AEW Dark Results 7/19/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6-11) Jora Johl w/Private Party vs. (0-5) Luke Sampson

Johl kicks Sampson in the gut. Johl unloads a series of knife edge chops. Sampson reverses out of the irish whip from Johl. Sampson catches Johl in mid-air. Sampson with The Snake Eyes. Johl Powerslams Sampson. Johl repeatedly stomps on Sampson’s chest. Johl is raining down haymakers. Private Party attacks Sampson behind the referee’s back. Johl with a Vertical Suplex. Johl flexes his muscles. Forearm Exchange. Sampson ducks a clothesline from Johl. Johl catches Sampson in mid-air.

Johl with The Fallaway Slam. Johl with a sharp knee strike. Johl is choking Sampson with his boot. Johl talks smack to Sampson. Johl with forearm shivers. Sampson with a Vertical Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Sampson with two clotheslines. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Sampson. Sampson with a knee smash. Sampson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Johl decks Sampson with a back elbow smash. The referee gets distracted by Private Party. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-11) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-14) Lee Moriarty vs. (0-4) Ren Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Jones backs Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Jones with a back elbow smash. Moriarty goes back to the hammerlock. Moriarty pulls back the right shoulder of Jones. Moriarty applies a waist lock. Moriarty transitions into a Modified Cobra Twist. Jones grabs the top rope which forces the break. Jones drives his knee into the midsection of Moriarty. Moriarty reverses out of the irish whip from Jones. Moriarty with two arm-drags. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Jones rakes the eyes of Moriarty. Jones drives Moriarty face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jones is choking Moriarty with his boot. Jones stomps on the midsection of Moriarty.

Moriarty with a Running Uppercut. Jones answers with The Stinger Splash. Jones with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Jones toys around with Moriarty. Jones rakes the back of Moriarty. Jones goes for a Pumphandle Slam, but Moriarty blocks it. Moriarty with a Hip Toss. Forearm Exchange. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. Moriarty leapfrogs over Jones. Moriarty with The Yakuza Kick. Moriarty tells Jones to get up. Moriarty with a running forearm smash. Moriarty with a Modified Northern Lights Suplex. Moriarty follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty makes Jones tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (14-14) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Third Match: (27-6) Serena Deeb vs. (0-3) Viva Van

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies an arm-bar. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Deeb with an overhook arm-drag. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Deeb with a wrist lock takedown. Deeb applies a hammerlock. Van with a flying mare escape. Van kicks the left hamstring of Deeb. Van with a forearm smash. Van with a knife edge chop. Van follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Deeb pulls back the arms of Van. Deeb with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Deeb sits on Van’s head. Deeb ties Van up in a knot.

Deeb with three uppercuts. Deeb with the backslide cover for a one count. Deeb avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Van sweeps out the legs of Deeb. Van with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Deeb reverses out of the irish whip from Van. Deeb with a corner clothesline. Deeb sweeps out the legs of Van. Deeb catapults Van throat first into the bottom rope. Deeb stomps on Van’s fingers. Deeb connects with The Detox to pickup the victory. After the match, Deeb applies The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (28-6) Serena Deeb via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-5) Marina Shafir vs. (0-10) Amber Nova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir outpowers Nova. Strong lockup. Nova applies a side headlock. Shafir whips Nova across the ring. Nova runs into Shafir. Nova avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Shafir catches Nova in mid-air. Shafir goes for a Bodyslam, but Nova lands back on her feet. Nova with two toe kicks. Nova grabs a side headlock. Shafir with a Knee Breaker. Shafir with a Hip Throw. Shafir applies The Ankle Lock. Nova kicks Shafir in the face. Nova with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Shafir with another Hip Throw. Shafir makes Nova tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (11-5) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fifth Match: (7-7) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (0-8) Anthony Henry

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Henry kicks Takeshita in the gut. Henry with a forearm smash. Henry with a Mid-Kick. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Takeshita with a Leg Lariat. Henry regroups on the outside. Henry drops down on the canvas. Henry sends Takeshita into the ropes. Takeshita goes for a Sunset Flip, but Henry counters with two neck cranks. Henry kicks Takeshita in the back. Straight Jacket Hold Exchange. Henry with a BackBreaker for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry repeatedly kicks Takeshita in the back. Henry with Two Mid-Kicks. Takeshita goes for a PowerBomb, but Henry lands back on his feet.

