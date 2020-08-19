AEW Dark Results 8/18/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, TAZ, and Veda Scott)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (15-15) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (3-9) Michael Nakazawa

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabian applies an arm-bar. Sabian with a wrist lock takedown. Sabian stands on the left elbow of Nakazawa. Motivation kiss from Ford. Nakazawa is playing mind games with Sabian. Sabian with a waist lock go-behind. Nakazawa crawls under Sabian. Nakazawa with a double leg takedown. Nakazawa pours baby oil on Sabian’s back. Nakazawa delivers The Spin Drill. Sabian unloads two knife edge chops. Nakazawa kicks out the legs of Sabian. Nakazawa continues to attack Sabian with baby oil. Nakazawa with a Slipping Senton Splash for a two count. Sabian kicks Nakazawa in the gut.

Nakazawa reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Sabian launches Nakazawa over the top rope. Sabian with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Sabian lands The SomerSault Plancha. Sabian rolls Nakazawa back into the ring. Sabian is putting the boots to Nakazawa. Nazawa with forearm shivers. Sabian blocks a boot from Nakazawa. Sabian drops Nakazawa with a knee lift. Sabian hits The PK. Sabian with another boot to the midsection of Nakazawa. Nakazawa answers with a running axe handle strike. Nakazawa goes for The Olympic Slam, but Sabian lands back on his feet. Nakazawa ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Nakazawa Spears Sabian for a two count. Nakazawa connects with The Olympic Slam. Nakazawa plays to the crowd. Sabian applies The Raspberry Claw. Sabian with a SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Sabian plants Nakazawa with The Deathly Hollows to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-15) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-13) Joey Janela & (9-10) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-11) Shawn Dean & (0-0) Frank Stone

Janela and Stone will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stone has the obvious strength advantage. Janela ducks a clothesline from Stone. Janela dropkicks the left knee of Stone. Janela with a running boot. Stone tags in Dean. Janela ducks a clothesline from Dean. Janela decks Dean with The JawBreaker. Janela applies a side headlock. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela whips Dean into a high boot from Kiss. SuperKick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Kiss with The Running Meteora for a two count. Janela and Stone are tagged in.

Janela with a ShotGun Dropkick for a two count. The referee is trying to calm down Kiss. Dean drives his knee into Janela’s back. Stone lands The Stinger Splash. Stone repeatedly stomps on Janela’s chest. Stone tags in Dean. Dean kicks Janela in the gut. Dean delivers a gut punch. Dean with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Dean tags in Stone. Stone punches Janela in the ribs. Stone with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Stone tags in Dean. Dean kicks Janela in the gut. Dean hammers down on the back of Janela’s neck. Janela with heavy bodyshots. Dean drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Dean tags in Stone. Flying Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Stone applies a front face lock. Stone with a BackBreaker.

Stone tags in Dean. Double Irish Whip. Janela with a Double DDT. Janela creates distance with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike off Dean’s back. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss slides under Dean. Kiss with a Drop Sault. Kiss with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Kiss follows that with The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Dean. Kiss hits The Splitting Cravate for a two count. Kiss goes for The Flying Split, but Dean ducks out of the way. Dean tags in Stone. Samoan Drop/SomerSault NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Stone applies a front face lock. Stone tags in Dean. Kiss with a forearm smash. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Stone. Janela SuperKicks Stone. Janela lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Kiss connects with The Flying Split to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-13) Joey Janela & (10-10) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Third Match: (16-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-5) Will Hobbs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs backs Spears into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Spears applies a side headlock. Hobbs whips Spears across the ring. Spears runs into Hobbs. Hobbs tells Spears to bring it. Spears talks strategy with Blanchard. Spears with a waist lock go-behind. Spears backs Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Spears blasts Hobbs with a knife edge chop. Spears exits the ring. Spears signals for the test of strength. Spears dropkicks the right knee of Hobbs. Spears slams Hobbs head on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears unloads two knife edge chop. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Spears back.

Hobbs with forearm shivers. Spears blocks a boot from Hobbs. Spears wraps the left leg of Hobbs around the middle rope. Spears with a chop/forearm combination. Spears with a knee drop. Spears works on the left leg of Hobbs. Spears stomps on Hobbs chest. Spears with a southpaw haymaker. Spears with a SlingShot Splash onto the left knee of Hobbs. Spears delivers the chop block. Spears talks smack to Hobbs. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Hobbs goes for a Running PowerSlam, but Spears lands back on his feet. Spears stomps on the left knee of Hobbs. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears wraps the left leg of Hobbs around the steel ring post. Spears clocks Hobbs with the black glove.

