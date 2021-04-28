AEW Dark Results 4/27/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (12-3) The Acclaimed vs. (0-33) Fuego Del Sol & (0-15) D3



Max Caster and D3 will start things. Caster kicks D3 in the gut. Caster punches D3 in the back. D3 with heavy bodyshots. Caster whips D3 across the ring. D3 with a Hurricanrana. D3 repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Caster denies the irish whip. Caster rocks D3 with a forearm smash. D3 reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens tags himself in. BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Bowens with forearm shivers across the back of D3. Bowens whips D3 into the turnbuckles. Bowens hits The Olympic Slam.

D3 denies The Delayed NeckBreaker. Standing Switch Exchange. D3 with a Step Up Enzuigiri. D3 tags in Del Sol. Rockers Punches. Del Sol drives Bowens back first into the turnbuckles. Del Sol with rapid fire bodyshots. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol dropkicks Caster off the ring apron. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol goes for The Tornado DDT, but Bowens counters with The Northern Lights Suplex into the turnbuckles. Bowens knocks D3 off the apron. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Acclaim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-3) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Second Match: (2-5) The Sydal Brothers vs. (0-8) David Ali & (0-5) Aaron Frye

Mike Sydal and David Ali will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mike applies a side headlock. Ali whips Mike across the ring. Mike cartwheels around Ali. Mike with two deep arm-drags. Mike applies an arm-bar. Mike grabs a front face lock. Matt tags himself in. Matt applies a double wrist lock. Matt with a flying mare takedown for a one count. Matt with two deep arm-drags. Matt follows that with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Matt applies a chin bar. Ali with forearm shivers. Matt answers with another flying mare takedown. Matt kicks the left hamstring of Ali. Matt kicks Ali in the back. Matt tags in Mike. Matt with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Matt knocks Frye off the ring apron. Double Bow & Arrow Stretch. Double Foot Stomp. Mike goes for a Bodyslam, but Ali lands back on his feet.

Ali rakes the back of Mike. Mike with a leg lariat. Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Frye kicks Mike in the face. Ali and Frye goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Matt gets in the way. Assisted Hurricanrana. Mike goes for The SpringBoard Suplex, but Frye gets in the way. Ali hooks the outside leg for a one count. Ali whips Mike into the turnbuckles. Ali tags in Frye. Corner Clothesline Party. Frye hits The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Mike fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mike matrix under a clothesline from Frye. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with a Slingshot Dropkick. Matt with Two Mid-Kicks. Matt follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick to Ali. Matt connects with The Fisherman’s Buster. Matt with a running elbow smash. Sydal Brothers with The Double Flying Meteora for a two count. Mike SuperKicks Ali. Sydal Brothers plants Frye with The Double Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-5) The Sydal Brothers via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-9) Dante Martin vs. (0-3) Andrew Palace

Palace wants Dante to shake his hand. Palace kicks Dante in the gut. Palace applies a side headlock. Dante whips Palace across the ring. Palace drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Paalce. Palace denies The Headscissors Takeover. Dante ducks a clothesline from Palace. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Dante ducks a clothesline from Palace. Dante with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dante blasts Palace with a knife edge chop. Palace reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Palace dumps Dante chest first on the top rope. Palace with The Slingshot Suplex for a one count. Palace transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Palace hits The Back Drop Driver.

Palace goes for The Flying Splash, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante decks Palace with a back elbow smash. Dante with a forearm smash. Dante thrust kicks the midsection of Palace. Dante kicks Palace in the chest. Dante clotheslines Palace. Dante with a single leg dropkick. Dante with a Hurricanrana. Palace side steps Dante into the turnbuckles. Palace with a running forearm smash. Dante launches Palace over the top rope. Palace slams Dante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dante and Palace are trading back and forth shots. Palace HeadButts Dante. Palace sends Dante crashing into the canvas. Palace takes too much time gloating on the top turnbuckle. Dante with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (13-20) Griff Garrison vs. (0-0) Duke Davis & (0-0) Ganon Jones

Brian Pillman Jr and Ganon Jones will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jones outpowers Pillman. Pillman with a waist lock go-behind. Jones backs Pillman into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Jones with a back elbow smash. Pillman with a toe kick/knife edge chop combination. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Jones. Pillman dropkicks Jones. Pillman drives his knee into the midsection of Jones. Pillman applies a front face lock. Garrison tags himself in. Double GourdBuster. Double Back Body Drop to Davis. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman trhust kicks the midsection of Jones. Pillman applies the cobra twist.

