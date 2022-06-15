AEW Dark Results 6/14/22

Toyota Arena

Ontario, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (43-41) QT Marshall w/Aaron Solow vs. (32-48) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Marshall attacks Angels before the bell rings. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall whips Angels across the ring. Angels kicks Marshall in the chest. Marshall hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Marshall kicks Angels in the face. Marshall taunts the Ontario crowd. Angels with a forearm smash. Marshall blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow sweeps out the legs of Angels behind the referee’s back. Solow runs away from The Dark Order. Marshall whips Angels across the ring. Marshal goes for another Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Angels lands back on his feet.

Angels delivers his combination offense. Angels with a single leg dropkick. Angels pops back on his feet. Marshall avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Angels drops Marshall with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Angels dives over Marshall. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Marshall counters with The Big Boot. Angels drills Marshall with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Angels lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Marshall denies The Wing Snapper. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-41) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-9) Bobby Fish vs. (13-10) Brock Anderson

Fish with forearm shivers. Fish with a waist lock go-behind. Fish follows that with a flying mare takeover. Fish applies a side headlock. Anderson transitions into a hammerlock. Anderson grabs a side headlock. Fish applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Fish backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. Fish drives his elbow into the midsection of Anderson. Fish with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Anderson. Fish with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Fish teep kicks Anderson into the turnbuckles. Fish is mauling Anderson in the corner. Fish with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Anderson with a straight right hand. Knee Lift Exchange.

Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fish lands back on his feet. Fish kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Fish with a Spinning Back Kick. Fish with The Mid-Kick. Anderson drives Fish back first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Fish punches Anderson in the ribs. Anderson answers with a back elbow smash. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Fish delivers his combination offense. Anderson drops Fish with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Anderson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fish lands back on his feet. Fish applies The Sleeper Hold. Fish continues to attack the left hamstring of Anderson. Fish with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Anderson with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Fish makes Anderson tap out to The Knee Bar. After the match, Fish refuses to let go of the hold. Darby Allin storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (14-9) Bobby Fish via Submission

Third Match: (7-4) The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) vs. (0-0) Jack Banning, (0-2) Ray Rosas, (0-0) Sinn Bodhi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Matt Menard and Jake Banning will start things off. Menard with a Release German Suplex. Menard with Two Lariats. Menard sends Banning to the corner. Parker and Rosas are tagged in. Parker whips Rosas across the ring. Parker dropkicks Rosas. Parker is throwing haymakers at Rosas. Parker whips Rosas into the turnbuckles. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Rosas’s chest. Garcia uppercuts Rosas. Garcia with a knife edge chop.

Garcia kicks Rosas in the gut. Garcia tees off on Rosas. Garcia tags in Parker. Parker with a diving shoulder block. Parker tags in Menard. Menard kicks Rosas in the gut. Menard goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rosas lands back on his feet. Rosas tags Bodhi. Bodhi is throwing haymakers at Menard. Bodhi HeadButts Menard. Menard rakes the eyes of Bodhi. Simultaneous tag to Garcia. Menard dumps Bodhi over the top rope. Garcia slaps Rosas in the face. JAS connects with The Double DDT. Garcia makes Rosas tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (8-4) The Jericho Appreciation Society via Submission

Fourth Match: (32-5) Ruby Soho, (46-18) Kris Statlander, (38-12) Anna Jay vs. (70-28) Nyla Rose, (40-23) Diamante, (30-26) Emi Sakura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Henry joins the commentary team for this match. Ruby Soho and Diamante will start things off. Diamante is throwing haymakers at Soho. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Soho’s chest. Diamante tees off on Soho. Diamante sends Soho to the corner. Soho dives over Diamante. Soho ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Soho with two forearm smashes. Soho HeadButts Diamante. Statlander and Sakura are tagged in. Chop Exchange. Sakura reverses out of the irish whip from Statlander. Statlander drops Sakura with a shoulder tackle. Statlander bodyslams Sakura. Statlander with a Big Splash for a two count. Statlander tags in Jay. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay with a Running BlockBuster. Statlander with The Sliding Lariat. Jay hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jay sends Sakura to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sakura reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Jay kicks Sakura in the face. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Jay. Sakura rakes the back of Jay. Sakura with The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura stomps on Jay’s back. Sakura tags in Rose.

Rose with a Running Elbow Drop. Rose with clubbing blows to Jay’s back. Rose hammers down on the back of Jay’s neck. Rose fish hooks Jay. Rose applies an arm-bar. Rose stomps on Jay’s back. Rose tugs on Jay’s hair. Jay with forearm shivers. Rose with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Rose stands on Jay’s back. Rose tags in Diamante. Diamante dropkicks Jay off the ring apron. Rose and Sakura gangs up on Jay behind the referee’s back. Rose rolls Jay back into the ring. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Diamante with clubbing crossface. Diamant argues with the referee. Diamante tags in Sakura. Jay drops Sakura with The Flatliner. Diamante wisely pulls Statlander off the apron. Soho blasts Diamante with The PK. The referee didn’t see Jay tag out to Soho. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose with a Running Boot. Rose launches Jay to the corner. Rose levels Jay with The Body Avalanche. Rose goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Jay ducks out of the way.