Winner: (17-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-10) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-23) Brandon Cutler & (0-24) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Angelico and Peter Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelico drop steps into a side headlock. Angelico applies a side wrist lock. Avalon reverses the hold. Leg Sweep Exchange. Angelico avoids the leaping double foot stomp. Avalon shhh’s Angelico. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler dodges a RoundHouse Kick from Angelico. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans is playing mind games with Cutler. Cutler drops Evans with a RoundHouse Kick for a one count. Evans with The La Magistral for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Cutler with The Cazadora FaceBuster. Cutler grabs the left wrist of Evans. Cutler tags in Avalon. Chest Kick/Knife Edge Chop Combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Double Chop/Double Splash Combination for a two count. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon launches Evans over the top rope. Avalon dropkicks Evans off the ring apron. Cutler scolds Avalon for trying to hit Evans with the book. Avalon rolls Evans back into the ring.

Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon dodges The Windmill Kick. Angelico hits Avalon with the book behind the referee’s back. Evans drops Avalon with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Evans tugs on Avalon’s hair. Evans slams Avalon’s head on the right boot of Angelico. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico with a left jab. Angelico kicks Avalon in the ribs. Angelico applies a Modified Lifting Texas Cloverleaf. TH2 starts ganging up on Avalon. Angelico with the cover for a two count. Angelico with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Evans tells Bates to shut up. Angelico slams Avalon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Avalon’s chest. Evans is choking Avalon with his boot behind the referee’s back. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans is putting the boots to Avalon. Evans with a clubbing axe handle strike. Evans talks smack to Avalon. Evans goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but Avalon ducks out of the way. Evans stops Avalon in his tracks. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans is distracted by Bates. Avalon rolls Evans over for a two count. Avalon tags in Cutler.

Cutler with two clotheslines. Cutler launches Angelico onto the ramp way. Evans kicks Cutler in the gut. Evans whips Cutler across the ring. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Evans. Cutler with a Flying Forearm Smash to Angelico. Evans buries his shoulder into the midsection of Cutler. Evans goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. TH2 has a meeting of the minds. Cutler with a leaping head kick to Angelico. Cutler follows that with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler hits The Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Cutler tags in Avalon. Evans kicks the right shoulder of Cutler. Avalon dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Avalon with a knee smash. Cutler tags himself in.

Avalon delivers The Martini’s. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Angelico sends Avalon crashing to the outside. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico kicks Cutler in the face. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Evans tags in Angelico. Evans with a Twisting Asai MoonSault. Bates wipes Evans with a Flying Hurricanrana off the ring apron. Angelico goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Angelico kicks Cutler in the face. Cutler catches Angelico in mid-air. Avalon tags himself in. Cutler with The Lung Blower. Avalon lands The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Avalon is throwing haymakers at Evans. Evans side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Angelico has Cutler perched on the top turnbuckle. Evans sends Cutler crashing to the outside. Angelico with a Pump Knee Strike. Angelico tags in Evans. Angelico with The Razor’s Edge into the turnbuckles. Evans plants Avalon with The 630 Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-10) The Hybrid 2 via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-1) Abadon vs. (0-2) Red Velvet

Velvet ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Abadon. Velvet blocks a lariat from Abadon. Velvet with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Abadon’s chest. Velvet is choking Abadon with her boot. Abadon rises up. Abadon shoves Velvet into the canvas. Abaon with a running front kick. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Velvet unloads two knife edge chops. Abadon HeadButts Velvet. Abadon starts crawling towards Velvet. Velvet kicks Abadon in the face. Velvet side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet with the irish whip.

Abadon launches Velvet over the top rope. Velvet with a RoundHouse Kick. Velvet with a knee lift. Abadon sends Velvet back first into the turnbuckles. Abadon kicks Velvet in the gut. Abadon delivers The Swinging Arm-Ringer on the ring apron. Abadon repeatedly slams Velvet’s head on the canvas. Abadon goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Velvet lands back on her feet. Velvet whips Abadon across the ring. Abadon clotheslines Velvet. Abadon with an illegal choke hold. Abadon levels Velvet with a body avalanche. The referee admonishes Abadon. Abadon whips Velvet into the turnbuckle. Abadon with a corner clothesline. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) Abadon via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (9-5) Colt Cabana & (1-8) The Dark Order vs. (0-0) Ryzin, D3, and Faboo Andre In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Cabana and Andre will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana applies a side headlock. Cabana sends Andre to the ropes. Andre drops down on the canvas. Andre goes for a leapfrog, but Cabana holds onto the ropes. Andre drops down on the canvas. Cabana rolls Andre over for a one count. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Andre tags in Ryzin. Standing Switch Exchange. Ryzin applies a side headlock. Cabana whips Ryzin across the ring. Cabana drops down on the canvas. Cabana leapfrogs over Ryzin. Silver kicks Ryzin in the back. Silver tags himself in. Ryzin rolls Silver over for a two count. Ryzin kicks Silver in the gut. Ryzin with the irish whip. Ryzin tags in D3. Silver side steps Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver SuperKicks D3. Silver knocks Andre off the ring apron. Silver delivers The ShotGun Dropkick.

