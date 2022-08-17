AEW Dark Results 8/16/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (5-5) Ariya Daivari w/The Trust Busters vs. (12-58) Fuego Del Sol

.@FuegoDelSol put up a great fight but TrustFund @AriyaDaivari scores a well-earned win kicking off tonight’s #AEWDark – Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Cw4VwdJ3Ji pic.twitter.com/TmoiiF9y58 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daivari walks into the ropes to create separation. Strong lockup. Daivari applies a side headlock. Daivari grabs a side wrist lock. Del Sol with a Headscissors Takedown. Del Sol applies a headscissors neck lock. Daivari transitions into a front face lock. Daivari grabs a side wrist lock. Daivari blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol scores the ankle pick. Del Sol lunges over Daivari. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Del Sol with a shoulder block. Del Sol with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Del Sol goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Daivari holds onto the ropes. Del Sol with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex. Daivari nails Del Sol with a throat thrust. Daivari whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Chop Exchange.

Daivari kicks Del Sol in the gut. Daivari whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol slaps Daivari in the back. Del Sol with an Overhand Chop. Del Sol dropkicks Daivari. Slim J trips Del Sol from the outside. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Daivari uses the top rope as a weapon. Daivari puts his knee on the back of Del Sol’s neck. Slim J continues to attack Del Sol behind the referee’s back. Daivari is choking Del Sol with his knee. The referee admonishes Daivari. Daivari whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Daivari applies The Sleeper Hold. Del Sol refuses to quit. Del Sol attacks the midsection of Daivari. Del Sol decks Daivari with a JawBreaker. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Del Sol. Daivari goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Del Sol with two flying forearm smashes.

Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Daivari. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daivari launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with a knee lift. Del Sol applies The Dragon Sleeper in the ropes. Del Sol with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Daivari denies The Tornado DDT. Daivari with The Uranage Slam. Daivari puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Del Sol denies The SuperPlex. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Del Sol gets Daivari tied up in the tree of woe. Del Sol with another Double Foot Stomp. Del Sol delivers The Coast to Coast Dropkick for a two count. Del Sol side steps Daivari into the turnbuckles. Parker Bordeaux pulls Daivari out of the ring. Del Sol lands The Triangle MoonSault. Del Sol gets distracted by The Trust Busters. Daivari sends Del Sol face first into the steel ring post. Daivari rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Daivari hits The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari connects with The Persian Lion Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-12) Willow Nightingale vs. (2-16) Robyn Renegade w/Charlette Renegade

Nightingale immediately gets distracted by Charlette. Robyn with a running forearm smash. Robyn with forearm shivers. Nightingale cartwheels out of the irish whip from Robyn. Nightingale with a Ripcord Double Handed Chop. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale follows that with a corner clothesline. Nightingale drops Robyn with The Big Boot. Nightingale with a Rolling Senton Splash. Nightingale with a Running Crossbody Splash for a one count. Robyn side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Nightingale decks Robyn with a back elbow smash. Charlette attacks behind the referee’s back. Chop Exchange.

Following a snap mare takeover, Robyn dodges The Big Boot. Robyn hits The Backstabber for a two count. Robyn applies The Sleeper Hold. Nightingale backs Robyn into the turnbuckles. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale whips Robyn across the ring. Nightingale with The SpineBuster. Robyn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Robyn rakes the eyes of Nightingale. Renegade Twins does The Killer Bee Switch behind the referee’s back. Charlette with a Chop/Forearm Combination. Charlette with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Charlette toys around with Nightingale. Nightingale delivers another SpineBuster. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-12) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-11) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (13-87) Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson hammers down on the left shoulder of Serpentico. Anderson with an overhook arm-drag. Anderson stomps on the left elbow of Serpentico. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Serpentico answers with the headscissors escape. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico poses for the crowd. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson kicks Serpentico in the gut. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson dives over Serpentico. Anderson punches Serpentico. Anderson sends Serpentico face first into the middle rope. Anderson kicks the middle rope into Serpentico’s face. Anderson delivers The Garvin Stomp. Serpentico runs into Arn on the outside. Serpentico gives Arn the middle finger. Anderson punches Serpentico. Anderson rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Serpentico rakes the eyes of Anderson. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Anderson. Serpentico with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Anderson’s neck.

Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico with a running double axe handle strike. Serpentico slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico unloads two knife edge chops. Serpentico is mauling Anderson in the corner. Serpentico mocks Arn. Anderson kicks Serpentico in the gut. Anderson with a chop/forearm combination. Anderson sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico drops Anderson with The Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico stomps on Anderson’s face. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico scores the elbow knockdown. Serpentico stomps on the midsection of Anderson. Anderson avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Anderson drops Serpentico with The Fake Out DDT. Anderson clotheslines Serpentico. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico kicks Anderson in the chest. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-11) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (34-3) Abadon vs. (0-11) Valentina Rossi

Rossi talks smack to Abadon after the bell rings. Abadon screams at Rossi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Rossi face first into the canvas. Rossi lures Abadon to the outside. Abadon drives her knee into the midsection of Rossi. Abadon with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Abadon rolls Rossi back into the ring. Abadon with forearm shivers. Rossi ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Rossi drops Abadon with The Backstabber.

