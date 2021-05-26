AEW Dark Results 5/25/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (9-8) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory vs. (0-2) Duke Davis w/Ganon Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto backs Jones into the turnbuckles. Comoroto punches Davis in the chest. Comoroto sends Davis to the corner. Comoroto with a leaping back elbow smash. Comoroto with The Running Powerslam. Comoroto PowerBombs Davis to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-22) Aaron Solow w/The Factory vs. (0-2) Ganon Jones

Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Jones. Solow with two haymakers. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Jones dropkicks Solow to the floor. Solow regroups on the outside. Solow slams Jones head on the top rope. Solow delivers the chop block. Solow repeatedly stomps on Jones back and chest. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow uses the middle rope as a weapon. Jones side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Solow kicks Jones in the gut. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Solow connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-22) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Third Match: (25-12) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-2) Dillon McQueen w/Cody Rhodes

McQueen talks smack to Vance after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs McQueen into the ropes. Strong lockup. Vance backs McQueen into the turnbuckles. McQueen with two overhand chops. Vance drops McQueen with a shoulder tackle. Vance slams McQueen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance with the corner clothesline. Vance transitions into a corner mount. Vance with the irish whip. McQueen side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Vance with a leaping shoulder tackle. McQueen reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. Vance ducks a clothesline from McQueen. Vance hits The Samoan Drop. McQueen regroups on the outside. McQueen is crawling away from Vance. McQueen sends Vance back first into the steel barricade. McQueen repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Vance. McQueen with a Running Meteora for a two count.

McQueen with a forearm shot across the back of Vance’s neck. McQueen kicks Vance in the back. Chop Exchange. McQueen with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, McQueen with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. McQueen applies a modified hammerlock. Vance rocks McQueen with a forearm smash. McQueen reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. McQueen with a Stinger Splash. McQueen drops Vance with The SpringBoard Flatliner for a two count. McQueen applies a rear chin lock. Vance fights back to a vertical base. McQueen whips Vance across the ring. Vance kicks McQueen in the chest. Vance with two clotheslines. McQueen side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Vance kicks McQueen in the face. Vance with a Flying Clothesline. Vance dumps McQueen out of the ring. McQueen slams Vance’s head on the top rope. McQueen rolls Vance over for a two count. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes McQueen tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (26-12) Preston Vance via Submission

Fourth Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana vs. (0-0) Simon Lotto & Steven Andrews

Colt Cabana and Simon Lotto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana applies a side headlock. Lotto whips Cabana across the ring. Uno tags himself in. Cabana drops Lotto with a shoulder tackle. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Double Shoulder Block. Dark Order throws Lotto into the canvas. Double Shoulder Tackle to Andrews. Uno rocks Andrews with a forearm smash. Lotto tags in Andrews. Andrews with a back elbow smash. Andrews with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Uno clotheslines Andrews. Uno slams Andrews head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Uno tags in Cabana. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination. Cabana whips Andrews into the turnbuckles. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews tags in Lotto. Lotto ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Lotto with a forearm smash. Lotto with a spinning back elbow strike. Lotto thrust kicks the midsection of Cabana. Cabana responds with The Bionic Elbow. Cabana tags in Uno. Cabana brings Andrews into the ring. Andrews with forearm shivers. Uno hits The Flatliner. Cabana with The Flying Asshole. Uno kicks Lotto in the gut. Uno connects with The Ripcord Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (27-9) Big Swole & (11-21) Kilynn King vs. (15-5) The Bunny & (3-10) Madi Wrenkowski w/The Blade

