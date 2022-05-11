AEW Dark Results 5/10/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (11-4) Jay Lethal w/Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. (0-0) Jake Something

Lethal attacks Something before the bell rings. Lethal repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest. Lethal throws his shirt at Something. Lethal with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Something rises back to his feet. Something with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Lethal. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Lethal ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Something drops Lethal with a Leaping Body Block. Something lands The Stage Dive. Something rolls Lethal back into the ring. Something gets distracted by Singh. Lethal side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Lethal delivers The Lethal Combination.

Lethal transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lethal with a blistering chop. Something denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lethal scores the ankle pick. Something with an inside cradle for a two count. Something with two cross chops. Lethal kicks Something in the gut. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal leapfrogs over Something. Something with The Corner Spear for a two count. Something with a knife edge chop. Something puts Lethal on the top turnbuckle. Something with a forearm smash. Lethal denies The SuperPlex. Lethal with clubbing blows to Something’s back. Lethal HeadButts Something. Lethal with Two Flying Elbow Drops. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory. After the match, Dutt repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest. Singh drops Something with The Big Boot. Singh plants Something with The Chokeslam.

Winner: (12-4) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Second Match: (44-33) Alex Reynolds w/Evil Uno & Preston Vance vs. (0-3) Jake Manning

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a side headlock. Reynolds applies a wrist lock. Manning pulls Reynolds down to the mat. Manning starts reading his book in the corner. Manning with a straight right hand. Manning punches Reynolds in the back. Manning whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks under two clotheslines from Manning. Reynolds with a Running Crossbody Block. Reynolds dropkicks Manning. Reynolds decks Manning with a back elbow smash. Manning sends Reynolds crashing to the outside. Manning punches Reynolds in the back. Manning slams Reynolds head on the ring apron. Manning mocks The Dark Order. Manning rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Reynolds with a gut punch. Reynolds with two forearm smashes.

Reynolds whips Manning across the ring. Reynolds goes for a Bodyslam, but Manning lands back on his feet. Manning with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Manning applies a rear chin lock. Reynolds with elbows into the midsection of Manning. Manning kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds clotheslines. Manning reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Manning into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew uppercut. Short-Arm Reversal by Reynolds. Reynolds with The Cut Throat NeckBreaker for a two count. Manning dodges The Rolling Elbow. Manning goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Manning tries to hit Reynolds with the book. Reynolds connects with The Rolling Elbow while reading the book to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-33) Alex Reynolds via Pinfall

Third Match: (17-14) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-3) Fly Def

Colten Gunn and Warren J will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten pulls Warren down to the mat. Colten tags in Austin. Austin with a gut punch. Austin slams Warren’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Warren reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Warren. Warren ducks under a backhand from Austin. Warren with a knife edge chop. Warren uppercuts Austin. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Warren. Billy trips Warren from the outside. Austin kicks Warren in the face. Austin with a straight right hand.

Austin slams Warren’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Colten. Colten repeatedly stomps on Warren’s chest. Colten with clubbing blows to Warren’s back. The Gunn Club continues to use the turnbuckle pads as a weapon. Colten whips Warren into the turnbuckles. Warren decks Colten with a JawBreaker. Austin tags himself in. Warren side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Warren tags in Zilla. Zilla with two clotheslines. Zilla dropkicks Colten. Zilla with a straight right and. Zilla tags in Warren. Assisted Body Avalanche. Zilla bodyslams Austin. Warren with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Colten dumps Zilla out of the ring. Colten punches Warren. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-14) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-44) Shawn Dean vs. (12-77) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean drop steps into a side headlock. Serpentico whips Dean across the ring. Dean drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Dean. Dean with two arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Serpentico. Dean with a corner clothesline. Dean transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dean ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Dean with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dean with a knife edge chop. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean dives over Serpentico. Dean kicks Serpentico in the face. Luther drives Dean crotch first into the steel ring post. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Serpentico slams Dean’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dean with a blistering chop. Serpentico kicks Dean in the gut. Serpentico dumps Dean out of the ring.

