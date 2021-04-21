AEW Dark Results 4/20/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (23-26) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Will Allday

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Janela with a wrist lock takedown. Janela poses for the crowd. Allday ducks under two clotheslines from Janela. Allday with rapid fire sumo strikes. Allday with a forearm smash. Allday ducks a clothesline from Janela. Janela goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Allday counters with The Hurricanrana. Janela kicks Allday in the face. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Janela unloads two knife edge chops. Janela whips Allday into the turnbuckles. Allday launches Janela over the top rope. Allday with a Top Rope Stunner. Allday lands The Suicide Dive. Allday rolls Janela back into the ring. Allday goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Janela ducks out of the way.

Janela hooks the outside leg for a two count. Janela whips Allday across the ring. Janela scores the elbow knockdown. Following a snap mare takeover, Janela repeatedly kicks Allday in the back. Janela applies a waist lock. Janela goes for The Release German Suplex, Allday lands back on his feet. Allday dropkicks Janela. Allday with a Tornado Knee Lift. Janela responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Allday drills Janela with The BrainBuster. SuperKick Exchange. Janela with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Allday has Janela perched on the top turnbuckle. Allday with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Allday with a flying forearm smash. Allday dives over Janela. Allday side steps Janela into the turnbuckles. Allday goes for The MoonSault Press, but Janela counters with a forearm smash. Janela connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-26) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Second Match: (24-17) Christopher Daniels & (41-22) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-26) Ryzin & (0-12) John Skyler

Frankie Kazarian and John Skyler will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Kazarian applies a top wrist lock. Skyler transitions into a hammerlock. Skyler goes for a sunset flip, but Kazarian counters with a side headlock. Skyler grabs an arm-bar. Skyler transitions into a side wrist lock. Skyler with a forearm smash. Kazarian answers with a straight right hand. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian whips Skyler across the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Kazarian with a Release German Suplex. Kazarian taunts Ryzin. Kazarian slams Skyler’s head on the left boot of Daniels. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels kicks Skyler in the gut. Daniels with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Daniels whips Skyler across the ring. Skyler kicks Daniels in the chest. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Daniels. Skyler uppercuts Daniels. Skyler tags in Ryzin. Ryzin clotheslines Daniels. Ryzin plays to the crowd. Daniels with The Exploder Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Daniels tags in Kazarian. Slighshot Elbow Drop/Leg Drop Combination. Kazarian blasts Skyler with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with a Belly to Back Suplex. Haymaker Exchange.

Kazarian drives his knee into the midsection of Ryzin. Kazarian punches Ryzin in the back. Kazarian is lighting up Ryzin’s chest. Kazarian knocks Skyler off the ring apron. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Ryzin with a leg lariat. Ryzin knocks Daniels off the ring apron. Ryzin and Skyler gangs up on Kazarian. Ryzin tags in Skyler. Following a snap mare takeover, Skyler applies a rear chin lock. Kazarian with heavy bodyshots. Skyler buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kazarian. Skyler sends Kazarian chest first into the turnbuckles. Skyler hits The Rolling Senton for a two count. Skyler tags in Ryzin. Double Irish Whip. Ryzin with a corner clothesline. Ryzin sends Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin with The Running Boot. Kazarian avoids The Stinger Splash. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with two clotheslines. Daniels whips Ryzin across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Daniels kicks Skyler in the chest. Daniels drops Skyler with The STO. Daniels with two flying forearm smashes. Daniels kicks Skyler in the face. Daniels with a Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Double Irish Whip. SCU with their SitOut PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Skyler tees off on Daniesl. SCU delivers The Total Elimination. SCU connects with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-17) Christopher Daniels & (42-22) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (22-9) Big Swole & (8-20) Kilynn King w/Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Ashley & Steff MK

Big Swole and Steff MK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole with a waist lock go-behind. Swole applies a side headlock. Steff reverses the hold. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole whips Steff across the ring. Steff drops Swole with a shoulder tackle. Swole pops back on her feet. Swole drops down on the canvas. Swole leapfrogs over Steff. Steff goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Swole lands back on her feet. Swole with a deep arm-drag. Swole decks Steff with a back elbow smash. Swole sends Steff to the corner. Swole tags in King. Double Irish Whip. Swole trips Steff. King with a basement dropkick for a one count. Steff tags in Ashley. King ducks a clothesline from Ashley. King with a ripcord irish whip. King with a running european uppercut. King follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. King sweeps out the legs of Ashley. King with a diving european uppercut for a two count.

