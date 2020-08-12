AEW Dark Results 8/11/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (16-10) Fenix vs. (0-12) Lee Johnson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Fenix applies a rear chin lock. Johnson transitions into a hammerlock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Fenix with a side headlock takeover. Johnson answers with the headscissors neck lock. Fenix pops back to a vertical base. Johnson avoids multiple strikes from Fenix. Fenix goes for a ripcord clothesline, but Johnson ducks out of the way. Fenix wants Johnson to shake his hand. Fenix kicks Johnson in the gut. Fenix with an open palm strike. Fenix uses the bottom rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Fenix. Fenix is raining down haymakers. Fenix slaps Johnson in the chest. Fenix throws Johnson into the steel barricade. Fenix resets the referee’s ten count.

Fenix repeatedly kicks Johnson in the chest. Fenix with an open hand chop. Fenix rolls Johnson back into the ring. Fenix applies a waist lock. Johnson with four sharp elbow strikes. Fenix drops down on the canvas. Fenix leapfrogs over Johnson. Fenix dropkicks Johnson. Fenix dumps Johnson over the top rope. Fenix with a Modified SideKick on the apron. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Johnson with an Inside Out Lariat. Fenix launches Johnson over the top rope. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson follows that with a Missile Dropkick for a one count. Johnson with a running clothesline. Fenix kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson answers with a back elbow smash. Johnson dives off the middle turnbuckle. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson with Two SuperKicks. Fenix drops Johnson with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Fenix with a SpringBoard SideKick. Fenix connects with The Spinning Muscle Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-10) Fenix via Pinfall

– Scorpio Sky Vignette.

Second Match: (14-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-0) Alex Chamberlain

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chamberlain backs Spears into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean beak. Spears applies a side headlock. Spears with a side headlock takeover. Chamberlain reverses the hold. Chamberlain dives over Spears. Chamberlain ducks a clothesline from Spears. Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Spears with a forearm smash. Spears unloads two knife edge chops. Chamberlain reverses out of the irish whip from Spears. Chamberlain drops Spears with a shoulder tackle. Spears regroups on the outside. Spears backs away from Chamberlain. Chamberlain is distracted by Tully Blanchard. Spears drives Chamberlain shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Spears with a forearm smash. Spears jams Chamberlain’s face against the ring post. Spears is throwing haymakers at Chamberlain. Spears with a sharp knee strike. Spears dumps Chamberlain shoulder first on the apron. Spears rolls Chamberlain back into the ring. Spears applies a wrist lock. Spears uppercuts Chamberlain. The referee admonishes Spears. Chamberlain drops Spears with a Lariat. Chamberlain tugs on Spears mohawk. Spears with a double leg takedown. Spears with a SlingShot Foot Stomp. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears dumps Chamberlain out of the ring. Spears clocks Chamberlain with the black glove.

Winner: (15-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-10) Shawn Dean & (0-0) M’Badu

Austin and Dean will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin applies a wrist lock. Dean escapes the hold. Dean dropkicks Austin. Dean with the irish whip. Austin dives over Dean. Austin with a Running Boot. Austin with a fake out basement dropkick. Austin applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Billy tags himself in. Austin whips Dean across the ring. Austin delivers a gut punch. Billy with a running knee lift. Austin with a running clothesline. Billy goes into the cover fo a one count. Dean breaks free from the side wrist lock. Dean tags in Badu.

Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Badu backs Billy into the turnbuckles. Badu talks smack to Billy. Billy is pissed. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Billy applies a side headlock. Billy with running shoulder blocks, but Badu refuses to go down. Billy kicks Badu in the gut. Billy with a straight right hand. Billy applies a side headlock. Billy ducks a clothesline from Badu. Billy leapfrogs over Badu. Badu decks Billy with a back elbow smash. Billy kicks Badu in the face. Badu side steps Billy into the turnbuckles. Badu lands The Stinger Splash.

