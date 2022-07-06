AEW Dark Results 7/5/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (12-12) Lee Moriarty vs. (0-2) Leon Ruff

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Moriarty with a back heel trip. Moriarty maintains wrist control. Ruff with a deep arm-drag. Ruff applies a side headlock. Moriarty whips Ruff across the ring. Ruff dodges The Big Boot. Ruff grabs a side headlock. Moriarty goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff is fixated on the side headlock. Moriarty sends Ruff to the corner. Ruff slams Moriarty’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff dropkicks Moriarty. Ruff with a side headlock takeover. Moriarty attacks the midsection of Ruff. Moriarty whips Ruff across the ring. Moriarty drops Ruff with The Big Boot. Moriarty is raining down forearms across the back of Ruff’s neck. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Ruff. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Moriarty pulls back the right shoulder of Ruff with his legs. Moriarty rolls Ruff over for a two count. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Ruff with forearm shivers. Ruff sends Moriarty into the ropes. Ruff goes for a Hip Toss, but Moriarty counters with an arm-bar. Ruff drives Moriarty back first into the turnbuckles. Ruff with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ruff with heavy bodyshots.

Moriarty hammers down on the back of Ruff’s neck. Moriarty with two uppercuts. Moriarty with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty goes into the lateral press for a two count. Moriarty applies a top wrist lock. Ruff with three sharp elbow strikes. Ruff avoids The Shoulder Kick. Ruff with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ruff side steps Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Ruff with another Enzuigiri. Ruff with a BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination. Forearm Exchange. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Ruff. Moriarty with a Release Saito Suplex. Moriarty hits The Discus Lariat for a two count. Moriarty stands on the left hand of Ruff. Moriarty goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff applies a waist lock. Moriarty whips Ruff across the ring. Ruff with a Handspring Lariat. Ruff with a German Suplex. Ruff follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Ruff lands The Suicide Dive. Ruff rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Moriarty with The Superman Punch. Moriarty with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty connects with The Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-12) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Second Match: (15-9) Bear Country vs. (0-13) Adrian Alanis & (0-12) Liam Gray

Bear Boulder and Liam Gray will start things off. Gray shoves Boulder. Gray drop steps into a side headlock. Boulder whips Gray across the ring. Gray ducks under two clotheslines from Boulder. Boulder shrugs off The Running Crossbody Block. Boulder goes for a Press Slam, but Gray lands back on his feet. Bronson and Alanis are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson works on the left shoulder of Alanis. Bronson whips Alanis across the ring. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson with a Senton Splash. Bronson with two haymakers. Bronson decks Alanis with a back elbow smash. Bronson unloads three knife edge chops. Alanis ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Alanis with two chops. Alanis slaps Bronson in the face. Bronson runs after Alanis.

Alanis tags out to Gray. Gray delivers the chop block. Gray and Alanis gangs up on Bronson. Gray is throwing haymakers at Bronson. Gray tags in Alanis. Diving Back Elbow Smash. Alanis scores a cheap shot on Boulder. Alanis with a Corner Dropkick. Gray with a Diving Crossbody Block. Alanis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Alanis. Alanis goes for The Sunset Flip, but Bronson counters with a Seated Senton. Boulder and Gray are tagged in. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Double Toe Kick to Boulder. Double Irish Whip. Boulder with a double shoulder tackle. Boulder whips Gray into Alanis. Boulder levels Alanis with The Body Avalanche. Boulder catches Gray in mid-air. Boulder with a PowerBomb/Powerslam Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Double Cannonball to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-9) Bear Country via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-2) AQA vs. (0-1) Avery Breaux

Breaux with a waist lock go-behind. Breaux shoves AQA. AQA backs Breaux into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Breaux side steps the collar and elbow tie up. AQA rolls Breaux over for a two count. AQA shoves Breaux. AQA talks smack to Breaux. Breaux drives her knee into the midsection of AQA. Breaux with a forearm smash. Breaux goes for a Vertical Suplex, but AQA counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Breaux with The Kitchen Sink. Breaux sends AQA to the corner. AQA with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. AQA dropkicks Breaux. AQA with a flying forearm smash. Breaux sends AQA face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Breaux pulls AQA down to the mat.

Breaux slams AQA’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Breaux repeatedly stomps on AQA’s chest. Breaux is choking AQA with her boot. Breaux with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Breaux hooks the outside leg for a one count. Breaux applies a rear chin lock. AQA with elbows into the midsection of Breaux. Forearm Exchange. Breaux sends AQA to the corner. AQA decks Breaux with a back elbow smash. AQA dives over Breaux. AQA with two forearm smashes. AQA whips Breaux across the ring. AQA hits The SlingBlade. Breaux dodges The Spinning Back Kick. AQA with a Step Up Enzuigiri. AQA connects with The Corkscrew SomerSault NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) AQA via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-3) Josh Woods vs. (0-1) Barrett Brown

Brown adheres to the code of honor. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese makes their way to the ringside area. Brown grabs the left leg of Woods. Woods with a headlock takedown. Woods applies a front face lock. Brown kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Standing Switch Exchange. Brown sends Woods across the ring. Woods clips Brown out of mid-air. Woods blasts Brown with The PK.

Woods teep kicks Brown out of the ring. Woods rolls Brown back into the ring. Brown dodges The Running Boot. Brown delivers his combination offense. Brown with a Spinning Back Kick. Brown with a Running Boot. Brown follows that with a Running Uppercut. Woods ducks a clothesline from Brown. Woods with a Judo Takedown. Woods makes Brown tap out to a grounding top wrist lock.

