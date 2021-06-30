AEW Dark Results 6/29/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (15-5) Wardlow vs. (0-34) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow shoves Black into the canvas. Strong lockup. Wardlow backs Black into the turnbuckles. Wardlow paint brushes Black. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Wardlow pie faces Black. Black uppercuts the left shoulder of Wardlow. Wardlow with a GutWrench PowerBomb. Wardlow buries his shoulder into the midsection of Black. Wardlow uppercuts Black.

Wardlow whips Black into the turnbuckles. Wardlow blocks a boot from Black. Black with a knife edge chop. Black ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Black with a chop/uppercut combination. Black applies a wrist lock. Black with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Wardlow slings Black across the ring. Wardlow clotheslines Black. Wardlow puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Black out with Mr. Mayhem.

Winner: (16-5) Wardlow via Knockout

Second Match: (11-33) Lee Johnson w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-21) Vary Morales

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Morales applies a front face lock. Johnson transitions into a hammerlock. Chain grappling exchange. Johnson applies the headscissors neck lock. Johnson bridges out of a pinning predicament. Johnson with the backslide cover for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morales applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Morales across the ring. Morales runs into Johnson. Johnson flexes his muscles. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Morales ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Morales goes for a SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Morales wants Johnson to shake his hand. Johnson obliges. Morales SuperKicks Johnson. Johnson unloads three knife edge chops. Morales reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson with the sunset flip for a two count. Morales with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Morales follows that with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Morales hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Johnson is displaying his fighting spirit. Morales kicks Johnson in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Morales applies a rear chin lock. Johnson with elbows into the midsection of Morales. Morales punches Johnson in the back. Morales goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Johnson counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Johnson decks Morales with a back elbow smash. Johnson dives over Morales. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Morales with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Hanging NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Morales launches Johnson face first into the ring apron. Morales with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Morales rolls Johnson back into the ring. Morales dives over Johnson. Johnson goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Morales counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Morales ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson sends Morales chest first into the canvas. Johnson connects with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-33) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-2) Abadon vs. (0-0) Hyan

Hyan side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon pulls Hyan down to the mat. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Abadon screams at the referee. Hyan side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Hyan with clubbing blows to Abadon’s back. Abadon responds with a back hand. Abadon with forearm shivers. Abadon whips Hyan into the turnbuckles. Abadon blocks a boot from Hyan. Abadon with a Draping BackBreaker. Abadon crawls towards Hyan. Hyan with a forearm smash. Hyan goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Abadon counters with The Big Boot. Abadon connects with The Leg Hook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (22-13) Will Hobbs vs. (17-25) Marko Stunt

Stunt side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Hobbs stops Stunt in his tracks. Stunt slaps Hobbs in the chest. Hobbs runs after Stunt. Stunt with two dropkicks. Stunt goes for The Slice Bread, but Hobbs counters with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (28-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Kenny Bengal

Bengal heads towards the tunnels. Archer launches Bengal back into the ring. Bengal with forearm shivers. Bengal ducks a clothesline from Archer. Bengal dropkicks Archer. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer follows that with two overhand chops. Archer delivers a gut punch. Archer slaps Bengal in the chest. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Bengal lands back on his feet. Bengal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Bengal. Archer denies the sunset flip. Archer Chokeslams Bengal. Archer connects with The Ripcord Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (24-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-1) Charlette Renegade

Conti with a modified arm-drag takeover. Conti rolls around the collar and elbow tie up. Conti with a drop toe hold. Conti applies The Bulldog Choke. Renegade with heavy bodyshots. Renegade sends Conti to the corner. Renegade with a corner clothesline. Renegade with forearm shivers. Conti side steps Renegade into the turnbuckles. Conti with forearm shivers. Renegade dodges The Pump Kick. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti unloads a series of judo throws. Conti maintains wrist control. Conti with the irish whip. Conti nails Renegade with The Pump Kick. Conti delivers The Face Wash. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (31-17) QT Marshall & (8-23) Aaron Solow w/Nick Comoroto vs. (0-0) Chad Lennex & (0-0) Zachariah w/Dustin Rhodes

Aaron Solow and Zachariah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow with a side headlock takeover. Zachariah with a waist lock go-behind. Solow decks Zachariah with a back elbow smash. Zachariah dropkicks Solow. Zachariah applies a wrist lock. Zachariah tags in Lennex. Lennex applies a wrist lock. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Lennex. Solow slams Lennex’s head on the right boot of Marshall. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall whips Lennex across the ring. Marshall goes for a Bodyslam, but Lennex lands back on his feet. Lennex is throwing haymakers at Marshall. Lennex ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Lennex with a Running Boot. Marshall responds with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Marshall knocks Zachariah off the ring apron. Marshall with a big haymaker. Marshall tags in Solow.