Takeshita rocks Henry with a forearm smash. Henry reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Henry. Takeshita with a Diving Clothesline. Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Henry back into the ring. Takeshita with a chop/forearm combination. Henry reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita with The Reverse Gory Special. Takeshita backs Henry into the turnbuckles. Takeshita uppercuts Henry. Takeshita with The SuperPlex for a two count. Takeshita goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Henry counters with a side headlock takeover. Takeshita with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Takeshita applies The CrossFace. Henry rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Henry. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henry blocks The Jumping Knee Strike. Henry grapevines the legs of Takeshita. Henry with a Double Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Henry blocks a lariat from Takeshita. Second Forearm Exchange. Henry slaps Takeshita in the face. Takeshita with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Takeshita with The Rolling Elbow. Henry answers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Henry with a Kamagiri Kick. Henry applies The Kimura Lock. Henry transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Henry follows that with a Triangle Choke. Takeshita PowerBombs Henry for a two count. Takeshita connects with Two Jumping Knee Strikes to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-5) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-1) Jonathan Gresham vs. (0-0) Jordan Oasis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oasis applies a side headlock. Gresham escapes the hold. Gresham wants Oasis to shake his hand. Oasis obliges. Strong lockup. Oasis applies a wrist lock. Gresham kicks Oasis in the gut. Oasis reverses out of the irish whip from Gresham. Gresham cartwheels over Oasis. Gresham with a Hurricanrana. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Oasis. Gresham kicks the left knee of Oasis.

Gresham dropkicks Oasis. Chop Exchange. Oasis with The Stinger Splash. Oasis with a Cannonball Senton to the back of Gresham. Oasis goes for a PowerBomb, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Oasis. Gresham with The Roll Through Escape. Gresham viciously stomps on Oasis’ knees. Gresham repeatedly slams the left knee of Oasis on the canvas which forces the referee to call off the match.

Winner: (3-1) Jonathan Gresham via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: (27-20) Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-2) Bryce Donovan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Donovan backs Yuta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Yuta blocks a boot from Donovan. Yuta hammers down on the right knee of Donovan. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination. Donovan reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta dives over Donovan. Yuta bodyslams Donovan. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Yuta with forearm shivers into the midsection of Donovan. Yuta drops his weight on the left leg of Donovan. Yuta grapevines the legs of Donovan. Yuta bridges his back to add more pressure. Donovan reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta kicks Donovan in the face. Donovan drops Yuta with The Bossman Slam for a two count.

Donovan punches Yuta in the back. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Donovan kicks Yuta in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Donovan drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Donovan bodyslams Yuta. Donovan with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Donovan hammers down on Yuta’s chest. Donovan applies a half nelson chin lock. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Misfired Clotheslines. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with two flying forearm smashes. Yuta pops back on his feet. Donovan denies The German Suplex. Donovan rolls Yuta over for a two count. Donovan SuperKicks. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Donovan. Yuta connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-20) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Eight Match: (2-1) Danhausen vs. (0-2) Jake Something

Danhausen is playing mind games with Something. Something rocks Danhausen with a forearm smash for a two count. Something toys around with Danhausen. Something poses for the crowd. Something with a short-arm clothesline. Something maintains wrist control. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Danhausen with heavy bodyshots. Something whips Danhausen across the ring. Something drops Danhausen with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Something pie faces Danhausen. Something with a forearm smash. Danhausen fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Danhausen sends Something across the ring.

Danhausen fires off a curse. Danhausen trips Something. Danhausen side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Danhausen with a Release German Suplex. Danhausen with a running elbow smash. Danhausen follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Danhausen with a shoulder block. Something blocks The German Suplex. Danhausen with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Danhausen goes for The Flying Hurricanrana, but Something counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something argues with the referee. Something hooks both legs for a two count. Danhausen connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Danhausen via Pinfall

Nine Match: (0-3) The Renegade Twins vs. (0-2) Avery Breaux & (0-10) Valentina Rossi

Charlette Renegade and Avery Breaux will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Charlette backs Breaux into the turnbuckles. Charlette tags in Robyn. Renegade Twins repeatedly stomps on Breaux’s chest. The referee is losing control of the match. Charlette with a knife edge chop. Charlette pie faces Breaux. Breaux applies a side headlock. Charlette whips Breaux across the ring. Rossi made the blind tag. Breaux ducks under a forearm from Charlette. Breaux with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rossi with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Charlette reverses out of the irish whip from Rossi. Charlette goes for a Bodyslam, but Rossi lands back on her feet. Robyn with an Apron Enzuigiri. Charlette scores the forearm knockdown. Charlette slams Rossi’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Charlette tags in Robyn.

