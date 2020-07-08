AEW Dark Results 7/7/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (0-0) Brian Pillman Jr vs. (13-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears backs Pillman into the turnbuckles. Spears applies a wrist lock. Pillman kicks Spears in the face. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Spears brings Pillman to the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman dives over Spears. Spears denies the transition dropkick. Pillman dropkicks Spears to the floor. Spears regroups on the outside. Spears with forearm shives across the back of Pillman. Spears slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears is lighting up Pillman’s chest.

Pillman reverses out of the irish whip from Spears. Spears launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman with a forearm smash. Spears dropkicks Pillman. Spears repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spears resets the referee’s ten count. Spears stomps on Pillman’s face. Spears throws Pillman back into the ring. Spears applies an illegal choke. The referee admonishes Spears. Pillman with forearm shivers. Pillman delivers his combination offense. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Spears. Pillman with a flying forearm smash. Pillman follows that with a corner clothesline. Pillman goes for a Corkscrew Body Press, but Spears ducks out of the way. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Blanchard gives Spears a metal slug. Spears delivers The Left Hand Of God.

Winner: (14-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-7) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Rache Chanel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole shoves Chanel. Strong lockup. Chanel backs Swole into the turnbuckles. Chanel taunts Swole. Swole applies a side headlock. Chanel reverses the hold. Swole with a side headlock takeover. Chanel with heavy bodyshots. Chanel whips Swole across the ring. Chanel talks smack to Swole. Swole applies a waist lock. Chanel avoids The Dirty Dancing. Chanel regroups on the outside. Swole drops Chanel with a shoulder tackle. Chanel drops down on the canvas. Chanel goes for a Hip Toss, but Swole blocks it. Swole with the irish whip. Chanel launches Swole over the top rope. Swole with a RoundHouse Kick. Chanel answers with a knee lift. Chanel hits The Draping Swinging NeckBreaker. Chanel transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Chanel is choking Swole with her boot. Following the flying mare, Chanel applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Swole repeatedly kicks Chanel in the face. Chanel applies a rear chin lock. Swole with elbows into the midsection of Chanel. Knee Lift Exchange. Chanel with a forearm smash. Swole with three clotheslines. Swole delivers her combination offense. Chanel avoids the leg sweep. Swole HeadButts Chanel. Chanel reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole drops Chanel with a Flying Back Elbow Smash. Britt Baker is scouting the match. Swole applies a waist lock. Chanel with three sharp elbow strikes. Swole hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Swole with a Running Knee Strike. Swole follows that with a Modified GTS. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing. Swole plants Chanel with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-7) Big Swole via Pinfall

Third Match: (19-10) Frankie Kazarian vs. (2-2) Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Luther into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Luther yells at Rick Knox. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Stalemate in the corner. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Luther. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian with a wrist lock takedown. Kazarian with a Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Luther. Kazarian drives his knees into the left shoulder of Luther. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Luther backs Kazarian into the ropes. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Luther with a straight right hand. Luther whips Kazarian across the ring.

Kazarian denies The Hip Toss. Kazarian with a gut punch. Kazarian with a HeadScissors TakeDown for a two count. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian continues to work on the left shoulder of Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Luther. Luther with a Knee Lift. Luther drops Kazarian with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. Luther rakes the eyes of Kazarian. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Luther wants a faster count. Luther kicks Kazarian in the gut. Luther is choking Kazarian with his boot.