Pillman dodges the short-arm lariat. Davis kicks Pillman in the back. Jones with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Jones tags in Davis. Davis is putting the boots to Pillman. Davis buries his shoulder into the midsection of Pillman. Davis drives Pillman back first into the turnbuckles. Davis tags in Jones. Following a snap mare takeover, Jones with a Running Boot for a two count. Jones walks over Pillman. Jones goes for The MoonSault, but Pillman ducks out of the way. Pillman rolls under a clothesline from Jones. Garrison and Davis are tagged in. Garrison with forearm shivers. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Davis. Garrison clotheslines Jones over the top rope. Garrison kicks Davis in the gut. Garrison drops Davis with The Big Boot. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison Spears Davis. Garrison tags in Pillman. Varsity Blondes connects with their Flying NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (14-20) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (25-5) Brian Cage w/Hook vs. (0-0) Marty Casaus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Casaus signals for the test of strength. Casaus kicks Cage in the gut. Casaus applies a side headlock. Cage whips Casaus across the ring. Cage leapfrogs over Casaus. Cage drops down on the canvas. Cage dropkicks Casaus. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage blasts Casaus with a knife edge chop. Casaus hulks up. Casaus ducks a clothesline from Cage. Casaus with The Pump Kick. Casaus with rapid fire haymakers. Cage kicks Casaus in the face. Casaus with clubbing crossfaces. Casaus fish hooks Cage. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Casaus. Casaus dives over Cage. Casaus ducks under two clotheslines from Cage. Casaus goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Cage counters with The Death Valley Driver. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage uppercuts Casaus. Cage whips Casaus into the turnbuckles. Cage repeatedly stomps on Casaus chest.

Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage sends Casaus to the corner. Cage with a running uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage follows that with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Casaus targets the midsection of Cage. Cage kicks Casaus in the face. Casaus fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Casaus applies a waist lock. Cage decks Casaus with a back elbow smash. Casaus hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Cage answers with another back elbow smash. Casaus with two clotheslines. Casaus ducks a clothesline from Cage. Casaus with The Flapjack. Casaus dropkicks Cage to the floor. Casaus lands The Top Rope Plancha. Casaus rolls Cage back into the ring. Casaus with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Casaus with clubbing elbow smashes. Casaus applies The Mandible Claw. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage kicks Casaus in the chest. Cage SuperKicks Casaus. Cage drops Casaus with The Discus Lariat. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-5) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-3) Renee Michelle

Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Hirsch with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Hirsch grapples around Michelle. Hirsch applies a wrist lock. Hirsch whips Michelle across the ring. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Hirsch dodges The Diving Crossbody Block. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Michelle puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Michelle with a shoulder block. Michelle slams Hirsch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Michelle repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Hirsch. Michelle DDT’s the left knee of Hirsch.

Michelle hyperextends the left leg of Hirsch. Hirsch reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Michelle dropkicks the left knee of Hirsch. Michelle with a basement dropkick for a two count. Michelle is displaying her frustration. Hirsch reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Hirsch decks Michelle with a back elbow smash. Michelle goes for The MoonSault, but Hirsch ducks out of the way. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Michelle tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (11-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Seventh Match: (20-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-10) Jake St. Patrick

Jake The Snake Roberts joins the commentary team for this match. Patrick dropkicks Archer before the bell rings. Archer catches Patrick in mid-air. Archer Chokeslams Patrick on the stage. Archer sends Patrick chest first into the turnbuckles. Archer unloads three knife edge chops. Archer drops Patrick with The Big Boot. Archer with The Release Vertical Suplex. Archer toys around with Patrick. Archer rocks Patrick with a forearm smash. Archer with three bodyslams. Archer is playing mind games with Patrick. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Patrick lands back on his feet. Archer with a forearm smash. Patrick side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Patrick is displaying his fighting spirit. Patrick dropkicks Archer. Patrick ducks a clothesline from Archer. Patrick goes for The MoonSault Press, but Archer counters with The Big Boot. Archer hits The Spinning FaceBuster. Archer connects with The Ripcord Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-6) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Eight Match: (20-7) Diamante vs. (0-0) Raychell Rose

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Rose transitions into a waist lock go-behind. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Diamante applies a side headlock. Rose reverses the hold. Rose with a side headlock takeover. Diamante answers with the headscissors neck lock. Rose bridges back to a vertical base. Diamante attacks Rose from behind. Diamante applies a side headlock. Rose whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante drops Rose with a shoulder tackle.

