AEW Dark Results 4/6/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds) vs. (0-9) Jake St. Patrick, (0-2) Sage Scott, (0-2) Chandler Hopkins In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order avoided the predictable blindside attack. Stereo Big Boots. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Hopkins. Grayson with two haymakers. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with two uppercuts. Hopkins kicks Reynolds in the gut. Hopkins with the irish whip. Reynolds side steps Hopkins into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Hopkins. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Reynolds slams Hopkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Grayson with a flying forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Hopkins dumps Grayson face first on the top rope. Hopkins tags in Scott.

Scott drives Grayson back first into the turnbuckles. Scott with clubbing shoulder blocks. Scott with forearm shivers. Scott delivers his combination offense. Scott tags in Patrick. Patrick uppercuts Grayson. Following a snap mare takeover, Patrick with a basement uppercut for a one count. Patrick with a Spinning Back Kick. Patrick kicks Grayson in the chest. Grayson avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Grayson hits The Uranage Slam. Uno and Hopkins are tagged in. Uno scores the forearm knockdown. Uno drops Patrick with The Big Boot. Uno denies The Pump Kick. Uno stomps on Scott’s fingers. Uno with a basement dropkick. Uno ducks a clothesline from Hopkins. Uno with The Flatliner. Uno tags in Reynolds. SpringBoard Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds connects with The Small Package Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (2-0) Team TAZ w/Hook vs. (0-4) Brick Aldridge, (0-3) Justin Law, (0-0) Hayden Backlund In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brian Cage and Justin Law will start things off. Cage drops Law with a shoulder tackle. Cage with the irish whip. Cage catches Law in mid-air. Cage goes for a Powerslam, but Law lands back on his feet. Law ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Cage with a Sliding Dropkick. Aldridge tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage applies a side headlock. Aldridge reverses the hold. Cage whips Aldridge across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cage uppercuts Aldridge. Aldridge reverses out of the irish whip from Cage. Cage with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Cage with a Leg Drop. Cage applies a front face lock.

Cage tags in Hobbs. Hobbs tees off on Aldridge. Hobbs whips Aldridge across the ring. Aldridge ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Aldridge runs into Hobbs. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Starks intercepts the tag out to Cage. Starks kicks Aldridge in the gut. Starks with a straight right hand. Aldridge shoves Starks into the canvas. Aldridge tags in Backlund. Backlund with rapid fire haymakers. Backlund ducks a clothesline from Starks. Backlund clotheslines Starks. Backlund is mauling Starks in the corner. Starks shoves Law off the ring apron. Starks launches Backlund over the top rope. Starks kicks the right hamstring of Backlund. Starks unloads two knife edge chops. Backlund kicks Starks in the face. Starks catches Backlund in mid-air. Starks connects with The Roshambo. Starks tags in Cage. Cage plants Backlund with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Team TAZ via Pinfall

Third Match: (24-9) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-1) Rex Lawless & (0-6) Dean Alexander

Jungle Boy and Dean Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy cartwheels over Alexander. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Alexander answers with the headscissors neck lock. Jungle Boy turns Alexander over. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Luchasaurus made the blind tag. Rolling German Suplex/Big Boot Combination. Lawless tags himself in. Lawless bumps into Luchasaurus. Chop Exchange. Lawless kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus launches Lawless to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Lawless. Luchasaurus nails Alexander with The Tail Whip. Jungle Boy connects with The Sliding D to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-9) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall



Fourth Match: (3-5) Ryan Nemeth w/JD Drake vs. (0-30) Fuego Del Sol w/Griff Garrison and Marko Stunt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth is trying to play mind games with Del Sol. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth talks smack to Del Sol. Del Sol with two deep arm-drags. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Nemeth goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Del Sol counters with another arm-drag. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Del Sol starts bending Nemeth’s fingers. Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Nemeth. Del Sol applies a wrist lock. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Del Sol with a Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol with The Pendulum Swing for a two count. Nemeth denies The Tornado DDT. Nemeth sends Del Sol crashing to the outside.

