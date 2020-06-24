AEW Dark Results 6/23/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (3-0) Brian Cage vs. (0-3) Robert Anthony

Cage charges towards Anthony before the bell rings. Anthony dives over Cage. Anthony with a chop/forearm combination. Anthony with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with an Inside Out Lariat. Cage BuckleBombs Anthony. Cage follows that with a DeadLift Vertical Suplex off the middle rope. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-5) Christopher Daniels & (18-9) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-1) David Ali & (0-6) Musa

Daniels and Musa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Musa applies a side headlock. Musa drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Daniels denies The Roll Through Dropkick. Daniels goes for an elbow drop, but Musa ducks out of the way. Musa with a Leg Sweep for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ali attacks Daniels from behind. Musa knocks Kazarian off the ring apron. Musa whips Daniels across the ring. Musa PowerSlams Daniels for a one count.

Musa tags in Ali. Ali nails Daniels with The Pump Kick. Musa follows that with a MoonSault. Musa goes for the lateral press, but he’s not the legal competitor in the match. Ali hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ali blasts Kazarian off the apron. Ali with a Spinning Back Kick. Ali with a Butterfly Suplex. Ali pops back on his feet. Ali with the cover for a two count. Ali tags in Musa. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Musa. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop. Daniels hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Kazarian and Ali are tagged in.

Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a throat thrust. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian with a Running Cutter into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kazarian drops Ali with The Lariat. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with an Inverted Atomic Drop. SCU with a Diving Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination. Daniels kicks Musa in the gut. Double Irish Whip. NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Daniels with a Flying Forearm Smash. SCU plants Ali with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-5) Christopher Daniels & (19-9) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-4) Pineapple Pete

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears applies a side headlock. Spears drops Pete with a shoulder tackle. Pete regroups in the corner. Spears applies a waist lock. Pete grabs a side headlock. Spears reverses the hold. Pete drops down on the canvas. Pete leapfrogs over Spears. Pete with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Pete ducks a clothesline from Spears. Pete rolls Spears over for a one count. Pete starts dancing. Pete trips Spears. Pete with a jackknife cover for a one count. Spears regroups on the outside. Spears backs Pete into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Pete.

Spears slams Pete’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears blasts Pete with a knife edge chop. Spears with heavy bodyshots. The referee admonishes Spears. Spears with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Spears toys around with Pete. Pete with heavy bodyshots. Pete with a palm strike. Spears responds with a Running SpineBuster for a two count. Pete hammers down on the back of Spears neck. Spears decks Pete with a back elbow smash. Spears connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. The referee is distracted by Tully Blanchard. Spears puts a roll of quarters into his glove. Spears plants Pete with The Left Hand Of God to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-1) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-1) Griff Garrison

Garrison avoids The Running Boot. Garrison with forearm shivers. Garrison denies The ChokeSlam. Garrison with a Discus Forearm Smash. Garrison with three uppercut forearms. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer repeatedly stomps on Garrison’s chest. Archer argues with the referee. Archer with a clubbing haymaker. Archer toys around with Garrison. Archer slams Garrison’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer slaps Garrison in the chest. Garrison answers with a knife edge chop. Archer shoves Garrison.

Garrison unloads two knife edge chops. Archer answers wit a big haymaker. Archer connects with The Ripcord Uranage Slam for a two count. Archer talks smack to Garrison. Archer kicks the middle turnbuckle into Garrison’s face. Archer slams Garrison’s face on the canvas. Archer with forearm shivers. Archer with a running forearm smash. Garrison decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Garrison kicks Archer in the face. Archer with an OverHand Chop. Archer hits The BlackOut. Archer plants Garrison with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8-11) Joey Janela & (5-8) Sony Kiss vs. (0-5) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Janela and Reynolds will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a wrist lock. Janela reverses the hold. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds uppercuts Janela. Janela reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Janela leapfrogs over Reynolds. Janela drops down on the canvas. Janela with a deep arm-drag. Janela follows that with a Stinger Splash. Janela with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Janela applies a front face lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Running Clothesline/SpineBuster Combination. Kiss applies The Boston Crab. Janela with a Running Leg Drop. Kiss applies The Muta Lock. Janela with a basement dropkick. Kiss with the cover for a two count. Reynold drives Kiss back first into the turnbuckles. Silver tags himself in.

