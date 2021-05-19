AEW Dark Results 5/18/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (19-11) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-13) Dean Alexander

Ricky Starks joins the commentary for this match. Hobbs attacks Alexander before the bell rings. Hobbs kicks Alexander in the face. Hobbs with a forearm smash. Hobbs whips Alexander across the ring. Hobbs drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs toys around with Alexander. Hobbs whips Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Hobbs. Alexander finally takes off his coat. Alexander tees off on Hobbs. Hobbs reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-11) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-9) Dante Martin vs. (0-1) Falco

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Falco applies a side headlock. Dante whips Falco across the ring. Falco drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs overs Falcon. Misfired Arm-Drags. Dante ducks a clothesline from Falco. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante with a SpringBoard Single Leg Dropkick. Dante follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls Falco back into the ring. Falco kicks Dante in the chest. Falco hits The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Falco kicks Dante in the back. Falco applies a top wrist lock. Dante repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Falco.

Falco kicks Dante in the gut. Falco whips Dante across the ring. Dante kicks Falco in the chest. Falco with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Falco is putting the boots to Dante. Falco applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Falco repeatedly stomps on Dante’s back and chest. Dante blocks a boot from Falco. Dante delivers his combination offense. Dante whips Falco across the ring. Dante with a diving clothesline. Dante dropkicks Falco. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Falco has Dante perched on the top turnbuckle. Falco with clubbing headbutts. Dante denies The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Dante sends Falco crashing into the canvas. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Third Match: (24-12) Preston Vance vs. (0-29) Ryzin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Ryzin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ryzin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Vance holds onto the ropes. Ryzin punches Vance in the back. Ryzin applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape. Ryzin whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Ryzin with a shoulder tackle. Ryzin drops down on the canvas. Vance ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Vance with another shoulder tackle. Vance whips Ryzin across the ring. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with a Release German Suplex.

Vance whips Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Vance with two corner clotheslines. Ryzin denies The Full Nelson Lock. Ryzin regroups on the outside. Ryzin slams Vance’s head on the top rope. Ryzin rolls Vance over for a two count. Ryzin with a leg lariat for a one count. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Ryzin. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Ryzin to the corner. Vance nails Ryzin with The Pump Kick. Vance ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Ryzin kicks Vance in the face. Ryzin goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Vance ducks out of the way. Vance makes Ryzin pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (25-12) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: (36-20) Chuck Taylor w/Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. (0-0) Aaron Rourke

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor applies a side headlock. Rourke whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops Rourke with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Hammerlock Exchange. Rourke applies a side headlock. Taylor goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rourke lands back on his feet. Rourke ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Rourke dropkicks Taylor. Rourke pops back on his feet. Taylor with a running clothesline. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex. Taylor with clubbing blows to Rourke’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Taylor repeatedly drives his knee into Rourke’s back.

Taylor applies a rear chin lock. Rourke with elbows into the midsection of Taylor. Rourke stomps on the right foot of Taylor. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Rourke denies The Sole Food. Tip Up by Taylor. Rourke with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taylor heads to the outside. Taylor hugs it out with Beretta. Taylor SuperKicks Rourke. Taylor rolls Rourke back into the ring. Rourke ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Rourke sends Taylor chest first into the turnbuckles. Taylor and Rourke take trips to the middle turnbuckle pad. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-20) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

"My destiny is going to be fulfilled. The Murderhawk Monster will be the TNT Champion." Is #LanceArcher coming for @ToBeMiro and his TNT Title at #AEWDoN? Tune into #AEWDark Now at https://t.co/0ZEbTUnr0J pic.twitter.com/lHpZscYmGm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021

Fifth Match: (8-32) Lee Johnson w/Cody Rhodes vs. (0-35) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Del Sol answers with a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Del Sol shoves Johnson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Johnson toys around with Del Sol. Johnson applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Del Sol leapfrogs over Johnson. Del Sol with Two Headscissors Takeovers. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson leapfrogs over Del Sol. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Del Sol. Johnson flexes his muscles. Johnson slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson with a chop/haymaker combination. Johnson with a corner clothesline. Johnson follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol rolls Johnson over for a two count. Del Sol applies the single leg crab. Johnson repeatedly kicks Del Sol in the face. Rollup Exchange. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Johnson hits The Death Valley Driver. Johnson with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Johnson applies the bow and arrow stretch. Del Sol with a knee lift. Del Sol decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Tip Up by Johnson. Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol drops Johnson with a Flipping Stunner. Del Sol with two running forearm smashes. Del Sol dumps Johnson out of the ring. Del Sol with The Asai MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Johnson back into the ring. Del Sol goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Johnson blocks it. Del Sol rolls Johnson over for a two count. Del Sol with a Step Up Boot for a two count. Del Sol goes for The Spinning DDT, but Johnson counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-32) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Are Mox & Kingston "All Talk"? See how @JonMoxley @MadKing1981 respond TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite, when the unbeaten pair take on #AEW’s #3 ranked team, #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax Caster & @Bowens_Official with a place in the tag team rankings at stake! Wednesday 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/MnMmAD2l60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021

