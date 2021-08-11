AEW Dark Results 8/10/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Zeda Zhang

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Zhang with a rolling crucifix for a one count. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa shoves Zhang. Rosa kicks Zhang in the gut. Rosa whips Zhang across the ring. Rosa delivers a gut punch. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa whips Zhang across the ring. Zhang ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Zhang drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Zhang with a ripcord knee lift. Zhang whips Rosa across the ring.

Rosa rolls Zhang over for a one count. Rosa with a Shotgun Dropkick. Rosa kicks Zhang in the chest. Rosa with another gut punch. Rosa drives Zhang back first into the turnbuckles. Rosa stomps on Zhang’s chest. Rosa delivers The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Rosa applies a hammerlock with her legs. Rosa with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosa adds a double wrist lock. Rosa rolls Zhang over for a two count. Rosa clotheslines Zhang. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa makes Zhang tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (28-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Second Match: (29-15) Red Velvet vs. (0-12) Skyler Moore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Moore. Velvet rolls Moore over for a one count. Velvet with a deep arm-drag. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet taunts Moore. Strong lockup. Moore drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Moore talks smack to Velvet. Moore whips Velvet into the turnbuckles. Moore with The Worlds Strongest Slam for a one count.

Moore unloads two knife edge chops. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Moore’s chest. Velvet is choking Moore with her boot. Forearm Exchange. Velvet drops Moore with The Flatliner. Velvet clotheslines Moore. Velvet scores the elbow knockdown. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Moore. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-1) 2.0 vs. (0-8) Adrian Alanis & (0-7) Liam Gray

Jeff Parker and Adrian Alanis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Parker applies a wrist lock. Parker transitions into a hammerlock. Parker slaps Alanis in the back of the head. Strong lockup. Parker applies a side headlock. Parker transitions into a front face lock. Alanis with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Alanis dropkicks Parker. Parker grabs a side headlock. Lee tags himself in. Alanis whips Parker across the ring. Parker throws Alanis into Lee’s knees. Parker knocks Gray off the ring apron. Lee punches Alanis in the back. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Lee talks smack to Alanis. Lee repeatedly stomps on Alanis chest. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee whips Alanis into the turnbuckles. Lee tags in Parker.

Parker with a straight right hand. Parker rams his knee across Alanis face. Parker tags in Lee. Double Irish Whip. Lee with a running forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Lee toys around with Alanis. Lee tags in Parker. Alanis kicks Parker in the face. Alanis decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Alanis rolls Parker over for a one count. Alanis dives over Parker. Lee and Gray are tagged in. Gray ducks a clothesline from Lee. Gray with a leaping clothesline. Gray throws Parker into Lee. Gray with a Flying Double Cannonball Senton. Gray dropkicks Lee for a one count. Gray applies a side headlock. Gray tags in Alanis. Lee shoves Alanis into Gray. Lee with a Belly to Back Suplex. Lee tags in Parker. BackBreaker/Running Knee Strike Combination. 2.0 connects with The Taste to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) 2.0 via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (8-6) Bear Country vs. (12-29) Luther & (11-38) Serpentico

Bear Bronson and Serpentico will start things off. Bronson stops Serpentico in his tracks. Bronson sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with rapid fire bodyshots. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Bronson is pissed. Serpentico decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Bronson Powerslams Serpentico. Bronson sends Serpentico face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Brosnon tags in Boulder. Boulder levels Serpentico with The Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Boulder with The Big Splash. Boulder with a Side Walk Slam to Luther. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson with a running elbow drop. Boulder with a Back Body Drop to Serpentico. Serpentico regroups in the corner.