Charlette uppercuts Rossi. Robyn with a Leaping Meteora. Robyn tags in Charlette. Robyn with a back heel trip. Double Monkey Flip. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Charlette sends Rossi to the corner. Charlette tags in Robyn. Robyn is choking Rossi with her boot. Charlette attacks Rossi behind the referee’s back. Rossi side steps Robyn into the turnbuckles. Charlette and Breaux are tagged in. Breaux ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Breaux with two clotheslines. Charlette reveres out of the irish whip from Breaux. Charlette goes for a Bodyslam, but Breaux lands back on her feet. Breaux shoves Charlette into Robyn. Breaux bodyslams Charlette for a two count. Robyn takes a swipe at Rossi. Renegade Twins do The Twin Magic behind the referee’s back. Charlette drives Rossi face first into the steel ring post. Robyn rocks Breaux with a forearm smash. Renegade Twins connects with their SpineBuster/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) The Renegade Twins via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (13-4) Mercedes Martinez vs. (0-0) J-Rod

Rod with a waist lock go-behind. Rod pie faces Martinez. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Martinez scores the ankle pick. Martinez applies a rear chin lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Rod. Martinez with forearm shivers. Martinez uppercuts Rod. Martinez with three clotheslines. Martinez with a Running Knee Strike. Rod fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rod sends Martinez into the ropes. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Rod. Martinez applies The Butterfly Lock. Rod dumps Martinez face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Rod with a forearm smash. Rod with a Handspring Back Elbow. Rod follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count.

Rod stomps on Martinez’s chest. Rod pulls Martinez down to the mat. Rod whips Martinez into the turnbuckles. Rod stomps on the midsection of Martinez. Rod with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Rod tugs on Martinez’s hair. Chop Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Martinez with a forearm smash. Martinez hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Martinez slams Rod’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Martinez with forearm shivers. Martinez with a Diving Corner Dropkick. Martinez with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Martinez nails Rod with The Draping Twisting Vertical Suplex. Martinez is raining down forearms. Martinez makes Rod tap out to The Brass City Sleeper. After the match, Martinez had a stare down with Serena Deeb.

Winner: (14-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Eleventh Match: (28-15) The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-10) TNT

Griff Garrison and Terrence Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Garrison with a waist lock takedown. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison transitions into a side wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison whips Terrence across the ring. Garrison kicks Terrence in the gut. Pillman with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Double Back Body Drop to Terrell. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman pie faces Terrence. Terrence applies a side headlock. Pillman whips Terrence across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman dropkicks Terrence. Pillman with a blistering chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Double Irish Whip.

Terrence kicks Garrison in the chest. Terrence tags in Terrell. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Terrell with heavy bodyshots. Terrell is throwing haymakers at Garrison. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Terrel. Garrison drops Terrell with The Big Boot. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman kicks Terrel in the gut. Pillman with two chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks Terrell in the back. Pillman applies a rear chin lock. Terrell with heavy bodyshots. Terrell decks Pillman with a JawBreaker. Terrell tags in Terrence. Terrence ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Terrence with a Running Hurricarana. Terrence tees off on Pillman. Terrence whips Pillman across the ring. Garrison made the blind tag. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Terrence. Pillman with a Discus Chop. Pillman SuperKicks Terrell. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-15) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (44-45) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (12-57) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall backs Del Sol into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Marshall applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Del Sol leapfrogs over Marshall. Del Sol with a Running Hurricanrana. Marshall regroups on the outside. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall uppercuts Del Sol. Marshall stomps on Del Sol’s back. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Marshall is choking Del Sol with his boot. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol kicks Marshall in the chest. Marshall clotheslines Del Sol. Marshall poses for the crowd. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Marshall dumps Del Sol out of the ring. Marshall rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Marshall with a diving back elbow smash for a two count.

