Spinning Back Kick. Del Sol goes for The Tornado DDT, but Marshall counters with a Pop Up Forearm Smash for a two count. Marshall has Del Sol perched on the top turnbuckle. Marshall goes for The Avalanche Diamond Cutter, but Del Sol counters with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol dropkicks Marshall. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Del Sol hits The Quebrada for a two count. Del Sol denies The Diamond Cutter. Del Sol rolls Marshall over for a two count. Del Sol with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Marshall with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Del Sol avoids The Diamond Cutter. Del Sol SuperKicks Marshall. Marshall launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with a Rising Knee Strike. Del Sol side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Marshall tumbles to the floor. Del Sol rolls Marshall back into the ring. Del Sol trips on the top rope. Marshall plants Del Sol with Two Diamond Cutters to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (20-17) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-3) Carlie Bravo w/Shawn Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabian with an arm-drag takeover. Test Of Strength. Sabian brings Bravo down to the mat. Sabian mocks Bravo. Bravo shoves Sabian. Sabian kicks Bravo in the gut. Sabian applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Bravo pops back on his feet. Bravo taunts Sabian. Bravo whips Sabian across the ring. Bravo with a double leapfrog. Bravo with a Hip Toss. Bravo dropkicks Sabian. Sabian denies the irish whip. Bravo with a forearm smash. Bravo whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian with a mid-air ankle pick. Sabian with a ShotGun Dropkick. Bravo regroups on the outside. Sabian blasts Bravo with The PK. Sabian rolls Bravo back into the ring. Sabian repeatedly stomps on Bravo’s back and chest.

Sabian whips Bravo into the turnbuckles. Sabian talks smack to Bravo. Sabian and Bravo are trading back and forth shots. Sabian punches Bravo in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabian stomps on Bravo’s back. Bravo avoids The PK. Bravo rolls Sabian over for a two count. Sabian transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sabian is tearing Bravo apart. Sabian with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabian delivers The PK. Sabian toys around with Bravo. Bravo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Bravo sweeps out the legs of Sabian. Bravo with The Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count. Bravo goes for The Standing Slice Bread, but Sabian blocks it. Sabian with a knee lift. Sabian with a straight right hand. Sabian follows that with a GutBuster. Sabian connects with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-17) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (8-2) Abadon vs. (0-4) Katalina Perez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Perez face first into the canvas. Perez applies a waist lock. Perez with clubbing blows to Abadon’s back. Abadon denies the drop toe hold. Abadon with a sharp haymaker. Abadon sends Perez to the corner. Abadon with The ShotGun Meteora. Abadon whips Perez across the ring. Perez ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Perez with forearm shivers. Perez kicks Abadon in the gut. Abadon is pissed. Abadon with a Release German Suplex. Abadon repeatedly drives Perez face first into the canvas. Perez regroups on the outside. Abadon with a running clothesline. Abadon rolls Perez back into the ring. Abadon transitions into a corner mount. Perez explodes out of the corner with a lariat. Abadon sits up. Abadon drives her knee into the midsection of Perez. Abadon with forearm shivers. Abadon hits The SpineBuster. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (21-17) Santana & Ortiz vs. (20-24) Joey Janela & (18-22) Sonny Kiss

Santana and Ortiz attacks Janela and Kiss before the bell rings. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana whips Janela into the AEW Wall. Santana with a blistering chop. Ortiz with a snap mare takedown. Santana drives Janela’s head into the steel barricade. Haymaker Exchange. Santana launches Janela over the barricade. Ortiz is taking care of Kiss inside the ring. Ortiz whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss slides under Ortiz. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss dropkicks Ortiz. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kiss dropkicks Santana off the ring apron. Kiss applies a side headlock. Santana made the blind tag. Santana with a RoundHouse Kick. Vertical Suplex/Diving Clothesline Combination for a two count. Santana with a knife edge chop. Assisted Three Amigos for a two count. Ortiz rams his forearm across Kiss face. The referee admonishes Ortiz. Ortiz applies The Gory Stretch. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana applies the abdominal stretch. Santana rams his forearm into Kiss ribs. Santana with a Hip Toss. Santana dropkicks the back of Kiss neck for a two count. Santana slaps Kiss in the ribs. Santana applies a Modified STF.

Santana fish hooks Kiss. Santana slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kiss with forearm shivers. Tip Up by Ortiz. Kiss slides under a clothesline from Ortiz. Ortiz whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss with The Windmill Kick. Ortiz crumbles to the mat. Kiss hooks both legs for two count. Ortiz with The Vertical Suplex. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana toys around with Kiss. Kiss uses his feet to create separation. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Santana. Kiss drops Santana with a Flatliner. Ortiz and Janela are tagged in. Janela is throwing haymakers at Ortiz. Janela with two clotheslines. Ortiz reverses out of the irish whip from Janela. Janela with a running shoulder block. Janela pops back on his feet. Janela with a leaping uppercut. Double Boot into the midsection of Janela. Double Irish Whip. Janela sends Santana tumbling to the floor. Janela clotheslines Ortiz over the top rope. Janela lands The Suicide Dive. Janela nails Ortiz with The Swinging DDT on the ramp way for a two count. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. The Split/Reverse DDT Combination. Kiss with a forearm smash. Santana slips over Kiss back. PowerBomb/BrainBuster Combination for a two count. Janela ducks a clothesline from Santana. Janela SuperKicks Santana. Ortiz drills Janela with The BrainBuster. Kiss responds with The Sitout JawBreaker. Standing Switch. Santana uses Kiss as a weapon. Inner Circle connects with their Death Valley Driver/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-17) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