Nemeth stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Nemeth rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth rams Del Sol’s face on the canvas. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth fish hooks Del Sol. Nemeth whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts gloating in the center of the ring. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth follows that with The Delayed Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Nemeth applies a cobra clutch. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Nemeth. Tip Up by Nemeth. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Del Sol with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Nemeth launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol slams the left shoulder of Nemeth on the top rope. Nemeth dropkicks Del Sol in mid-air. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-5) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (28-13) The Butcher w/The Blade, The Bunny, and Private Party vs. (0-14) Jon Cruz

Butcher levels Cruz with a Body Avalanche. Butcher with clubbing headbutts. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher whips Cruz across the ring. Butcher scores the elbow knockdown. Butcher connects with The Fillet Mignon to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) The Butcher via Pinfall



Sixth Match: (1-3) Ashley Vox & (0-1) Delmi Exo vs. (0-7) Vertvixen & (0-9) Jazmin Allure

Ashley Vox and Jazmin Allure will start things off. Vox applies a wrist lock. Vox immediately tags in Exo. Exo drops Allure with The Big Boot for a one count. Allure decks Exo with a JawBreaker. Allure crawls under Exo. Allure tags in Vertvixen. Exo ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Vertvixen goes for The Hip Toss, but Exo counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Exo kicks Vertvixen in the gut. Vertvixen reverses out of the irish whip from Exo. Exo kicks Vertvixen in the face. Vertvixen ducks a clothesline from Exo. Vertvixen dumps Exo face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Vertvixen rakes the back of Exo. Vertvixen with The Foot Stomp for a one count. Vertvixen applies a front face lock. Vertvixen tags in Allure. Allure kicks Exo in the ribs. Allure with a knife edge chop. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure is choking Exo with her boot. Allure tags in Vertvixen.

Vertvixen is mauling Exo in the corner. Vertvixen with a back elbow smash. Vertvixen tags in Allure. Allure talks smack to Exo. Chop Exchange. Allure rocks Exo with a forearm smash. Allure with a blistering chop. Allure kicks Exo in the gut. Allure with The Fisherman’s Bomb for a two count. Allure tags in Vertvixen. Allure and Vertvixen gangs up on Exo. Vertvixen with a Rising Knee Strike. Vertvixen hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Vertvixen argues with the referee. Vertvixen continues to run her mouth. Exo creates distance with a running neckbreaker. Exo tags in Vox. Vox with a shoulder block. Vox with a Headscissors Takeover. Vox ducks a clothesline from Allure. Vox with a running clothesline. Vox avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Vox drops Vertvixen with The Ripcord Lariat for a two count. Exo dumps Allure out of the ring. Vox with a running elbow smash. The Sea Stars connects with their Exploder Suplex/Assisted Swanton Bomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Ashley Vox & (1-1) Delmi Exo via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (14-12) Red Velvet & (7-20) Kilynn King w/Big Swole vs. (3-4) Madi Wrenkowski & (0-4) Vipress

Kilynn King and Madi Wrenkowski will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a side headlock takeover. Wrenkowski answers the headscissors escape. King grabs another side headlock. Wrenkowski reverses the hold. King whips Wrenkowski across the ring. King drops Wrenkowski with a shoulder tackle. King stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. King decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. King slings Wrenkowski across the ring. Wrenkowski tags in Vipress. King and Vipress are trading back and forth submission holds. King kicks Vipress in the gut. King tags in Velvet. Velvet and King repeatedly whips Vipress back first into the turnbuckles. Double Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a one count. Velvet applies an arm-bar. Velvet and King works on the left wrist of Vipress. Double Irish Whip Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Assisted Cazadora Splash for a two count. Velvet with a forearm smash. Vipress reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Vipress. Velvet with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Velvet slides under a clothesline from Vipress. Velvet sweeps out the legs of Vipress. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Vipress rocks Velvet with a forearm smash. Vipress with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. The referee is distracted by Wrenkowski.

Vipress rakes the eyes of Velvet. Vipress and Wrenkowski gangs up on Velvet. Vipress tags in Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrenkowski with a Spinning Face Plant for a two count. Wrenkowski hooks the outside leg for a one count. Wrenkowski applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski tags in Vipress. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wrenkowski with a Leg Drop. Vipress hooks both legs for a two count. Vipress punches Velvet in the back. Vipress drops Velvet with The STO for a two count. Vipress applies a rear chin lock. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet creates distance with a Spinning Face Plant. King and Wrenkowski are tagged in. King ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. King with a forearm smash. King clotheslines Wrenkowski. Swing and Miss Display. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King with a Release German Suplex. Wrenkowski tags in Vipress. King delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. King tags in Velvet. Assisted Bulldog. Vipress knocks King off the ring apron. Velvet with a Rising Knee Strike. Velvet puts Vipress on the top turnbuckle. Velvet hits The Iconoclasm for a one count. King with a straight right hand. King connects with Kingdom’s Fall. Velvet plants Vipress with The Chef’s Kiss to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-12) Red Velvet & (8-20) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Eight Match: (1-4) JD Drake w/Ryan Nemeth vs. (0-27) Baron Black

Drake kicks Black in the gut. Drake punches Black in the back. Drake with a forearm smash. Misfired Chops. Drake applies a side headlock. Drake whips Black across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black ducks a clothesline from Drake. Black applies The Abdominal Stretch. Drake with a Hip Toss over the top rope. Black avoids colliding into the steel ring post. Black decks Drake with a back elbow smash. Black with a knife edge chop. Drake responds with a Rebound Lariat. Drake tells the referee to count-out Black. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Drake repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Drake is choking Black with his boot. Black with heavy bodyshots. Black with a single leg takedown. Drake uses his feet to create separation.