Winner: (2-3) Josh Woods via Submission

Fifth Match: (31-39) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Lamar Diggs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diggs shoes Kiss into the canvas. Kiss applies a waist lock. Diggs backs Kiss into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kiss dodges two back elbow smashes. Kiss with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Diggs continues to shove Kiss. Diggs denies The Monkey Flip. Diggs with a Big Biel Throw. Kiss side steps Diggs into the turnbuckles. Kiss with a Back Handspring Uppercut.

Diggs catches Kiss in mid-air. Diggs repeatedly drives his knee into Kiss’s back. Diggs with The Fallaway Slam. Diggs poses for the crowd. Diggs goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Diggs. Diggs denies The Sunset Flip. Kiss avoids The Seated Senton. Kiss with Three Roundhouse Kick. Kiss hits The Tilt-A-Whirl Bulldog. Kiss makes Diggs tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: (32-39) Sonny Kiss via Submission

Sixth Match: (19-61) Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall vs. (11-56) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow backs Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Quick shoving contest. Del Sol gets distracted by Marshall. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Solow. Del Sol slaps Solow in the ribs. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Solow. Solow denies The Tornado DDT. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Marshall continues to run interference. Solow with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Solow drives Del Sol back first into the ring apron. Solow rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow kicks Del Sol in the face. Solow slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Solow is choking Del Sol with his boot. Solow whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol rolls Solow over for a two count. Solow with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckles for a two count.

Solow applies a rear chin lock. Solow pulls Del Sol down to the mat. Solow toys around with Del Sol. Del Sol decks Solow with a JawBreaker. Del Sol delivers his combination offense. Del Sol with a Crescent Kick. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Del Sol with a MoonSault to the outside. Del Sol rolls Solow back into the ring. Del Sol with a shoulder block. Del Sol with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol hits The Tornado DDT. Del Sol applies The Muta Lock. The referee gets distracted by Marshall. Del Sol takes a swipe at Marshall. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Solow with Murphy’s Law for a two count. Marshall yells at the referee. Del Sol denies The Pedigree. Del Sol rolls Solow over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-56) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (15-4) Jay Lethal & (2-0) Satnam Singh w/Sonjay Dutt vs. (0-7) Darian Bengston & (0-3) Gus De La Vega

Jay Lethal and Darian Bengston will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Lethal sends Bengston to the corner. Bengston dives over Lethal. Lethal drops down on the canvas. Lethal leapfrogs over Bengston. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Bengston tags in Vega. Vega applies a waist lock. Vega scores the ankle pick. Vega applies a front face lock. Lethal tries to drag Vega to the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Lethal applies a side headlock. Vega sends Lethal to the corner. Lethal dives over Vega. Vega drops down on the canvas. Vega leapfrogs over Lethal. Lethal with a Counter Hip Toss. Vega dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Lethal with another Hip Toss/Cartwheel Dropkick Combination.

Strong lockup. Vega applies a side headlock. Lethal whips Vega across the ring. Vega ducks a clothesline from Lethal. Bengston made the blind tag. Vega kicks Lethal in the chest. Vega thrust kicks the midsection of Lethal. Bengston with a Running Knee Lift. Vega with a Jumping Knee Strike. Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Lethal uses his feet to the create separation. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Vega. Lethal tags in Singh. Bengston and Vega gangs up on Singh. Singh launches Bengston and Vega out of the ring. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Bengston with three knife edge chops. Singh drops Bengston with The Big Boot. Singh connects with The Falling PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-4) Jay Lethal & (3-0) Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance) vs. (1-1) The Factory (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and JD Drake) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Uno whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth drops Uno with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth shakes his hips. Uno drops down on the canvas. Uno ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno with a shoulder tackle of his own. Uno mocks Nemeth. Uno blocks a boot from Nemeth. Uno sends Nemeth face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Nemeth’s hands. Uno tags in Vance. Uno slams Nemeth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Vance. Uno with a corner clothesline. Vance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Vance with The Pump Kick. Vance tags in Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Dark Order flexes their muscles. Avalon decks Reynolds with a JawBreaker. Avalon tags in Drake.

Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Drake. Drake blocks The Hip Toss. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Drake in the face. Bononi sends Reynolds crashing to the outside. Drake tags in Bononi. Bononi fish hooks Reynolds. Bononi rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Bononi punches Reynolds in the back. Bononi tags in Avalon. Bononi with a Reverse Bodyslam. Avalon with a basement dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Avalon sends Reynolds face first into the middle rope. Reynolds gets sandwiched by Bononi and Drake. Avalon is choking Reynolds. The referee is losing control of the match. Avalon tags in Drake. Drake with a knife edge chop. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Drake dodges The Rolling Elbow. Drake with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake tags in Nemeth. Nemeth with a Running Knee Lift. Nemeth knocks Uno off the ring apron. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots.

Nemeth answers with a throat thrust. Nemeth whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds with a Double Foot Stomp. Silver and Avalon are tagged in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Silver clears the ring. Silver with Two German Suplex’s. Silver dodges The Big Boot. Silver side steps Drake into Bononi. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver drills Avalon with The BrainBuster for a two count. Silver tags in Uno. Uno goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Avalon ducks out of the way. Bononi with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nemeth follows that with The Rude Awakening. Avalon with The Flying Splash for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. The Wingmen catches Avalon in mid-air. Reynolds lands The SomerSault Plancha. Uno kicks Avalon in the gut. Uno hits Something EVIL. Dark Order plants Avalon with their Two Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex/Discus Lariat Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 316 of The Hoots Podcast