Luther throws Dean into the steel barricade. Luther slams Dean on the ring apron. Serpentico with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Serpentico with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Serpentico and Dean are trading back and forth shots. Dean with two forearm smashes. Dean uppercuts Serpentico. Dean thrust kicks the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico avoids The SuperKick. Serpentico SuperKicks Dean for a two count. Serpentico with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Dean avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dean with a Back Body Drop. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean scores the elbow knockdown. Dean sends Serpentico to the corner. Dean with a Running Enzuigiri. Dean with The Sliding Lariat across the back of Serpentico’s neck for a two count. Serpentico denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Luther calls for The Luther Bomb. Serpentico goes for The Sunset Flip, but Dean lands back on his feet. Luther continues to run interference. Serpentico inadvertently kicks Luther off the apron. Dean blocks The Roll Through SuperKick. Dean with a backslide cover for a two count. Dean connects with The Deal to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-44) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12-10) Brock Anderson & (27-45) Lee Johnson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-1) The Brick City Boyz

Lee Johnson and Julio Cruz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson tags himself in. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Cruz. Anderson drops his weight on the left shoulder of Cruz. Anderson stomps on the left shoulder of Cruz. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson with a foot stomp. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson continues to work on the left shoulder of Cruz. Cruz tags in Chase. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a standing arm-bar. Chase tugs on Anderson’s hair. Chase backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Chase.

Chase dumps Anderson face first on the top rope. Chase repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Chase tags in Cruz. Cruz with a Corner Spear. Chase with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cruz kicks Anderson in the gut. Cruz applies a front face lock. Chase tags himself in. Brick City Boyz goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Anderson avoids the double clothesline. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson with a series of clotheslines. Johnson decks Cruz with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson kicks Chase in the gut. Chase reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Chase. Johnson kicks Chase in the gut. Johnson with a Head & Arm Suplex. Johnson hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Anderson nails Cruz with The SpineBuster. Johnson SuperKicks Chase. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson connects with The GourdBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-10) Brock Anderson & (28-45) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (33-3) Abadon vs. (0-0) Vicky Dreamboat

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Dreamboat face first into the canvas. Dreamboat ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Dreamboat with Two Running Crossbody Blocks for a two count. Abadon sits up. Dreamboat kicks Abadon in the gut. Dreamboat with a forearm smash. Abadon clotheslines Dreamboat. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Abadon with The Shotgun Meteora. Abadon delivers The Scissors Kick. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (5-11) Jora Johl w/Angelico vs. (0-0) Trip Jordy

Johl pie faces Jordy. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordy with a deep arm-drag. Jordy taunts Johl. Johl nails Jordy with The Pump Knee Strike. Johl with Three Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Johl poses for the crowd. Johl with a straight right hand. Johl with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Jordy is displaying his fighting spirit. Jordy with forearm shivers. Jordy dropkicks Johl. Jordy ducks a clothesline from Johl. Johl catches Jordy in mid-air. Johl drops Jordy with The Cutter. Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl sends Jordy to the corner. Jordy kicks Johl in the face. Jordy goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Johl counters with The Michinoku Driver. Johl connects with The Running Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-11) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8-8) Kiera Hogan w/Red Velvet vs. (9-22) Skye Blue

Blue starts things off with a running dropkick. Hogan launches Blue over the top rope. Blue with a forearm smash. Blue dives over Hogan. Blue with two deep arm-drags. Hogan regroups on the outside. Blue runs after Hogan. Velvet trips Blue behind the referee’s back. Hogan kicks Blue in the chest. Hogan with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope for a two count. Hogan drives Blue face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan with a Mid-Kick. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Blue. Hogan with The Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Hogan with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Blue fights from underneath. Short-Arm Reversal by Hogan. Hogan with a forearm smash. Hogan drops Blue with a Modified Lung Blower for a two count. Hogan kicks Blue in the face. Hogan toys around with Blue. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Blue SuperKicks Hogan. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Blue ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hogan SuperKicks Blue in mid-air for a two count. Hogan goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Blue holds onto the ropes. Velvet clocks Blue behind the referee’s back. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-8) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4-11) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall, Brick Aldridge, Blake Li vs. (0-0) Kevin Knight & The DKC

Aaron Solow and The DKC will start things off. DKC with a single leg takedown. DKC grapples around Solow. DK applies a front face lock. Knight tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Solow kicks Knight in the gut. Solow applies a side headlock. Knight whips Solow across the ring. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight leapfrogs over Solow. Solow lunges over Knight. Knight ducks a clothesline from Solow. Knight slaps Solow in the chest. Knight with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Knight bodyslams Solow. Knight with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Knight applies a wrist lock. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Solow backs Knight into the turnbuckles. Solow tags in Comoroto. Knight with forearm shivers. Comoroto launches Knight to the corner. Knight ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Knight unloads two knife edge chops. Comoroto kicks Knight in the gut. Comoroto with a knee lift. Comoroto with the irish whip. Knight side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Knight with The Stinger Splash.

Knight ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Knight goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Comoroto counters with a shoulder block. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow dumps Knight out of the ring. Marshall punches Knight behind the referee’s back. Solow rolls Knight back into the ring. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow tags in Comoroto. Solow with a flying forearm smash. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Knight in the gut. Solow applies the cravate. Knight decks Solow with a JawBreaker. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto tosses Knight out of the ring. Knight side steps Comoroto into the steel ring post. The Factory rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Solow and DKC are tagged in. DKC ducks a clothesline from Solow. DKC delivers his combination offense.