Solow kicks Lennex in the gut. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Solow pie faces Lennex. Solow stomps on Lennex’s back. Solow slams Lennex’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow kicks Lennex in the gut. Solow whips Lennex into the turnbuckles. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a blistering chop. Marshall whips Lennex across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow with a Running Knee Drop. Lennex with a knee smash. Marshall tags himself in. Lennex uses his feet to create separation. Lennex tags in Zachariah. Zachariah ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Zachariah knocks Solow off the apron. Zachariah side steps Marhsall into the turnbuckles. Zachariah with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Zachariah with a Uranage BackBreaker. Zachariah ducks a clothesline from Solow. Zachariah with a Hurricanrana to Solow. Zachariah goes for another Hurricanrana, but Marshall counters with The Liger Bomb. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Lennex. Running NeckBreaker/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Marshall tags in Solow. The Factory connects with their Diamond Cutter/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-17) QT Marshall & (9-23) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Eight Match: (46-24) Frankie Kazarian vs. (3-8) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with the fireman’s carry takeover. Kazarian applies a top wrist lock. Drake with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Drake applies a side headlock. Drake with a straight right hand. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kazarian tees off on Drake. Drake applies a side headlock. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian dropkicks Drake. Peter Avalon trips Kazarian from the outside. Kazarian decks Drake with a back elbow smash. Cezar Bononi hops on the ring apron. The referee finally ejects The Wingmen from the ringside area. Drake rocks Kazarian with a forearm smash. Drake uses the middle rope as a weapon. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Forearm Exchange.

Drake with an Atomic Drop. Drake bodyslams Kazarian. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Kazarian with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Drake whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian rolls Drake over for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Drake. Kazarian with another chop/forearm combination. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian clotheslines Drake. Kazarian bodyslams Drake. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian with a blistering chop. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Drake catches Kazarian in mid-air. Drake goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Drake with The Running Boot. Drake hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Drake goes for The Flying Leg Lariat, but Kazarian ducks out of the way. Kazarian makes Drake tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (47-24) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Ninth Match: (20-27) Angelico w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-0) Arjun Singh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Front Face Lock Exchange. Singh transitions into a side wrist lock. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico applies a side headlock. Angelico transitions into a front face lock. Angelico taunts Singh. Angelico pie faces Singh. Singh ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Singh with three uppercuts. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Singh. Singh ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Singh clotheslines Angelico. Singh scores the elbow knockdown. Singh bodyslams Angelico for a two count. Angelico with a drop toe hold into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Angelico makes Singh tap out to The Navarro Death Roll. After the match, Matt Hardy tells Joran Johl that he needs a response to his offer ASAP.

Winner: (21-27) Angelico via Submission

Tenth Match: (38-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Holidead

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose sends Holidead face first into the canvas. Holidead with a chop/forearm combination. Rose throws Holidead into the canvas. Rose with a Running Elbow Smash. Rose clotheslines Holidead. Holidead with forearm shivers. Rose ducks a clothesline from Holidead. Rose delivers The Burning Hammer. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (31-14) The Blade w/The Bunny and The Hybrid 2 vs. (22-30) Sonny Kiss

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Blade drop steps into a side headlock. Kiss whips Blade across the ring. Blade drops Kiss with a shoulder tackle. Blade starts running his mouth. Blade tells Kiss to get up. Strong lockup. Kiss applies a side headlock. Blade whips Kiss across the ring. Blade scores the elbow knockdown. Blade repeatedly stomps on Kiss chest. Blade is choking Kiss with his boot. The referee admonishes Blade. Kiss kicks Blade in the face. Kiss with forearm shivers. Kiss with a Lou Thez Press. Kiss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kiss with a leg lariat. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Blade regroups on the outside. Tip Up by Blade. Kiss with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kiss with The Slingshot Pescado. Kiss rolls Blade back into the ring.

Kiss with clubbing blows to Blade’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Blade. Blade with The Hot Shot into the top rope. Blade kicks Kiss out of the ring. The HFO gangs up on Kiss behind the referee’s back. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade rolls Kiss back into the ring. Blade drops Kiss with a NeckBreaker. Blade clotheslines Kiss. Blade applies the cravate. Kiss fires back with forearm shivers. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Blade. Blade with another neckbreaker for a two count. Bunny is pissed. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a Corkscrew Elbow Strike. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Blade. Kiss with a SitOut JawBreaker. Kiss with a SomerSault Lariat. Kiss follows that with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Blade decks Kiss with a back elbow smash. Blade goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss rolls Blade over for a two count. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Kiss. Kiss with The Cazadora Rollup for a two count. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Blade Powerslams Kiss. Blade connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, The HFO gangs up on Kiss. Joey Janela, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (32-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (2-4) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-5) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Amboise applies a side headlock. Hart whips Amboise across the ring. Amboise drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Hart leapfrogs over Amboise. Hart with a Hip Toss. Hart dropkicks Amboise for a one count. Amboise drives her knee into the midsection of Hart. Amboise bodyslams Hart. Amboise jumps on Hart’s back. Amboise punches Hart in the back.

