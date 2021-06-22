AEW Dark Results 6/22/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

First Match: (26-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-2) Rex Lawless

Archer starts things off with The Lou Thez Press. Archer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Archer brings Lawless to the corner. Archer with a gut punch. Archer whips Lawless into the turnbuckles. Lawless side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Lawless with The Helluva Kick. Archer responds with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer clotheslines Lawless off the top turnbuckle. Archer starts choking Lawless. Archer toys around with Lawless. Lawless with a chop/forearm combination. Archer ducks a clothesline from Lawless. Archer with The Full Nelson Slam. Archer slaps Lawless in the face. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (18-17) Brian Pillman Jr w/Julia Hart vs. (8-11) Bear Bronson

Pillman applies a side headlock. Bronson whips Pillman across the ring. Bronson runs into Pillman. Bronson pie faces Pillman. Bronson swats away a dropkick from Pillman. Bronson goes for the elbow drop, but Pillman ducks out of the way. Bronson goes for The Running Senton Splash, but Pillman ducks out of the way. Pillman with Two Mid-Kicks. Bronson whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman holds onto the ropes. Pillman sends Bronson tumbling to the floor. Pillman dropkicks Bronson through the ropes. Pillman rolls Bronson back into the ring. Pillman with a shoulder block. Pillman goes for the sunset flip, but Bronson falls on top of him for a two count.

Bronson is throwing haymakers at Pillman. Bronson with clubbing blows to Pillman’s back. Bronson kicks Pillman in the gut. Bronson whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Pillman side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Pillman with two haymakers. Pillman unloads two chops. Pillman uppercuts Bronson. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman with a flying forearm smash. Pillman bodyslams Bronson. Pillman kicks Bronson in the gut. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Pillman denies The Running Powerslam. Bronson launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman with a straight right hand. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-17) Brian Pillman Jr via Pinfall

Third Match: (31-7) Brian Cage vs. (0-5) Chandler Hopkins

Cage goes for The Military Press, but Hopkins lands back on his feet. Cage avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Hopkins with a Windmill Kick. Hopkins with a Hook Kick. Hopkins follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hopkins pops back on his feet. Cage drops Hopkins with The Uranage Slam. Cage rocks Hopkins with a forearm smash. Cage whips Hopkins across the ring. Hopkins ducks under two clotheslines from Cage. Cage with The Release German Suplex. Cage buries his shoulder into the midsection of Hopkins. Cage with a knife edge chop. Cage with the irish whip. Hopkins dives over Cage. Hopkins with The Flying Stunner. Cage catches Hopkins in mid-air. Hopkins goes for The Sunset Flip, but Cage counters with an Overhead Suplex.

Cage with a running elbow smash. Cage follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage goes for The Release German Suplex, but Hopkins lands back on his feet. Hopkins delivers his combination offense. Hopkins denies The PumpHandle FaceBuster. Hopkins dodges The Discus Lariat. Hopkins with The Handspring Enzuigiri for a two count. Cage sends Hopkins crashing to the outside. Cage rolls Hopkins back into the ring. Hopkins gets Cage tied up in the tree of woe. Hopkins kicks Cage in the chest. Hopkins with The Sliding German Suplex. Hopkins goes for The Roll Through Flatliner, but Cage counters with The F5 for a two count. Cage goes for a PowerBomb, but Hopkins lands back on his feet. Hopkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Cage connects with Weapon X to pickup the victory. After the match, Starks runs away from Cage.

Winner: (32-7) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (22-13) Diamante vs. (0-4) Ashley D’Amboise

Diamante attacks Amboise before the bell rings. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante sends Amboise to the corner. Amboise decks Diamante with a back elbow smash. Amboise goes for The Lou Thez Press, but Diamante counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Amboise is displaying her fighting spirit. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante makes Amboise tap out to The Russian Arm-Bar. After the match, Diamante continues to attack the left shoulder of Amboise.

Winner: (23-13) Diamante via Submission

Fifth Match: (29-15) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order vs. (0-5) Kit Sackett

Cabana with a double hand chop. Chop Exchange. Sackett tumbles to the floor. Cabana rolls Sackett back into the ring. Cabana with a flurry of bionic elbows. Sackett rocks Cabana with a forearm smash. Cabana with a running elbow smash. Sackett dropkicks Cabana. Cabana kicks Sackett in the face. Cabana connects with The Superman to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-15) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (37-20) Chuck Taylor w/Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander vs. (0-1) Dan Barry

Barry wants Taylor to shake his hand. Barry kicks Taylor in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Barry with a low dropkick. Taylor kicks Barry in the gut. Taylor with the irish whip. Barry launches Taylor over the top rope. Barry with a straight right hand. Barry drops Taylor with The Asai MoonSault. Barry rolls Taylor back into the ring.

