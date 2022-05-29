AEW Dark Results 5/28/22

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: (60-21-1) Darby Allin vs. (10-38-2) Brandon Cutler

Allin starts things off with The Shotgun Dropkick. Cutler regroups on the outside. Allin lands The Suicide Dive. Allin rolls Cutler back into the ring. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop. Allin makes Cutler tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock. After the match, reDRagon pulls Cutler out of the ring.

Winner: (61-21-1) Darby Allin via Submission

Second Match: (37-11) Anna Jay vs. (0-0) Sandra Moone

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Moone whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Moone with a shoulder tackle. Moone drops down on the canvas. Moone goes for a Hip Toss, but Jay counters with a deep arm-drag. Jay ducks a clothesline from Moone. Jay with Two Northern Lights Suplex’s. Moone side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Jay decks Moone with a back elbow smash. Jay applies a wrist lock. Moone pulls Jay down to the mat. Jay blocks a lariat from Moone. Moone with a back elbow smash. Moone with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Moone applies a rear chin lock.

Moone drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Moone goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jay counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Jay ducks a clothesline from Moone. Jay with the backslide cover for a two count. Jay scores two elbow knockdowns. Moone reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Jay with a flying elbow strike. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Jay sends Moone to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Moone pass out to The Queen’s Slayer. After the match, Jade Cargill appears on the stage with The Baddies and Mark Sterling. Cargill poses with her TBS Championship.

Winner: (38-11) Anna Jay via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: (4-0) The House Of Black vs. (0-0) Adriel Noctis, Matt Brannigan and Gregory Sharpe In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Malakai Black and Matt Branning will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Black with an arm-drag takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Branning deck Black with a back elbow smash. Black sends Branning into the ropes. Black scores the elbow knockdown. Sharpe tags himself in. Black blocks a boot from Sharpe. Black with a back heel trip. Black sits down on the canvas. Sharpe tags in Noctis. Black dodges The Running Boot. Black with a deep arm-drag to Noctis. Black applies an arm-bar. Matthews tags himself in. Matthews with a Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Black with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Matthews kicks the left wrist of Noctis. Matthews drills Noctis with The BrainBuster. Matthews tags in King. Matthews clears the ring. King sends Noctis back first into the turnbuckle. King with a knife edge chop. Branning and Sharpe runs interference. Stereo Big Boots. King unloads two knife edge chops. King backs Noctis into the turnbuckles. King with an Inside Out Lariat. Black delivers his combination offense. King connects with The Gonzo Bomb. Matthews tags himself in. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. Matthews plants Noctis with Murphy’s Law to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) The House Of Black via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-12) Riho, (10-25) Skye Blue, (8-7) Yuka Sakazaki vs. (68-27) Nyla Rose, (30-25) Emi Sakura, (40-22) Diamante In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yuka Sakazaki and Nyla Rose will start things off. Sakazaki tags out to Riho. Riho shoves Rose. Rose HeadButts Riho. Rose with clubbing blows to Riho’s back. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Riho lands back on her feet. Rose decks Riho with a back elbow smash. Rose tags in Sakura. Double Irish Whip. Riho cartwheels through the double clothesline. Riho kicks Rose in the gut. Riho with a Dropkick/DDT Combination. Riho hooks the outside leg for a one count. Riho tags in Blue. Double Irish Whip. Sakura holds onto the ropes. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Riho with a Running Bulldog. Blue hooks the inside leg for a two count. Vickie trips Blue from the outside. Blue is pissed. Rose drops Blue with a Running Body Block. Vickie kicks Blue in the back. Rose rolls Blue back into the ring. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker.

Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura tags in Diamante. Diamante with a double sledge. Diamante sends Blue to the corner. Rose sweeps out the legs of Blue. Diamante with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Diamante slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante tags in Sakura. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura goes for The Vader Bomb, but Blue ducks out of the way. Blue tags in Sakazaki. Sakazaki with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Sakazaki with a low head kick. Sakazaki with The Sliding Lariat for a one count. Sakazaki applies a hammerlock. Sakazaki delivers The Merry-Go-Round for a two count.