Badu clotheslines Billy for a one count. Badu slams Billy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Badu tags in Dean. Dean with southpaw haymakers. Dean with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dean follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Dean tags in Badu. Badu applies a rear chin lock. Billy gets back to a vertical base. Billy with elbows into the midsection of Badu. Billy creates distance with The DDT. Austin and Dean are tagged in. Austin with three clotheslines. Austin ducks a clothesline from Badu. Austin sends Badu tumbling to the floor. Austin kicks Dean in the gut. Austin with The PumpHandle Slam for a two count. Billy dumps Badu out of the ring. Badu with a big haymaker. Captain’s Salute. Austin connects with The Hip Lock NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (13-15) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-0) Michael Stevens

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens is playing mind games with Sabian. Sabian applies a full nelson lock. Sabian transitions into the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabian pats Stevens on the head. Sabian proceeds to kiss Ford. Stevens kicks Sabian in the gut. Stevens applies a side headlock. Sabian whips Stevens across the ring. Stevens drops Sabian with a shoulder tackle. Stevens is trying to flirt with Ford. Sabian dropkicks Stevens off the ring apron. Quick water back. Sabian rolls Stevens back into the ring. Sabian is putting the boots to Stevens. Sabian repeatedly stomps on Stevens chest. Stevens with heavy bodyshots.

Sabian with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Sabian drops Stevens with The Rolling Elbow. Sabian toys around with Stevens. Sabian with a high elbow smash. Sabian applies a front face lock. Stevens fights from underneath. Sabian with a knee lift. Sabian hits The PK. Stevens starts randomly shaking his hips in the corner. Stevens side steps Sabian into the turnbuckles. Sabian blocks a boot from Stevens. Stevens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stevens continues to shake his hips. Stevens with The X-Factor. Stevens kicks Sabian in the chest. Stevens drops Sabian with The Basement FlatLiner for a two count. Stevens goes for The Double Knee GutBuster, but Sabian lands back on his feet. Sabian catapults Stevens face first into the turnbuckles. Sabian connects with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Sabian plants Stevens with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-15) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (9-16) Private Party vs. (0-3) Brian Pillman Jr & (0-5) Griff Garrison

Isiah Kassidy and Brian Pillman Jr will start things off. Kassidy drop steps into a side headlock. Pillman whips Kassidy across the ring. Pillman drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Pillman gloats. Kassidy with a double leapfrog. Kassidy and Pillman are running the ropes. Kassidy with two deep arm-drags. Kassidy with a single leg dropkick. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SlingShot Double Axe Handle Strike. Quen with a forearm shiver across the back of Pillman. Quen repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s back. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen applies a front face lock. Kassidy with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy taunts Garrison. Kassidy with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy tags in Quen.

Quen with a SlingShot Atomic. Quen with a Seated Senton across the back of Pilllman. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of Pillman. Camel Clutch/Leaping Double Foot Stomp Combination. Kassidy teases a dive. Quen sends Pillman back first into the steel barricade. Kassidy goes for a Suicide Dive, but Pillman counter with a leaping uppercut. Pillman with a running knee strike for a two count. Pillman slams Kassidy’s head on the left boot of Garrison. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Pillman kicks Kassidy in the gut. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. The referee admonishes Garrison. Garrison with a forearm smash. Garrison punches Kassidy in the back. Garrison drops Kassidy with The Big Boot for a two count. Garrison uppercuts Kassidy.

Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison sends Kassidy to the corner. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Pillman with a Fake Out Slap. The referee is trying to calm down Quen. Garrison attacks Kassidy from behind. Pillman with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks Kassidy in the back. Pillman applies the cravate. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. Pillman punches Kassidy in the back. Pillman repeatedly stomps on Kassidy’s chest. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison is mauling Kassidy in the corner. Garrison talks smack to Quen. Kassidy dives over Garrison. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Quen with a Pele Kick. Quen knocks Garrison off the ring apron. Quen dropkicks Garrison. Quen with a Back Body Drop. Quen with a SlingShot Pescado. Quen follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Private Party connects their Flying Leg Drop/Frog Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-16) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-3) The Jurassic Express vs. (0-3) Aaron Solow, (0-3) Corey Hollis, and (0-8) Pineapple Pete In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Marko Stunt and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow shoves Stunt down to the canvas. Solow is willing to give Stunt a free shot. Stunt SuperKicks Solow. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Solow. Stunt with a SpringBoard Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Stunt dropkicks Solow. Stunt tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus sends Solow to the corner. Luchasaurus unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Luchasaurus with a Tilt-A-Whirl PowerSlam. Luchasaurus blocks the double sledge from Pete. Luchasaurus with an Open Hand Chop. Luchasaurus shoves Hollis into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus nails Hollis with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus hits The Extinction. Solow with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy with clubbing blows to Solow’s back. Flying Crossbody Block/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Solow goes for a Hip Toss, but Jungle Boy with an arm-bar. Jungle Boy with Two Open Hand Chops. Hollis trips Jungle Boy from the outside. Solow repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Stunt. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Solow with a Cazadora Double Foot Stomp. Simultaneous tag to Pete. Hollis with a Flying Corkscrew Kick. Pete with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Pete scores two left jabs.

Pete dances. Jungle Boy drops Pete with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pete whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy with a Running Clothesline. Pete applies a Knee Bar. Solow and Hollis knocks Luchasaurus off the ring apron. Jungle Boy with a Back Body Drop. Jungle Boy creates distance with a Double Clothesline. Jungle Boy tags in Stunt. Stunt SuperKicks Pete. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Solow. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Hollis. Dropkick/DDT Combination. Pete dives over Stunt. Stunt gets Pete trapped on the middle turnbuckle. Stunt hits The Razor’s Edge. Solow attacks Stunt from behind. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Jungle Boy dropkicks Hollis to the floor. Stunt sweeps out the legs of Pete. Luchasaurus with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Jungle Boy clotheslines the back of Pete’s neck. Stunt connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-3) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-9) The Hybrid 2 vs. (5-1) The Natural Nightmares w/Brandi Rhodes & Allie

Angelico and QT Marshall will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Angelico whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall leapfrogs over Angelico. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Marshall dropkicks Angelico. Evans and Rhodes are tagged in. Evans is playing mind games with Rhodes. Rhodes with an inside out haymaker. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall delivers a gut punch. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Marshall follows that with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Marshall tags in Rhodes. Rhodes applies a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Rhodes drops his leg on the shoulder of Evans for a two count. Rhodes applies an arm-bar. Rhodes transitions into a side headlock. Evans is throwing haymakers at Rhodes. Marshall made the blind tag.

Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Evans. Marshall with a SlingShot Spear for a two count. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall sends Evans to the corner. Marshall catches Evans in mid-air. Evans rakes the eyes of Marshall. The referee is trying to calm down Rhodes. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico kicks Marshall in the face. Evans hooks the outside leg for a two count. Evans stomps on Marshall’s back. Evans slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico with a wrist lock takedown. Angelico applies a headscissors arm lock. Evans repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Angelico unloads two jabs. Angelico kicks Marshall in the gut. Angelico with the irish whip. Angelico goes for The Stinger Splash, but Marshall ducks out of the way.

Angelico tag in Evans. Evans stops Marshall in his tracks. Evans starts running his mouth about high spot wrestling. Marshall crawls under Evans and tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with Two Clotheslines. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes knocks Angelico off the apron. Rhodes with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Rhodes follows that with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes sends Evans to the corner. Rhodes with Two PowerSlams. Rhodes plays to the crowd. Rhodes with a Double Corkscrew Plancha. Angelico kicks Rhodes in the back. Rhodes hits The SpineBuster. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Evans. Marshall with a Pop Up Haymaker. Rhodes connects with The Final Reckoning to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) The Natural Nightmares via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-6) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-1) Rachael Ellering

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford with a side headlock takeover. Ellering answers with the headscissors escape. Ford pops back on her feet. Ellering applies a waist lock. Ellering with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Ellering works on the left shoulder of Ford. Ford applies a hammerlock. Ford transitions into a side headlock. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Ellering. Ellering drops Ford with a shoulder tackle. Ford drops down on the canvas. Ellering and Ford are running the ropes. Ellering with a Spinning Elbow Strike for a two count. Ellering goes for a Cross Legged Ushigoroshi, but Ford lands back on her feet. Ford with forearm shivers. Ellering is distracted by Sabian who’s holding a leaf blower. Ford nails Ellering with The Pump Kick. Ford ties Ellering hair to the bottom rope. The referee admonishes Ford.

