AEW Dark Results 6/1/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-0) The Gunn Club vs. (1-1) The Wingmen w/Peter Avalon

Colten Gunn and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Nemeth with a waist lock. Nemeth taunts Colten. Nemeth with a double leg takedown. Nemeth is playing mind games with Colten. Nemeth sends Colten into the ropes. Colten drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth drops down on the canvas. Colten with a deep arm-drag. Colten with a Hip Toss. Colten bodyslams Nemeth for a one count. Colten tags in Billy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Bononi tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy applies a waist lock. Bononi decks Billy with a back elbow smash. Bononi with a straight right hand. Bononi goes for The Chokeslam, but Billy lands back on his feet. Billy denies The Chokeslam. Billy clotheslines Bononi for a one count. Billy tags in Colten. Billy whips Bononi across the ring. Billy with a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Colten dropkicks Bononi. Colten with a straight right hand. Avalon trips Colten from the outside. Bononi drops Colten with The Big Boot.

Nemeth tags himself in. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth whips Colten into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi with a gut punch. Bononi applies The Sleeper Hold. Colten with elbows into the midsection of Bononi. Bononi catches Colten in mid-air. Bononi with The Hoss Toss. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Bononi follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Bononi goes for The Hoss Toss, but Colten lands back on his feet. Colten decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Colten kicks Bononi in the face. Colten rolls under a clothesline from Bononi. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a series of clotheslines. Billy with Two Stinger Splashes. Billy kicks Bononi in the gut. Billy connects with The Famouser for a two count. Colten and Nemeth are tagged in. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Colten. Nemeth with a cross chop. Colten slides out of the ring. Colten kicks Nemeth in the gut. Colten plants Nemeth with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-9) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends vs. (0-3) Robyn Renegade

Renegade has no time for Statlander’s shenanigans. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander cartwheels around the ring. Statlander gives Renegade a boop. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Renegade. Statlander rolls Renegade over for a two count. Statlander with a single leg takedown. Statlander with a RoundHouse Kick. Statlander follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Statlander with a Side Walk Slam on the ring apron. Statlander with a Rolling Splash to the outside. Statlander rolls Renegade back into the ring. Statlander hooks the outside leg for a two count. Renegade with a Modified SlingBlade. Renegade transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Renegade puts his knee on the back of Statlander’s neck. Renegade punches Statlander in the back. Renegade with a Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Statlander avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Statlander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Statlander with a running uppercut. Statlander follows that with a running knee strike. Statlander Powerslams Renegade for a two count. Renegade decks Statlander with a JawBreaker. Renegade with a ShotGun Dropkick. Renegade with a Running Meteora/Flying Mare Combination for a two count. Statlander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Stu Grayson) vs. (12-18) The Hybrid 2 & (8-29) Serpentico w/Luther In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Serpentico will start things off. Angels lunges over Serpentico. Serpentico sends Angels into the ropes. Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Serpentico holds onto the ropes. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Angels applies an arm-bar. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Grayson levels Serpentico with The Body Avalanche. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Reynolds applies a wrist lock. Reynolds tags in Angels. Angels applies a wrist lock. Serpentico with the irish whip. Angels kicks Serpentico in the face. Luther drives Angels crotch first into the steel ring post. Dark Order starts running after Luther. Serpentico mocks Dark Order. Serpentico with a knee drop. Serpentico tags in Angelico. Angelico scores a left jab. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico kicks Angels in the back for a two count. Angelico applies a Navarro style straight jacket hold. Angelico slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico tags in Evans.

Back/NeckBreaker Combination. Evans plays to the crowd. Evans stomps on Angels chest. Evans whips Angels across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick. Evans pops back on his feet. Evans hooks the outside leg for a one count. Evans slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Serpentico. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico with a double sledge. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Serpentico tags in Evans. Evans with a SpringBoard Foot Stomp. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans drops Angels with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Evans knocks Grayson off the ring apron. Evans hammers down on the back of Angels neck. Angels with forearm shivers. Angels ducks a clothesline from Evans. Angels with The Discus Lariat. Evans tags in Serpentico. Serpentico stops Angels in his tracks. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Grayson. Angels creates distance with The Standing Spanish Fly. Reynolds and Angelico are tagged in. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Reynolds kicks Evans off the apron.

Reynolds side steps Angelico into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Angelico. Evans made the blind tag. Reynolds kicks Evans in mid-air. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Grayson tags himself in. Reynolds dodges The Windmill Kick. Grayson hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Grayson applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Angels. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds goes for The Small Package Driver, but Angelico gets in the way. Angelico with a forearm smash. Angelico kicks Grayson in the gut. Angelico knocks Grayson off the apron. Serpentico SuperKicks Angels in mid-air. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick to Reynolds. Serpentico drops Reynolds with The Low DDT. Evans lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Dark Order pulls Angelico and Serpentico out of the ring. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds tags in Grayson. Angels with The Spinning Heel Kick. Dark Order wipes out Angelico and Serpentico with Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Grayson connects with The Nightfall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (20-16) Red Velvet vs. (22-11) Diamante

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet holds onto the ropes. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Diamante. Velvet with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Velvet slides under Diamante. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Diamante’s chest. Velvet is choking Diamante with her boot. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Diamante with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Velvet’s chest. Diamante is choking Velvet with her boot. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante with a blistering chop. Slugfest in the corner. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Velvet. Diamante with a corner dropkick for a two count. Diamante whips Velvet into the turnbuckles. Diamante levels Velvet with The Body Avalanche. Diamante hits The Three Amigas for a two count. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Diamante with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante with a Diving Splash for a two count.

Velvet reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Diamante side steps Velvet into the turnbuckles. Diamante with The Draping Backstabber for a two count. Diamante with a forearm smash. Diamante gets Velvet tied up in the tree of woe. Diamante continues to choke Velvet with her boot. Velvet avoids The Shibata Dropkick. Velvet with a Flying Crossbody Block. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet sends Diamante face first into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet hits The Running Stunner for a two count. Velvet sends Diamante chest first into the turnbuckles. Diamante thrust kicks the midsection of Velvet. Diamante with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Diamante with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Diamante toys around with Velvet. Diamante goes for a German Suplex, but Velvet lands back on her feet. Velvet kicks the left knee of Diamante. Velvet connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-16) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (46-27-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (8-9) Bear Bronson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Bronson gets distracted by Marko Stunt. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Bronson whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Bronson drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Bronson backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Bronson decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Bronson with a forearm smash. Bronson with the irish whip. Jungle Boy side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy slides under Bronson. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy slips over Bronson’s back. Bronson denies the deep arm-drag. Bronson with a corner clothesline. Jungle Boy side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy slaps Bronson in the chest. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Bronson. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bronson.

Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Bronson with clubbing crossfaces. Bronson talks smack to Luchasaurus. Bronson with heavy bodyshots. Bronson with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Bronson applies a rear chin lock. Bronson denies the sunset flip. Bronson goes for a Leg Drop, but Jungle Boy ducks out of the way. Jungle Boy with a Low Crossbody Block. Bronson with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Jungle Boy decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Jungle Boy dropkicks the left knee of Bronson. Jungle Boy with The Running Lariat. Jungle Boy unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Bronson denies The Spinning DDT. Bronson hits The Exploder Suplex. Jungle Boy denies The Running Powerslam. Jungle Boy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jungle Boy connects with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Jungle Boy plants Bronson with The Sliding Elbow Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-27-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

