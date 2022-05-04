AEW Dark Results 5/3/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (48-27) John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. (11-29) Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Silver applies a side headlock. Nemeth whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth drops down on the canvas. Nemeth leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Nemeth. Silver dropkicks Nemeth. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Nemeth regroups on the outside. Silver tugs on Nemeth’s hair. Nemeth gets Silver trapped in the ring skirt. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Silver’s back. Nemeth hooks the inside leg for a one count. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth stands on Silver’s chest. Nemeth goes into the cover for a two count. Nemeth with a single leg takedown. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Silver slaps Nemeth in the chest. Nemeth punches Silver in the back. Nemeth repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Silver. Nemeth whips Silver into the turnbuckles.

Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth with a corner spear for a two count. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth is throwing haymakers at Silver. Nemeth with a forearm smash. Silver is displaying his fighting spirit. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Nemeth across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver mocks Nemeth. Nemeth whips Silver across the ring. Silver hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Nemeth kicks Silver in the face. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a Running Lariat for a two count. Nemeth kicks Silver in the gut. Nemeth drops Silver with a Leaping DDT for a two count. Silver sends Nemeth to the corner. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver puts Nemeth on the top turnbuckle. Silver fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Silver with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Silver nails Nemeth with The Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-27) John Silver via Pinfall

Second Match: (27-15) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (0-2) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

The Workhorsemen attacks The Varsity Blonds before the bell rings. Henry with clubbing blows to Pillman’s back. Henry with a chop/forearm combination. Pillman reverses out of the irish whip from Henry. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman leapfrogs over Henry. Pillman with the monkey flip. Pillman dropkicks Henry. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman grabs a side wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison works on the left wrist of Henry. Garrison applies an arm-bar. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a flying double axe handle strike. Henry backs Pillman into the turnbuckles. Drake tags himself in. Drake with a straight right hand. Chop Exchange. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Henry kicks Pillman in the back. Pillman knocks Henry off the ring apron. Drake dumps Pillman out of the ring. Henry with a Running Leg Lariat behind the referee’s back. Henry rolls Pillman back into the ring. Drake bodyslams Pillman. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Henry.

Henry repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Pillman in the back. Henry stands on the right hand of Pillman. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Henry brings Pillman down to the mat. Henry continues to kick Pillman in the back. Henry applies the bow and arrow stretch. Henry kicks Pillman in the gut. Henry slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Henry tags in Drake. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake sends Pillman to the corner. Drake with a Belly to Back Suplex. Pillman avoids The Vader Bomb. Drake tags in Henry. Henry stops Pillman in his tracks. Workhorsemen goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Pillman counters with a double knee strike. Pillman fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Pillman shoves Henry into Drake. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Henry. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison clotheslines Henry. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Drake. Garrison drops Drake with The Big Boot. Garrison is fired up.

Garrison with a Flying Plancha to the outside. Garrison rolls Henry back into the ring. Garrison with a Flying Crossbody Block. Henry dodges The Rolling Elbow. Henry with a Release German Suplex. Garrison responds with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Pillman dumps Drake out of the ring. The Varsity Blonds goes for their Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination, but Henry rolls Garrison over for a two count. Henry with The Spinning TKO. Drake with The Shining Wizard. Henry hooks the outside leg for a two count. Drake clotheslines Pillman off the apron. Henry with The Shotgun Meteora. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Henry follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Garrison ducks out of the way. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Garrison delivers another Rolling Elbow. Pillman SuperKicks Henry. Garrison connects with The SitOut FaceBuster. After the match, The Varsity Blonds tells Tony Schiavone that if The House Of Black wants Julia Hart so bad, come and get her.

Winner: (28-15) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

The #VarsityBlonds have not forgotten about what the #HouseOfBlack did to @TheJuliaHart all those months ago, and make an impassioned plea tonight on #AEWDark, to settle the score TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uehQDmux6j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2022

Third Match: (42-19) Shawn Spears vs. (0-1) Lord Crewe

Spears gets distracted by the Wardlow chants. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Crewe backs Spears into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Spears with a forearm shot across the back of Crewe. Spears struts around the ring. Chop Exchange. Crewe with the irish whip. Crewe with a Rising Knee Strike. Crewe follows that with a diving uppercut. Spears regroups on the outside.