Sixth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana) vs. (0-0) Tamilian Vineesh & (0-0) Duncan Mitchell

Nice display of sportsmanship before the bell rings. Colt Cabana and Tamilian Vineesh will start things off. Vineesh is playing mind games with Cabana. Cabana with a toe kick. Cabana kicks Vineesh in the chest. Cabana grapples around Vineesh. Cabana bodyslams Vineesh. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno hammers down on the back of Vineesh’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Foot Stomp. Double Chop. Vineesh tags in Mitchell. Uno blocks a boot from Mitchell. Uno with a leaping neckbreaker. Uno slams Mitchell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana repeatedly stomps on Mitchell’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Cabana with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno dropkicks Mitchell.

Cabana applies a wrist lock. Mitchell with a forearm smash. Mitchell tags in Vineesh. Cabana slaps Vineesh in the chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Vineesh. Vineesh with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Vineesh attacks Cabana from behind. Vineesh tags in Mitchell. Mitchell inadvertently clocks Vineesh with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchane. Uno tags himself in. Uno with two forearm knockdowns. Mitchell reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Uno with the irish whip. Uno with a corner clothesline. Uno with a short-arm lariat. Uno kicks Vineesh in the gut. Uno hits The NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana delivers The Flying Asshole. Uno drops Mitchell with The Big Boot. Uno connects with The Swanton Bomb. Uno makes Mitchell tap out to The Billy Goats Curse.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (5-8) Cezar Bononi w/The Pretty Picture vs. (16-24) Marko Stunt

Stunt sticks and moves. Stunt repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Bononi shoves Stunt into the canvas. Bononi launches Stunt across the ring. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Bononi stops Stunt in his tracks. Bononi goes for a Bodyslam, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt with clubbing hamstring kicks. Stunt slaps Bononi in the chest. Bononi blocks a boot from Stunt. Bononi throws Stunt into the canvas. Bononi drives Stunt back first into the turnbuckles. Bononi with a Body Toss. Bononi goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Stunt blocks it. Stunt kicks the back of Bononi’s head. Stunt with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Stunt dropkicks Bononi. Stunt sends Bononi face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Stunt with a Diving Elbow Drop. Bononi goes for The Press Slam,. but Stunt counters with The DDT for a one count. Bononi connects with The Swinging Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, The Pretty Picture gangs up on Stunt. The Jurassic Express storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (6-8) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Just In! For the 2nd time in his career, #JungleBoy will be entering the Casino Battle Royale! May 30 at #AEWDoN Watch #AEWDark Now at https://t.co/0ZEbTUF1Sh pic.twitter.com/1FrzeHXwlG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021

Eight Match: (8-8) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory vs. (0-5) Adrian Alanis

Alanis with a waist lock go-behind. Alanis applies a side headlock. Comoroto launches Alanis to the corner. Comoroto denies the single leg pick. Comoroto with the irish whip. Alanis dives over Comoroto. Alanis dropkicks Comoroto. Alanis ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Alanis decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Alanis kicks Comoroto in the face. Alanis with The Missile Dropkick. Alanais tees off on Comoroto. Comoroto shoves Alanis. Comoroto with The Running Powerslam. Comoroto with clubbing crossfaces. Comoroto slams Alanis head on the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Comoroto is picking Alanis apart. Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Comoroto with a Release Vertical Suplex. Comoroto goes for The Press Slam, but Alanis lands back on his feet. Comoroto denies The O’Connor Roll. Alanis with forearm shivers. Alanis ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Alanis with a Discus Lariat. Comoroto grabs Alanis hair. Comoroto drops Alanis with a Running Lariat. Comoroto connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (22-26) Sonny Kiss w/Joey Janela vs. (7-28) Serpentico w/Luther

Luther trips Kiss from the outside. Serpentico attacks Kiss from behind. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Kiss back. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Serpentico whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss with a Split Arm-Drag. Short-Arm Reversal by Kiss. Kiss kicks Serpentico in the gut. Kiss with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Kiss rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Serpentico knocks Kiss off the top rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Kiss in the back. Serpentico with a double sledge for a two count. Serpentico drives Kiss face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Kiss chest. Serpentico applies The Ring Post Stretch. The referee admonishes Serpentico. Serpentico with another double sledge for a two count.

