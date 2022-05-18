AEW Dark Results 5/17/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (55-28) Max Caster vs. (0-0) Tyler Uriah

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster applies a wrist lock. Uriah whips Caster across the ring. Uriah drops down on the canvas. Uriah leapfrogs over Caster. Caster sends Uriah into the ropes. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster applies an arm-bar. Uriah answers with the headscissors escape. Caster taunts Uriah. Caster kicks Uriah in the gut. Dropkick Exchange. Caster starts dancing in the center of the ring. Caster with two haymakers.

Uriah fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Uriah rolls Caster over for a one count. Uriah with the backslide cover for a two count. Uriah with an inside cradle for a two count. Caster with a backhand. Caster whips Uriah across the ring. Caster hits The Flapjack. Uriah side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Uriah decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Uriah with two clotheslines. Uriah sends Caster to the corner. Uriah with a Back Body Drop. Uriah with a Corner Spear. Uriah follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks. Caster connects with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory

Winner: (56-28) Max Caster via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-2) Marina Shafir vs. (0-1) Layna Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a Judo Toss. Strong lockup. Lennox applies a hammerlock. Lennox decks Shafir with a back elbow smash. Lennox with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Lennox with a Running Neck Snap. Lennox with The PK. Lennox talks smack to Shafir. Shafir avoids a dropkick from Lennox. Shafir repeatedly stomps on Lennox’s back.

Shafir drives her knee into the midsection of Lennox. Shafir sends Lennox face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shafir slams Lennox’s head on the ring apron. Shafir dumps Lennox face first on the apron. Shafir rolls Lennox back into the ring. Shafir teep kicks Lennox. Shafir with a snap judo takedown. Following a snap mare takeover, Shafir kicks Lennox in the back. Shafir connects with The Pumphandle FaceBuster. Shafir makes Lennox tap out to The Triangle Sleeper.

Winner: (7-2) Marina Shafir via Submission

Third Match: (14-9) Bear Country vs. (0-3) JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Bear Bronson and Anthony Henry will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henry with a waist lock go-behind. Henry applies a side headlock. Bronson whips Henry across the ring. Henry runs into Bronson. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Forearm/Mid-Kick Exchange. Henry delivers his combination offense. Bronson with a back elbow smash. Henry thrust kicks the midsection of Bronson. Bronson drops Henry with a shoulder tackle. Bronson with The Exploder Suplex. Bronson sends Henry to the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder headbutts the midsection of Henry. Boulder whips Henry across the ring. Henry kicks Boulder in the chest. Henry tags in Drake. Drake unloads two knife edge chops. Boulder rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Boulder with two corner clotheslines. Boulder levels Drake with The Body Avalanche. Boulder bodyslams Drake. Boulder tags in Bronson.

Drake rakes the eyes of Boulder. Bronson kicks Drake in the gut. Bronson applies an arm-bar. Drake tags in Henry. Henry with a drop toe hold onto Drake’s knees. Henry with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Henry repeatedly kicks Bronson in the back. Bronson with three knife edge chops. Henry with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Henry tags in Drake. Drake with a gut punch. Drake with a blistering chop. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Dropkick/Back Drop Driver Combination. Drake knocks Boulder off the ring apron. Drake with a Senton Splash for a two count. Drake slams Bronson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake tags in Henry. Forearm Exchange. Henry kicks the left hamstring of Bronson. Henry with a Mid-Kick. Henry with another Double Foot Stomp. Bronson with forearm shivers. Henry leapfrogs over Bronson. Henry knocks Boulder off the apron.

Henry goes for The Sunset Flip, but Bronson counters with a Seated Senton. Boulder and Drake are tagged in. Boulder with two clotheslines. Boulder with two bodyslams. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Boulder with a diving double shoulder tackle. Boulder puts Drake on his shoulders. Boulder catches Henry in mid-air. Boulder with a Fallaway Slam/Samoan Drop Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Henry drags Drake to the corner. Drake tags in Henry. Henry with Three Mid-Kicks. Henry dropkicks the left knee of Boulder. Drake with The Shining Wizard. The Workhorsemen gangs up on Bronson. Assisted Meteora. Drake goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Bronson ducks out of the way. Boulder denies The PK. Boulder dumps Henry face first on the apron. Bronson with a Running Cannonball Strike. Bronson gets Henry tied up in the tree of woe. Assisted Cannonball Senton. Bear Country connects with The Bear Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-9) Bear Country via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (28-25) Emi Sakura vs. (0-0) Devlyn Macabre

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sakura rams Macabre’s face across the top strand. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura is choking Macabre with her boot. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura adds a chin lock. Sakura sends Macabre back first into the canvas. Sakura kicks Macabre in the jaw. Macabre with forearm shivers. Sakura answers with a knife edge chop.