Luther is mauling Kazarian in the corner. Luther with a corner clothesline for a one count. Luther is displaying his frustration. Kazarian decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Luther. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Luther. Kazarian drops Luther with a running forearm smash. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kazarian hits The SlingShot Cradle for a two count. Kazarian tees off on Luther. Luther answers with a Pump Kick. Kazarian kicks Luther in the face. Kazarian connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-10) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-5) The Butcher/The Blade & (6-6) The Lucha Brothers vs. (0-0) Brady Pierce, Joe Alonzo, Faboo Andre, and Tony Donati in a 8-Man Tag Team Match

Pentagon Jr and Tony Donati will start things off. Cero Miedo! Donati denies The Spinning Back Kick. Donati with a forearm smash. Pentagon SuperKicks Donati. Pentagon backs Donati into the ropes. Pentagon with a forearm smash. Pentagon slaps Donati in the chest. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with an open hand chop. Double Wrist Lock. Lucha Brothers sweeps out the legs of Donati. Paradise Lock. Fenix with a Low Dropkick. Assisted Cazadora Splash. Blade and Alonzo are tagged in. Blade kicks Alonzo in the gut. Blade whips Alonzo across the ring.

Alozno kicks Blade in the chest. Blade clotheslines Alonzo. Blade whips Alonzo into the turnbuckles. Blade tags in Butcher. Blade nails Alonzo with The Pump Kick. Butcher with a corner clothesline. Blade blasts Alonzo with a knife edge chop. Butcher follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Pier Six Brawl. Blade with a waist lock go-behind. Blade runs Andre into the ropes. Fenix kicks Andre in the face. Blade and Pentagon with The BrainBuster/SuperKick Combination. Butcher tags in Pentagon. Fenix with a Flying Dropkick. Butcher & Pentagon plants Alonzo with Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-5) The Butcher/The Blade & (7-6) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (5-5) Orange Cassidy w/Best Friends vs. (0-0) Will Hobbs

Cassidy immediately puts his hands in his pockets before the bell rings. Hobbs tells Cassidy to bring it. Cassidy ignores Hobbs. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Hobbs. Cassidy connects with The SuperMan Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-6) Michael Nakazawa vs. (0-8) Shawn Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakazawa applies a wrist lock. Dean reverses the hold. Dean applies a hammerlock. Dean transitions into a waist lock. Nakazawa doses himself with turkish oil. Nakazawa applies a side headlock. Dean drives his knee into the midsection of Nakazawa. Dean goes for a side headlock takeover, but Nakazawa blocks it. Dean gives Nakazawa the captain’s salute. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Nakazawa grabs a side headlock. Nakazawa drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Nakazawa. Dean dropkicks Nakazawa. Dean with a running shoulder block into the midsection of Nakazawa. Dean with a Diving Lariat for a two count. Dean punches Nakazawa in the back. Dean goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nakazawa blocks it.

Referee Aubrey Edwards, Personality Jones throws Nakazawa’s turkish oil out of the ring. Dean goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nakazawa lands back on his feet. Nakazawa kicks Dean in the gut. Dean responds with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nakazawa with an open hand chop. Dean uppercuts Nakazawa. Dean with the irish whip. Nakazawa kicks Dean in the face. Nakazawa decks Dean with a back elbow smash. Nakazawa Spears Dean. Nakazawa with a Diving Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Nakazawa pulls out a pink g-string out of his trunks. Dean avoids The Mandible Claw. Dean hits The TKO. Dean connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Nakazawa applies The Abdominal Stretch. Nakazawa locks in The Mandible Claw. Dean with a Hip Toss. Nakazawa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nakazawa plants Dean with The Ripcord Mandible Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-6) Michael Nakazawa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (20-9) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-3) Serpentico

Sky side steps the double leg takedown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a single leg takedown. Sky applies a front face lock. Serpentico transitions into a hammerlock. Serpentico grabs a side headlock. Sky trips Serpentico. Sky floats over into a front face lock. Serpentico backs Sky into the ropes. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sky whips Serpentico across the ring. Sky delivers a gut punch. Sky with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Sky kicks Serpentico in the chest. Sky with a straight right hand. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies the backbreaker stretch. Sky hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sky applies a rear chin lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Sky. Sky ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico slips over Sky’s back. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana.