Marshall applies a rear chin lock. Del Sol slaps Marshall in the chest. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Marshall applies a waist lock. Del Sol decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Del Sol. Marshall with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Marshall goes for The LionSault, but Del Sol ducks out of the way. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Marshall. Del Sol kicks Marshall in the chest. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Marshall. Del Sol with The Hook Kick. Del Sol with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol SuperKicks Marshall. Del Sol with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Del Sol kicks Marshall in the gut. Del Sol rolls Marshall over for a two count. Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Marshall catches Del Sol in mid-air. Marshall with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination.

Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Del Sol counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Del Sol SuperKicks Marshall. Del Sol with a Headscissors Takeover over the top rope. Del Sol with The Asai MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Marshall back into the ring. Del Sol with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination to Solow. Del Sol throws Comoroto into the steel ring steps. Marshall rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash. Del Sol responds with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Del Sol with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol applies The Muta Lock. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal starts brawling with The Factory. Marshall delivers the low blow. Marshall with The PileDriver for a two count. Del Sol returns the favor with a low blow of his own. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Marshall wisely exits the ring. Del Sol turns a Suicide Dive into a Tornado DDT on the floor. Del Sol rolls Marshall back into the ring. Del Sol lands The Sky Twister Press for a two count. Del Sol goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Marshall counters with Two Diamond Cutters to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-45) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (16-4) Jay Lethal vs. (0-0) Logan Cruz

Lethal doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. Lethal slaps Cruz in the face. Lethal SuperKicks Cruz. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lethal slams Cruz’s head on the ring apron. Lethal with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the floor. Lethal rolls Cruz back into the ring. Lethal repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cruz. Lethal hooks the inside leg for a one count. Lethal stomps on the left knee of Cruz. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Lethal. Lethal delivers The Lethal Combination. Lethal puts Cruz on the top turnbuckle. Lethal with a palm strike. Lethal with an Avalanche Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lethal makes Cruz tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: (17-4) Jay Lethal via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (24-17) Daniel Garcia vs. (32-49) Alan Angels In A Pure Rules Match

Chain grappling exchange. Garcia backs Angels into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Garcia taunts Angels. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels applies a side headlock. Garcia sends Angels across the ring. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels whips Garcia across the ring. Angels scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Angels uppercuts Garcia. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Garcia. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels kicks Garcia in the face. Garcia sends Angels crashing to the outside. Garcia mocks Angels. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Chop Exchange. Garcia kicks Angels in the gut. Garcia with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Garcia applies an arm-bar. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Garcia whips Angels into the turnbuckles. Garcia continues to stomp on Angels chest. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels rocks Garcia with a forearm smash. Garcia scores the ankle pick. Garcia applies The Boston Crab. Angels grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Garcia uppercuts Angels. Garcia puts Angels on the top turnbuckle. Garcia bends both of Angel’s ankles. Anges and Garcia are trading back and forth shots. Angels HeadButts Garica. Angels dives over Garcia. Garcia blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with The Slingshot Dropkick. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels with a Rebound Lariat. Angels ducks a clothesline from Garica. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels rolls Garcia back into the ring. Garcia avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Angels goes for The Sunset Flip, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia delivers his combination offense. Garcia with The Back Drop Driver. Garcia with The Face Wash. Garcia hits The Northern Lights Bomb for a two count.

Garcia slaps the left shoulder of Angels. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Garcia kicks the left hamstring of Angels. Palm Strike Exchange. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels kicks Garcia in the chest. Garcia drops Angels with a Lariat. Angels ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Angels with The Stalling PileDriver for a two count. Angels with a back chop. Angels goes for The Frog Splash, but Garcia gets his knees up in the air. Garcia with an inside cradle for a two count. Garcia applies The Sleeper Hold. Angels uses his final rope break of the match. Garcia jumps on Angels back. Angels walks up to the middle turnbuckle. Garcia with clubbing elbow smashes. Garcia makes Angels pass out to The Sleeper Hold. After the match, Garcia applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Wheeler Yuta storms into the ring to make the save. Yuta gets into a brawl with Garcia to close the show.

Winner: (25-18) Daniel Garcia via Referee Stoppage