Boulder slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Bronson slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson punches Serpentico. Bronson slaps Serpentico in the chest. Bronson rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Luther sweeps out the legs of Bronson. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp on the ring apron. Assisted Cannonball Strike off the apron. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Bronson in the gut. Luther slams Bronson’s head on the steel barricade. Luther rolls Bronson back into the ring. Luther stomps on Bronson’s back. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Bronson for a two count. Serpentico rakes the eyes of Bronson. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther kicks the ropes into Bronson’s face. Luther bodyslams Bronson. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Serpentico with a knee lift. Serpentico punches Bronson. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Bronson in the face. Assisted Iconoclasm for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Bronson dropkicks Serpentico into Luther. Bronson creates distance with a Senton Splash. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a shoulder tackle. Boulder drops Luther with The Big Boot. Boulder with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Serpentico pie faces Boulder. Boulder drives Serpentico head first into the midsection of Luther. Boulder with a Double Powerslam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-6) Bear Country via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (38-15-1) Darby Allin vs. (0-0) Invictus Khash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allin applies a hammerlock. Khash backs Allin into the ropes. Allin still has grasp of the hammerlock. Allin avoids the back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash with an arm-drag takeover. Khash applies a top wrist lock. Allin grabs a side headlock. Allin transitions into the cravate. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Allin with a monkey flip. Allin with The La Magistral for a two count.

Allin follows that with two deep arm-drags. Khash rocks Allin with a forearm smash. Khash with a Spinning BackBreaker. Khash is throwing haymakers at Allin. Khash uppercuts Allin. Khash whips Allin into the turnbuckles. Khash with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Khash applies a rear chin lock. Allin slings Khash across the ring. Allin with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Allin connects with The Last Supper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-15-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (33-18) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (18-26) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall mocks Angels. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels stomps on Marshall’s chest. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels dives over Marshall. Marshall drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels leapfrogs over Marshall. Marshall goes for a Hip Toss, but Angels counters with an arm-drag takeover. Marshall swats away a dropkick from Angels. Marshall with a knife edge chop. Marshall punches Angels. Angels delivers his combination offense. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Angels with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Marshall avoids The Running Crossbody Block. Marshall regroups on the outside. Angels dropkicks Marshall off the ring apron. Angels lands The Suicide Dive.

Angels gets distracted by The Factory. Marshall sends Angels back first into the steel barricade. Angels avoids the elbow drop. Solow runs interference. Marshall with a Running Boot. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Marshall is choking Angels with his knee. Marshall whips Angels across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Marshall with a crossface. Angels decks Marshall with a JawBreaker. Angels with a knife edge chop. Marshall hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall with a crossface in the ropes. Marshall with a straight right hand. The referee checks on Angels. Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Marshall responds with The BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count.

Marshall puts Angels on the top turnbuckle. Marshall with a straight right hand. Angels denies The SuperPlex. Angels rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Angels with a Flying Crossbody Block. Angels ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Angels with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Angels delivers his combination offense. Marshall goes for The Release German Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a basement dropkick. Angels drops Marshall with The Shining Wizard. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Marshall dumps Angels over the top rope. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Marshall catches Angels in mid-air. Marshall hits The Liger Bomb for a two count. Angels denies The Diamond Cutter. Angels with a Roundhouse Kick. Solow continues to run interference. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Angels with clubbing headbutts. Angels with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Marshall negates The Wing Snapper. Marshall decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Marshall rips of Angels mask. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-18) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-1) Hikuleo vs. (0-0) Thad Brown

Hikuleo drops Brown with The Big Boot. Hikuleo sends Brown face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo throws Brown shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckles. Hikuleo launches Brown over the top rope. Brown with a shoulder block. Brown slips over Hikuleo’s back. Brown ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo denies The SpringBoard LungBlower. Hikuleo with a short-arm clothesline. Hikuleo delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Hikuleo via Pinfall

Eight Match: (39-15) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Valentina Rossi