Rose drops down on the canvas. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rose denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante avoids The SuperKick. Diamante uppercuts Rose. Diamante with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante with two corner dropkicks. Diamante follows that with a double axe handle strike. Diamante with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Rose delivers her combination offense. Rose whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante connects with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante with a Spinning Back Kick. Diamante plants Rose with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-7) Diamante via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6-31) Lee Johnson vs. (0-2) Will Allday

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Johnson applies a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allday applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Allday across the ring. Allday cartwheels over Johnson. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Allday ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Allday goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson flexes his muscles. Johnson leapfrogs over Allday. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Allday. Short-Arm Reversal by Allday. Allday with a straight right hand. Allday with a diving corner clothesline. Allday follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Following a snap mare takeover, Allday with a diving forearm smash for a two count. Johnson avoids The SuperKick. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Allday with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Allday lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Allday runs Johnson into the turnbuckles. Allday drops Johnson with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Allday goes for The SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Johnson counters with The BuckleBomb. Johnson connects with The Fisherman’s Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory. After the match, QT Marshall viciously attacks Johnson from behind. Marshall plants Johnson with The Diamond Cutter. Dustin Rhodes storms into the ring with a bull rope to make the save.

Winner: (7-31) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (18-9) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-0) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. D’Amboise applies a side headlock. Ford brings D’Amboise down to the mat. Quick shoving contest. Ford slaps D’Amboise in the face. Ford with forearm shivers. D’Amboise reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Ford holds onto the ropes. Ford clotheslines D’Amboise. Ford punches D’Amboise in the back. Ford uses the middle rope as a weapon. PDA Display. Ford drives D’Amboise throat first into the top rope.

The referee admonishes Ford. Ford goes for The Double Knee GutBuster, but D’Amboise rolls her over for a two count. D’Amboise ducks a clothesline from Ford. D’Amboise leapfrogs over Ford. Ford clotheslines D’Amboise. Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. D’Amboise with a forearm smash. Ford decks D’Amboise with a back elbow smash. Ford with a Spinning Back Kick. Ford with a knee lift. Ford follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Ford hits The Double Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Ford connects with The Handspring Cutter. Ford plants D’Amboise with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (24-13) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order vs. (0-4) Cole Karter

Cabana wants Karter to shake his hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana outpowers Karter. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cabana with a wrist lock takedown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Cabana applies a side headlock. Cabana flips Karter over. Cabana continues out grapple Karter. Cabana drops down on the canvas. Karter ducks under two clotheslines from Cabana. Cabana stops Karter in his tracks. Cabana with another wrist lock takedown. Karter drops down on the canvas. Karter goes for a leapfrog, but Cabana holds onto the ropes. Cabana with the irish whip. Karter dives over Cabana. Karter dropkicks Cabana. Cabana side steps Karter into the turnbuckles. Cabana with The Flying Asshole. Cabana drives Karter chest first into the turnbuckles. Cabana connects with The Superman to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-13) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (9-20) Kilynn King vs. (0-12) Dani Jordyn

Jordyn starts tossing out crowns after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. King whips Jordyn across the ring. King drops Jordyn with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Jordyn rolls King over for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Jordyn into the ropes. King whips Jordyn across the ring. King drops down on the canvas. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from King. King goes for a Spinning Slam, but Jordyn counters with a side headlock takeover. King sends Jordyn to the corner. Jordyn side steps King into the turnbuckles. King with a shoulder block. King with a knee lift. Jordyn slams King’s head on the top rope. King catches Jordyn in mid-air.