Rossi poses for the crowd. Rossi with a running forearm smash. Rossi sweeps out the legs of Abadon. Rossi is choking Abadon with her boot. Rossi kicks Abadon in the gut. Abadon side steps Rossi into the turnbuckles. Abadon with a Roundhouse Kick. Abadon hits The Slingshot Cutter. Abadon with a Spinning Back Kick. Abadon nails Rossi with The Hook Kick. Abadon with a Senton Splash. Rossi with heavy bodyshots. Abadon responds with The Sky High. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pick up the victory.

Winner: (35-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (33-43) Angelico vs. (0-0) Baliyan Akki

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Angelico with a wrist lock takedown. Angelico spins Akki over. Hammerlock Exchange. Angelico with a flying mare takeover. Angelico poses for the crowd. Angelico tells Akki to bring it. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Akki kicks the left hamstring of Angelico. Akki applies a hammerlock. Angelico backs Akki into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Angelico decks Akki with a back elbow smash. Angelico scores a right jab.

Angelico repeatedly stomps on Akki’s chest. Angelico applies a courting hold. Akki with clubbing hamstring kicks. Angelico kicks Akki in the gut. Akki reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Akki dropkicks Angelico. Akki delivers his combination offense. Akki continues to kick the left hamstring of Angelico. Akki SuperKicks Angelico. Akki goes for The Uranage Slam, but Angelico lands back on his feet. Angelico with three back chops. Angelico makes Akki tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: (34-43) Angelico via Submission

Sixth Match: (31-32) Emi Sakura vs. (0-10) Renee Michelle

Sakura refuses to shake Michelle’s hand. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Sakura starts biting Michelle’s fingers. Sakura runs Michelle into the ropes. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Michelle’s chest. Sakura is choking Michelle with her boot. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Michelle. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Michelle. Michelle with forearm shivers.

Chop Exchange. Sakura rakes the chest of Michelle. Sakura sends Michelle to the corner. Michelle kicks Sakura in the face. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Michelle drops Sakura with a Spinning Heel Kick. Michelle delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sakura with a Twisting Flatliner. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Draping Queen’s Gambit. Sakura with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-32) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-3) Josh Woods vs. (0-0) Cobra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Woods backs Cobra into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Cobra wants Woods to shake his hand. Woods obliges. Woods ducks under a back elbow from Cobra. Woods with a snap mare takeover. Woods with a deep arm-drag. Woods applies an arm-bar. Cobra drives his knee into the midsection of Woods. Cobra punches Woods in the back.

Cobra sends Woods to the corner. Cobra with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Cobra with a corner clothesline. Cobra whips Woods across the ring. Woods ducks a clothesline from Cobra. Woods scores the ankle pick in mid-air. Woods blasts Cobra with The PK. Woods puts Cobra on the middle rope. Woods kicks Cobra in the back. Woods with a BackBreaker. Woods with a Release German Suplex. Woods follows that with a Judo Throw. Woods makes Cobra tap out to a grounding top wrist lock.

Winner: (5-3) Josh Woods via Submission

Eight Match: (2-4) Rohit Raju vs. (0-9) Invictus Khash

With an impressive finish in his #AEWDark bout tonight, #RohitRaju (@HakimZane) is determined to make everyone pay attention to professional wrestling's brightest star! ▶️ https://t.co/EkbQEca4hA pic.twitter.com/Ma2J7umxnY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022

Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Khash whips Raju across the ring. Khash drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Khash. Khash with a deep arm-drag. Raju answers with a throat thrust. Raju sends Khash to the corner. Khash dives over Raju. Raju runs around Khash. Raju ducks a clothesline from Khash. Khash avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Khash. Raju repeatedly stomps on Khash’s chest. Raju transitions into a ground and pound attack. Raju kicks Khash in the face. Raju kicks Khash in the gut. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Raju applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Raju punches Khash in the back. Raju and Khash are trading back and forth shots. Raju with forearm shivers. Khash drops Raju with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Khash sends Raju to the corner. Raju kicks Khash in the face. Khash punches Raju in the ribs. Khas unloads a flurry of left jabs. Khash with a straight right hand. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Khash. Khash with a knee lift. Raju drops down on the canvas. Khash Powerslams Raju for a two count. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Raju fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (12-29) Skye Blue vs. (0-10) Charlette Renegade w/Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Charlette backs Blue into the turnbuckles. Charlette pats Blue on the forehead. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Blue ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Standing Switch Exchange. Blue goes into the lateral press for a one count. Blue with two deep arm-drags. Blue sends Charlette face first into the canvas. Charlette blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Robyn trips Blue from the outside. Charlette pulls Blue down to the mat. Charlette stomps on Blue’s chest for a one count. Charlette whips Blue across the ring. Charlette clotheslines Blue for a one count. Charlette with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Blue and Charlette are trading back and forth shots. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue thrust kicks the midsection of Charlette. Blue with a knee lift.