Barry with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Barry applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Bodyshot Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor with The Sole Food. Taylor with The Running Boot. Barry dives over Taylor. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Barry ducks out of the way. Barry also misfires on The MoonSault. Taylor connects with Two PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-20) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (13-2) Abadon vs. (2-4) Ashley Vox

Abadon is playing mind games with Vox. Vox sticks and moves. Abadon denies The Schoolgirl Rollup. Abadon lifts Vox up in the air. Vox HeadButts Abadon. Abdon is pissed. Vox ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Abadon starts biting Vox’s fingers. Abadon with The Release German Suplex. Abadon blocks a boot from Vox. Abadon with The Draping BackBreaker. Vox avoids The Leg Hook DDT. Vox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Abadon decks Vox with a back elbow smash. Abadon connects with The Leg Hook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Eight Match: (20-21) Griff Garrison w/Brian Pillman & Julia Hart vs. (17-24) Marko Stunt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garrison backs Stunt into the turnbuckles. Garrison steals Stunt’s hat. Garrison is playing mind games with Stunt. Stunt stomps on the right foot of Garrison. Stunt slaps Garrison in the chest. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Stunt slides under Garrison. Stunt with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Stunt dodges The Big Boot. Garrison goes for The Discus Lariat, but Stunt ducks out of the way. Stunt with an overhand chop. Garrison puts Stunt on the top turnbuckle.

Stunt kicks Garrison in the chest. Stunt dives over Garrison. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Stunt lands Two Suicide Dives. Garrison catches Stunt in mid-air. Garrison drives Stunt face first into the ring apron for a two count. Stunt with heavy bodyshots. Garrison with The Delayed Bodyslam. Stunt avoids The Stinger Splash. Stunt with an Apron Enzuigiri. Stunt with a Diving Elbow Drop. Stunt follows that with The Basement Hurricanrana for a two count. Garrison denies The Underdog. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (16-7) The Bunny w/The Blade vs. (0-6) Reka Tahaka

Bunny attacks Tahaka before the bell rings. Bunny kicks Tahaka in the back. Bunny with a knife edge chop. Bunny kicks Tahaka in the gut. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny starts skipping around the ring. Bunny drives Tahaka face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Tahaka’s chest. Bunny is choking Tahaka with her knee. Bunny with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Bunny kicks Tahaka in the back. Bunny stands on the back of Tahaka’s neck. The referee admonishes Bunny. Tahaka with Two HeadButts. Bunny denies the monkey flip. Bunny SuperKicks Tahaka. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-7) The Bunny via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (38-9) Stu Grayson w/The Dark Order vs. (9-31) Serpentico w/Luther

Serpentico immediately exits the ring. Serpentico is playing mind games with Grayson. Luther trips Grayson behind the referee’s back. Serpentico with a basement dropkick. Serpentico SuperKicks Grayson. Serpentico drops Grayson with The DDT for a two count. Serpentico with forearm shivers. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Grayson’s chest. Serpentico is choking Grayson with his knee. Grayson unloads two knife edge chops. Serpentico kicks Grayson in the gut. Serpentico applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Luther continues to attack Grayson behind the referee’s back. Serpentico with a running forearm smash. Grayson reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico dropkicks Grayson. Serpentico with The Mongolian Chop. Serpentico unloads three knife edge chops. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Grayson shoves Serpentico. Serpentico SuperKicks Grayson. Serpentico hits The X-Factor.

Serpentico goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Grayson ducks out of the way. Grayson with The Pump Knee Strike. Serpentico rakes the eyes of Grayson. Serpentico rolls Grayson over for a two count. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Grayson with The Pop Up Powerslam. Serpentico slams Grayson’s head on the top rope. Serpentico goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grayson blocks it. Grayson sweeps out the legs of Serpentico. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson talks smack to Luther. Serpentico rolls Grayson over for a two count. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson with The Uranage Slam. Grayson kicks Serpentico in the chest. Grayson with The Knee Drop. Grayson wipes out Luther with a Twisting Pescado. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Serpentico goes for The Handspring Back Elbow, but Grayson counters with The Night Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-9) Stu Grayson via Pinfall