Ashley with forearm shivers. King drives her knee into the midsection of Ashley. King punches Ashley in the back. Ashley reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with a shoulder block. Ashley avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Roll Through Exchange. Steff runs interference. Ashley is throwing haymakers at King. The referee is trying to get Swole out of the ring. Ashley tags in Steff. Double Irish Whip. Double Gut Punch. Double Vertical Suplex. Double SuperKick for a two count. Steff applies a rear chin lock. King with elbows into the midsection of Steff. Steff punches King in the back. Steff tags in Ashley. MK is mauling King in the corner. King dodges The Flying Hip Attack. King creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swole and Ashley are tagged in. Swole drops Ashley with The Slingshot Cutter. Swole dodges The Polish Hammer. Swole nails Steff with The Pump Kick. Ashley kicks Swole in the gut. Swole reverses out of the irish whip from Ashley. Swole with a lifting uppercut. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination for a two count. King dumps Steff out of the ring. Swole with a forearm smash. Swole HeadButts Ashley. King with The RoundHouse Kick. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-9) Big Swole & (9-20) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (28-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-5) Brick Aldridge & (0-3) Cole Karter

The Butcher and Cole Karter will start things off. Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Karter. Butcher punches Karter in the back. Butcher whips Karter across the ring. Butcher scores the elbow knockdown. Butch with a Lariat/BackBreaker Combination. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade kicks Karter in the chest. Blade repeatedly stomps on Karter’s chest. Blade is choking Karter with his boot. Blade is mauling Karter in the corner. Blade rams his knee across Karter’s face. Blade tags in Butcher. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher kicks Karter in the gut. Butcher with a straight right hand. Butcher slams Karter’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade.

Blade dumps Karter out of the ring. HFO gangs up on Karter. Kassidy rolls Karter back into the ring. Karter with heavy bodyshots. Karter with forearm shivers. Karter goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Blade counters with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher delivers a gut punch. Butcher with a forearm smash. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher follows that with a corner clothesline. Karter decks Butcher with a back elbow smash. Karter side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Karter tags in Aldridge. Aldridge ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Aldridge is throwing haymakers at Butcher. Blade tags himself in. Blade clotheslines Aldridge. Butcher knocks Karter off the ring apron. Blade and Butcher connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (20-25) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Jake Manning

Manning kicks Kiss in the gut. Manning goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Manning denies The Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Kiss with The FrankenSteiner. Kiss with a Windmill Kick. Kiss connects with The Splitting Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-25) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-3) Midas Black & Jay Lyon & (0-1) Ken Broadway In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Jay Lyon will start things off. Lyon is chomping on a piece of steak. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uno applies a side headlock. Lyon whips Uno across the ring. Lyon runs into Uno. Uno drops Lyon with a shoulder tackle. Lyon drops down on the canvas. Lyon goes for a leapfrog, but Uno counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno with a double foot stomp. Lyon tags in Broadway. Broadway signals for the test of strength. Uno kicks Broadway in the gut. Uno applies a wrist lock. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno kicks Broadway in the face. Grayson uppercuts Broadway. Uno drops Broadway with The Big Boot. Grayson with a Running Boot. Broadway is displaying his fighting spirit. Broadway with a knife edge chop. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Broadway tags in Black. Grayson catches Black in mid-air. Grayson with The Uranage Slam.

Grayson applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Vance. Uno scores a right jab. Vance with a shoulder tackle. Assisted Splash. Vance hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Black with heavy bodyshots. Black dropkicks Vance. Black tags in Broadway. Vance goes for The SpineBuster, but Broadway lands back on his feet. Broadway with forearm shivers. Broadway with a Spinning Back Kick. Broadway starts dancing. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Broadway. Broadway kicks Vance in the chest. Broadway starts throwing money at Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance throws Broadway into the turnbuckles. Vance nails Broadway with The Pump Kick. Vance with a Cutter to Lyon. Broadway decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Simultaneous tags to Uno. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Vance with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Dark Order plants Broadway with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-0) Billy Gunn w/The Gunn Club vs. (0-2) Andrew Palace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy backs Palace into the turnbuckles. Billy repeatedly stomps on Palace’s chest. Billy with a straight right hand. Billy with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Palace slams the right shoulder of Billy on the top rope. Palace ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy dumps Palace out of the ring. Billy sends Palace face first into the steel barricade. Billy tosses Palace around the ringside area. Billy rolls Palace back into the ring. Billy continues to point out his black eye. Palace delivers his combination offense. Billy with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) Billy Gunn via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-8) Dante Martin vs. (0-32) Fuego Del Sol

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante applies a side headlock. Dante with a side headlock takeover. Del Sol applies a front face lock. Dante transitions into a hammerlock. Dante denies the headscissors takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante applies the cravate. Dante goes for a snap mare takeover, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Dante with a double leg takedown. Del Sol dodges The Running Boot. Swing and Miss Display. Del Sol headbutts the midsection of Dante. Del Sol with a Crescent Kick for a two count. Del Sol unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Del Sol uppercuts Dante. Forearm Exchange. Dante with a knife edge chop. Del Sol decks Dante with a JawBreaker.