King with The Fallaway Slam on the floor. King punches Jordyn in the back. King rolls Jordyn back into the ring. Jordyn SuperKicks King. Jordyn hits The Draping DDT for a two count. King with a bodyshots. Jordyn drives her knee into the midsection of King. Jordyn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jordyn with a Reverse SlingBlade. Jordyn drops King with The Running Knee Strike for a two count. King unloads a series of strikes in the corner. King with three knife edge chops. Jordyn kicks King in the face. Jordyn connects with The BlockBuster for a two count. King with forearm shivers. King with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King whips Jordyn across the ring. King with two clotheslines. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King follows that with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Swing and Miss Display. King connects with The Kingdoms Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-20) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (25-17) Christopher Daniels & (42-22) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-1) Adrian Alanis & (0-1) Liam Gray

Christopher Daniels and Liam Gray will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gray applies a side headlock. Daniels whips Gray across the ring. Gray drops Daniels with two shoulder tackles. Gray drops down on the canvas. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels with a Hip Toss. Daniels bodyslams Gray. Alanis attacks Daniels from behind. Kazarian knocks Alanis off the ring apron. Gray is throwing haymakers at Daniels. Short-Arm Reversal by Daniels. Running Clothesline/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Double Wrist Lock. Kazarian with a Mid-Kick. Daniels clotheslines the back of Gray’s neck. Kazarian with a Double Foot Stomp. Kazarian poses for the crowd. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian whips Gray across the ring. Kazarian with a leg lariat for a two count.

Kazarian with two haymakers. Gray nails Kazarian with The Pump Kick. Gray dropkicks Daniels off the ring apron. Gray tags in Alanis. Alanis with a Uranage BackBreaker. Gray with a Leaping NeckBreaker across the right knee of Alanis for a two count. Alanis argues with the referee. Kazarian with a chop/haymaker combination. Alanis hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Alanis applies a front face lock. Gray tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian shoves Gray into Alanis. Kazarian clotheslines Gray. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with The Discus Lariat. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with two clotheslines. Inverted Atomic Drop/Running Bulldog Combination. Daniels drops Gray with The STO. Total Elimination to Alanis. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Daniels with a corner clothesline. SCU connects with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-17) Christopher Daniels & (43-22) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (29-13) The Blade & (22-26) Private Party w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Preston Vance) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Blade and Preston Vance will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Vance with forearm shivers. Blade kicks Vance in the gut. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade is throwing haymakers at Vance. Blade whips Vance across the ring. Vance kicks Blade in the chest. Blade fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Blade backs Vance into the turnbuckles. Private Party tees off on Vance. That leads us to a huge standoff in the outside. Blade tags in Kassidy. Vance blocks a boot from Kassidy. Tip Up by Vance. Vance clotheslines Kassidy. Vance tags in Grayson. Grayson drives Kassidy back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a back elbow smash. Grayson with a running forearm smash. Uno drops Kassidy with The Big Boot for a two count. Uno stomps on Kassidy’s fingers. Vertical Suplex Party for a two count. The referee tells Quen to get out of the ring. Vance sends Kassidy face first into the right boot of Uno. Vance tags in Uno. Uno with a forearm smash. Quen dropkicks Uno. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Kassidy is choking Uno with his boot. Kassidy tags in Blade.

Blade repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Blade is choking Uno with his knee. Blade tags in Quen. Quen with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Quen kicks Uno in the gut. Quen is choking Uno with his boot. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy continues to stomp on Uno’s chest. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with a leaping back elbow smash. Private Party delivers Two Poetry In Motions for a two count. Quen stomps on Uno’s back. Forearm Exchange. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Uno. Quen with clubbing shoulder blocks. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Quen goes back to stomping on Uno’s chest. Quen with clubbing elbow smashes. Quen stops Uno in his tracks. Quen is mauling Uno in the corner. Quen hammers down on the back of Uno’s neck. Uno blocks a boot from Quen. Uno throws the right leg of Quen into the referee’s hands. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Quen tags in Blade. Blade clears the ring. Blade dumps Uno out of the ring.

The referee gets distracted by Matt Hardy. Colt Cabana shows Bryce Resmburg that The Bunny stomping a mudhole in Uno’s ass and walking it dry. The referee has ejected The Hardy Family Office from the ringside area. Uno uses his feet to create separation. Grayson and Kassidy are tagged in. Grayson with a flurry of cross chops. Grayson with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Grayson drops Kassidy with The Uranage Slam. Grayson with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Vance nails Kassidy with The Pump Kick. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson. Kassidy with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Simultaneous tag to Quen. Private Party hits The Silly String. Drag The Leg for a two count. Quen connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Quen tags in Blade. Grayson with The Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Vance. Vance with The SpineBuster. Uno rocks Blade with a forearm smash. Kassidy with a Windmill Kick. Grayson responds with The Pump Knee Strike. Blade with an Inside Out Lariat. Vance makes Blade tap out to The Full Nelson Slam.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Submission