Rossi with a waist lock go-behind. Rose decks Rossi with a back elbow smash. Rose pulls Rossi down to the mat. Rossi with heavy bodyshots. Rose with an elbow smash. Rose bodyslams Rossi. Rose with a Leg Drop. Rose puts her knee on the back of Rossi’s neck. Vickie slaps Ross in the face behind the referee’s back. Rose whips Rossi across the ring. Rossi holds onto the ropes. Rossi kicks Rose in the chest. Rossi ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rossi applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rose runs Rossi into the turnbuckles. Rossi kicks Rose in the face. Rose hyperextends the right leg of Rossi. Rose Chokeslams Rossi. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-15) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-5) Daniel Garcia vs. (1-38) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia with a waist lock takedown. Garcia toys around with Del Sol. Garcia with a waist lock go-behind. Del Sol crawls under Garcia. Del Sol drives his knee into the midsection of Garcia. Del Sol with a Hip Toss. Del Sol with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a one count. Garcia unloads two knife edge chops. Garcia whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol dives over Garcia. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Garcia denies The Spinning DDT. Garcia drops Del Sol with The Big Boot. Garcia rams his forearm across the back of Del Sol’s neck. Garcia drives his knee into Del Sol’s back.

Garcia uppercuts Del Sol for a two count. Garcia stands on the left shoulder of Del Sol. Garcia stomps on Del Sol’s back. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia kicks Del Sol in the back for a two count. Garcia applies an arm-bar. Del Sol kicks Garcia in the face. Del Sol with a Hurricanrana. Del Sol with a Running Uppercut. Del Sol follows that with a Corner Spear. Garcia delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Garcia goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol counters with The Fisherman’s Buster. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol kicks Garcia in the gut. Garcia with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Garcia makes Del Sol verbally submit to a Modified Surfboard Stretch.

Winner: (1-5) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Tenth Match: (23-11) Penelope Ford vs. (0-1) Sahara Seven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford backs Seven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Seven shoves Ford. Seven tells Ford to not touch her hair. Ford drop steps into the waist lock go-behind. Ford shoves Seven. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Seven. Ford hits The Stunner. Ford punches Seven in the back. Ford kicks Seven in the face. Ford puts her leg on the back of Seven’s neck. Ford drives Seven face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Ford kicks Seven in the back.

Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford whips Seven across the ring. Ford goes for The Double Knee GutBuster, but Seven lands back on her feet. Seven with a SitOut Rear Mat Slam. Seven levels Ford with The Body Avalanche. Ford avoids The Running Hip Attack. Ford rams Seven’s face across the top strand. Ford with clubbing mid-kicks. Ford drives Seven throat first into the top strand for a two count. Ford whips Seven into the turnbuckles. Ford with a Back Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford with The Helluva Kick. Ford follows that with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Seven with forearm shivers. Ford nails Seven with The Pump Kick. Ford makes Seven tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (24-11) Penelope Ford via Submission

Eleventh Match: (21-5) Wardlow & (30-15) Shawn Spears vs. (0-5) Seth Gargis & (0-0) Ripper Zbysko

Shawn Spears and Ripper Zbysko will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Spears brings Zbysko down to the mat. Standing Switch Exchange. Spears with a forearm shot across the back of Zbysko. Wrist Lock Exchange. Zbysko with a Spinning Back Kick. Zbysko applies a wrist lock. Wardlow and Gargis are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow outpowers Gargis. Gargis runs into Wardlow. Gargis ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow delivers The Pounce. Wardlow with a Hoss Toss. Zbysko tags himself in. Zbysko rocks Wardlow with a forearm smash. Wardlow with another Hoss Toss. Wardlow tags in Spears. Spears with clubbing knee strikes. Wardlow clotheslines Gargis over the top rope. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-5) Wardlow & (30-15) Shawn Spears

Twelfth Match: (12-20) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-3) Marcus Kross & (0-0) Jay Freddie

Jack Evans and Jay Freddie will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Freddie applies a side headlock. Evans whips Freddie across the ring. Freddie drops Evans with a shoulder tackle. Evans drops down on the canvas. Freddie goes for a monkey flip, but Evans lands back on his feet. Freddie with a deep arm-drag. Freddie with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Freddie applies a wrist lock. Freddie tags in Kross. Double Irish Whip. Freddie drops down on the canvas. Kross dropkicks Evans. Kross with a Double Foot Stomp/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Kross applies a wrist lock. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Kross. Evans kicks Kross in the back. Kross knocks Angelico off the ring apron. Evans with a Windmill Kick. Evans kicks Freddie off the apron. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans with a knee strike. Evans tags in Angelico.