Del Sol with a Diving Corner Spear. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol dives over Dante. Dante ducks a clothesline from Del Sol. Dante with a big lariat. Dante dropkicks Del Sol. Dante with a Hurricanrana. Dante shoves Del Sol into the canvas. Dante with a waist lock go-behind. Dante applies the single leg crab. Del Sol grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Dante answers with an open palm strike. Dante has Del Sol perched on the top turnbuckle. Del Sol sweeps out the legs of Dante. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Del Sol gets Dante tied up in the tree of woe. Del Sol delivers The Coast To Coast Dropkick for a two count. Dante denies The Tornado DDT. Dante with a Hook Kick. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-8) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (19-8) Diamante vs. (0-1) Queen Aminata

Diamante starts things off with The ShotGun Dropkick. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Aminata’s chest. Aminata shoves Diamante. Diamante decks Aminata with a back elbow smash. Diamante slaps Aminata in the face. Diamante continues to stomp on Aminata’s chest. Diamante with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Aminata. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Diamante in the back. Diamante blocks a boot from Aminata. Diamante applies a waist lock.

Aminata with three sharp elbow strikes. Diamante uppercuts Aminata. Diamante hits The Three Amigas for a two count. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Aminata SuperKicks Diamante. Aminata with a RoundHouse Kick. Diamante dodges The Big Boot. Diamante drops Aminata with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Aminata with an inside cradle for a two count. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante follows that with two short-arm clotheslines. Diamante makes Aminata tap out to The Bodyscissors Straight Jacket Choke.

Winner: (20-8) Diamante via Submission

Tenth Match: (10-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (12-20) Griff Garrison vs. (0-4) Hayden Backlund & (0-2) Kit Sackett

Brian Pillman Jr and Hayden Backlund will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman applies a side headlock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison kicks Backlund in the gut. Pillman punches Backlund in the back. Garrison with two side headlock takeovers. Backlund whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison drops Backlund with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Garrison with another side headlock takeover. Backlund rakes the eyes of Garrison. Backlund tags in Sackett. Garrison ducks under a forearm from Sackett. Garrison with a side headlock takeover. Pillman tags himself in. Garrison bodyslams Sackett. Pillman with a Slingshot Senton. Assisted Slingshot Leg Drop. Garrison kicks Backlund in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Varsity Blonds are fired up. Pillman SuperKicks Sackett. Backlund backs away from Pillman.

Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman rolls Sackett back into the ring. Backlund runs interference. Backlund slams Pillman’s head on the top rope. Sackett hits The Flapjack. Sackett with an elbow drop. Sackett hammers down on the back of Pillman’s neck. Sackett applies a wrist lock. Sackett tags in Backlund. Backlund with a flying axe handle strike. Pillman denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Pillman with forearm shivers. Pillman drops Backlund with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison and Sackett are tagged in. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison with a Stinger Splash. Garrison connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Backlund applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Garrison with The Big Boot. Sacket with a JawBreaker. Garrison fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison tags in Pillman. Varsity Blonds plants Sackett with The Assisted PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (13-20) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (18-8) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (15-15) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster backs Angels into the turnbuckles. Caster taunts Angels. Strong lockup. Caster shoves Angels. Caster is playing mind games with Angels. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Caster shakes his hips. Caster goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Caster applies a side headlock. Angels whips Caster across the ring. Caster drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Caster kicks Angels in the face. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels leapfrogs over Caster. Angels ducks a clothesline from Caster. Angels with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Angels is mauling Caster in the corner. Caster nails Angels with a throat thrust. Angels rolls around Caster. Angels dropkicks Caster. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels dropkicks Caster for a one count. Bowens runs interference. Caster regroups on the outside. Angels with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Angels rolls Caster back into the ring.

Angels goes for The MoonSault, but Caster gets his knees up in the air. Caster with a running knee lift. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Caster is choking Angels with his boot. The referee admonishes Caster. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels with forearm shivers. Caster scores the ankle pick. Caster kicks Angels in the face. Caster with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Caster whips Angels across the ring. Caster goes for a running knee lift, but Angels rolls him over for a two count. Angels kicks Caster in the face. Angels decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Angels ducks a clothesline from Caster. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with forearm shivers. Angels hits The PK. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels connects with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Angels goes for The Frog Splash, but Caster ducks out of the way. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Caster negates The Wing Snapper. Caster with an inverted low blow. Angels intercepts the boom box. Vance and Bowens are brawling on the outside. Caster wraps a steel chain around his fist. Angels drops Caster with The Spinning Heel Kick. Caster plants Angels with the chain assisted haymaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-8) Max Caster via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (16-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-29) Baron Black

Black with forearm shivers. Black uppercuts Hobbs. Hobbs drops Black with a Body Block. Hobbs is mauling Black in the corner. Hobbs with a Big Biel Throw. Black kicks Hobbs in the face. Black uppercuts Hobbs. Black unloads two chops. Black with The Arm-Breaker. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs drops Black with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Hobbs mocks Christian Cage. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (17-9-1) PAC w/The Lucha Brothers vs. (0-10) Dean Alexander

Pac kicks the left knee of Alexander before the bell rings. Pac nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Pac repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Pac is choking Alexander with his boot. Pac continues to stomp on Alexander’s chest. Pac makes Alexander pass out to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (18-9-1) PAC via Submission