Sky regroups n the outside. Sky avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Sky. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Sky. Serpentico throws Sky into the steel barricade. Serpentico runs Sky into the edge of the ring frame. Serpentico with a Running Leg Drop on the ring apron for a two count. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sky with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico with two running fist drops. Serpentico stomps on Sky’s face for a two count. Serpentico applies the cravate. Sky with elbows into the midsection of Serpentico. Sky with a blistering chop. Serpentico with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Serpentico with a Fake Out Knee Drop for a two count. Serpentico applies a top wrist lock. Serpentico with clubbing blows to Sky’s back. Serpentico goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sky blocks it. Serpentico with forearm shivers. Sky drills Serpentico with The BrainBuster.

Sky with two double sledges. Sky kicks Serpentico in the gut. Serpentico ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky drops Serpentico with The Knee Lift. Sky with a double leg takedown. Sky hits The Roll Through Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sky with the irish whip. Serpentico dives over Sky. Sky kicks Serpentico in the face. Sky launches Serpentico over the top rope. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico follows that with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sky shoves Serpentico. Sky denies The Pump Kick. Sky with a Spinning Back Kick. Serpentico dodges The Running Double Foot Stomp. Serpentico SuperKicks Sky. Serpentico connects with The Basement DDT for a two count. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Sky. Sky ducks under a forearm smash from Serpentico. Sky dropkicks Serpentico. Serpentico negates The TKO. Serpentico with a Jumping Knee Strike. Serpentico goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Sky ducks out of the way. Sky plants Serpentico with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-9) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6-0) The Dark Order vs. (0-17) Brandon Cutler & (0-18) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Evil Uno and Peter Avalon will start things off. Uno is trying to pull off a finger poke of doom scenario. Avalon with an inside cradle for a two count. Uno rocks Avalon with a forearm smash. Uno slams Avalon’s head on the left boot of Grayson. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order are double teaming Avalon. Avalon side steps Uno into the turnbuckles. Grayson with a knife edge chop. Grayson uppercuts Avalon. Grayson whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon kicks Grayson in the face. Cutler made the blind tag. Cutler with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Avalon bodyslams Grayson. Running Splash/SpringBoard Fist Drop Combination for a two count. Cutler drops Uno with a RoundHouse Kick. Grayson with a waist lock go-behind. Grayson goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler is distracted by Numbers 2, 3, 5, and 10. Cutler goes for The Phenomenal Forearm, but Grayson counters with The Uranage Slam. Grayson tags in Uno.

The Dark Order are cutting the ring in half. Grayson with a forearm smash. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Assisted Corner Spear. Following a snap mare takeover, Uno hooks the outside leg for a two count. Uno argues with the referee. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Uno. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson with a SlingShot Senton on the ring apron for a two count. Cutler goes for a sunset flip, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson with a running knee strike for a two count. Grayson tags in Uno. Leaping RoundHouse Kick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Uno drags Cutler to the corner. Uno tags in Grayson. Cutler is displaying his frustration. Dark Order repeatedly whips Cutler into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Cutler shows off his agility. Cutler creates distance with a Flying Crossbody Block. Cutler tags in Avalon.

Avalon with a Flying Crossbody Block of his own. Avalon clotheslines Grayson. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Uno. Avalon with Two Dropkicks. Uno decks Avalon with a bak elbow smash. Avalon with a Desperation Enzuigiri. Avalon hits The Arabian MoonSault for a two count. Uno shoves Avalon. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson dodges The Leg Lariat. Grayson kicks Avalon in the gut. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Grayson. Leva Bates trips Grayson from the outside. Grayson is pissed. Avalon with a Flying Crossbody Block. Avalon rolls Grayson back into the ring. Bates slaps #5 in the face. Cutler lands The SpringBoard Plancha. Avalon side steps Grayson into the turnbuckles. Cutler tags himself in. Avalon hits The Tornado DDT. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Cutler dumps Uno out of the ring. Cutler tags in Avalon. Double Irish Whip. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Uno is favoring his wrist. Grayson clotheslines Cutler over the top rope. Grayson with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Uno is receiving medical attention. Grayson with a Running Knee Strike. Grayson plants Avalon with The Night Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