Jay tags in Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho slaps Rose in the chest. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho stomps on the left foot of Rose. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho kicks Rose in the chest. Soho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho blocks a boot from Rose. Soho with a knee lift. Statlander tags herself in. Soho SuperKicks Rose. Statlander with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Statlander with The Roundhouse Kick. Rose denies The Saito Suplex. Rose Chokeslams Statlander for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Diamante. Rose applies The Bear Hug. Sakura with a Running Lariat. Diamante connects with The Code Red for a two count. Soho dumps Sakura out of the ring. Rose slaps Soho in the face. Jay with a flying forearm smash. Diamante scores the elbow knockdown. Statlander with the backslide cover for a two count. Diamante uppercuts Statlander. Diamante goes for The Standing Slice Bread, but Statlander counters with The Night Fever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-5) Ruby Soho, (47-18) Kris Statlander, (39-12) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (16-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-0) Nick Ruiz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo applies The Cobra Clutch. Ogogo transitions into a side headlock. Ruiz whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Ruiz with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo talks smack to Ruiz. Ogogo uppercuts Ruiz. Following a snap mare takeover, Ogogo with a running shoulder block. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Ogogo goes for a Bodyslam, but Ruiz lands back on his feet. Ruiz punches Ogogo. Ogogo headbutts the midsection of Ruiz. Ogogo bodyslams Ruiz. Ogogo with The Spinning Fireman’s Carry Slam. Ogogo knocks out Ruiz with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (17-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Sixth Match: (6-4) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (21-33) Nick Comoroto w/Aaron Solow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takeshita applies a side headlock. Comoroto whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita runs into Comoroto. Comoroto pie faces Takeshita. Comoroto drops Takeshita with a shoulder tackle. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Comoroto catches Takeshita in mid-air. Takeshita fights out of the fireman’s carry position Takeshita kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto skins the cat. Takeshita dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Comoroto avoids The Suicide Dive. Comoroto kicks Takeshita in the gut. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Takeshita denies The Running Stampede. Comoroto pulls Takeshita chest first into the bottom turnbuckle bar. Comoroto dumps Takeshita face first on the ring apron. Comoroto rolls Takeshita back into the ring. Comoroto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Comoroto with a forearm smash.

Comoroto whips Takeshita into the turnbuckles. Comoroto with a BackBreaker. Comoroto with Two Seated Sentons. Comoroto follows that with an elbow smash. Comoroto applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Takeshita with forearm shivers. Comoroto goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Takeshita lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Takeshita with a Running Lariat. Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Takeshita with The Frog Splash for a two count. Comoroto with two sharp elbow strikes. Comoroto uppercuts Takeshita. Takeshita denies The Press Slam. Takeshita with a Release German Suplex. Takeshita goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Comoroto counters with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Takeshita negates The Press Slam. Comoroto with a cross chop. Comoroto sends Takeshita to the corner. Takeshita connects with The Jumping Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-4) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (37-32) Matt Sydal vs. (0-1) Taylor Rust

Sydal drop steps into a side headlock. Sydal with two side headlock takeovers. Sydal with a flying mare takedown. Rust regroups in the corner. Sydal whips Rust across the ring. Rust drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Rust flexes his muscles. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Sydal with a Headscissors Takeover. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Sydal follows that with the backslide cover for a two count. Rust drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sydal goes for a Mid-Kick, but Rust counters with The Ankle Lock. Rust rolls Sydal over for a two count. Rust with The Mid-Kick.

Rust with a forearm smash. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal follows that with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Rust reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Rust goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rust with The European Clutch for a two count. Rust kicks Sydal in the face. Rust drops Sydal with The Cravate NeckBreaker for a two count. Sydal blocks The Mid-Kick. Sydal delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-32) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eight Match: (26-8) Ethan Page w/Dan Lambert vs. (72-31) Frankie Kazarian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Page. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Page. Kazarian sends Page to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Page kicks Kazarian in the gut. Page with two forearm smashes. Page whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Page. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Kazarian clotheslines Page over the top rope. Page regroups on the outside. Page and Lambert walks up the ramp way. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian with a knee smash. Kazarian rolls Page back into the ring. Kazarian talks smack to Lambert. Page nails Kazarian with The Pump Kick. Page dumps Kazarian face first on the ring apron. Page sends Kazarian face first into the steel ring post.

Page flexes his muscles. Kazarian cracks Page with a water bottle. Page uses Lambert as a human shield. Page kicks Kazarian in the gut. Page with two forearm smashes. Page hammers down on the back of Kazarian’s neck. Page whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian rolls Page over for a two count. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Page clotheslines Kazarian. Page talks smack to Kazarian. Page with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Page applies a rear chin lock. Kazarian with elbows into the midsection of Page. Kazarian stomps on the left foot of Page. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Page whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Kazarian tees off on Page. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown.

Kazarian with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kazarian with a Corner Meteora. Kazarian follows that with a Running Lariat for a two count. Page denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Page with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian decks Page with a back elbow smash. Kazarian side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian drops Page with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Lambert puts Page’s foot on the bottom rope. Kazarian goes after Lambert. Page rolls Kazarian over to pickup the victory. After the match, Men Of The Year gangs up on Kazarian. Christopher Daniels storms back into the ring to make the save. Page reminds SCU that they can no longer work in AEW anymore. Daniels says that there’s nothing stopping him from kicking Page’s ass. SCU does their signature sendoff to close the show.

Winner: (27-8) Ethan Page via Pinfall