Kilynn King and The Bunny will start things off. Bunny backs herself into the ropes. Bunny is playing mind games with King. Bunny tags in Wrenkowski. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of King. Wrenkowski punches King in the back. King reverses out of the irish whip from Wrenkowski. King clotheslines Wrenkowski. King bodyslams Wrenkowski. King gets distracted by Bunny. King drags Bunny into the ring. King with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski attacks King from behind. King decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. King whips Bunny across the ring. Bunny scrambles to the outside. King ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. King applies a waist lock. King tags in Swole. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a two count. Swole jumps on Wrenkowski’s back. Swole applies a waist lock. Wrenkowski with two sharp elbow strikes. Swole headbutts the midsection of Wrenkowski. Swole whips Wrenkowski across the ring. Swole with a running knee lift. Swole uppercuts the back of Wrenkowski’s neck for a two count. Swole with clubbing blows to Wrenkowski’s back. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Bunny clips the back of Swole’s head. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Bunny slams Swole’s head on the middle rope. Wrenkowski drops Swole with The Big Boot. Wrenkowski tags in Bunny.

Bunny kicks Swole in the ribs. Bunny drives Swole face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny is choking Swole with her boot. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest. Wrenkowski attacks Swole behind the referee’s back. Bunny continues to choke Swole with her boot. Bunny with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Bunny stomps on the right hand of Swole. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole HeadButts Bunny. Bunny stops Swole in her tracks. Bunny applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Wrenkowski kicks Swole in the ribs. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest. Wrenkowski tags in Bunny. Bunny whips Swole into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bunny stomps on Swole’s back. Bunny applies The Cobra Clutch. Swole with elbows into the midsection of Bunny. Swole nails Bunny with The Pump Kick. King and Wrenkowski are tagged in. King with a running elbow smash. King with The Fallaway Slam. Wrenkowski kicks King in the gut. King denies The X-Factor. King with two double sledges. King with a straight right hand. Wrenkowski ducks a clothesline from King. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Wrenkowski hammers down on the back of King’s neck. Wrenkowski connects with The X-Factor for a two count. King tags in Swole. Swole plants Wrenkowski with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-9) Big Swole & (12-21) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Kal Herro & (0-3) Liam Gray

Billy Gunn and Kal Herro will start things off. Billy pokes fun at Herro’s fanny pack. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Billy applies a side headlock. Herro whips Billy across the ring. Billy drops Herro with a shoulder tackle. Billy strikes a pose on the top turnbuckle. Herro with a waist lock go-behind. Billy breaks the grip. Billy slings Herro into the canvas. Billy is mauling Herro in the corner. Billy kicks Herro in the gut. Billy slams Herro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy tags in Colten. Colten applies a wrist lock. Herro with a straight right hand. Colten clotheslines Herro for a two count. Colten tags in Billy. Billy hammers down on the left wrist of Herro. Billy drives his knee into the midsection of Herro. Billy with the irish whip.

Billy goes for a Back Body Drop, but Herro lands back on his feet. Herro ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy drops Herro with The Big Boot. Billy taunts Gray. Billy with a long range haymaker. Billy tags in Colten. Herro with a straight right hand. Colten dropkicks Herro. Colten slams Herro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten kicks Herro in the gut. Colten repeatedly stomps on Herro’s chest. Herro kicks Colten in the face. Herro tags in Gray. Gray ducks a clothesline from Colten. Gray with two clotheslines. Gray dropkicks Colten. Gray kicks Billy off the ring apron. Gray talks smack to Billy. Gray goes for The Suicide Dive, but Billy ducks out of the way. Billy rolls Gray back into the ring. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (14-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-9) Vertvixen

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Hirsch denies The Pump Kick. Vertvixen dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Vertvixen punches Hirsch in the gut. Vertvixen with a Back Body Drop. Vertvixen flexes her muscles. Vertvixen stomps on Hirsch’s back. Vertvixen uses the middle rope as a weapon. Forearm Exchange. Vertvixen dropkicks Hirsch. Hirsch rolls Vertvixen for a two count. Hirsch with the irish whip. Hirsch catches Vertvixen in mid-air. Hirsch Powerslams Vertvixen. Hirsch with Two Release German Suplex’s. Hirsch with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vertvixen grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hirsch with the irish whip. Vertvixen drops Hirsch with The RoundHouse Kick. Vertvixen with The Hook Kick for a two count. Vertvixen argues with the referee. Hirsch hammers on the back of Vertvixen’s neck. Hirsch sends Vertvixen into the ropes. Hirsch dropkicks the left knee of Vertvixen. Hirsch connects with The Jumping Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Vertvixen tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (15-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eight Match: (12-9) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Jason Hotch

