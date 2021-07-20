AEW Dark Results 7/20/21

The HEB Center at Cedar Park

Cedar Park, Texas

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (35-14) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-2) Ryan Mantell

Blade kicks Mantell in the gut. Blade slams Mantell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade rams Mantell’s face across the top strand. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade is mauling Mantell in the corner. Blade with a hammer throw. Blade with a running chop. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade repeatedly stomps on Mantell’s face. Bunny attacks Mantell behind the referee’s back. Blade whips Mantell across the ring. Blade clotheslines Mantell. Blade connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (24-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (14-25) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa with two deep arm-drag. King whips Rosa across the ring. King with two arm-drags of her own. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa puts her knee on the back of King’s neck. Rosa with a running dropkick. King rolls Rosa over for a two count. Rosa drives her knee into the midsection of King. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by King.

King with a shoulder block. King applies a hammerlock. King denies The Peruvian Neck Tie. Rosa decks King with a JawBreaker. Rosa with a blistering chop. Rosa with a FaceBuster onto the knee. Rosa follows that with The ShotGun Meteora. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. King with a forearm smash. King blocks a lariat from Rosa. King with a Release German Suplex. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rosa lands back on her feet. Rosa hits The Backstabber. Rosa makes King tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (25-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Third Match: (4-3) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) & (22-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (24-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (27-30) Private Party & (22-7) The Acclaimed In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Preston Vance and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kassidy applies a side headlock. Vance whips Kassidy across the ring. Vance drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Kassidy with a waist lock go-behind. Kassidy goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Vance holds onto the ropes. Vance drops down on the canvas. Vance ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Vance applies a waist lock. Kassidy with two sharp elbow strikes. Vance answers with a running shoulder tackle. Vance goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Quen gets in the way. Vance avoids the double clothesline. Angels with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Simultaneous tag to Pillman. Vance nails Kassidy with The Pump Kick. SpineBuster/Dropkick Combination. The Acclaimed hops off the ring apron. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Kassidy grabs the top rope which forces the break. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Pillman unloads two chops. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Quen trips Pillman from the outside. Kassidy drops Pillman with The Silly String.

Kassidy poses for the crowd. Kassidy tags in Caster. Caster punches Pillman in the back. Caster slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Bowens tags in Quen. Quen with a flying double axe handle strike. Quen with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/Standing Shooting Star Press Combination for a two count. Kassidy slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Double Irish Whip. Pillman kicks Quen in the face. Pillman denies The Poetry In Motion. Pillman PowerBombs Kassidy on to of Quen. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with three clotheslines. Garrison blocks a lariat from Caster. Garrison drops Caster with The Big Boot.

Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison tags in Vance. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Angels. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Vance clotheslines Quen over the top rope. Kassidy with The Windmill Kick. Garrison responds with The Rolling Elbow. Caster dropkicks Garrison to the floor. Pillman SuperKicks Caster. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens drills Pillman with a Lifting DDT. Angels and Bowens are knocked down after a double clothesline. Bowens drives Angels face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Julia Hart snatches the boom box away from Bowens. Angels rolls Bowens over for a two count. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Caster runs interference. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster plants Angels with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, The Acclaimed continues to make derogatory comments towards Julia Hart.

Winner: (28-30) Private Party & (23-7) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (16-2) Abadon vs. (0-0) Promise Braxton

Braxton rolls under a clothesline from Abadon. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Braxton face first into the canvas. Abadon slaps Braxton in the face. Braxton side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Braxton with a knife edge chop. Braxton kicks Abadon in the gut. Abadon reverses out of the hammer throw from Braxton. Abadon whips Braxton into the turnbuckles. Abadon clotheslines the back of Braxton’s neck. Abadon repeatedly slams Braxton’s face on the canvas. Braxton with heavy bodyshots. Abadon with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Abadon connects with The Leg Hook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (30-10) Big Swole vs. (17-9) The Bunny w/The Blade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole backs Bunny into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bunny pie faces Swole. Bunny uses the turnbuckles to her advantage. Swole with a chop/forearm combination. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole dives over Bunny. Swole ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Bunny drops Swole with a shoulder tackle. Swole drops down on the canvas. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Bunny. Swole with a diving uppercut across the back of Bunny’s neck. Swole plays to the crowd. Swole gets distracted by Diamante. Bunny delivers the chop block. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest.

Bunny drives Swole face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny continues to stomp on Swole’s chest. Bunny is choking Swole with her boot. The referee admonishes Bunny. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny hits The Sliding D for a two count. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole with three throat thrusts. Bunny avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Bunny. Swole whips Bunny into the turnbuckles. Swole with a corner clothesline. Swole repeatedly stomps on Bunny’s chest. Swole pulls Bunny off the bottom turnbuckle. The referee gets distracted by The Blade. Diamante with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Bunny rolls Swole over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-9) The Bunny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (18-5) Wardlow vs. (0-2) Chad Lennex w/Dustin Rhodes

Wardlow drops Lennex with The SpineBuster. Wardlow puts Lennex on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Lennex out with The Casualty Of War.

Winner: (19-5) Wardlow via Knockout

Seventh Match: (27-11) Dustin Rhodes vs. (9-23) Aaron Solow w/The Factory

Solow attacks Rhodes before the bell rings. Solow is throwing haymakers at Rhodes. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow shoves Rhodes. Rhodes clotheslines Solow over the top rope. Rhodes uppercuts Solow. Rhodes slams Solow’s head on the time keepers table. Rhodes with a knife edge chop. Solow kicks Rhodes in the gut. Rhodes answers with a straight right hand. Rhodes rolls Solow back into the ring. Rhodes gets distracted by QT Marshall. Solow clips the back of Rhodes neck. Solow whips Rhodes into the steel ring post. Solow poses for the crowd. Solow repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow unloads two knife edge chops.

Solow rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Rhodes with a gut punch. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes for a two count. Solow with a sharp knee strike. Solow rocks Rhodes with a forearm smash. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow hits The Bronco Buster for a two count. Rhodes uppercuts Solow. Rhodes punches Solow. Solow answers with a knee lift. Rhodes with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Rhodes with a big haymaker. Solow denies The Running Bulldog. Meeting of the minds in the corner. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Solow. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut.

Rhodes Powerslams Solow. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Solow in the gut. Rhodes drills Solow with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Solow denies The Final Reckoning. Solow SuperKicks Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Solow in the face. Solow with a Jumping Knee Strike. Solow with a Release German Suplex. Solow connects with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Rhode negates The Pedigree. Rhodes goes for the catapult, but Solow counters with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Solow with forearm shivers. Solow goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes plants Solow with The Running Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-11) Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall

