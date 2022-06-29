AEW Dark Results 6/28/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (1-11) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-17) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Amboise applies a hammerlock. Amboise transitions into a front face lock. Nightingale with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nightingale applies an arm-bar. Amboise whips Nightingale across the ring. Nightingale holds onto the ropes. Nightingale kicks Amboise in the chet. Nightingale with a knife edge chop. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Nightingale decks Amboise with a back elbow smash. Nightingale drops Amboise with a Running Boot. Nightingale with a Rolling Senton Splash. Nightingale with a Diving Splash for a two count.

Amboise fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Amboise with a Modified Leg Lariat for a one count. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale whips Amboise across the ring. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Nightingale with another Running Boot. Nightingale with a blistering chop. Nightingale sends Amboise to the corner. Amboise side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Amboise slams Nightingale’s head on the top rope. Amboise with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Nightingale with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-11) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-10) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall vs. (0-0) Matt Vandagriff & (0-0) Knull

Aaron Solow and Matt Vandagriff will start things off. Solow kicks Vandagriff in the gut. Solow with two forearm smashes. Solow repeatedly stomps on Vandagriff’s chest. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Comoroto shoves Knull. Vandagriff is throwing haymakers at Comoroto. Comoroto blocks a boot from Vandagriff. Tip Up by Comoroto. Vandagriff with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Comoroto bodyslams Vandagriff.

Comoroto with a leaping elbow drop. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with two haymakers. Vandagriff with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Comoroto and Knull are tagged in. Knull kicks Comoroto in the chest. Knull with two uppercuts. Knull sends Comoroto to the corner. Knull with The Stinger Splash. Comoroto catches Knull in mid-air. Comoroto denies The Chokeslam. Knull uppercuts Comoroto. Knull catches Solow in mid-air. Comoroto Spears Knull. Solow with an Inside Out Suplex to Vandagriff. Comoroto runs Knull into the turnbuckles. Comoroto connects with The Alabama Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-10) The Factory via Pinfall

Third Match: (39-32) Matt Sydal vs. (0-1) Jake Something

Sydal talks smack to Something after the bell rings. Something drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Something. Something sends Sydal face first into the canvas. Something goes for The Torture Rack, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal rolls Something over for a two count. Sydal continues to kick the left hamstring of Something. Something with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Something. Sydal with a Headscissors Takeover. Sydal with a hamstring kick. Sydal follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Something rocks Sydal with a forearm smash for a two count. Something tees off on Sydal. Something goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a high knee strike. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Something. Something drops Sydal with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Something whips Sydal into the turnbuckles. Something stands on the back of Sydal’s neck. Something unloads two knife edge chops. Something whips Sydal back first into the turnbuckles.

Something punches Sydal in the back. Something applies The Sleeper Hold. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Something. Sydal starts kicking the left thigh of Something. Something goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Something. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Something launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sydal stomps on Something’s chest. Sydal drags Something to the corner. Sydal ascends to the top turnbuckle. Something with a forearm smash. Something pulls Sydal off the top turnbuckle. Something with a Corner Spear. Something goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Something rolls Sydal over for a two count. Sydal with another Roundhouse Kick. Something blocks The Spinning Leg Lariat. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Sydal counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory. After the match, Sydal shakes hands with Something.

Winner: (40-32) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-0) Athena vs. (0-8) Amber Nova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Athena with an arm-bar takeover. Nova pulls Athen down to the mat. Athena ducks a clothesline from Nova. Athena catches Nova in mid-air. Athena with a BackBreaker. Athena with a back heel trip. Athen applies a front face lock. Nova backs Athena into the turnbuckles. Nova with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nova with Two Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Nova applies The Sleeper Hold. Athena drives Nova back first into the canvas. Athena whips Nova across the ring. Athena blocks The Spinning DDT. Athena with a GourdBuster. Athena SuperKicks Nova. Athena with a Flatliner. Athena pops back on her feet. Athena makes Nova tap out to a Hammerlock Choke.

Winner: (2-0) Athena via Submission

Fifth Match: (50-28) Dante Martin vs. (0-1) Lucky Ali

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante with a side headlock takeover. Ali answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ali drives Dante back first into the turnbuckles. Dante ducks a clothesline from Ali. Dante applies a front face lock. Ali whips Dante across the ring. Dante leapfrogs over Ali. Dante ducks a clothesline from Ali. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Ali puts Dante on the top turnbuckle. Dante kicks Ali in the chest. Ali denies the backslide cover. Ali sends Dante to the ring apron. Ali fish hooks Dante. Ali with The Atomic Drop. Ali with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Ali applies a waist lock. Dante with two sharp elbow strikes.

