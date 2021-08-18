AEW Dark Results 8/17/21

Petersen’s Events Center

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-1) 2.0 vs. (0-0) Skyler Andrews & (0-0) Sam Adams

Matt Lee and Skyler Andrews will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. Parker tags himself in. Parker tugs on Andrews hair. Andrews whips Parker across the ring. Andrews drops Parker with a shoulder tackle. Parker takes a swipe at Adams. Andrews punches Parker. Andrews tags in Adams. Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Parker kicks Adams in the gut. Parker applies a side headlock. Lee made the blind tag. Adams whips Parker across the ring. Lee PowerBombs Adams. Lee poses for the crowd. Lee knocks Andrews off the ring apron. Lee stomps on Adams back. Lee whips Adams into the turnbuckles. Lee with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Lee tags in Parker. Lee slams Adams head on the right boot of Parker. Parker stomps on Adams chest.

Parker with The Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Parker stomps on Adams chest. Parker tags in Lee. Lee delivers a gut punch. Lee applies a wrist lock. Lee tags in Parker. Parker with a flying haymaker. Parker repeatedly stomps on Adams chest. Parker tags in Lee. Adams reverses out of the irish whip from Parker. Parker stops Adams in his tracks. Adams decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Adams tags in Andrews. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Lee. Andrews with a spinning back elbow strike. Andrews dropkicks Lee. Andrews whips Lee across the ring. Lee kicks Andrews in the chest. Lee tags in Parker. Andrews with a knife edge chop. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Parker with a running forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination. Parker knocks Adams off the apron. Parker tags in Lee. 2.0 connects with 2 For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) 2.0 via Pinfall

Second Match: (31-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) Rebecca Scott

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Conti with a back heel trip. Conti denies the schoolgirl rollup. Conti applies a wrist lock. Conti with a knee lift. Conti unloads three overhand chops. Conti with a BackBreaker. Scott avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Scott pulls Conti down to the mat. Scott repeatedly stomps on Conti’s chest. Scott transitions into a ground and pound attack. Scott talks smack to Conti. Conti with forearm shivers. Scott reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti ducks a clothesline from Scott. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti with The Reverse Uranage GutBuster. Conti nails Scott with The Pump Kick. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-36) Lee Johnson & (4-1) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-2) Joey Keys & (0-4) Spencer Slade

Thunder Rosa joins the commentary team for this match. Brock Anderson and Joey Keys will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a side headlock. Keys whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson kicks Keys in the chest. Anderson with a Hammerlock Bodyslam. Anderson with a knee drop. Anderson whips Keys into the turnbuckles. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Keys with a forearm smash. Keys sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Keys. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Keys. Johnson leapfrogs over Keys. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Keys. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Keys tugs on Johnson’s hair. Keys brings Johnson to his corner. Slade tags himself in.

Slade kicks Johnson in the gut. Slade with a straight right hand. Slade with The Butterfly Suplex. Slade whips Johnson into the turnbuckles. Slade with The Corner Spear. Slade tags in Keys. Slade repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s chest. Keys whips Johnson across the ring. Keys drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Keys tags in Slade. Keys with a Belly to Back Suplex. Slade with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Slade whips Johnson into the turnbuckles. Johnson is displaying his fighting spirit. Slade tags in Keys. Keys stops Johnson in his tracks. Johnson uses his feet to create separation. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson is throwing haymakers at Keys. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Keys. Anderson drives Keys back first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Slade. Johnson SuperKicks Slade. Anderson connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-36) Lee Johnson & (5-1) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (24-7) Matt Hardy w/Private Party vs. (3-6) Wheeler Yuta w/Chuck Taylor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy backs Yuta into the turnbuckles. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Yuta applies a side headlock. Hardy whips Yuta across the ring. Yuta cartwheels around Hardy. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Yuta with a wrist lock takedown. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Yuta leapfrogs over Hardy. Yuta slides under Hardy. Yuta dropkicks Hardy for a two count. Hardy reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta decks Hardy with a back elbow smash. Yuta goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Hardy ducks out of the way. Hardy dumps Yuta out of the ring. Yuta gets distracted by Private Party.

Hardy with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Hardy dumps Yuta face first on the steel barricade. Hardy with a knife edge chop. Hardy rolls Yuta back into the ring. Hardy repeatedly slams Yuta’s head on all the three turnbuckle pads. Hardy drops Yuta with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Yuta is displaying his fighting spirit. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. Yuta with heavy bodyshots. Yuta whips Hardy across the ring. Yuta applies The Sleeper Hold. Hardy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Yuta follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Hardy reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Hardy clings onto the top rope. Yuta applies a waist lock. Hardy with three sharp elbow strikes. Hardy punches Yuta. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy kicks Yuta in the gut. Yuta denies The Twist Of Fate. Yuta with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Yuta slowly ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hardy with a straight right hand. Yuta denies The SuperPlex. Yuta sends Hardy crashing into the canvas. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Hardy starts favoring his right ankle. It was a rouse to make the referee distracted by Private Party. Hardy blasts Yuta with the boot to pickup the victory. After the match, Private Party gangs up on Best Friends. Orange Cassidy storms into the ring to make the save. Cassidy drops Hardy with The Orange Punch.