Hotch shoves Martin. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hotch drop steps into a hammerlock. Dante grabs a side headlock. Hotch whips Dante across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hotch flexes his muscles. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Hotch. Dante dropkicks Hotch for a two count. Dante kicks the left hamstring of Hotch. Hotch dumps Dante face first on the top rope. Hotch drills Dante with The BrainBuster for a two count. Dante clings onto the top rope. Hotch with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Hotch fish hooks Dante.

Hotch applies a rear chin lock. Dante continues to kick the left hamstring of Hotch. Dante ducks under two clotheslines from Hotch. Dante goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Hotch counters with The Spinning Uranage BackBreaker for a one count. Hotch with a crossface. Slap Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Dante with a Lariat. Dante dropkicks Hotch. Hotch launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante dives over Hotch. Dante ducks a clothesline from Hotch. Dante hits The Quebrada for a two count. Dante with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls Hotch back into the ring. Dante kicks Hotch in the chest. Dante nails Hotch with The Pump Kick. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall



Ninth Match: (21-11) Diamante vs. (0-4) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante with a deep arm-drag. Tahaka rolls Diamante over for a two count. Tahaka with two arm-drags. Diamante denies The Monkey Flip. Diamante with a Modified SpineBuster for a two count. Tahaka unloads two double hand chops. Tahaka whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Tahaka. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante kicks Tahaka in the back. Diamante kicks the left shoulder of Tahaka. Diamante with a Diving Splash for a two count. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces. Tahaka dives over Diamante. Tahaka HeadButts Diamante. Tahaka plays to the crowd. Tahaka whips Diamante across the ring. Tahaka headbutts the midsection of Diamante. Diamante fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Diamante hits The BackStabber. Tahaka denies The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante thrust kicks the midsection of Tahaka. Diamante connects with The Code Red to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-11) Diamante via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (27-27) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (8-8) Bear Bronson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson shoves Janela into the canvas. Strong lockup. Janela applies a side headlock. Bronson whips Janela across the ring. Janela runs into Bronson. Bronson tells Janela to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Janela kicks Bronson in the gut. Janela struts around the ring. Bronson rocks Janela with a forearm smash. Bronson pulls Janela up to the ring apron. Janela slams Bronson’s head on the top rope. Janela with a shoulder block. Janela slips over Bronson’s back. Bronson with an Inside Out Lariat. Bronson backs Janela into the turnbuckles. Janela kicks Bronson in the face. Bronson with The SpineBuster. Bronson with a running elbow drop for a two count. Bronson whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Bronson with a corner clothesline. Janela dropkicks the left knee of Bronson. Janela is raining down haymakers in the corner. Janela with a chop/jab combination. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Janela.

Janela goes for a sunset flip, but Bronson counters with a Leg Drop for a two count. Bronson goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Janela ducks out of the way. Janela SuperKicks Bronson. Bronson denies The Death Valley Driver. Bronson with The Senton Splash for a two count. Broson slams Janela’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Janela. Bronson puts Janela on the top turnbuckle. Bronson tees off on Janela. Janela denies The SuperPlex. Janela HeadButts Bronson. Janela with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Janela stomps on the left hand of Bronson. Janela unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Janela is throwing haymakers at Bronson. Bronson dropkicks Janela. Bronson goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Janela ducks out of the way. Janela with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Janela dives over Bronson. Bronson hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Janela rakes the eyes of Bronson. Janela SuperKicks Bronson. Janela connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-27) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (18-25) Angelico vs. (0-30) Ryzin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Angelico applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ryzin drop steps into a side headlock. Angelico whips Ryzin across the ring. Ryzin drops Angelico with a shoulder tackle. Ryzin mocks Angelico. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Angelico goes for a leapfrog, but Ryzin counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ryzin with a Running Boot. Ryzin with heavy bodyshots. Ryzin starts choking Angelico in the corner. Ryzin whips Angelico into the turnbuckles. Angelico dodges The Helluva Kick. Angelico kicks the left knee of Ryzin. Angelico kicks the left hamstring of Ryzin. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Ryzin. Short-Arm Reversal by Ryzin.

