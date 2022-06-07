AEW Dark Results 6/7/22

Toyota Arena

Ontario, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (51-12) Lance Archer vs. (18-57) Aaron Solow

Solow knocks Archer off the ring apron before the bell rings. Archer catches Solow in mid-air. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Solow lands back on his feet. Solow kicks Archer in the face. Archer blocks a boot from Solow. Archer sends Solow face first into the apron. Archer with two running elbow smashes. Solow uses the referee as a human shield. Solow dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Solow with The Windmill Kick.

Solow with three haymakers. Archer battles Solow. Solow side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Solow with a flying clothesline for a one count. Solow denies The Chokeslam. Solow with forearm shivers. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer clotheslines Solow. Archer with The Ripcord Black Hole Slam. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Solow lands back on his feet. Archer denies the schoolboy rollup. Archer Chokeslams Solow. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-12) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (29-22) Christopher Daniels vs. (0-1) Steven Andrews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andrews applies a hammerlock. Daniels transitions into a side headlock. Andrews whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Andrews with a shoulder tackle. Andrews drops down on the canvas. Andrews with a deep arm-drag. Andrews lunges over Daniels. Daniels with two arm-drags. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Daniels with an arm-bar takedown. Andrews sends Daniels face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Andrews with a Spinning Back Kick.

Andrews with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Andrews repeatedly stomps on Daniels chest. Andrews whips Daniels into the turnbuckles. Andrews poses for the crowd. Andrews applies a wrist lock. Andrews slaps Daniels in the chest. Andrews with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Andrews with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Daniels drops Andrews with The STO. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Daniels whips Andrews across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop. Daniels clotheslines Andrews. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Daniels connects with The BME to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-22) Christopher Daniels via Pinfall

Third Match: (7-2) Marina Shafir vs. (11-25) Skye Blue

Blue dropkicks Shafir off the ring apron. Blue tosses Shafir around the ringside area. Blue rolls Shafir back into the ring. Blue ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Blue with Two SuperKicks. Shafir regroups on the outside. Shafir catches Blue in mid-air. Shafir repeatedly swings Blue against the steel barricade. Shafir resets the referee’s ten count. Shafir rolls Blue back into the ring. Shafir with clubbing hip smashes. Shafir with a Side Slam for a two count. Blue decks Shafir with a back elbow smash. Blue side steps Shafir into the turnbuckles.

Blue rolls Shafir back into the ring. Shafir SuperKicks Blue. Shafir starts slapping herself. Blue sends Shafir into the ropes. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with a Spinning Back Kick. Blue ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Blue with two running forearm smashes. Blue applies a waist lock. Shafir with two sharp elbow strikes. Shafir pulls Blue down to the mat. Shafir kicks Blue in the back. Blue scores the ankle pick. Blue with a single leg takedown for a two count. Blue denies the backslide cover. Shafir pulls back the arms of Blue. Shafir HeadButts Blue in the back. Shafir with a Judo Throw. Shafir makes Blue tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (8-2) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fourth Match: (42-25) Ortiz vs. (12-81) Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz backs Serpentico into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Ortiz grabs a side wrist lock. Serpentico with a double sledge. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Ortiz. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico flexes his muscles. Ortiz slaps Serpentico in the chest. Ortiz with a back heel trip. Ortiz sends Serpentico across the ring. Ortiz sweeps out the legs of Serpentico for a one count. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Ortiz.

Ortiz dives over Serpentico. Ortiz Powerslams Serpentico. Ortiz with a Senton Splash for a two count. Ortiz with Two HeadButts. Chop Exchange. Ortiz with a Leg Lariat. Serpentico push kicks Ortiz. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico with two clotheslines. Ortiz rolls under two forearms from Serpentico. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick. Serpentico drops Ortiz with The DDT for a two count. Serpentico is displaying his frustration. Ortiz with a Lariat. Ortiz connects with The Tiger Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-25) Ortiz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-1) Toni Storm vs. (0-3) Zeda Zhang

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm backs Zhang into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Storm applies a side headlock. Zhang transitions into a top wrist lock. Storm with a side headlock takeover. Zhang with heavy bodyshots. Zhang whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Zhang with a shoulder tackle. Storm with a basement dropkick. Storm with a knife edge chop. Storm rocks Zhang with a forearm smash. Storm uppercuts Zhang. Following a snap mare takeover, Zhang kicks the right knee of Storm.

Zhang with a Roundhouse Kick. Zhang blocks a boot from Storm. Zhang with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Zhang kicks Storm in the gut. Zhang whips Storm across the ring. Zhang with a Hip Attack. Zhang with a Judo Throw. Zhang applies the crucifix hold. Forearm Exchange. Storm avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Storm with a Release German Suplex. Storm play s to the crowd. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm hits The Tornado DDT. Storm connects with Storm Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) Toni Storm via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston Vance) w/Alan Angels vs. (56-30) Max Caster & (19-15) The Gunn Club w/Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Max Caster will start things off. Caster tags out to Austin. Silver applies a side headlock. Austin whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Austin drops down on the canvas. Silver with an arm-drag. Silver ducks a clothesline from Austin. Silver with a running uppercut. Silver grabs a side headlock. Colten tags himself in. Austin sends Silver into the ropes. Austin drops down on the canvas. Colten clotheslines Silver. Colten transitions into a ground and pound attack. Colten slams Silver’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Colten tags in Caster. Caster with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Silver with heavy bodyshots. Silver follows that with a Release German Suplex. Caster tags in Colten. Colten kicks Silver in the ribs. Colten knocks Reynolds off the ring apron.

Colten taunts Vance. Colten tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Silver side steps Colten into his brother. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance knocks Caster off the apron. Vance with two corner clotheslines. Vance rocks Caster with a forearm smash. Vance clotheslines Caster over the top rope. Vance ducks a clothesline from Caster. Vance with a Spinning Side Slam. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance mocks Billy. Vance tags in Reynolds. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Dark Order plays to the corner. Silver side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Dark Order delivers their Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat. Reynolds hooks the outside leg for a two count. Silver and Vance clears the ring. Caster denies The Pendulum Bomb. Austin punches Reynolds. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Reynolds with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Colten clocks Reynolds with Bowens crutch behind the referee’s back. Austin hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-30) Max Caster & (20-15) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 312 of The Hoots Podcast