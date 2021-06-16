AEW Dark Results 6/15/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (14-2) Ethan Page vs. (3-21) Danny Limelight

Scorpio Sky joins the commentary team for this match. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Limelight. Page whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Page. Limelight dropkicks Page. Limelight pops back on his feet. Page sends Limelight to the apron. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Page punches Limelight in mid-air. Page with The Draping Butterfly BackBreaker. Page poses for the crowd. Page mocks Limelight. Page kicks Limelight in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Page whips Limelight into the turnbuckles. Second Forearm Exchange.

Page sends Limelight back first into the turnbuckles. Limelight regroups on the outside. Page rocks Limelight with a forearm smash. Page rolls Limelight back into the ring. Page with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Limelight with a forearm/hamstring kick combination. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight follows that with The Pele Kick. Page side steps Limelight into the turnbuckles. Limelight with The Pump Kick. Limelight drops Page with The SpringBoard BlockBuster for a two count. Page negates The Symbiote DDT. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-2) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-11) Dante Martin vs. (22-29) Sonny Kiss

Test Of Strength. Kiss with a single leg takedown for a one count. Kiss applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Kiss with the fireman’s carry takeover. Kiss applies an arm-bar. Dante with a fireman’s carry takeover of his own. Dante applies an arm-bar. Misfired Belly to Back Suplexes. Kiss slips over Dante’s back. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss with The Cazadora Arm-Drag. Kiss delivers with a handstand back elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Kiss with a basement dropkick for a two count. Kiss applies a front face lock. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Kiss. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count.

Dante goes for a Bodyslam, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Dante. Kiss dodges The Crossbody Block. Kiss with The MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Kiss applies The Cobra Twist. Kiss reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante denies The Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Dante drops Kiss with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Kiss decks Dante with a JawBreaker. Kiss rocks Dante with a forearm smash. Kiss with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss puts Dante on the top turnbuckle. Kiss with a chop/forearm combination. Dante denies The FrankenSteiner. Dante sweeps out the legs of Kiss. Dante connects with The SomerSault Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-11) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Third Match: (36-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Charlette Renegade

Rose drops Renegade with a Body Block. Rose throws Renegade into the turnbuckles. Rose with a Vertical Suplex. Rose has Renegade draped across the top strand. Rose with The Flying Knee Drop for a two count. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (19-5) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-0) Shane Mercer & (0-3) KTB

John Silver joins the commentary team for this match. Evil Uno and Shane KTB will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. KTB applies a side headlock. Uno whips KTB across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno drops down on the canvas. KTB with a straight right hand. KTB whips Uno across the ring. Uno ducks a clothesline from KTB. Uno with a Running Hurricanrana. Uno applies a wrist lock. Grayson and Mercer are tagged in. Grayson with a waist lock go-behind. Grayson applies a side headlock. Mercer whips Grayson across the ring. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Mercer. Mercer goes for a Pop Up Powerslam, but Grayson counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Mercer goes for a Bodyslam, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson delivers his combination offense. Grayson slams Mercer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grayson tags in Uno.

Mercer shoves Grayson. Uno blocks a boot from Mercer. Uno throws the right leg of Mercer into Grayson’s hands. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Uno stomps on Mercer’s face. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson levels Mercer with The Body Avalanche. Uno drops Mercer with The Big Boot. Uno with a Senton Splash. Grayson with The PK/Knee Drop Combination for a two count. Grayson talks smack to Mercer. Grayson applies a front face lock. Uno tags himself in. Uno headbutts Mercer in the ribs. Mercer drives Uno back first into the turnbuckles. Mercer tags in KTB. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Military Press/Pump Kick Combination. KTB with a Roll Through HeadButt. Mercer with a Running Uppercut. Mercer follows that with a back elbow smash. Mercer clotheslines the back of Uno’s neck. KTB with a Diving HeadButt for a two count. Uno with heavy bodyshots. KTB drives his knee into the midsection of Uno. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from KTB. KTB with an Inverted Atomic Drop/SpineBuster/Splash Combination for a two count.