Hart with a forearm smash. Amboise kicks Hart in the chest. Hart sends Amboise shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hart ducks a clothesline from Amboise. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart with a Mid-Kick. Hart sends Amboise to the corner. Hart with a Handspring Corner Clothesline. Hart with a Running Elbow Smash. Hart follows that with The Running Bulldog. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Amboise with forearm shivers. Hart SuperKicks Amboise. Hart connects with The Splitting Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (0-33) Shawn Dean vs. (0-0) JDX

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean backs JDX into the turnbuckles. JDX reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean with a fake out sunset flip for a two count. JDX with an inside cradle for a two count. Dean ducks a clothesline from JDX. Dean with the backslide cover for a two count. Dean with a deep arm-drag. Dean applies an arm-bar. JDX with an arm-bar takedown. Dean swats away a dropkick from JDX. Dean with another deep arm-drag. Dean applies an arm-bar. JDX answers with the headscissors escape.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dean sends JDX into the ropes. JDX decks Dean with a back elbow smash. JDX with an Inverted Atomic Drop. JDX with The Pump Kick. JDX follows that with a Leaping Flatliner for a one count. JDX buries his shoulder into the midsection of Dean. JDX with a chop/forearm combination. Dean slaps JDX in the chest. Dean with southpaw haymakers. Dean with two clotheslines. JDX reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Dean nails JDX with The Corner Dropkick. Dean bodyslams JDX. Dean delivers The Salute Elbow Drop. Dean with a short-arm clothesline. Dean makes JDX tap out to The Margarita.

Winner: (1-33) Shawn Dean via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (1-2) Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon vs. (0-12) Jake St. Patrick & (0-3) Sage Scott

Ryan Nemeth and Jake St. Patrick will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with the fireman’s carry takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Bononi tags himself in. Bononi punches Patrick in the back. Bononi goes for a Bodyslam, but Patrick lands back on his feet. Patrick dropkicks Bononi. Patrick ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Patrick with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bononi catches Patrick in mid-air. Bononi delivers The Hoss Toss.

Bononi with a running elbow smash. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth applies the chin bar. Patrick decks Nemeth with a JawBreaker. Patrick tags in Scott. Scott clotheslines Nemeth. Scott punches Bononi. The referee is trying to get Bononi out of the ring. Nemeth delivers the chop block. Patrick SuperKicks Nemeth. Scott rolls Nemeth over for a one count. Bononi blocks a boot from Scott. Bononi with The One-Arm PowerBomb. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana) vs. (26-28) Private Party & (16-30) Jack Evans w/Matt Hardy In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colt Cabana and Jack Evans will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana with an arm-drag takeover. Evans drops down on the canvas. Cabana leapfrogs over Evans. Cabana sends Evans into the ropes. Cabana goes for a Hip Toss, but Evans lands back on his feet. Cabana avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Tip Up by Cabana. Cabana with a double hand chop. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Double Wrist Lock. Double Knife Edge Chop. Grayson levels Evans with The Body Avalanche. Double Shoulder Tackle Party. Grayson with a blistering chop. Evans cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Grayson. Evans with a Windmill Kick. Evans tags in Quen. Quen with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen kicks Grayson in the gut. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen with forearm shivers. Private Party clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Private Party goes for a Double Hip Toss, but Dark Order gets in the way.

Assisted Double Arm-Drag. Dark Order catches Evans in mid-air. Grayson Powerslams Evans. Uno kicks Evans out of the ring. The HFO regroups on the outside. Grayson gets distracted by Matt Hardy. Kassidy attacks Grayson from behind. Kassidy mocks Dark Order. Cabana shoves Kassidy. The referee admonishes Cabana. Kassidy starts choking Grayson in the corner. Kassidy with a blistering chop. Grayson is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Grayson’s chest. Kassidy whips Grayson across the ring. Kassidy uses the bottom rope for leverage. The HFO continues to make the referee look stupid in the corner. Kassidy wraps his du-rag around Grayson’s neck. Kassidy tags in Evans. Evans with a Spinning Back Kick. Evans with two haymakers. Evans follows that with a leaping elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Grayson. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Evans tags in Kassidy. Private Party clears the ring.

Kassidy blocks a boot from Grayson. Quen dropkicks Grayson. Kassidy with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Kassidy transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kassidy sends Grayson face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy tags in Evans. Grayson sends Evans crashing to the outside. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick to Private Party. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a double clothesline. Uno with two forearm knockdowns. Uno kicks Quen in the gut. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Uno with a Running Hurricanrana. Uno hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Cabana with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno dropkicks Evans. Grayson lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Kassidy slams Grayson’s head on the middle rope. Evans rolls Grayson over for a two count. Grayson delivers his combination offense. Evans with a leaping leg lariat. Cabana with an Inside Out Lariat. Quen dropkicks Cabana. Uno drops Quen with The Big Boot. Kassidy responds with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Kassidy puts Cabana on the top turnbuckle. Grayson nails Kassidy with The Pump Knee Strike. Cabana connects with The Chicago Skyline. Cabana plants Evans with The Superman to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