Winner: (25-7) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-11) Penelope Ford vs. (0-0) Masha Slamovich

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Slamovich with an arm-drag takeover. Slamovich applies an arm-bar. Ford backs Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Slamovich avoids the knife edge chop. Slamovich unloads three overhand chops. Ford whips Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Slamovich kicks Ford in the face. Slamovich with The Up Kick. Ford drives Slamovich face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford rams Slamovich’s face across the top strand. Ford repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest.

Following a snap mare takeover, Ford kicks Slamovich in the back. Ford with The Standing MoonSault. Ford tugs on Slamovich’s hair. Ford puts her leg on the back of Slamovich’s neck. Ford kicks Slamovich in the back. Ford drives Slamovich throat first into the top strand. Ford dropkicks the back of Slamovich. Ford with The Rebound Knee Drop on the ring apron. Slamovich with heavy bodyshots. Ford punches Slamovich in the back. Slamovich delivers her combination offense. Slamovich hits The Bridging Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Ford connects with The Double Knee GutBuster. Ford makes Slamovich tap out to The Muta Lock. After the match, Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Thunder Rosa storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (25-11) Penelope Ford via Submission

Sixth Match: (23-9) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-1) Kiera Hogan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander backs Hogan into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hogan applies a side headlock. Hogan refuses to get booped by Statlander. Hogan goes for The Headscissors Takeover, but Statlander cartwheels back on her feet. Statlander gives Hogan a boop. Hogan pie faces Statlander. Hogan kicks the left hamstring of Statlander. Hogan with The Roundhouse Kick. Statlander catches Hogan in mid-air. Statlander applies a waist lock. Hogan is throwing haymakers at Statlander. Statlander goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan thrust kicks the midsection of Statlander.

Hogan with a running elbow smash. Hogan with a Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Hogan talks smack to Statlander. Hogan with The Mid-Kick. Statlander shoves Hogan. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Statlander. Hogan applies The Guillotine Choke. Statlander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Statlander with a lifting uppercut. Statlander follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander hits The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Hogan rocks Statlander with a forearm smash. Statlander catches Hogan in mid-air. Hogan drops Statlander with The Mid-Kick. Statlander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Statlander with The Electric Chair FaceBuster. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (23-11-2) PAC & (22-1) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-30) Luther, (11-40) Serpentico, (0-6) Cole Karter In A 6-Man Tag Team

Chaos Project and Karter attacks Death Triangle before the bell rings. Karter repeatedly stomps on Pentagon’s chest. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther whips Fenix into the turnbuckles. Assisted Body Avalanche. Luther whips Serpentico into Karter and Fenix. Luther with a Triple Body Avalanche. Fenix with a knife edge chop. Karter responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Fenix fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fenix slaps Karter in the chest. Fenix with The Pump Kick. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Double Irish Whip.

Fenix with a gut punch. Pentagon kicks Karter in the chest. Assisted Cazadora Splash. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac gets distracted by Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero. Karter rolls Pac over for a two count. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac with a Running Boot. Pac tells Idolo to bring it. Idolo and Chavo heads to the backstage area. Pac sends Karter face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Luther pulls Serpentico off the ring apron and leaves Karter hanging. PAC SuperKicks Karter. Fenix drops Karter with The Tornillo Cutter. Pac tags in Pentagon. Fenix wipes out Chaos Project with a Flying Plancha. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-11-2) PAC & (23-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Eight Match: (40-16) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Tina San Antonio

Rose Spears San Antonio. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose drops San Antonio with a shoulder tackle. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-16) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (3-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance vs. (0-2) Rickey Shane Page, (0-6) Andrew Palace, (0-3) Bill Collier In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Andrew Palace will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Palace with a wrist lock takedown. Palace whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks under two clotheslines from Palace. Reynolds with a Running Crossbody Block. Reynolds decks Palace with a back elbow smash. Reynolds delivers The Missile Dropkick. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Page runs interference. Collier Spears Reynolds on the ring apron. Palace rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Palace tags in Page. Page delivers a gut punch. Page rocks Reynolds with a forearm smash. Page kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Page with forearm shivers. Page with The Vertical Toss. Page tags in Palace. Palace ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Palace with The Back Drop Driver. Palace tags in Collier.

