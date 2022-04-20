AEW Dark Results 4/19/22

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Jamie Hayter and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (1-0) Toni Storm vs. (0-1) Gigi Rey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm with a waist lock takedown. Storm applies a front face lock. Storm goes into the lateral press for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rey with a forearm smash. Rey whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Storm with a basement dropkick. Gey sends Storm face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rey repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest.

Rey with a forearm smash. Rey with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Rey with a sliding forearm smash for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Storm whips Gey across the ring. Gey slides under Storm. Storm dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Storm with a Release German Suplex. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm follows that with The Big Boot. Gey denies Storm Zero. Gey with a Spinning Back Kick. Storm with a Running Lariat. Storm hits The Alabama Slam. Storm connects with Storm Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Toni Storm via Pinfall

Second Match: (0-1) Danielle Kamela vs. (0-9) Rache Chanel

Chanel refuses to shake Kamela’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamela with a waist lock go-behind. Kamela forces Chanel to shake her hand. Kamela ducks a forearm from Chanel. Kamela applies a side headlock. Chanel whips Kamela across the ring. Kamela drops Chanel with a shoulder tackle. Kamela lunges over Chanel. Kamela sends Chanel into the ropes.

Kamela with two deep arm-drags. Kamela with The Flapjack. Chanel side steps Kamela into the turnbuckles. Chanel with a running forearm smash. Chanel is mauling Kamela in the corner. Kamela shoves Chanel. Kamela denies The Scorpion Kick. Chanel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chanel whips Kamela across the ring. Kamela with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Kamela with a Running Boot. Kamela connects with an Inside Out NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Danielle Kamela via Pinfall

Third Match: (44-9) Ricky Starks & (45-19) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (25-7) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Ricky Starks and Evil Uno will start things off. Starks pokes at fun at the Garland crowd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uno with a side headlock takeover. Starks answers with the headscissors escape. Uno with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Starks grabs a side headlock. Uno whips Starks across the ring. Starks runs into Uno. Uno drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Starks drops down on the canvas. Starks leapfrogs over Uno. Starks with a deep arm-drag. Starks mocks Dark Order. Uno hides behind the ropes. Hobbs and Grayson are tagged in. Hobbs shoves Grayson. Grayson with a knife edge chop. Grayson ducks under two clotheslines from Hobbs. Grayson with forearm shivers. Hobbs shoves Grayson into the canvas. Grayson ducks another clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs with a shoulder tackle. Grayson dropkicks Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Grayson. Hobbs talks smack to Grayson. Hobbs with a Vertical Suplex. Hobbs applies a front face lock. Hobbs tags in Starks.

Starks kicks Grayson in the gut. Starks with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Grayson. Grayson with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Grayson sends Starks face first into the right boot of Uno. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with The Body Avalanche. Grayson uppercuts Starks. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Grayson kicks Starks out of the ring. Grayson with a Slingshot Senton to the outside. Uno rolls Starks back into the ring. Uno hooks the outside leg for a two count. Uno with a straight right hand. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson kicks Starks in the gut. Grayson whips Starks across the ring. Starks uses Hobbs for leverage. Hobbs pulls Starks out of the ring. Hobbs knocks Grayson off the ring apron. Starks rolls Grayson back into the ring. Starks hooks the outside leg for a two count. Starks slaps Grayson in the back of the head. Starks slams Grayson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs repeatedly stomps on Grayson’s chest. Hobbs puts Grayson on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with a Concrete Sledge. Hobbs with the irish whip. Hobbs catches Grayson in mid-air.

Grayson drops Hobbs with The Spinning DDT. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a running forearm smash. Uno scores the elbow knockdown. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Uno with The Big Boot. Uno with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Uno kicks Hobbs in the face. Grayson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Uno hits Something EVIL for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson. SpringBoard Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Grayson tags in Uno. Double Irish Whip. Starks shoves Grayson into Uno. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Grayson. Uno rocks Hobbs with a forearm smash. Hobbs Powerslams Uno for a two count. Hobbs sends Uno to the corner. Hobbs tags in Starks. Uno decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Uno kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs takes a swipe at Grayson. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno with The Samoan Drop. Running Cannonball Strike/450 Splash Combination for a two count. Hobbs nails Uno with The SpineBuster. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-9) Ricky Starks & (46-19) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) JD Griffey

Nese with a single leg takedown. Nese repeatedly stomps on Griffey’s back. Nese whips Griffey across the ring. Nese scores two elbow knockdowns. Nese poses for the crowd. Griffey with a gut punch. Nese with a forearm smash. Griffey tees off on Nese. Griffey with a flying elbow strike. Nese slides under Griffey. Nese hits The PumpHandle Driver. Nese brings Griffey to the corner. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (5-1) Marina Shafir vs. (0-1) Alejandra Lion

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with two judo takedowns. Lion fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lion SuperKicks Shafir. Lion with a Running Knee Strike. Shafir denies The Running Meteora. Shafir stomps on the midsection of Lion. Shafir applies a straight jacket hold. Shafir with a forearm shot across the back of Lion. Shafir pulls Lion down to the mat. Shafir kicks Lion in the back. Lion fights from underneath. Shafir applies The Stretch Muffler. Shafir with a Modified PowerBomb. Shafir makes Lion tap out to The Leg Capture Triangle Choke. After the match, Jade Cargill appeared on the stage and poses with the TBS Championship.

Winner: (6-1) Marina Shafir via Submission

Sixth Match: (5-2) Keith Lee & (2-2) Shane Strickland vs. (3-9) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

Shane Strickland and Nick Comoroto will start things off. Comoroto wants to fight Lee. Strickland tags out to Lee. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto applies a side headlock. Lee whips Comoroto across the ring. Comoroto runs into Lee. Lee sends Comoroto into the ropes. Shoulder Block Exchange. Lee drops Comoroto with a shoulder tackle. Lee applies a wrist lock. Strickland tags himself in. Strickland applies a wrist lock. Strickland grabs a courting hold. Comoroto bodyslams Strickland. Strickland starts bending Comoroto’s fingers. Solow tags himself in. Strickland ducks a clothesline from Solow. Strickland with a Headscissors Takeover. Strickland with a deep arm-drag. Strickland follows that with a knee drop. Solow backs Strickland into the turnbuckles.

Strickland is displaying his fighting spirit. Strickland side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Strickland with a knife edge chop. Comoroto pulls Strickland off the ring apron. Comoroto dumps Strickland face first on the apron. Comoroto rolls Strickland back into the ring. Solow drives Strickland back first into the turnbuckles. Solow repeatedly stomps on Strickland’s chest. Solow with clubbing blows to Strickland’s back. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto tees off on Strickland. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Solow poses for the crowd. Solow tags in Comoroto. Solow with a running forearm smash. Comoroto with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker. Marshall delivers a cheap shot from the outside. Strickland with a chop/haymaker combination.

Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Strickland. Comoroto tags in Solow. Strickland kicks Comoroto in the face. Strickland decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Strickland crawls under Comoroto. Strickland with a knee lift. Strickland matrix under a clothesline from Solow. Strickland tags in Lee. Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee clotheslines Comoroto. Body Avalanche Party. Lee side steps Comoroto into Solow. Lee throws Solow into Comoroto. Marshall trips Lee from the outside. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Comoroto Spears Lee. Solow lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Solow with forearm shivers. Lee responds with Grizzly Magnum. Lee tags in Strickland. Strickland with a Slingshot Flatliner. Rolling Elbow/Enzuigiri Combination. Strickland and Lee connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Spirit Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Keith Lee & (3-2) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