Spears denies The Suicide Dive. Spears pulls Crewe out of the ring. Spears with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spears stomps on Crewe’s face. Spears bicker with the fans. Spears and Crewe are trading back and forth shots. Spears is mauling Crewe in the corner. Spears stomps on the back of Crewe’s left knee. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-19) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (45-9) Ricky Starks & (46-19) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (0-0) Jay Lucas & (0-0) Terry Yaki

Ricky Starks and Terry Yaki will start things off. Starks with a waist lock go-behind. Starks applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starks applies a side headlock. Yaki whips Starks across the ring. Starks drops Yaki with a shoulder tackle. Yaki drops down on the canvas. Yaki leapfrogs over Starks. Starks with a deep arm-drag. Starks poses for the crowd. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks is mauling Yaki in the corner. Yaki with a forearm smash. Starks kicks Yaki in the gut. Starks punches Yaki in the back. Yaki dives over Starks. Starks kicks Yaki in the face. Starks applies a wrist lock. Starks tags in Hobbs.

Hobbs hammers down on the left shoulder of Yaki. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Hobbs tags in Starks. Double Irish Whip. Hobbs sends Yaki chest first into the canvas. Starks hits The Curb Stomp. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs with a gut punch. Hobbs toys around with Yaki. Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Yaki. Hobbs whips Yaki into the turnbuckles. Yaki kicks Hobbs in the face. Yaki is displaying his fighting spirit. Yaki tags in Lucas. Lucas with forearm shivers. Lucas dropkicks Hobbs. Lucas punches Starks. Hobbs shoves Lucas into the turnbuckles. Hobbs levels Lucas with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs throws Yaki into Lucas. Hobbs with a Double Body Avalanche. Hobbs tags in Starks. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-9) Ricky Starks & (47-19)Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-1) Jacey Love

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart drives her knee into the midsection of Love. Hart pulls Love down to the mat. Hart stomps on Love’s chest. Hart with forearm shivers. Hart slaps Love in the chest. Hart whips Love across the ring. Hart scores the elbow knockdown. Hart kicks Love out of the ring. Hart drives Love back first into the ring apron. Hart rolls Love back into the ring. Love ducks a clothesline from Hart. Love with a JawBreaker. Love with forearm shivers. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from Love. Hart with a Front Handspring Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart starts rag dolling Love. Hart makes Love tap out to The Figure Four Headlock.

Winner: (14-13) Julia Hart via Submission

#TheFactory are set to go up against members of #NJPW's LA Dojo in tag team action next week, and @QTMarshall sends them a strong message ahead of their bout!

▶️ https://t.co/ezc1tm643X pic.twitter.com/q9bc01nkSS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2022

Sixth Match: (14-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Leon Ruff

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese with a waist lock takedown. Nese flexes his muscles. Ruff applies a waist lock. Ruff crawls under Nese. Nese drives Ruff back first into the turnbuckles. Nese repeatedly stomps on Ruff’s chest. Nese slaps Ruff in the chest. Nese with the irish whip. Ruff slams Nese’s head on the top rope. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff dropkicks Nese. Ruff mocks Nese. Ruff with two deep arm-drags. Nese blocks the third arm-drag. Nese repeatedly whips Ruff into the turnbuckles. Nese with a gut punch. Nese repeatedly stomps on Ruff’s back. Sterling attacks Ruff behind the referee’s back.

Nese with an overhand chop. Ruff is throwing haymakers at Nese. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Ruff. Ruff decks Nese with a JawBreaker. Nese punches Ruff. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese goes for The Slingshot Splash, but Ruff ducks out of the way. Ruff with a back elbow smash. Ruff tees off on Nese. Nese whips Ruff across the ring. Ruff with two flying forearm smashes. Nese catches Ruff in mid-air. Ruff kicks Nese in the face. Ruff goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (27-42) Angelico vs. (0-0) Yuya Uemura

Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura grapples around Angelico. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies an arm-bar. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angelico with a wrist lock takedown. Angelico applies an arm-bar. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Uemura applies a rear chin lock. Angelico transitions into a front face lock. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies a side headlock. Angelico answers with the headscissors neck lock. Uemura grapevines the legs of Angelico. Angelico grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura sends Angelico into the ropes. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura leapfrogs over Angelico. Uemura drops Angelico with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with a Hip Toss. Up Kick Exchange. Angelico wants Uemura to shake his hand. Uemura obliges.

