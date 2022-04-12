AEW Dark Results 4/12/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (43-19) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (0-1) Axton Ray

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs shoves Ray into the canvas. Hobbs sends Ray face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hobbs with a running elbow smash. Hobbs uppercuts Ray. Hobbs with the irish whip. Ray dives over Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Ray. Hobbs makes Ray tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (44-19) Powerhouse Hobbs via Submission

Second Match: (51-26) Max Caster vs. (0-7) Mike Reed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Reed kicks Caster in the face. Caster applies a side headlock. Caster whips Reed across the ring. Caster scores the elbow knockdown. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster applies an arm-bar. Caster with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Caster decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Caster delivers The Missile Dropkick. Caster goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reed lands back on his feet. Reed dropkicks Caster to the floor.

Reed with a Double Foot Stomp. Reed with a Slingshot Splash. Caster sends Reed to the corner. Reed kicks Caster in the face. Caster catches Reed in mid-air. Caster bodyslams Reed. Caster with two uppercuts. Caster applies The Camel Clutch. Caster with a knife edge chop. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Reed rolls Caster over for a two count. Reed with a back elbow smash. Reed is throwing haymakers at Caster. Reed drops Caster with The Flatliner. Reed grabs the steel chan. The referee admonishes Reed. Caster delivers The Pop Up Low Blow. Caster drills Reed with The BrainBuster. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-26) Max Caster via Pinfall

Third Match: (40-20) Diamante vs. (0-0) Mylo

Diamante with a waist lock go-behind. Diamante punches Mylo in the back. Diamante with a chop/forearm combination. Diamante sends Mylo to the corner. Diamante applies a waist lock. Mylo decks Diamante with a back elbow smash. Mylo with a forearm smash. Mylo HeadButts Diamante. Following a snap mare takeover, Mylo with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Mylo with a Shotgun Dropkick. Diamante side steps Mylo into the turnbuckles. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante applies a wrist lock. Diamante with two short-arm lariats. Diamante makes Mylo tap out to The Half Straight Jacket Hold.

Winner: (41-20) Diamante via Submission

Rohit Raju (@HakimZane) says he is not just any star; he is THE STAR and he plans on shining a little bit of light into #AEWDark, as he takes on #TheCaptain @ShawnDean773 later tonight! Tune in right here! ▶️ https://t.co/chJ1mmmCi2 pic.twitter.com/rWDXlnr5iD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2022

Fourth Match: (6-10) Jora Johl vs. (0-3) Terry Goodz

Johl drives his knee into the midsection of Goodz. Johl punches Goodz in the back. Johl with a knife edge chop. Goodz with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Goodz follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Johl drops Goodz with The Pump Knee Strike. Johl with a Double Underhook BackBreaker. Johl stomps on Goodz back.

Johl goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goodz lands back on his feet. Goodz with a chop/forearm combination. Goodz ducks a clothesline from Johl. Johl Powerslams Goodz. Johl is putting the boots to Goodz. Goodz SuperKicks Johl. Johl denies The Cutter. Johl blocks a boot from Goodz. Goodz kicks Johl in the face. Johl hits The Michinoku Driver. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-10) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (27-20) Emi Sakura vs. (0-7) Charlette Renegade w/Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura backs Charlette into the ropes. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura kicks Charlette in the gut. Sakura applies a side headlock. Charlette tugs on Sakura’s hair. Charlette with a knife edge chop. Charlette with a toe kick. Charlette grabs a side headlock. Sakura whips Charlette across the ring.

Sakura delivers The Kitchen Sink. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura stomps on Charlette’s back. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Charlette rakes the eyes of Sakura. Charlette nearly runs into Robyn. Sakura dropkicks Charlette into Robyn. Sakura with the greco roman eye poke. Sakura with a BackBreaker. Sakura connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-20) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8-44) Shawn Dean vs. (0-2) Rohit Raju

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Raju scores the ankle pick. Raju walks over Dean’s back. Raju kicks Dean in the face. Raju poses for the crowd. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Dean with a waist lock takedown. Dean mocks Raju. Dean drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Dean. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Dean. Dean avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Dean. Dean goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Dean with two deep arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Raju. Dean thrust kicks the left knee of Raju. Dean kicks Raju in the chest. Dean SuperKicks Raju for a two count.

Dean whips Raju across the ring. Raju holds onto the ropes. Dean clotheslines Raju over the top rope. Raju blocks The SuperKick. Raju knocks Dean off the ring apron. Raju with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron for a two count. Raju stomps on Dean’s chest. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Raju answers with a sharp knee strike. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju hits The Bridging Fisherman Suplex for a two count. Raju applies The Kimura Lock. Dean attacks the midsection of Raju. Dean with The Release Northern Lights Suplex. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean follows that with a Head & Arm Suplex. Dean lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dean rolls Raju back into the ring. Dean with The Flying Splash for a two count. Raju delivers The Rolling Elbow. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju follows that with The Ripcord Flatliner for a two count. Raju with a Flash Knee Strike. Dean connects with The Hammerlock Reverse STO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-44) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 304 of The Hoots Podcast