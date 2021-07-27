AEW Dark Results 7/27/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (26-15) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Alejandra Lion

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Lion with a waist lock go-behind. Velvet backs Lion into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lion slaps Velvet in the face. Lion kicks Velvet in the gut. Lion applies the cravate. Lion with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lion with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Lion applies a rear chin lock.

Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Lion punches Velvet in the back. Lion rakes the back of Velvet. Lion with a corner clothesline. Velvet side steps Lion into the turnbuckles. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet hits The Standing MoonSault. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Lion. Velvet with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Second Match: (17-2) Abadon vs. (0-0) Killa Kate

Kate rolls around Abadon. Abadon drives her knee into the midsection of Kate. Abadon with a Hair Whip. Abadon dropkicks Kate to the floor. Abadon with a Flying Lou Thez Press off the ring apron. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Abadon drives Kate face first into the steel barricade. Abadon slams Kate’s head on the apron. Abadon rolls Kate back into the ring.

Kate applies The Triangle Choke. Abadon uppercuts Kate. Abadon with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kate sends Abadon face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kate slams Abadon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Abadon drops Kate with the back hand. Kate with forearm shivers. Abadon screams at Kate. Abadon with The SitOut PowerBomb. Abadon HeadButts Kate. Abadon connects with The Leg Hook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (30-11) Big Swole vs. (23-13) Diamante

Diamante dodges The Big Boot. Diamante regroups on the outside. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole whips Diamante across the ring. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Swole kicks Diamante in the gut. Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Swole denies The Hip Toss. Swole nails Diamante with The Pump Kick for a two count. Swole with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Swole applies the bodyscissors hold. Rollup Exchange. Diamante whips Swole into the turnbuckles. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante with a southpaw haymaker. Diamante rams Swole throat first across the top strand. Swole unloads a flurry of right jabs. Diamante dumps Swole face first on the top rope. Diamante clotheslines the back of Swole’s neck.

Diamante is choking Swole with her boot. Diamante stomps on the ribs of Swole. Diamante with a double sledge. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole shoves Diamante. Diamante with a running elbow smash. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Swole. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Diamante is picking Swole apart. Diamante with a elbow drop. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Diamante with clubbing blows to Swole’s back. Diamante whips Swole across the ring. Swole avoids The Polish Hammer. Swole with two cross chops. Diamante avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Diamante. Swole with a running uppercut. Diamante launches Swole over the top rope. Swole with a shoulder block. Swole goes for the sunset flip, but Diamante rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-13) Diamante via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (21-5) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-0) Zach Mason & (0-0) Warren Johnson

Stu Grayson and Warren Johnson will start things off. Johnson kicks Grayson in the gut. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Grayson. Johnson with the irish whip. Grayson drops Johnson with a cross chop. Grayson whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson kicks Grayson in the chest. Grayson with a Hurricanrana. Grayson drives Johnson back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Grayson levels Johnson with The Body Avalanche. Uno drops Johnson with The Big Boot. Uno with a knife edge chop. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Mason kicks Uno in the back. Uno rocks Mason with a forearm smash. Uno with a forearm smash. Uno with a blistering chop. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Uno side steps Johnson into the turnbuckles. Mason clotheslines Uno behind the referee’s back. Johnson kicks Uno in the back. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Johnson tags in Mason.

Mason with a forearm/toe kick/chop combination. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Mason kicks Uno in the gut. Mason uppercuts Uno. Mason tags in Johnson. Johnson with rapid fire bodyshots. Johnson tags in Mason. Assisted Stinger Splash. Mason clotheslines Uno for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Mason applies a rear chin lock. Uno with elbows into the midsection of Mason. Mason pulls Uno down to the mat. Uno with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Grayson and Johnson are tagged in. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson pops back on his feet. Grayson with The Uranage Slam. Grayson throws Johnson out of the ring. Grayson knocks Mason off the ring apron. Grayson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Grayson rolls Johnson back into the ring. Grayson applies a side headlock. Uno made the blind tag. Johnson whips Grayson across the ring. Uno with a Stalling German Suplex. Uno with The Big Boot. Grayson follows that with The Pele Kick. Lifting Reverse DDT/Pump Kick Combination. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order connects with their Running Punt Kick/PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-5) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (17-12) Dante Martin & (22-18) Brian Pillman Jr & (24-22) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (9-13) Ryan Nemeth & (23-7) The Acclaimed In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dante Martin and Anthony Bowens will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens sends Dante face first into the canvas. Dante slings Bowens across the ring. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bowens denies the deep arm-drag. Bowens whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Bowens. Dante runs around Bowens. Dante with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Dante applies an arm-bar. Bowens with the irish whip. Bowens tags in Caster. Acclaimed goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante shoves Caster into Bowens. Pillman and Nemeth are tagged in. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varsity Blonds works on the left wrist of Nemeth. Pillman blasts Nemeth with a knife edge chop. Pillman whips Nemeth across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Pillman applies a hammerlock. Pillman backs Nemeth into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Pillman decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Caster clotheslines Pillman behind the referee’s back.

Nemeth starts rag dolling Pillman. Nemeth puts his knee on the back of Pillman’s neck. Nemeth tags in Caster. Caster delivers a gut punch. Caster with a straight right hand. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens kicks Pillman in the gut. Bowens punches Pillman in the back. Chop Exchange. Pillman with a forearm smash. Bowens applies The Sleeper Hold. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Bowens with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Bowens tags in Nemeth. Nemeth kicks Pillman in the gut. Nemeth whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts dancing. Nemeth with a corner spear. Nemeth tags in Bowens. Double Irish Whip. Pillman creates distance with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Pillman dumps Nemeth out of the ring. Nemeth pulls Dante off the ring apron. Nemeth drives Dante back first into the ringside barricade. Pillman tags in Garrison.

Garrison with a series of clotheslines. Garrison launches Nemeth over the top rope. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Garrison drops Bowens with The Big Boot. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison hits The Flapjack for a two count. Caster hammers down on the back of Garrison’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Caster goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Pillman tags himself in. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Bowens counters with a Twisting Side Slam. Bowens SuperKicks Garrison. Dante with a Double SpringBoard Quebrada. Pillman avoids The Mic Drop. Pillman rolls Caster over for a two count. Garrison tags in Dante. Caster nails Pillman with a throat thrust. Dante delivers The Missile Dropkick. Caster tags in Nemeth. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Dante blocks a boot from Nemeth. Dante dropkicks Nemeth. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante lands The SomerSault Plancha over the steel ring post. Nemeth is shocked. Dante ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Nemeth with a double leg takedown. Dante connects with The Flipping Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-12) Dante Martin & (23-18) Brian Pillman Jr & (25-22) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