Angelico applies a top wrist lock. Angelico backs Uemura into the ropes. Angelico argues with the referee. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Angelico hides behind the ropes. Angelico dropkicks the left knee of Uemura. Angelico applies The Navarro Special. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Uemura. Angelico repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Uemura. Uemura whips Angelico across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Angelico. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Angelico to the corner. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Angelico denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Uemura uppercuts Angelico. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Angelico kicks out the legs of Uemura. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Angelico kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Angelico denies The Double Overhook Kick. Angelico continues to attack the left hamstring of Uemura. Angelico connects with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Angelico makes Uemura tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: Angelico via Submission

Eight Match: (48-24) Dante Martin vs. (0-8) Invictus Khash

Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash with a deep arm-drag. Khash applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Khash with a hip lock takeover. Khash applies the short-arm scissors. Khash talks smack to Dante. Dante rolls Khash over for a two count. Khash with a side headlock takeover. Dante with another quick rollup for a two count. Dante whips Khash across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Khash. Dante dropkicks Khash to the floor. Khash blocks a boot from Dante. Khash sends Dante face first into the ring apron. Khash drives Dante face first into the steel ring post. Khash slams Dante’s head on the apron. Khash hooks the outside leg for a one count. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Khash drops Dante with The Divorce Court. Khash continues to run his mouth.

Khash kicks Dante in the chest. Khash applies a wrist lock. Dante with forearm shivers. Khash hyperextends the left shoulder of Dante. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Khash repeatedly drops his weight on the left shoulder of Dante. Khash is picking Dante apart. Khash with a Hammerlock Bodyslam for a two count. Khash goes back to the top wrist lock. Dante is throwing haymakers at Khash. Dante with two clotheslines. Khash side steps Dante into the turnbuckles. Dante kicks Khash in the face. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Khash denies The Vertical Suplex. Khash uppercuts the left shoulder of Dante. Khash hits The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Dante with a Release German Suplex. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante rolls Khash back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-24) Dante Martin via Pinfall

As announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan earlier today, @lucha_angel1 will face @ReyFenixMx, who makes his return to the ring, in an #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier Match tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Fp2DIfzvvq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2022

Ninth Match: (2-0) Toni Storm vs. (40-21) Diamante

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a waist lock. Storm with a side headlock takeover. Diamante with heavy bodyshots. Diamante whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Storm with a basement dropkick. Storm applies a wrist lock. Diamante decks Storm with a back elbow smash. Diamante sends Storm to the corner. Diamante slams Storm’s head on the top rope. Diamante with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Diamante with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Storm with forearm shivers. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Storm. Diamante throws Storm into the steel ring post.

Diamante rolls Storm back into the ring. Diamante goes into the lateral press for a two count. Diamante turns The O’Connor Roll into a Modified Camel Clutch. Storm with elbows into the midsection of Diamante. Diamante pulls Storm down to the mat. Diamante stomps on Storm’s back. Diamante slams Storm’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Diamant whips Storm across the ring. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Storm. Diamante with Three German Suplex’s for a two count. Diamante toys around with Storm.

Storm with a Release German Suplex. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Storm goes for The Gory Bomb, but Diamante counters with The Code Red for a two count. Storm regroups on the outside. Storm shoves Diamante into the apron. Storm kicks Diamante in the face. Storm hits The Tornado DDT on the floor. Storm rolls Diamante back into the ring. Storm connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Storm applies a waist lock. Diamante with two sharp elbow strikes. Diamante sends Storm face first into the middle rope. Diamante with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Diamante goes for Code Red, but Storm counters with The Alabama Slam. Storm plants Diamante with Storm Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Toni Storm via Pinfall