KTB rocks Uno with a forearm smash. KTB tags in Mercer. Mercer with a forearm smash. Mercer with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uno decks Mercer with a JawBreaker. Uno with forearm shivers. Mercer decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Grayson and KTB are tagged in. Grayson with The Diving Crossbody Block. Grayson with a running cross chop. KTB blasts Grayson with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Grayson. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. KTB launches Grayson over the top rope. Grayson drops KTB with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Grayson applies a front face lock. Grayson tags in Uno. BrainBuster/Spinning RoundHouse Kick Combination for a two count. Grayson and Mercer are tagged in. KTB pulls Grayson off the ring apron. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Mercer tags in KTB. Double Irish Whip. Grayson avoids the double clothesline. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Uno sends Mercer tumbling to he floor. Uno with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Grayson connects with The Night Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-5) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-4) Wardlow vs. (0-4) Chandler Hopkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow shoves Hopkins into the canvas. Wardlow denies the single leg takedown. Wardlow with a GutWrench Toss. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Wardlow drives Hopkins back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wardlow uppercuts Hopkins. Wardlow with the irish whip. Hopkins dives over Wardlow. Wardlow drops Hopkins with The Big Boot. Wardlow with an Inside Out Lariat. Wardlow makes Hopkins pass out to The Guillotine Choke.

Winner: (14-4) Wardlow via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: (7-9) Cezar Bononi w/The Wingmen vs. (0-3) Dillon McQueen

McQueen talks smack to Bononi. Bononi pie faces McQueen. McQueen slaps Bononi in the face. Bononi with a forearm smash. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of McQueen. Bononi delivers a gut punch. Bononi whips McQueen across the ring. Bononi drops McQueen with The Big Boot. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Bononi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Bononi follows that with The Hoss Toss. Bononi puts his knee on the back of McQueen’s neck. The Wingmen attacks McQueen behind the referee’s back. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bononi mocks Orange Cassidy. McQueen kicks Bononi in the face. Bononi with The One-Arm PowerBomb. Bononi connects with The PumpHandle Fallaway Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-9) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (45-23) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-0) Jake Tucker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Tucker transitions into a hammerlock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian floats over into the front face lock. Kazarian with the sunset flip for a two count. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian whips Tucker across the ring. Kazarian with a Hip Toss. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian follows that with another drop toe hold. Kazarian applies the front face lock. Tucker with heavy bodyshots. Kazarian with clubbing blows to Tucker’s back.

Kazarian with a Vertical Suplex. Kazarian whips Tucker across the ring. Tucker ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Tucker with a deep arm-drag. Tucker uppercuts Kazarian. Tucker kicks Kazarian in the gut. Tucker with a corner clothesline. Tucker with The Running Bulldog for a one count. Tucker follows that with a toe kick. Tucker buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kazarian. Tucker repeatedly whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazaria side steps Tucker into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian makes Tucker tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (46-23) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Eight Match: (13-22) Kilynn King vs. (0-0) Valentina Ross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Rossi into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. King tells Rossi to bring it. Rossi pie faces King. King rocks Rossi with a forearm smash. King whips Rossi across the ring. King with two arm-drags. Rossi kicks King in the gut. King with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. King applies an arm-bar. King grabs a side wrist lock. Rossi thrust kicks the midsection of King. Rossi pulls King down to the mat. Rossi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rossi with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rossi talks smack to King.

Rossi drives King face first into the top turnbuckle pad. King rocks Rossi with a forearm smash. Rossi answers with a back elbow smash. Rossi repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Rossi is choking King with her boot. Rossi with the irish whip. Rossi blocks a boot from King. Rossi with a forearm smash. Rossi puts King on the top turnbuckle. King with desperation boots. King dives over Rossi. King delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. King with three clotheslines. King is fired up. King blocks a lariat from Rossi. King kicks the left shoulder of Rossi. Standing Switch Exchange. King ducks a clothesline from Rossi. King connects with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-22) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (3-0) The Gunn Club vs. (12-21) Luther & (9-30) Serpentico

Billy Gunn and Luther will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy grapples around Luther. Billy slaps Luther in the ass. Luther is pissed. Strong lockup. Luther rocks Billy with a forearm smash. Luther tags in Serpentico. Billy denies The Assisted Crossbody Block. Serpentico begs for mercy. Billy whips Serpentico across the ring. Billy goes for a Hip Toss, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Billy with a Side Walk Slam. Billy tags in Colten. Billy bodyslams Colten on top of Serpentico for a two count. Colten dropkicks Luther to the floor. Colten whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Serpentico side steps Colten into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with a leg lariat. Serpentico tags in Luther. Colten with heavy bodyshots. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther repeatedly stomps on Colten’s chest. Luther mocks Billy. Luther tags in Serpentico.