Lariat Exchange. Macabre kicks out the legs of Sakura. Sakura avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Macabre SuperKicks Sakura. Macabre with The Pump Kick. Macabre drops Sakura with a Running Cutter for a two count. Sakura denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Sakura with a Swinging Reverse DDT. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with a Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-25) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) The AFO (Angelico & Jora Johl vs. (0-48) Baron Black & (0-1) Anthony Catena

Angelico and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico backs Black into the turnbuckles. Johl tags himself in. Black rolls under a clothesline from Johl. Black tags in Catena. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl applies a side headlock. Catena whips Johl across the ring. Johl drops Catena with a shoulder tackle. Catena drops down on the canvas. Johl catches Catena in mid-air. Johl drives Catena back first into the turnbuckles. Johl with clubbing shoulder blocks. Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl dives over Catena. Johl ducks a clothesline from Catena. Catena dropkicks Johl. Catena with a straight right hand. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Catena. Johl SuperKicks Catena.

Johl with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Johl tags in Angelico. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Angelico transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Johl tags himself in. Johl stomps on Catena’s back. Johl kicks Catena in the face. Johl goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Catena lands back on his feet. Catena rolls under a clothesline from Johl. Catena tags in Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Johl. Black knocks Angelico off the ring apron. Black clotheslines Johl. Black delivers his combination offense. Black with The Atomic Drop. Black drops Johl with The BackStabber. Black with a Discus Lariat. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Angelico kicks Black in the back. Johl hits The Michinoku Driver. Johl tags in Angelico. Johl Pump Kicks Catena off the apron. Angelico makes Black tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (1-0) The AFO via Submission

Sixth Match: (38-27) Trent Beretta vs. (11-30) Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Beretta backs Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Nemeth turns Beretta over. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Beretta unloads two knife edge chops. Nemeth nails Beretta with a throat thrust. Nemeth punches Beretta in the back. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Beretta whips Nemeth across the ring. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Nemeth regroups on the outside.

Beretta with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Nemeth avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Nemeth hits The Leaping DDT on the floor. Nemeth throws Beretta face first into the stage. Nemeth rolls Beretta back into the ring. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nemeth dropkicks Beretta. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Beretta connects with The Running Knee to pickup the victory. After the match, Avalon attacks Nemeth from behind. The Wingmen gangs up on Beretta. Rocky Romero storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (39-27) Trent Beretta via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (9-23) Skye Blue vs. (0-7) Amber Nova

Nova pokes fun at Blue after the bell rings. Nova attacks Blue with an orange dipstick rag. Blue rolls Nova over for a two count. Blue with The La Magistral for a two count. Blue with a deep arm-drag. Nova decks Blue with a back elbow smash. Nova drives Blue face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Nova with The Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Nova applies The Bridging Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Blue grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Blue with a back elbow smash. Blue kicks Nova in the face. Blue clotheslines Nova. Blue drops Nova with a shoulder tackle. Blue whips Nova across the ring. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Nova shoves Blue. Nova with The Big Boot for a two count. Blue denies The Cazadora Bulldog. Blue SuperKicks Nova. Blue connects with a Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-23) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge and Blake Li) vs. The LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura and Kevin Knight) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Blake Li and Clark Connors will start things off. A per six brawl ensues in the ring. Li repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Li is choking Connors with his boot. Chop Exchange. Connors uppercuts Li. Connors slams Li’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Connors tags in Uemura. Double Hip Toss for a two count. Uemura hammers down on the back of Li’s neck. Uemura sends Li to the corner. Uemura tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Standing Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Knight uppercuts Li. Knight bodyslams Li. Solow drives his knee into Knight’s back. Li uppercuts Knight for a two count. Li with a forearm smash. Li tags in Aldridge. Aldridge headbutts the midsection of Knight. Aldridge with a Big BieThrow. Aldridge with a forearm smash. Aldridge slams Knight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Aldridge tags in Comoroto. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Comoroto tags in Marshall.

Comoroto applies a front face lock. Marshall punches Knight in the ribs. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow taunts the LA Dojo. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow with a Modified Exploder Suplex for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Comoroto. Comoroto with a gut punch. Comoroto with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow tags himself in. Solow with a gut punch. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Solow rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Knight answers with a back elbow smash. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall stops Knight in his tracks. Marshall goes for a Bodyslam, but Knight lands back on his feet. Marshall avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Knight with a diving shoulder tackle. Fredericks and Li are tagged in. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Li. Fredericks clears the ring. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Li. Li with a forearm smash. Fredericks responds with The SpineBuster. Fredericks uppercuts Marshall. Fredericks with a BackBreaker.