Ford puts her knee on the back of Ellering’s neck. Ford drives Ellering throat first into the top rope. Ellering reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Ford kicks Ellering in the face. Ford sends Ellering chest first into the turnbuckles. Ford clotheslines the back of Ellering’s neck. Ford toys around with Ellering. Ford goes for a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Ellering counters with a Vertical Suplex. Ellering with a Pump Kick. Ellering unloads three knife edge chops. Ellering with an arm-ringer into the canvas. Ellering with a sliding dropkick. Ellering follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering whips Ford across the ring. Ellering connect with a Pop Up SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering goes for a SpringBoard Twisting Leg Drop, but Ford ducks out of the way. Ford with a Double Back HandSpring Elbow Back Elbow Smash. Ford connects with The HandSpring Cutter. Ford plants Ellering with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-6) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (11-8) Christopher Daniels & (20-12) Frankie Kazarian vs. (12-6) The Butcher & The Blade

Frankie Kazarian and The Blade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Blade into the turnbuckles. Blade turns Kazarian over. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Both men are looking for the leverage advantage. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Blade buries his elbow into the midsection of Kazarian. Blade reverses the hold. Blade drops Kazarian with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Kazarian rolls Blade over for a two count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Lariat. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian drops Blade on the canvas. Kazarian with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels.

Double Irish Whip. Daniels delivers a gut punch. Kazarian with a Running SomerSault NeckBreaker. Daniels goes into the cover for a one count. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels whips Blade across the ring. Daniels dropkicks Blade for a two count. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Daniels. Blade tags in Butcher. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Daniels kicks Butcher in the gut. Daniels with a knife edge chop. Butcher drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Butcher bodyslams Daniels. Butcher with a knee drop. Butcher punches Daniels in the back. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Butcher applies The Bear Hug. Blade tags himself in. Butcher with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Blade with a Running Clothesline for a two count. Blade unloads two knife edge chops. Daniels kicks Blade in the chest. Daniels tags in Kazarian.

Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Diving Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination. Kazarian kicks Butcher in the gut. Daniels clotheslines the back of Butcher’s neck. Kazarian with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Belly to Back Suplex/Running Clothesline Combination for a two count. Kazarian with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian leapfrogs over Blade. Daniels clotheslines Blade. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex. Daniels with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Daniels applies a waist lock. Blade decks Daniels with a back elbow smash. Blade tags in Butcher. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Butcher inadvertently clotheslines Blade. Daniels kicks Butcher in the gut. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels with clubbing blows Butcher’ back. Daniels hammers down on the back of Butcher’s neck. Blade attacks Daniels behind the referee’s back.

Butcher with an Elevated BackBreaker. Blade clotheslines Daniels onto the right knee of Butcher. Butcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher is choking Daniels with his boot. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Blade. Blade kicks Daniels in the face. Blade applies a side headlock. Blade punches Daniels in the back. Butcher tags himself in. Running Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Butcher with another leg drop for a two count. Butcher applies The Bear Hug. Daniels starts biting Butcher’s forehead. Daniels with an open palm strike to Blade. Butcher stops Daniels in his tracks. Butcher drives Daniels back first into the turnbuckles. Butcher goes for The Stinger Splash, but Daniels ducks out of the way. Daniels creates distance with The FlatLiner. Kazarian and Blade are tagged in.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Blade. Kazarian knocks Butcher off the apron. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Blade. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian dropkicks Blade. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop to Butcher. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian bodyslams Blade. Kazarian follows that with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Kazarian is displaying his fighting spirit. Assisted Uranage Slam for a two count. Kazarian side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Daniels blasts Butcher off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Toss NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Butcher clotheslines Kazarian on the floor. Blade negates Angel Wings. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Butcher drops Daniels with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher & Blade connects with Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-6) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