Luther bodyslams Colten. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Serpentico grabs Colten’s hair. Colten drives his elbow into the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico punches Colten in the back. Luther tags himself in. Serpentico applies a side headlock. Assisted Side Russian Leg Sweep. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luther with a knee drop. Luther argues with the referee. Luther stomps on Colten’s face. Luther with a Side Walk Slam. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a two count. Serpentico backs away from Billy. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock.

Serpentico slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Colten in the gut. Luther bodyslams Colten. Colten avoids the assisted drop toe hold. Colten sends Serpentico shoulder first into the steel ring post. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten tags in Billy. Billy is throwing haymakers at Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Billy. Billy clotheslines Luther. Billy throws Serpentico into Luther. Billy with forearm shivers. Luther dodges The Famouser. Luther nails Billy with The Pump Kick for a two count. Colten dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Colten launches Serpentico over the ringside barricade. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (23-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-3) Willow Nightingale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies a side headlock. Nightingale shoves Conti. Strong lockup. Nightingale backs Conti into the turnbuckles. Conti fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Conti rolls Nightingale over for a one count. Conti with a waist lock go-behind. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Conti. Nightingale drops Conti with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nightingale whips Conti into the turnbuckles. Conti with a Running Hip Attack. Conti and Nightingale are running the ropes. Standing Switch Exchange. Conti with The Release German Suplex.

Nightingale avoids The PK. Conti with a Hook Kick. Conti hits The PK for a one count. Conti repeatedly stomps on Nightingale’s face. Conti applies The Triangle Choke. Nightingale puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nightingale dodges The Pump Kick. Nightingale repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Conti. Both ladies are knocked down after a double face plant. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti sends Nightingale to the corner. Conti with Two Pump Kicks. Conti with a Judo Takedown. Conti follows that with another Pump Kick. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (18-5) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Alan Angels)

The Acclaimed attacks The Dark Order before the bell rings. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Angels. Angels with a knife edge chop. Cabana and Angels are using each others legs as weapons. Assisted Hurricanrana to Caster. The Acclaimed regroups on the outside. Angels applies a side headlock. Bowens whips Angels across the ring. Bowens drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Bowens taunts Angels. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels leapfrogs over Bowens. Angels whips Bowens across the ring. Angels with two arm-drags. Angels dropkicks Bowens. Cabana dropkicks Caster. Angels applies a wrist lock. Angels tags in Cabana. Double Wrist Lock. Double Haymaker. Cabana with a knife edge chop. Bowens rocks Cabana with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Caster. Cabana with a Hip Toss. Cabana applies an arm-bar. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana with a roll through escape. Cabana with a Leg Sweep/Splash Combination for a two count.

Bowens argues with the referee. Bowens blasts Cabana with the boom box. Caster backs Cabana into the turnbuckles. Caster wraps the left knee of Cabana around the middle rope. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens repeatedly stomps on the left knee and hamstring of Cabana. Bowens applies a leg lock. Cabana with Two Bell Claps. Bowens knocks Angels off the ring apron. Bowens kicks the left hamstring of Cabana. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster stomps on the left hamstring of Cabana. Cabana with a forearm smash. Caster stops Cabana in his tracks. Caster with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Caster goes for a Knee Breaker, but Cabana blocks it. Cabana avoids the knee drop. Caster tags in Bowens. Cabana with a Release Vertical Suplex. Cabana tags in Angels. Angels delivers his combination offense. Angels clotheslines Bowens.

Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels dives over Bowens. Angels side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Angels with a Running Lariat. Angels tees off on Caster. Caster kicks Angels in the gut. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Angels ducks a clothesline from Caster. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with Two Running Crossbody Blocks into the ropes. Angels drops Bowens with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Caster knocks Angels off the top turnbuckle. Angels with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Angels follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike to Caster. Bowens avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens with a Front Chancery BrainBuster. Bowens knocks Cabana off the apron. Bowens with a corner clothesline. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-5) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