Collier with The Military Press. Reynolds kicks Collier in the face. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Collier drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Collier HeadButts Reynolds. Reynolds sends Page tumbling to the floor. Reynolds side steps Collier into the turnbuckles. Palace tags himself in. Reynolds crawls under Palace. Reynolds rolls under a clothesline from Palace. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Palace across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver nails Palace with The Pump Kick. Silver with Two Release German Suplex’s. Page kicks Silver in the gut. Page knocks Vance off the ring apron. Silver drills Page with The BrainBuster. Silver tags in Vance. Vance clotheslines Page over the top rope. Vance ducks a clothesline from Collier. Vance with The Ripcord Diamond Cutter. Vance with The Pump Kick. Reynolds wipes out Page and Collier with The Assisted MoonSault to the outside. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Dark Order connects with their Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/Release German Suplex Combination. Vance makes Palace pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (4-0) The Dark Order via Referee Stoppage

Tenth Match: (49-25) Frankie Kazarian vs. (9-32-2) Brandon Cutler w/Michael Nakazawa

Cutler talks smack to Kazarian. Cutler immediately runs out of the ring. Cutler is playing mind games with Kazarian. Kazarian runs after Cutler. Cutler uses Nakazawa as a human shield. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Cutler. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian bodyslams Cutler on the floor. Kazarian rolls Cutler back into the ring. Kazarian with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kazarian with the irish whip. Kazarian follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian throws Cutler off the top turnbuckle. Kazarian punches Cutler in the back. Nakazawa sweeps out the legs of Kazarian.

Cutler repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Cutler bodyslams Kazarian. Cutler starts dancing. Cutler with two elbow drops. Kazarian avoids the third elbow drop. Kazarian clotheslines Cutler. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian whips Cutler across the ring. Kazarian with a Back Body Drop. Cutler kicks Kazarian in the face. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter. The referee gets distracted by Nakazawa. Nakazawa gives Cutler the cool spray. Kazarian knocks Nakazawa off the apron. Cutler inadvertently blinds himself with the cool spray. Kazarian makes Cutler tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (50-25) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Eleventh Match: (31-10) The Jurassic Express, (23-19) Brian Pillman Jr, (25-23) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Peter Avalon) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon will start things off. Avalon kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Avalon tags in Drake. Double Irish Whip. Jungle Boy shoves Drake into Avalon. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy slaps Nemeth and Bononi in the chest. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Jungle Boy dropkicks Bononi to the floor. The Wingmen regroups on the outside. Jungle Boy tags in Pillman. Pillman applies a waist lock. Drake with an arm-drag takeover. Pillman runs into Drake. Chop Exchange. Drake applies a side headlock. Pillman whips Drake across the ring. Drake drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Drake runs into Pillman. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Drake across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Bononi runs interference. Drake sends Garrison tumbling to the floor.

The Wingmen clears the ring. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Drake tags in Avalon. Avalon with two haymakers. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon applies a front face lock. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Garrison. Nemeth whips Garrison into the turnbuckles. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth is choking Garrison with his knee. Drake bodyslams Garrison for a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Drake scores the elbow knockdown. Bononi tags himself in. Drake with a knife edge chop. Bononi slaps Garrison in the chest. Garrison is displaying his fighting spirit. Bononi with a knee lift. Bononi slams Garrison’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Bononi whips Garrison into the turnbuckles. Bononi knocks Jungle Boy off the apron. Bononi applies a side headlock. Bononi tags in Drake. Bononi with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Drake with The Running Cannonball Strike. Drake tags in Avalon. Nemeth hits The Rude Awakening. Avalon with The Flying Splash for a two count. Garrison sends Avalon into the ropes. Garrison drops Avalon with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus and Nemeth are tagged in. Luchasaurus sends Avalon chest first into the canvas. Luchasaurus with a double clothesline. Luchasaurus nails Bononi with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus side steps Drake into Nemeth. Luchasaurus connects with The Tail Whip. Pillman dropkicks Bononi off the apron. Luchasaurus sends Avalon crashing into Bononi. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Nemeth. Jungle Boy makes Nemeth tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (32-10) The Jurassic Express, (24-19) Brian Pillman Jr, (26-23) Griff Garrison via Submission

Twelfth Match: (18-14) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Lee Moriarty

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Dante sends Moriarty into the ropes. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Moriarty. Dante rolls under a clothesline from Moriarty. Dante dropkicks Moriarty to the floor. Dante showcases his athleticism. Dante denies The Pump Kick. Dante kicks the right hamstring of Moriarty. Dante with a straight right hand. Dante rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Dante dives over Moriarty. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Dante. Moriarty kicks the left elbow of Dante. Moriarty with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a one count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty hyperextends the left shoulder of Dante. Moriarty with the arm-ringer. Dante thrust kicks the midsection of Moriarty. Moriarty with a deep arm-drag. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Moriarty with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Dante avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Dante scores the elbow knockdown. Dante with a forearm smash. Dante blocks a boot from Moriarty. Dante dropkicks Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Moriarty launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Moriarty avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Dante. Moriarty with The Hammerlock Lariat for a two count. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Moriarty drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Dante delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Dante connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-14) Dante Marti via Pinfall