Rose with a double clothesline. Rose with a Vertical Suplex. Diamante with The Samoan Drop. Sakura follows that with The Butterfly Suplex. Sakura tags in Diamante. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Sakazaki. Standing Switch Exchange. Diamante whips Sakazaki across the ring. Sakazaki with a Northern Lights Bomb. Sakazaki tags in Riho. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block. Riho with a flying forearm smash to Sakura. Rose applies The Claw. Blue SuperKicks Sakura. Sakazaki dropkicks Rose into the middle rope. Double 619. Triple Crossbody Blocks to the outside. Blue slams Diamante’s head on the top rope. Riho with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-12) Riho, (11-25) Skye Blue, (9-7) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-1) The Death Triangle w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (3-4) The Factory In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pac and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow applies a side headlock. Pac whips Solow across the ring. Solow drops Pac with a shoulder tackle. Pac drops down on the canvas. Pac tells Solow to bring it. Pac drops down on the canvas. Leapfrog Exchange. Pac lunges over Solow. Pac sends Solow into the ropes. Pac with a deep arm-drag. Pac with a side headlock takeover. Pac grabs a side wrist lock. Pentagon and Marshall are tagged in. Cero Miedo. Marshall kicks Pentagon in the gut. Marshall with two haymakers. Marshall mocks Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Marshall. Marshall sends Pentagon to the corner. Pentagon with The Backstabber. Marshall denies The Pentagon Driver. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix and Comoroto are tagged in. Pentagon SuperKicks Comoroto. Comoroto catches Fenix in mid-air. Comoroto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Pentagon kicks Comoroto in the ribs. Pac with an Apron Enzuigiri. Pentagon thrust kicks the left knee of Comoroto. Death Triangle delivers their combination offense. Triple Basement Dropkick. Pentagon dumps Solow out of the ring. SomerSault Plancha/Fosbury Flop Combination. Pac rolls Comoroto back into the ring.

Comoroto denies The BrainBuster. Comoroto Powerslams Fenix. Comoroto drives Fenix chest first into the turnbuckles. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a one count. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow whips Fenix into the turnbuckles. Solow with a corner clothesline. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall gets upset by the QT Sucks Chants. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Comoroto punches Fenix in the ribs. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Fenix in the ribs. Solow poses for the crowd. Fenix unloads three knife edge chops. Fenix fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fenix with The Roll Through Hurricanrana. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall punches Fenix. Marshall knocks Pac off the ring apron. Marshall taunts Pentagon. Fenix with a Rebound Spinning Heel Kick. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with The Flying Crossbody Block. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Comoroto applies The Full Nelson Lock. Solow inadvertently superkicks Comoroto. Pentagon with a Running Headscissors Takeover to Solow. Pentagon thrust kicks the left knee of Comoroto. Double SuperKick. Pentagon tags in Pac. Marshall launches Pac over the top rope.

Pac drops Marshall with The Slingshot Cutter. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Marshall in the chest. Pac with a Sliding Dropkick. Pac with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Marshall avoids The Black Arrow. Pac talks smack to Marshall. Pac whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall with a Handspring Enzuigiri. The Factory wipes out The Lucha Brothers. Marshall with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow with a running forearm smash. Marshall with The Stinger Splash. Comoroto follows that with a diving corner clothesline. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Comoroto Spears Pac. Solow connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Marshall dumps Fenix out of the ring. Fenix avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Double SuperKick to Marshall. Pentagon launches Comoroto over the steel ring steps. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Pac lands back on his feet. Pac applies a waist lock. Solow backs Pac into the turnbuckles. Fenix tags himself in. Fenix with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Simultaneous tag to Pac. Flying Double Foot/Package PileDriver Combination. Pac makes Solow tap out to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (5-1) The Death Triangle via Submission

Sixth Match: (0-1) Johnny ELITE vs. (40-46) Marq Quen w/Isiah Kassidy

Elite immediately gets distracted by Kassidy who’s wearing his ring jacket. Quen attacks Elite from behind. Quen with clubbing blows to Elite’s back. Quen whips Elite across the ring. Elite with a Leg Lariat. Elite with a Running Knee Strike. Elite follows that with a corkscrew senton splash for a two count. Elite kicks Quen in the ribs. Elite with a Fake Out Boot. Elite poses for the crowd. Quen decks Elite with a JawBreaker. Elite reverses out of the irish whip from Quen. Quen drops Elite with The Silly String. Quen poses for the crowd. Quen repeatedly stomps on Elite’s chest. Quen is choking Elite with his boot. Quen dumps Elite out of the ring. Kassidy is putting the boots to Elite behind the referee’s back. Kassidy rolls Elite back into the ring.

Quen hooks the outside leg for a two count. Quen stomps on Elite’s back. Elite with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Leg Kick Exchange. Elite with forearm shivers. Elite applies a wrist lock. Elite with a Mid-Kick. Elite with The Rolling Alabama Slam. Elite follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Elite with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quen denies The Moonlight Drive. Elite kicks the left hamstring of Quen. Elite with a head kick. Elite sends Quen to the corner. Quen dives over Elite. Elite inadvertently knocks down Paul Turner with The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Private Party gangs up on Elite. Quen connects with The Snap Shot for a two count. Quen is shocked. Quen hammers down on the back of Elite’s neck. Quen goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Elite ducks out of the way. Elite ducks a clothesline from Quen. Elite wipes out Kassidy with The Tornillo. Elite with an Apron Enzuigiri. Elite plants Quen with The Starship Pain to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Johnny ELITE via Pinfall