Charlette avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Blue with a Flying Hurricanrana. Blue SuperKicks Charlette for a two count. Charlette slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Charlette uppercuts Blue. Blue rocks Charlette with a forearm smash. Charlette reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Blue with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Charlette kicks Blue in the gut. Charlette hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Blue decks Charlette with a back elbow smash. Blue ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Blue kicks Charlette in the gut. Blue drops Charlette with The Swinging NeckBreaker. The referee caught The Renegade Twins doing The Killer Bee Switch. Robyn has been ejected from the ringside area. Blue applies The Full Nelson Lock. Blue rolls Charlette over for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Charlette. Blue connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-29) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (15-12) Bear Country vs. (0-1) Axel Rico & (0-0) Victor Iniestra

Bear Bronson and Axel Rico will start things off. Rico ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Rico kicks the left hamstring of Bronson. Rico with a knife edge chop. Rico tags in Victor. Double Hamstring Kick. Double Chop. Bronson answers with a Double Lariat. Bronson launches Victor to the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Victory. Boulder levels Victor with The Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Boulder with a Big Splash. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson punches Victor in the ribs. Bronson sends Victor to the corner. Bronson with The SpineBuster for a two count. Rico runs interference. Victor scores the chop block. Victor kicks the left knee of Bronson.

Victor punches Bronson in the back. Victor tags in Rico. Rico ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Victor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Victor with The Backstabber. Rico follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Boulder with a GutWrench Toss. Rico stomps on Bronson’s back. Rico tags in Victor. Double Irish Whip. Bronson denies The Sunset Bomb. Bronson rocks Rico with a forearm smash. Bronson with a Seated Senton on the ring apron. Bronson side steps Rico into the turnbuckles. Bronson clotheslines Rico. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with two clotheslines. Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder Powerslams Rico on top of Victor. Boulder stacks Rico and Victor in the corner. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Running Cannonball Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-12) Bear Country via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (0-0) Kayla Rossi w/The Diamond Sheik vs. (0-3) Avery Breaux

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rossi outpowers Breaux. Breaux side steps Rossi into the turnbuckles. Breaux with forearm shivers. Rossi shoves Breaux. Rossi catches Breaux in mid-air. Rossi with The SpineBuster. Rossi stomps on the midsection of Breaux. Rossi with a knife edge chop. Rossi repeatedly stomps on Breaux’s chest. Rossi sends Breaux face first into the middle rope. Rossi puts her knee on the back of Breaux’s neck. Breaux with a forearm smash. Rossi with The Samoan Drop. Rossi pops back on her feet. Rossi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Breaux. Breaux with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Breaux gets distracted by Sheik. Rossi clotheslines Breaux. Rossi connects with The Jack Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Kayla Rossi via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (13-38) Cezar Bononi w/The Wingmen vs. (0-11) Marcus Kross

Kross employs the stick and move strategy after the bell rings. Bononi blocks the irish whip. Kros skicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Bononi reverses out of the irish whip from Kross. Kross dives over Bononi. Bononi goes for a Presslam, but Kross lands back on his feet. Bononi blocks a boot from Kross. Bononi with a Big Biel Throw. Kross lures Bononi to the outside. Kross with a Running Knee Strike. Bononi dumps Kross face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bononi stomps on the midsection of Kross.

Bononi with a Vertical Toss. Bononi flexes his muscles. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Kross’s chest. Bononi is choking Kross with his boot. Bononi with a straight right hand. Kross kicks Bononi in the face. Kross ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Kross delivers his combination offense. Kross dropkicks the left knee of Bononi. Kross with a Running Boot. Kross with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Bononi catches Kross in mid-air. Bononi connects with a Spinning Side Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-38) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (51-21) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (1-2) Blake Christian

Christian rolls around the ring after the bell rings. Hobbs stops Christian in his tracks. Christian rolls under a clothesline from Hobbs. Christian kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs catches Christian in mid-air. Christian with clubbing blows to Hobbs back. Hobbs denies The Sunset Flip. Hobbs sends Christian to the corner. Christian repeatedly kicks Hobbs in the face. Christian with The Missile Dropkick. Hobbs responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Hobbs with Two BackBreakers. Hobbs flings Christian into the canvas.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Hobbs lays Christian flat on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with a clubbing sledge. Hobbs whips Christian into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with Two Vertical Suplex’s into the steel ring post. Hobbs drags Christian around the ringside area. Hobbs tosses Christian back into the ring. Christian kicks Hobbs in the gut. Christian with clubbing blows to Hobbs back. Christian with Muay Thai Knee Strike. Christian has Hobbs draped across the middle rope. Christian with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hobbs teep kicks Christian into the ropes. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-21) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 322 of The Hoots Podcast