Connors with a Corner Spear. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Connors dumps Solow out of the ring. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Li drives Fredericks back first into the turnbuckles. Comoroto tags himself in. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Comoroto with a Face Plant. Comoroto knocks Connors off the apron. Comoroto tags in Aldridge. Press Slam/Flying Bulldog Combination for a two count. All hell starts breaking loose in Orlando. Comoroto toys around with Coughlin. Second Forearm Exchange. Coughlin kicks Comoroto in the gut. Coughlin uppercuts Comoroto. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Comoroto clotheslines Coughlin. Comoroto goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Li with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Connors Spears Li. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Uemura with The Double Overhook Suplex. Aldridge Powerslams Uemura. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Aldridge. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks denies The Diamond Cutter. Fredericks sends Marshall crashing to the outside. Fredericks tags in Knight. Fredericks lands The SomerSault Plancha. LA Dojo connects with The Electric Chair Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The LA Dojo via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (24-19) Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. (1-2) Josh Woods For The ROH Pure Championship

The Judges (Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Ace Steele)

Chain grappling exchange. Woods backs Yuta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Woods wants Yuta to shake his hand. Yuta declines that offer. Woods with a double leg takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta drop steps into a side headlock. Woods with a Hip Toss. Woods applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yuta puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yuta used his first rope break of the match. Yuta backs Woods into the turnbuckles. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta decks Woods with a back elbow smash. Yuta drops Woods with The Tornado Divorce Court. Yuta brings Woods down to the mat. Yuta drives his knee into the left shoulder of Woods. Yuta stomps on the left shoulder of Woods. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Yuta grabs an arm-bar. Yuta hyperextends the left shoulder of Woods. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange.

Yuta applies another arm-bar. Yuta works on his joint manipulation game. Yuta stomps on the left elbow of Woods. Woods clings onto the top rope. Yuta continues to target the left shoulder of Woods. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Woods with a deep arm-drag. Woods ducks a clothesline from Yuta. Woods with a double leg takedown. Woods repeatedly slams the left knee of Yuta on the canvas. Woods repeatedly stomps on the back of Yuta’s left knee. Woods applies The Ankle Lock. Woods blocks a boot from Yuta. Woods delivers his combination offense. Woods with Two Running Pump Knee Strikes for a two count. Woods drives his knee into the left hamstring of Yuta. Woods drops his elbow on the left knee of Yuta. Woods applies a leg lock. Woods hyperextends the left leg of Yuta. Woods goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Yuta counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Rollup Exchange.

Woods kicks the left knee of Yuta. Woods with another Pump Knee Strike for a one count. Second Forearm Exchange. Woods goes for a Bodyslam, but Yuta lands back on his feet. The referee gives Yuta a closed fist shot warning. Yuta with rapid fire sumo strikes. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with The Flying Splash for a two count. Yuta applies The Lebel Lock. Woods rolls Yuta over for a one count. Woods transitions into another Ankle Lock. Yuta dumps Woods out of the ring. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Woods sends Yuta to the staging area. Woods with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Third Forearm Exchange. Double Pump Kick. Yuta with a Counter Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Yuta hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Woods scores the ankle pick. Woods applies The Ankle Lock. Yuta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yuta has used all his rope breaks. Woods is relentless with The Ankle Lock. Yuta is trying to crawl out of the ring. Yuta denies The German Suplex. Second Rollup Exchange. Yuta connects with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (8-2) Keith Lee & (4-3) Shane Strickland vs. (10-31) Chaos Project

Shane Strickland and Luther will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Luther starts biting the right hand of Strickland. Strickland returns the favor by biting Luther’s fingers. Strickland a deep arm-drag. Luther tags in Serpentico. Strickland with a double leg takedown. Serpentico avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Strickland trips Serpentico. Strickland applies a side headlock. Serpentico sends Strickland to the corner. Strickland puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Serpentico tweaked his left knee. Strickland with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Strickland tags in Lee. Serpentico begs for mercy.

Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther applies a side headlock. Lee whips Luther across the ring. Lee runs into Luther. Double Clothesline. Luther with forearm shivers. Lee delivers The Pounce. Lee applies a wrist lock. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Lee for a two count. Luther sends Lee to the corner. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther plays hot potato with Lee. Lee throws Serpentico into Luther. Lee levels Serpentico with The Body Avalanche. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Lee tags in Strickland. Lee and Strickland connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Spirit Bomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) Keith Lee & (5-3) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