Evans with a Running NeckBreaker onto Angelico’s right knee. Angelico drops Kross with The Flatliner for a two count. Angelico applies The Puma Blanca. Kross puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico applies a front face lock. Angelico tags in Evans. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Evans nails Freddie with The Roundhouse Kick. Evans whips Kross into the turnbuckles. Kross decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Kross with a flying back elbow strike. Kross tags in Freddie. Freddie delivers The Missile Dropkick. Angelico tags himself in. Freddie blocks a boot from Angelico. Freddie with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Freddie with a running uppercut. Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Evans denies The Doomsday Device. Evans sends Kross crashing to the outside. Evans delivers The Sasuke Special. Angelico scores a right jab. Angelico with a low enzuigiri. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Freddie. Angelico makes Freddie tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (13-20) The Hybrid 2 via Submission

Thirteenth Match: (21-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-1) The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

Pentagon Jr and JD Drake will start things off. Cero Miedo. Drake shoves Pentagon. Pentagon runs into Drake. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fenix tags himself in. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Double SuperKick. Fenix taunts Drake. Fenix hooks the outside leg for a one count. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake whips Fenix into the turnbuckles. Fenix kicks Drake in the face. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Drake. Fenix slaps Drake in the chest. Fenix with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Drake responds with The Running Boot for a two count. Drake blasts Fenix with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Bononi. Bononi slaps Fenix in the chest. Bononi punches Fenix. Fenix with heavy bodyshots.

Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Fenix. Bononi tags in Drake. Bononi whips Fenix across the ring. Inverted Atomic Drop/Big Boot Combination for a two count. Fenix is displaying his fighting spirit. Fenix unloads three knife edge chops. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentagon goes for The Sacrifice, but Bononi counters with a Running Boot. Bononi with a Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Fenix SuperKicks Drake. Fenix with a Rebound Hook Kick to Bononi. Fenix with an Apron Enzuigiri. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Double SuperKick to Bononi. Pentagon with another Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fenix connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (30-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-6) Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Renegade side steps the side headlock. Strong lockup. Conti applies a side headlock. Quick shoving contest. Slap Exchange. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with two overhand chops. Renegade drives Conti back first into the turnbuckles. Renegade with clubbing shoulder blocks. Conti kicks Renegade in the face. Conti with a springboard sunset flip for a two count. Conti ducks a clothesline from Renegade. Conti whips Renegade into the turnbuckles.

Renegade avoids The Pump Kick. Renegade with a Shotgun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Renegade repeatedly slams Conti’s head on the canvas for a two count. Renegade applies a half nelson chin lock. Conti backs Renegade into the turnbuckles. Renegade tugs on Conti’s hair. Conti with a monkey flip. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti whips Renegade across the ring. Conti clotheslines Renegade. Conti nails Renegade with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (28-31) Private Party w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (41-22) Chuck Taylor & (3-4) Wheeler Yuta

Isiah Kassidy and Wheeler Yuta will start things off. Kassidy with a waist lock go-behind. Yuta with a drop toe hold. Kassidy avoids the side headlock. Kassidy tells Yuta to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Yuta brings Kassidy down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta with a snap mare takeover for a one count. Kassidy calls for a timeout. Yuta applies a waist lock. Yuta leapfrogs over Kassidy. Yuta crawls under Kassidy. Yuta dropkicks Kassidy for a two count. Yuta applies a front face lock. Yuta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Diving Clothesline/SpineBuster Combination. Taylor applies the single leg crab. Taylor launches Kassidy over the top rope. Quen tags himself in. Quen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Quen with a Springboard Clothesline. Quen stomps on Taylor’s back. Quen slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Quen repeatedly stomps on Taylor’s chest. Quest is choking Taylor with his boot. Kassidy rakes the eyes of Taylor behind the referee’s back. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy with a leaping back elbow smash. Poetry In Motion for a two count. Taylor kicks Kassidy in the face. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Taylor hits Sole Food. Taylor tags in Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Yuta knocks Quen off the ring apron. Kassidy with a Spinning Back Kick. Yuta with a Springboard Shotgun Dropkick. Yuta pops back on his feet. Yuta applies a waist lock. Kassidy with two sharp elbow strikes. Kassidy with a Windmill Kick. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta sends Quen crashing to the outside. Yuta decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Quen runs interference. Kassidy shoves Yuta off the top turnbuckle. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Quen is choking Yuta with his knee. Quen dumps Yuta out of the ring. Quen whips Yuta into the steel barricade. Quen is choking Yuta with his boot. Quen blasts Taylor off the apron. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kassidy tags in Quen.