DKC whips Solow into the turnbuckles. DKC with a running elbow smash. DKC with a Running Bulldog. DKC follows that with The DK Fire. DKC hits The DKC Chop for a two count. Young Lions gangs up on Comoroto. Comoroto with a Double Vertical Suplex. Solow tags in Comoroto. Running Shoulder Tackle/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. DKC tees off on Comoroto. DKC tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto holds onto the ropes. Comoroto with two back elbow smashes. Comoroto bodyslams Knight. Comoroto tags in Solow. DKC shoves Solow off the top turnbuckle. DKC with a shoulder block. DKC slams Comoroto’s head on the top rope. Knight dropkicks Comoroto. DKC with a flying leg lariat. Comoroto catches DKC in mid-air. Comoroto throws DKC into the steel barricade. Knight avoids The Windmill Kick. Knight with three knife edge chops. Marshall trips Knight behind the referee’s back. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Comoroto connects with The Spear. Solow hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-11) The Factory via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (0-3) Rohit Raju vs. (0-13) Adam Priest

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Raju applies a side headlock. Priest whips Raju across the ring. Raju drops Priest with a shoulder tackle. Priest drops down on the canvas. Raju with another shoulder tackle. Raju flexes his muscles. Priest with a deep arm-drag. Priest strikes the midsection of Raju. Priest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju sweeps out the legs of Priest. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest.

Priest with two forearm smashes. Priest with a knife edge chop. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Raju blasts Priest with a knife edge chop. Raju applies a double wrist lock. Priest with heavy bodyshots. Priest uppercuts Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Priest. Priest kicks Raju in the face. Priest with a Release German Suplex. Priest goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Raju counters with a high knee strike. Raju dumps Priest ribs first on the top rope. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (2-0) Cezar Bononi & Tiger Ruas

Evil Uno and Tiger Ruas will start things off. Uno tees off on Ruas. Ruas with heavy bodyshots. Uno applies a side headlock. Ruas whips Uno across the ring. Ruas drops down on the canvas. Ruas leapfrogs over Uno. Uno avoids The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Uno hides behind the ropes. Uno tags in Vance. Vance sends Ruas to the corner. Bononi tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Vance. Bononi punches Vance in the back. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Vance runs into Bononi. Bononi grabs Vance by his throat. Bononi backs Vance into the turnbuckles. Bononi with a corner clothesline. Bononi is mauling Vance in the corner. Bononi with the irish whip. Vanc decks Bononi with a back elbow smash. Vance with a diving shoulder tackle. Bononi tags in Ruas. Vance sends Ruas chest first into the canvas. Vance tags in Uno.

Uno stomps on Ruas fingers. Uno with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Uno slams Ruas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance goes foThe Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Bononi gets in the way. Dark Order gangs up on Bononi. Dark Order clotheslines Bononi over the top rope. Bononi pulls Vance out of the ring. Bononi sends Vance chest first into the steel barricade. Standing Switch Exchange. Bononi tags himself in. Ruas with a drop toe hold. Ruas applies The Knee Bar. Bononi stomps on Uno’s back for a two count. Bononi with a gut punch. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Bononi bodyslams Uno for a two count. Bononi with a sharp knee strike. Uno unloads two knife edge chops Uno ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Bononi catches Uno in mid-air. Bononi tags in Ruas. RibBreaker/Running Knee Strike Combination for a two count.

Ruas kicks Uno in the face. Ruas applies a chin lock in the ropes. Bononi kicks Uno in the face. Ruas stomps on Uno’s back. Ruas with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Uno hammers down on the right foot of Ruas. Uno with forearm shivers. Ruas punches Uno in the ribs. Ruas with two knee lifts. Ruas with a Deadlift German Suplex. Ruas follows that with clubbing blows to Uno’s back. -1 kicks the right ankle of Bononi. -1 tells Bononi to bring it. Uno with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Ruas to the corner. Vance with Two Pump Kicks. Vance ducks a clothesline from Ruas. Vance with a Belly to Back Slam. Vance tags in Uno. Vance with another Pump Kick. Uno with The Big Boot. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Uno lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Uno dumps Bononi out of the ring. Uno tags in Vance. Bononi pulls Uno out of the ring. Ruas with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ruas tags in Bononi. Bononi catapults Vance into a Windmill Kick from Ruas for a two count. Bononi tosses Uno out of the ring. Bononi tags in Ruas. Uno ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Uno dropkicks Bononi into the steel ring steps. Ruas runs after Uno. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat. Vance makes Ruas tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Submission