Serpentico drives his knee into Kiss back. Serpentico applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Kiss with three sharp elbow strikes. Serpentico rakes the back of Kiss. Serpentico throws Kiss out of the ring. Kiss with a forearm smash. Kiss with a shoulder block. Kiss follows that with a sunset flip for a two count. Serpentico clotheslines Kiss for a two count. Kiss kicks Serpentico in the face. Kiss side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Kiss clotheslines Serpentico. Kiss with a spinning elbow strike. Kiss with The Exploder Suplex. Kiss drops Serpentico with The Spinning Heel Kick. Kiss twerks. Kiss with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Serpentico avoids The Rapid Kiss Missile. Serpentico SuperKicks Kiss. Serpentico hits The Low DDT for a two count. Kiss avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss with a knee lift. Kiss follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Luther runs interference. The referee is trying to get Joey Janela out of the ring. Luther connects with The Pump Kick. Serpentico rolls Kiss over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-28) Serpentico via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (26-9) Big Swole & (20-13) Red Velvet w/Kilynn King vs. (0-10) Jazmin Allure & (0-8) Vertvixen

Red Velvet and Jazmin Allure will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Velvet wants Allure to shake her hand. Allure kicks Velvet in the gut. Allure whips Velvet across the ring. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Allure. Velvet with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Velvet slides under Allure. Velvet with a leg lariat. Swole and Vertvixen are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole drop steps into a side headlock. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Vertvixen. Swole whips Vertvixen across the ring. Vertvixen ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole drops Vertvixen with a shoulder tackle. Vertvixen drops down on the canvas. Swole ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole kicks Vertvixen in the back.

Swole uppercuts the back of Vertvixen’s neck for a two count. Swole tags in Velvet. Double Irish Whip. Double Thrust Kick to the knees of Vertvixen. Double Flatliner for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Vertvixen pulls Velvet down to the mat. Vertvixen ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Vertvixen puts Velvet on the middle turnbuckle. Vertvixen with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Vertvixen tags in Allure. Allure with a corner clothesline. Allure with a running elbow smash. Allure tags in Vertvixen. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Cartwheel Dropkick for a two count. Velvet is displaying her fighting spirit. Swole and Allure are tagged in. Swole with a shoulder tackle. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Swole nails Vertvixen with The Pump Kick. Swole ducks a clothesline from Allure. Swole hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Swole with a Driving Knee Strike for a two count. Vertvixen tees off on Allure. Allure tags in Vertvixen. Velvet Spears Allure. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-9) Big Swole & (21-13) Red Velvet via Pinfall



TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite the @nwa Women's World Champion @SerenaDeeb returns to Dynamite, and she will defend her championship against @Thee_Red_Velvet! Watch Dynamite Wednesday 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WW9hdKDdE5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2021

Eleventh Match: (16-21) Griff Garrison w/Brian Pillman Jr. & Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Deonn Rusman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Garrison with a side headlock takeover. Rusman grabs Garrison’s hair. Rusman backs Garrison into the ropes. Rusman with a forearm smash. Rusman whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Rusman. Garrison drops Rusman with a shoulder tackle. Rusman drops down on the canvas. Rusman goes for a leapfrog, but Garrison holds onto the ropes. Garrison clotheslines Rusman. Garrison flexes his muscles. Rusman rakes the eyes of Garrison. Rusman uppercuts Garrison. Rusman applies The Abdominal Stretch. Garrison with a Hip Toss. Garrison kicks Rusman in the face. Rusman avoids The Stinger Splash.

Rusman dives over Garrison. Rusman Powerslams Garrison. Rusman with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Rusman whips Garrison across the ring. Rusman with a corner clothesline. Rusman with a running knee drop/elbow drop combination for a two count. Garrison fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Rusman. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison kicks the right hand of Rusman. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Garrison hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Garrison applies a front face lock. Rusman drives Garrison back first into the turnbuckles. Garrison side steps Rusman into the turnbuckles. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (19-11) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal vs. (0-2) Marty Casaus

Sydal grabs the left leg of Casaus. Casaus applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Casaus across the ring. Casaus drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal backs Casaus into the ropes. Casaus grabs a side headlock. Sydal whips Casaus across the ring. Sydal rolls Casaus over for a two count. Sydal is playing mind games with Casaus. Casaus kicks Sydal in the gut. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Casaus. Casaus decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Casaus repeatedly slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal continues to dish out hamstring kicks. Sydal punches Casaus in the back. Sydal gives Casaus the turnbuckle treatment. Casaus tees off on Sydal. Sydal with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Sydal with a Diving Knee Strike. Casaus with heavy bodyshots. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Casaus. Casaus nails Sydal with The Pump Kick for a two count. Casaus applies the cravate. Casaus punches Sydal in the back. Sydal drops Casaus with The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal scores the ankle pick. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa. Casaus rolls Sydal across the ring. Casaus hits The Curb Stomp. Sydal with two sharp elbow strikes. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Casaus. Sydal with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sydal with The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal chops the back of Casaus. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-11) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (21-10) Diamante vs. (11-9) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

Diamante starts biting Statlander’s boop finger. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Statlander sweeps out the legs of Diamante. Statlander with a Spinning Leg Drop. Statlander goes for a Senton Splash, but Diamante ducks out of the way. Rollup Exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Statlander applies a waist lock. Diamante delivers her combination offense. Statlander drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Drop Down Exchange. Statlander leapfrogs over Diamante. Statlander Powerslams Diamante. Statlander with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Statlander punches Diamante in the back. Diamante slaps Statlander in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Statlander repeatedly slams Diamante’s head on the ring apron. Statlander with a Rolling Splash off the apron. Statlander rolls Diamante back into the ring. Statlander hooks the outside leg for a two count. Diamante with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Diamante is choking Statlander with her boot.

Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante drives Statlander face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Statlander with forearm shivers. Diamante avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Diamante dropkicks Statlander into the middle turnbuckle pad. Diamante with a corner dropkick for a two count. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Statlander is displaying her fighting spirit. Statlander with a Clothesline/BackBreaker Combination. Statlander with a running uppercut. Statlander side steps Diamante into the turnbuckles. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Statlander with a running knee strike. Statlander hits The BT Bomb for a two count. Diamante responds with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Diamante throws her elbow pad at Statlander. Diamante slaps Statlander in the face. Third Knife Edge Chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Diamante with a knee lift. Diamante goes for The Slice Bread, but Statlander counters with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (30-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Reka Tahaka

Rose side steps the charging Tahaka. Rose punches Tahaka in the back. Rose whips Tahaka across the ring. Rose with a Leg Lariat. Rose hammers down on the back of Tahaka’s neck. Rose kicks Tahaka in the gut. Rose puts her knee on the back of Tahaka’s neck. Vickie Guerrero delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Tahaka is pissed. Rose attacks Tahaka from behind. Rose with a GutWrench Slam. Rose with a Leg Drop. Rose whips Tehaka across the ring. Tahaka denies The Samoan Drop. Tehaka HeadButts Rose. Tehaka is fired up. Rose SuperKicks Tahaka. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose with The Running Cannonball Strike. Rose follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Tahaka. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (17-25) Angelico vs. (0-19) Vary Morales

Angelico is playing mind games with Morales. Angelico signals for the test of strength. Angelico with a snap mare takeover. Angelico taunts Morales. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico with a waist lock takedown. Morales with a deep arm-drag. Angelico scores the ankle pick. Morales with another arm-drag. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Morales. Morales with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Angelico avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Angelico dropkicks Morales off the ring apron. Angelico tells Morales to bring it.

Angelico scores two left jabs. Angelico rolls Morales back into the ring. Angelico slams Morales head on the apron. Angelico stands on the back of Morales neck. Angelico applies the single leg crab. Morales grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Morales with heavy bodyshots. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Morales. Angelico with the irish whip. Morales with a Running Hurricanrana. Morales follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Morales rolls Angelico back into the ring. Angelico dropkicks Morales in mid-air. Angelico makes Morales tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (18-25) Angelico via Submission

Sixteenth Match: (14-17) Brian Pillman Jr. w/Julia Hart vs. (11-20) Luther

Luther kicks Pillman in the gut. Luther with clubbing blows to Pillman’s back. Chop Exchange. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Luther applies a side headlock. Pillman whips Luther across the ring. Luther drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Luther sends Pillman to the corner. Pillman rolls under a clothesline from Luther. Pillman with a Hip Toss. Pillman dropkicks Luther. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Luther smiles at Pillman. Pillman is lighting up Luther’s chest. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Luther goes for a Back Drop, but Pillman lands back on his feet. Pillman avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies a double wrist lock. Pillman transitions into a hammerlock. Luther whips Pillman across the ring. Luther nails Pillman with The Pump Kick. Luther with a Release German Suplex. Pillman regroups on the outside. Luther dumps Pillman face first on the steel barricade.

Luther walks towards Julia Hart. Pillman unloads three chops. Luther whips Pillman through the barricades. Luther resets the referee’s ten count. Luther rolls Pillman back into the ring. Luther gets Pillman tied up in the ropes. Luther with two overhand chops. Luther with a hammer throw/corner clothesline combination. Pillman repeatedly kicks Luther in the face. Pillman is throwing haymakers at Luther. Pillman with a flurry of chops. Pillman uppercuts Luther. Pillman with a Running Lariat. Pillman bodyslams Luther for a two count. Luther puts Pillman on the top turnbuckle. Pillman with a straight right hand. Pillman with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Pillman with the backslide cover for a two count. Pillman kicks Luther in the gut. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman with the irish whip. Luther launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman slaps Luther in the face. Serpentico is running interference. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory. After the match, Serpentico attacks Pillman from behind. Chaos Project gangs up Pillman. Griff Garrison storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (15-17) Brian Pillman Jr via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 257 of The Hoots Podcast