Kassidy applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yuta kicks Quen in the face. Yuta with a Back Body Drop to Quen. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta rolls under a clothesline from Kassidy. Yuta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a series of clotheslines. Kassidy thrust kicks the midsection of Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Taylor dives over Kassidy. Taylor with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Kassidy. Taylor with a corner clothesline. Taylor tags in Yuta. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Yuta with a Flying Splash for a two count. Taylor dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Yuta applies The Octopus Stretch. Yuta rolls Quen over into the ropes. Yuta tags in Taylor. Kassidy pulls Yuta out of the ring. Kassidy sends Yuta face first into the steel ring post. Quen kicks Taylor in the gut. Taylor denies The Twist Of Fate. Quen delivers The Silly String. Kassidy lands The Orihara MoonSault. Quen with a Somersault Plancha. Kassidy connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Kassidy tags in Quen. Taylor avoids The Shooting Star Press. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Taylor tags in Yuta. Yuta with a running forearm smash. Evans clocks Yuta with a Leaping Enzuigiri from the outside. Quen uses Kassidy for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-31) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (3-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana) vs. (0-2) Jake Manning, (0-0) David Ramos, (0-0) Joey Sweets In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and Joey Sweets will start things off. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson drives Sweets back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno tags in Cabana. Grayson levels Sweets with The Body Avalanche. Cabana with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno dropkicks Sweets. Dark Order Poses. Sweets tags in Manning. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Manning. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Manning with a knife edge chop. Manning reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana.

Cabana with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cabana drops Manning with The Bionic Elbow. Manning tags in Ramos. Ramos with a running clothesline. Ramos with a knife edge chop. Cabana reverses out of the irish whip from Ramos. Cabana blocks a boot from Ramos. Cabana tags in Uno. Cabana sweeps out the legs of Ramos. Uno stomps on Ramos hands. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson drops Ramos with The Tornado DDT. Ramos tags in Sweets. Grayson leapfrogs over Sweets. Uno SuperKicks Sweets. Grayson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grayson tags in Cabana. Cabana connects with The Chicago Skyline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-16) Dean Alexander, (0-0) Arjun Singh, (0-0) T.I.M In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Tim will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tim backs Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Tim. Reynolds applies a waist lock. Tim decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Tim whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks another clothesline from Tim. Tim goes for a Bodyslam, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Reynolds goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Tim holds onto the ropes. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds with a Diving Knee Strike. Reynolds tags in Vance. Reynolds whips Tim across the ring. Reynolds drops down on the canvas. Vance drops Tim with a shoulder tackle. Vance scores the elbow knockdown. Vance with two corner clotheslines.

Vance whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with a Fallaway Slam. Silver and Singh are tagged in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Singh. Silver with a waist lock takedown. Singh decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Singh. Silver with The Flapjack. Silver unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Singh dumps Silver face first on the top turnbuckle pad for a one count. Singh applies a side headlock. Tim tags himself in. Tim with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Alexander and Singh attacks Silver behind the referee’s back. Silver is displaying his fighting spirit. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver with a Release Northern Lights Suplex.

Reynolds and Alexander are tagged in. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Reynolds with a Running Boot. Reynolds side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Alexander. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Vance tags himself in. Reynolds with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Alexander decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Dark Order connects with their Two Enzuigiri’s/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Vance makes Alexander pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 269 of The Hoots Podcast