Angelico with a single leg takedown. Angelico applies a leg lock. Ryzin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico stomps on the left knee of Ryzin. Angelico figure fours the legs of Ryzin. Angelico applies The Navarro Special. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico kicks out the legs of Ryzin. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Angelico slips over Ryzin’s back. Ryzin with two clotheslines. Ryzin whips Angelico across the ring. Angelico goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Ryzin counters with The Worlds Strongest Slam. Angelico avoids The MoonSault. Angelico viciously kicks the left knee of Ryzin. Angelico makes Ryzin tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (19-25) Angelico via Submission

Twelfth Match: (0-3) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-18) Tesha Price

Price with forearm shivers. Price drives her knee into the midsection of Hart. Hart side steps Price into the turnbuckles. Hart with a forearm smash. Price reverses out of the irish whip from Hart. Hart drops Price with a shoulder tackle. Price drops down on the canvas. Hart with two arm-drags. Hart with a Hip Toss for a one count. Price with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Price pulls Hart down to the mat. Price repeatedly stomps on Hart’s chest. Price talks smack to Hart. Price with a Hair Biel Throw. Price with forearm shivers. Prince continues to sling Hart across the ring.

Price taunts The Varsity Blonds. Price slams Hart’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price dives over Hart. Price with a spinning elbow strike for a two count. Price applies the chin bar. Forearm Exchange. Hart ducks a clothesline from Price. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart with Three Mid-Kicks. Hart maintains wrist control. Hart sends Price to the corner. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart with a cartwheel clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Price with an inside cradle for a two count. Hart SuperKicks Price. Hart connects with The Splitting Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (29-5) Brian Cage w/Hook vs. (22-27) Sonny Kiss w/Joey Janela

Cage catches Kiss in mid-air. Cage denies the sunset flip. Kiss with forearm shivers. Cage shoves Kiss. Kiss with a Scorpion Kick. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss follows that with a knee lift. Kiss with The RoundHouse Kick. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss dives over Cage. Cage decks Kiss with a back elbow smash. Kiss with a leg lariat. Cage blocks a punch from Kiss. Cage clotheslines Kiss. Cage sends Kiss shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cage applies The Boston Crab on the middle turnbuckle. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cage rocks Kiss with a forearm smash. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of Kiss. Short-Arm Reversal by Kiss. Kiss decks Cage with a JawBreaker. Kiss dropkicks Cage. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage kicks Kiss in the face. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss dropkicks Cage to the floor.

Kiss lands The Suicide Dive. Kiss rolls Cage back into the ring. Kiss dives over Cage. Cage launches Kiss over the top rope. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Kiss with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Cage hammers down on the back of Kiss neck. Kiss dodges The Ripcord Lariat. Cage with a knee lift. Cage with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Kiss applies a waist lock. Cage decks Kiss with a back elbow smash. Cage with The SitOut Alabama Slam for a two count. Kiss avoids The Discus Lariat. Kiss with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Kiss drops Cage with a sharp knee strike. Kiss with The Flying Split for a two count. Cage fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cage with a knee strike. Cage connects with Weapon X to pickup the victory. After the match, Hook starts choking Kiss. Hook drops Kiss with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Hook applies The Modified Koji Clutch. Janela headed towards the backstage area.

Winner: (30-5) Brian Cage via Pinfall