Drake levels Black with a Body Avalanche. Drake with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Drake lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Drake pie faces Black. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake hammers down on the back of Black’s neck. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Black lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Black with two running clotheslines. Black ducks a clothesline from Drake. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black uppercuts Drake. Black with a Release German Suplex. Black with The Discus Lariat. Black follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Drake denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Drake kicks Black in the face. Chop Exchange. Drake delivers his combination offense. Drake with a RoundHouse Kick. Drake ducks a clothesline from Black. Drake connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-4) JD Drake via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (22-25) Joey Janela & (19-24) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-4) Aaron Frye & (0-8) KC Navarro

Sonny Kiss avoids the predictable blindside attack. Janela with a double clothesline. Kiss dumps Frye out of the ring. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss with a basement dropkick. Kiss applies a front face lock. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Kiss splits down on the canvas. Janela with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Assisted Side Walk Slam for a two count. Janela drags Navarro to the corner. Frye tags himself in. Janela nails Frye with The Pump Kick. Janela drills Frye with The BrainBuster for a one count. Janela bodyslams Frye. Janela tags in Kiss. Splash Party. Janela struts around the ring. Navarro drops Kiss with a Spinning DDT. Janela responds with The Death Valley Driver. Frye with a forearm smash. Frye drops Janela with The Pump Knee Strike. Janela kicks Frye in the face. Janela SuperKicks Frye. Kiss with The Splitting Stunner. Janela connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-25) Joey Janela & (20-24) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (14-9) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal vs. (0-3) Mike Magnum

Magnum brought a paint brush into the ring. Sydal tells Magnum to open his third eye. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Magnum. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lighting Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-9) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (13-5) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-13) Vary Morales

Hardy is playing mind games with Morales. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy backs Morales into the turnbuckles. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hardy with two haymakers. Hardy dumps Morales face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy with a Running Lariat. Hardy with the irish whip. Morales ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Morales dropkicks Hardy. Morales is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Hardy launches Morales over the top rope. Morales dives over Hardy. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Darby Allin is watching the match from the rafters. Hardy makes Morales tap out to The Leach. After the match, Hardy calls Darby Allin a corporate leach.

Winner: (14-5) Matt Hardy via Submission

Twelfth Match: (10-17) The Hybrid 2 vs. (7-5) Bear Country

Angelico and Bear Bronson will start things off. Angelico applies a hammerlock. Angelico grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bronson drop steps into a waist lock go-behind. Bronson with a waist lock takedown. Bronson backs Angelico into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Angelico shoves Bronson. Angelico applies a waist lock. Angelico transitions into a side headlock/wrist lock combination. Bronson whips Angelico across the ring. Bronson drops Angelico with a shoulder tackle. Angelico calls a time out. Evans and Boulder are tagged in. Evans handstands in the center of the ring. Boulder launches Evans out of the ring. Evans regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans with a cartwheel escape. Evans ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Evans with two dropkicks. Boulder drops Evans with The Big Boot. Boulder slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder levels Evans with a Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Bronson tags in Boulder.

Double Irish Whip. Double Face Plant. Evans rakes the eyes of Boulder. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Boulder Powerslams Angelico. Boulder sends Angelico to the corner. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson punches Angelico in the ribs. Bronson with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Bronson applies a rear chin lock. Angelico decks Bronson with a JawBreaker. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Bronson catches Evans in mid-air. Bronson with The Northern Lights Suplex. Evans is fighting from underneath. Bronson kicks Evans in the gut. Bronson whips Evans across the ring. Evans dropkicks Bronson. Evans kicks Bronson in the face. Angelico made the blind tag. Angelico dropkicks the right knee of Bronson. Angelico applies a toe and ankle hold. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Angelico. Angelico stomps on Bronson’s back. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Boulder follows that with a Double Body Avalanche. Boulder with The Fallaway Slam/Samoan Drop Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Bear Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-5) Bear Country via Pinfall

