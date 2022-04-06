AEW Dark Results 4/5/22

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

First Match: (11-29) Ryan Nemeth vs. (0-11) Chandler Hopkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hopkins drop steps into a side headlock. Hopkins grabs the left leg of Nemeth. Hopkins backs Nemeth into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nemeth scores the ankle pick. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth drives the left wrist of Hopkins into the canvas. Nemeth with a fist drop. Hopkins with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth regroups on the outside. Nemeth gets Hopkins trapped in the ring skirt. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Hopkins back. Nemeth rolls Hopkins back into the ring. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Nemeth punches Hopkins in the back. Nemeth with a shoulder block. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hopkins counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Hopkins rolls Nemeth over for a one count. Nemeth clotheslines Hopkins. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Hopkins denies The Rude Awakening. Hopkins goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Nemeth holds onto the ropes. Hopkins ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Hopkins with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Hopkins with a flying forearm smash. Hopkins with a Vertical Suplex. Hopkins follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Hopkins goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Nemeth ducks out of the way. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-40) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Second Match: (28-39) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) JP Harlow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Harlow pie faces Kiss. Harlow with a waist lock go-behind. Harlow shoves Kiss. Harlow taunts Kiss. Harlow kicks Kiss in the gut. Harlow with a straight right hand. Harlow slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Harlow with a shoulder block. Kiss reverses out of the irish whip from Harlow. Harlow dives over Kiss. Harlow mocks Kiss. Harlow ducks a clothesline from Kiss. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Kiss pops back on his feet. Kiss blocks a boot from Harlow. Kiss punches Harlow in the back. Kiss connects with The Axe Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-39) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Third Match: (30-3) Abadon vs. (0-0) Hyena Hera

Hera with two hamstring kicks. Hera kicks Abadon in the face. Hera fish hooks Abadon. Abandon screams at Hera. Abadon drops Hera with The STO. Hera with heavy bodyshots. Hera with clubbing blows to Abadon’s back. Hera ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Abadon scores the elbow knockdown. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-3) Abadon via Pinfall



Fourth Match: (1-0) Cezar Bononi & Tiger Ruas vs. (0-0) Guillermo Rosas & Luke Sampson

Tiger Ruas and Guillermo Rosas will start things off. Ruas with a waist lock go-behind. Ruas with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ruas applies a wrist lock. Ruas drives his knee into the midsection of Rosas. Ruas tags in Bononi. Ruas with a knee lift. Bononi with a BackBreaker. Ruas follows that with a running knee strike. Rosas tags in Sampson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sampson applies a side headlock. Bononi whips Sampson across the ring.

Bononi drops Sampson with The Big Boot. Bononi applies a front face lock. Ruas tags himself in. Bononi with a BackBreaker. Ruas with a leaping head kick. Bononi follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sampson is displaying his fighting spirit. Sampson ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Sampson tags in Rosas. Stereo Forearms. Stereo Irish Whip Reversals. Stereo Back Drop Drivers. Ruas delivers a gut punch. Bononi connects with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Ruas hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Bononi and Ruas viciously attacks Rosas.

Winner: (2-0) Cezar Bononi & Tiger Ruas via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (49-11) Lance Archer vs. (0-30) Dean Alexander

Archer pie faces Alexander before the bell rings. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Archer. Alexander with two overhand chops. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s back. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer toys around with Alexander. Alexander is displaying his fighting spirit.

Archer rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Archer slaps Alexander in the chest. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer talks smack to Alexander. Archer punches Alexander in the back. Alexander with two haymakers. Archer denies The Rolling Elbow. Archer hits The Black Hole Slam. Alexander kicks Archer in the face. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer connects with The Blackout. Archer plants Alexander with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-11) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (7-6) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (1-2) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall

Angels start things off with a Cannonball Senton off the stage. Vance is brawling with Comoroto. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Vance lands back on his feet. Angels SuperKicks Comoroto. Vance with The Pump Kick. Dark Order throws Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Angels whips Solow across the ring. Solow kicks Angels in the chest. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels tags in Vance. Double Irish Whip. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Angels with a Flying Dropkick. Vance hooks the outside leg for a two count. Solow decks Vance with JawBreaker. Solow ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with The Slingshot WheelBarrow Suplex. Solow tags in Comoroto. Vance plays to the crowd. Pie Face Exchange. Comoroto kicks Vance in the gut. Comoroto tees off on Vance. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Comoroto slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with a blistering chop. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Comoroto. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Angels made the blind tag.

Vance decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Comoroto catches Angels in mid-air. Pump Kick/Crossbody Block Combination. Angels rocks Solow with a forearm smash. QT Marshall attacks Vance on the outside. Angels runs after Marshall. Solow blasts Angels with The PK. Comoroto rolls Angels back into the ring. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Angels in the gut. Solow punches Angels. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Solow stomps on Angels back and chest. Solow applies a front face loc. Solow tags in Comoroto. Solow with a running forearm smash. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Comoroto is playing mind games with Vance. Comoroto puts his knee on the back of Angels neck. Marshall delivers another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto bodyslams Angels. Angles avoids the running elbow drop. Comoroto tags in Solow.

Solow stops Angels in his tracks. Angels kicks Solow in the face. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Solow to the corner. Vance with Two Pump Kicks. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Comoroto attacks Vance from behind. Angels is throwing haymakers at Comoroto. Comoroto dumps Angels out of the ring. Vance ducks a clothesline from Solow. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance tags in Angels. Comoroto pulls Solow off Vance’s shoulders. Angels gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Comoroto with The Polish Hammer. Angels denies The One Hand Slam. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Marshall rocks Angels with a forearm smash. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Comoroto Spears Angels. Solow goes into the cover for a two count. Negative One pulls down Marshall’s pants. Marshall runs after Negative One. Vance Spears Marshall. Comoroto inadvertently kicks Solow in the face. Comoroto tags in Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Spear. Angels connects with The Reverse Wing Snapper. Vance makes Solow tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (8-6) The Dark Order via Pinfall