Silver with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Kiss. Kiss with an Arm-Drag TakeDown. Kiss with a Rolling Elbow. Kiss tags in Janela. Kiss My Sass. Janela drops Silver with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kiss follows that with a Back HandSpring Hook Kick. Janela hooks both legs for a two count. Janela with a straight right hand. Janela blasts Silver with a knife edge chop. Reynolds kicks Janela in the back. Silver dropkicks the back of Janela’s head. Silver slaps Janela in the chest. Silver with clubbing uppercuts. Silver with a forearm smash. Silver knocks Kiss off the ring apron. Janela reverses out of the irish whip. Reynolds tags himself in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Janela. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Reynolds uppercuts Janela. Reynolds whips Janela into the turnbuckles.

Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds with a knee drop for a one count. Reynolds applies a half nelson chin lock. Reynolds drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Reynolds goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Janela lands back on his feet. Janela kicks Reynolds in the face. Silver pulls Janela down to the mat. Reynolds with the cover for a two count. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with Two Mid-Kicks. Janela is displaying his fighting spirit. Janela kicks Silver in the face. Janela decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Janela dives over Silver. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss slides under Silver. Kiss with a DropSault. Kiss with a JawBreaker. Kiss sweeps out the legs of Silver. Kiss twerks. Silver avoids The Standing MoonSault. Kiss with a Hurricanrana.

Kiss connects with The FlatLiner for a two count. Janela clotheslines Reynolds. Janela lands The Suicide Dive. Silver drives Janela back first into the edge of the ring frame. Reynolds pulls Kiss off the top rope. Dark Order hits their Brain Buster/Suicide Dive Combination on the floor. Silver sends Kiss face first into the middle rope. Silver with a Running Boot. Silver with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with clubbing blows to Kiss back. Dark Order gets Kiss in position for The Double DDT. Janela with a Double BlockBuster. Janela and Kiss with Stereo Missile Dropkicks. Janela drills Silver with The Death Valley Driver. Kiss plants Reynolds with The Assisted Split to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-11) Joey Janela & (6-8) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-2) Melanie Cruise vs. (0-2) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Cruise into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. King blocks a lariat from Cruise. King applies a wrist lock. Cruise reverses the hold. King breaks the grip. Cruise denies the deep arm-drag. Cruise sends King face first into the canvas. Cruise poses for the crowd. Cruise repeatedly slams King’s face on the canvas. Cruise drives King face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Cruise with forearm shivers. Cruise is choking King. Cruise with a Big Biel Throw. Cruise kicks King in the gut. Cruise drives her knee into the midsection of King. Cruise with a knife edge chop. Cruise whips King across the ring. King ducks a clothesline from Cruise.

King slides under Cruise. King goes for an arm-drag takeover, Cruise counters with a foot stomp. Cruise repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Cruise punches King in the back. Cruise with a Running Boot. King answers with a forearm smash. King with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King follows that with a deep arm-drag. King with forearm shivers. King with a Running European Uppercut. King delivers a chop/forearm combination. King plays to the crowd. King with a knife edge chop. Cruise reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with a Running Crossbody Block. Cruise avoids The Missile Dropkick. Cruise plants King with The ChokeSlam/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-2) Melanie Cruise via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-9) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-11) Lee Johnson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky applies a wrist lock. Johnson reverses the hold. Johnson applies a hammerlock. Sky with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky applies a front face lock. Sky applies a side headlock. Johnson sends Sky across the ring. Sky drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle. Sky avoids the trip. Sky rolls Johnson over for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Johnson with forearm shivers. Johnson ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky with a knee lift. Sky dropkicks Johnson for a two count. Sky repeatedly drives his knee into Johnson’s ribs. Sky applies a wrist lock.

Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Sky with a full mount cover for a two count. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Johnson clotheslines Sky. Sky side steps Johnson into the turnbuckles. Sky goes for a Release German Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Sky. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson with a single leg sprawl. Sky hammers down on the back of Johnson’s neck. Johnson with forearm shivers. Johnson whips Sky across the ring. Sky goes for a sunset flip, but Johnson rolls him over for a two count. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Sky. Sky plants Johnson with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4-2) The Jurassic Express vs. (0-0) Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster in a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Marko Stunt and Max Caster will start things off. Caster shoves Stunt. Caster starts free styling. Stunt slaps Caster in the face. Stunt unloads a flurry of strikes. Stunt kicks Caster in the back. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Stunt. Stunt holds onto the ropes. Stunt kicks Caster in the chest. Stunt kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Caster. Stunt thrust kicks the midsection of Caster. Stunt with a Running Knee Strike. Stunt transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stunt with rapid fire mid-kicks. Caster shoves Stunt into the canvas. Stunt with Two Corner Dropkicks. Stunt tags in Jungle Boy. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Jungle Boy with a Running Boot for a two count. Jungle Boy applies a front face lock. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Jungle Boy whips Caster across the ring. Jungle Boy with a Modified Blue Thunder Bomb. Jungle Boy rolls Caster over into a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Caster tags in Serpentico. Serpentico lunges over Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Nip Up. Jungle Boy dropkicks Serpentico.

Luchasaurus and Luther are tagged in. Luther shoves Luchasaurus. Luther dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Luther with a straight right hand. Luther tags in Serpentico. Seprentico ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Serpentico goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Luchasaurus blocks it. Luchasaurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Luchasaurus blocks a boot from Serpentico. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus dumps Serpentico face first into the canvas. Luchasaurus with a WheelBarrow Suplex. Serpentico tags in Caster. Luchasaurus launches Caster to the corner. Luchasaurus with heavy bodyshots. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Jurassic Express are double teaming Caster. Assisted Cazadora FlatLiner. Jungle Boy tags in Stunt. Assisted Splash. Jungle Boy with an Assisted Swanton Bomb. Luchasaurus follows that with a Standing MoonSault. Jurassic Express with a Ripcord Splash/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Luther knocks Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Luther drags Caster to the corner. Caster tags in Luther.

Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Stunt. Luther talks smack to Stunt. Luther with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther rakes the eyes of Stunt. Luther is pissed. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luther tells the referee to count faster. Stunt rolls Luther over for a two count. Luther clotheslines Stunt. Luther with a Hair Pull Slam. Luther toys around with Stunt. Luther tags in Caster. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunt tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus clotheslines Caster. Luchasaurus scores the elbow knockdown. Luchasaurus with an OverHand Chop. Luchasaurus unloads a flurry of kicks. Luchasaurus dumps Serpentico chest first on the canvas. Luchasaurus with a Cyclone Kick. Luchasaurus delivers The Question Mark Kick. Luchasaurus connects with The Extinction for a two count. Luther bodyslams Stunt on top of Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus is pissed. Serpentico tells Luther to get out of the ring. Stereo Tail Whips. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Triple ChokeSlam. Jungle Boy makes Caster tap out to The STF.

Winner: (5-2) The Jurassic Express via Submission

Ninth Match: (4-5) Orange Cassidy vs. (0-16) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Avaon kicks Cassidy in the gut. Avalon applies a side headlock. Avalon throws Cassidy’s sunglasses out of the ring. Avalon with a side headlock takeover. Cassidy is trying to put his hand in his pocket. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Cassidy is playing mind games with Avalon. Avalon with a waist lock takedown. Avalon maintains waist control. Cassidy breaks the grip. Avalon is getting flustered. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cassidy lunges over Avalon. Cassidy dropkicks Avalon. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Avalon dives over Cassidy. Cassidy flirts with Bates. Avalon with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Avalon with a SlingShot Pescado. Avalon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Avalon mocks Cassidy. Avalon rolls Cassidy back into the ring.

Avalon is raining down haymakers. Avalon with a Spinning FlapJack for a one count. Avalon stomps on Cassidy’s back. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon whips Cassidy into the turnbuckles. Avalon drops Cassidy with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon with the irish whip. Avalon with a running forearm smash. Avalon follows that with The ButterFly Suplex for a two count. Cassidy skins the cat. Cassidy slams Avalon’s head on four turnbuckle pads. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Cassidy goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Avalon rolls him over for a two count. Avalon with an inside cradle for a two count. Cassidy denies the backslide cover. Cassidy avoids The Leg Lariat. Cassidy connects with The SuperMan Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-5) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