Ali with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Ali goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dante holds onto the ropes. Dante with the lateral press for a one count. Ali drops down on the canvas. Meeting Of The Minds. Ali tugs on Dante’s hair. Ali goes for The Atomic Drop, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante ducks a clothesline from Ali. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante kicks Ali in the face. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Ali grabs the left leg of Dante. Dante with an inside cradle for a two count. Dante backflips over Ali. Dante with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls Ali back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-28) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (14-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-9) Valentina Rossi

Hart applies a side headlock. Rossi sends Hart into the canvas. Rossi with a deep arm-drag. Rossi applies an arm-bar. Hart pulls Rossi down to the mat. Hart repeatedly stomps on Rossi’s chest. Hart with two haymakers. Hart with a knife edge chop. Hart kicks Rossi in the chest. Hart with a Vertical Suplex. Hart transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hart stomps on Rossi’s back. Hart applies the double overhook stretch.

Rossi puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hart with clubbing blows to Rossi’s back. Rossi with an inside cradle for a two count. Hart ducks a clothesline from Rossi. Hart kicks Rossi in the back. Hart with a back heel trip. Hart with The Standing MoonSault. Hart rocks Rossi with a forearm smash. Hart sends Ross to the corner. Hart with a Handstand Forearm. Hart with a Running Back Elbow Smash. Hart makes Rossi tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (15-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Seventh Match: (10-56) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-10) Marcus Kross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Del Sol applies a hammerlock. Del Sol transitions into the cravate. Kross drives his elbow into the midsection of Del Sol. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Kross. Del Sol reapplies the cravate. Del Sol with a flying mare takeover. Del Sol dropkicks Kross. Del Sol with a Running Uppercut. Del Sol with a Corner Spear. Short-Arm Reversal by Kross. Chop Exchange. Kross kicks the left knee of Del Sol. Kross with a diving back elbow smash for a one count. Kross repeatedly drives his knee into the left hamstring of Del Sol. Del Sol with an inside cradle for a two count.

Kross blocks a boot from Del Sol. Kross with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kross stomps on the midsection of Del Sol. Del Sol kicks Kross out of the ring. Del Sol with The Slingshot Tornillo. Del Sol rolls Kross back into the ring. Kross with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol with a knee lift. Del Sol applies The Dragon Sleeper in the ropes. Del Sol with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Kross with two hamstring kicks. Del Sol reverses out of the irish whip from Kross. Kross with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Kross blocks a boot from Del Sol. Del Sol SuperKicks Kross. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Del Sol makes Kross tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (11-56) Fuego Del Sol via Submission

Eight Match: (3-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) w/John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. (1-3) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake)

Preston Vance and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Nemeth turns Vance over. Nemeth proceeds to start dancing. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Nemeth kicks Vance in the gut. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Vance whips Nemeth across the ring. Vance drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth drops down on the canvas. Vance ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Nemeth walks into the ropes which forces the break. Vance blocks a boot from Nemeth. Vance kicks Nemeth in the gut. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vane tags in Uno. Uno with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Uno punches Nemeth. Uno slams Nemeth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with a corner clothesline. Uno with a BackBreaker. Vance hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vance slams Nemeth’s head on the right boot of Uno. Vance tags in Uno.

Uno with a knife edge chop. Nemeth nails Uno with a throat thrust. Nemeth dropkicks Uno for a two count. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Drake tags himself in. Drake with a chop/haymaker combination. Drake tags in Nemeth. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Uno HeadButts Nemeth. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Drake trips Uno from the outside. Nemeth with a jumping knee lift. Drake with a Pop Up Lariat. Drake rolls Uno back into the ring. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Drake tags himself in. Drake bodyslams Uno. Falling HeadButt/Fist Drop Combination for a two count. Drake punches Uno. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Nemeth. Uno with a chop/forearm combination. The Wingmen with a Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Nemeth applies a waist lock. Uno with two sharp elbow strikes. Nemeth punches Uno in the back. Uno blocks a boot from Nemeth. Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno uses his feet to create separation. Uno tags in Vance.

Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with Two Pump Kicks. Vance side steps Drake into Nemeth. Vance clotheslines Drake. Nemeth kicks Vance in the gut. Vance denies The Rude Awakening. Vaance decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Vance with a diving shoulder tackle. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Drake with a Back Fist. The referee is losing control of the match. Vance with another back elbow smash. Vance ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Vance tags in Uno. Uno with a forearm smash. Double Cutter for a two count. Drake dumps Vance out of the ring. Drake with a back elbow smash. Nemeth with The Pendulum DDT for a two count. Nemeth tags in Drake. Nemeth with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Drake lands The MoonSault for a two count. Nemeth dumps Vance out of the ring. Drake tags in Nemeth. Drake goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Uno ducks out of the way. Uno connects with The Stunner. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Spear. Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Drake tees off on Uno. Vance plants Nemeth with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, The Wingmen gangs up on Dark Order, Silver and Reynolds storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (4-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-4) Ariya Daivari vs. (0-1) Caleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Konley applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Konley across the ring. Daivari with The Kitchen Sink. Chop Exchange. Daivari kicks Konley in the gut. Daivari sends Konley into the ropes. Konley with The Monkey Flip. Konley sweeps out the legs of Daivari. Konley rolls Daivari over for a two count. Konley dropkicks Daivari. Konley with a knife edge chop. Konley with a forearm smash. Konley applies a wrist lock. Daivari punches Konley. Daivari with a toe kick. Konley ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Konley with an Atomic Drop. Konley with a leaping foot stomp for a two count. Daivari rakes the eyes of Konley. Daivari drops Konley with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Daivari slams Konley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with a chop/sledge combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari is raining down haymakers. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Konley with heavy bodyshots. Daivari punches Konley in the back. Konley sweeps out the legs of Daivari.

Konley goes for a Senton Splash, but Daivari gets his knees up in the air. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Konley’s chest. Daivari whips Konley into the turnbuckles for a two count. Daivari applies The Sleeper Hold. Konley with heavy bodyshots. Konley whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Konley kicks Daivari in the face. Konley with a chop/forearm combination. Konley sends Daivari into the ropes. Konley with a Western Lariat. Konley scores the elbow knockdown. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Konley. Konley with a shoulder block. Konley with a Headscissors Takeover. Konley ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Konley with The Spinning Back Fist. Konley with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Daivari. Daivari with a NeckBreaker. Daivari goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Konley ducks out of the way. Konley with a Shotgun Dropkick. Konley hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Daivari with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckles. Daivari connects with The Persian Lion Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (25-19) Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. (18-3) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling For The ROH Pure Championship

The Judges for this match are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Mercedes Martinez. Nese doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. Nese flexes his muscles. Yuta brings Nese down to the mat for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese with a waist lock takedown. Yuta with a double wrist lock takedown. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Nese transitions into a wrist lock. Nese rolls Yuta over for a one count. Nese applies a front face lock. Yuta transitions into a hammerlock. Nese with a drop toe hold. Yuta reapplies the hammerlock. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Yuta reverses out of the irish whip from Nese. Nese decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Nese dives over Yuta. Yuta bodyslams Nese. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Yuta grabs a side headlock. Yuta with a palm thrust. Nese shoves Yuta. Strong lockup. Nese sucker punches Yuta. Nese with a Running Lariat for a two count. Nese repeatedly kicks Yuta in the back. Nese applies the single leg crab. Yuta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nese with a forearm smash. Nese repeatedly whips Yuta into the turnbuckles for a two count. Nese applies a front face lock. Nese with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nese applies a bodyscissors hold. Yuta with three sharp elbow strikes. Nese drives Yuta back first into the turnbuckles. Nese puts Yuta on the top turnbuckle. Yuta denies The SuperPlex. Nese with a Roll Through Shotei. Nese puts Yuta on his shoulders. Yuta clings onto the top rope. Nese toys around with Yuta. Yuta slaps Nese in the chest. Yuta with forearm shivers. Nese kicks Yuta in the face. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with a flying forearm smash. Yuta with a flying clothesline. Nese regroups on the outside. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive.

Yuta rolls Nese back into the ring. Sterling trips Yuta from the outside. Nese applies a front face lock. Yuta’s legs were placed under the bottom rope and that counted as his final rope break of the match. Nese with a double leg takedown. Yuta denies The Boston Crab. The referee gives Yuta a warning for a closed fist shot. Nese spits at Yuta. Yuta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nese decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta is busted open. Short-Arm Reversal by Nese. Nese hits The PileDriver for a two count. Nese applies The Boston Crab. Yuta refuses to quit. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese goes for The 450 Splash, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Yuta is raining down 12×6 elbows. Yuta makes Nese tap out to The Straight Jacket STF. After the match, The Jericho Appreciation Society demolishes Yuta to close the show.

Winner: Still ROH Pure Champion, (26-19) Wheeler Yuta via Submission