Silver tags in Reynolds. Military Press/Cutter Combination. Reynolds is putting the boots to D3. Reynolds puts his knee on the back of D3’s neck. The referee admonishes Reynolds. Silver applies the cravate on the middle rope. Cabana wants to play by the rules. D3 kicks the left hamstring of Reynolds. D3 is throwing haymakers at Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from D3. Reynolds with a Rolling Elbow. Reynolds follows that with a Cravate Suplex. Reynolds tags in Cabana. Reynolds yells at Cabana. D3 with two haymakers. D3 kicks the left hamstring of Cabana. Cabana unloads a flurry of left jabs. Cabana with a series of bionic elbows. Cabana tags in Silver. Cabana side steps D3 into the turnbuckles. Dark Order with Two Release Snap German Suplex’s. Cabana lands The Flying Asshole. Dark Order connects with The Flipping Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-5) Colt Cabana & (2-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-2) Ricky Starks vs. (0-13) Lee Johnson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Chain grappling exchange. Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Starks drop steps into a side headlock. Johnson whips Starks across the ring. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Starks ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Starks catches Johnson in mid-air. Johnson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Johnson rolls Starks over for a one count. Johnson dropkicks Starks. Starks regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Starks applies a side headlock. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Starks ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson leapfrogs over Starks. Starks dropkicks Johnson. Starks poses for the crowd.

Johnson and Starks are running the ropes. Johnson leapfrogs over Starks. Johnson dropkicks Starks. Johnson with a Back Body Drop. Starks is displaying his frustration on the outside. Starks with a running knee strike. Starks repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s back. Starks bodyslams Johnson. Starks with a Standing Coffin Drop. Johnson responds with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks delivers a gut punch. Slap Exchange. Johnson tees off on Starks. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Johnson with a running clothesline. Johnson drops Starks with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Starks launches Johnson over the top rope. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Johnson rolls Starks over for a two count. Starks has Johnson perched on the top turnbuckle. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory. After the match, Wardlow gives Johnson a MJF 2020 campaign pin.

Winner: (5-2) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Eight Match: (12-13) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-1) Baron Black & (0-3) Tony Donati

Santana and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santana with a waist lock takedown. Black gathers himself in the corner. Strong lockup. Black applies a wrist lock. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Santana unloads a series of palm strikes. Santana drops Black with a forearm smash. Black ducks a clothesline from Santana. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber. Santana responds with a Misdirection Dropkick. Santana applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags himself in.

Double Vertical Suplex. Black tags in Donati. Donati ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Donati with a flying forearm smash. Donati clotheslines Ortiz. Ortiz answers with forearm shivers. Ortiz drops Donati with The Snap DDT. Ortiz with a Butterfly Suplex. Ortiz unloads two knife edge chops. Santana rams his boot across Donati’s face. Ortiz tags in Santana. Dontari reverses out of the double irish whip from Inner Circle. Ortiz side steps Donati into the turnbuckles. Santana with a running elbow smash. Ortiz knocks Black off the ring apron. Inner Circle connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Knee Lift Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-13) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (11-1) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-6) Jon Cruz & (0-0) Jessy Sorensen In A Two On One Handicap Match

Archer attacks Cruz before the bell rings. Sorensen ducks under two clotheslines from Archer. Sorensen with a knife edge chop. Sorensen with a straight right hand. Sorensen is throwing haymakers at Archer. Archer wants more punishment. Sorensen shoves Archer. Archer delivers The Pounce. Cruz unloads two chops. Cruz with a haymaker. Archer responds with a Choke Hold Suplex. Archer with nine running elbow smashes. Archer goes for The ChokeSlam, but Cruz lands back on his feet. Cruz kicks the left hamstring of Archer. Sorensen kicks the left knee of Archer. Cruz and Sorensen are double teaming Archer. Double Irish Whip. Archer with a Double Crossbody Block. Archer kicks Sorensen in the face. Archer with a The Full Nelson Slam. Archer follows that with a Uranage Slam. Archer ChokeSlams Cruz on top of Sorensen for a two count. Archer connects with The BlackOut. Archer plants Cruz and Sorensen with The Double EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-1) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (5-2) Billy w/Austin Gunn vs. (2-7) Alan Angels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy has the obvious strength advantage. Billy is flexing his muscles. Angels with a waist lock go-behind. Billy with a single leg takedown. Billy drops Angels with a big haymaker. Billy stomps on the midsection of Angels. Billy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy kicks Angels in the gut. Billy with a straight right hand. Billy kicks Angels out of the ring. Angels delivers a gut punch. Billy drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Billy throws Angels back into the ring. Billy poses for the crowd.

Billy with a Delayed PowerSlam for a two count. Angels is throwing haymakers at Billy. Billy bodyslams Angels. Billy goes for a running elbow drop, but Angels ducks out of the way. Angels with a RoundHouse Kick. Angels with Two ShotGun Dropkicks. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Billy hits The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Billy levels Angels with a Body Avalanche. Billy gives Angels the DX Crotch Chop. Angels avoids The Famouser. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Billy. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels kicks Billy in the chest. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Billy connects with The Cobra Clutch Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Dark Order starts ganging up on Billy. Austin storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (6-2) Billy Gunn via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (10-17) Private Party, (11-10) Christopher Daniels, and (20-14) Frankie Kazarian vs. (13-6) The Butcher/The Blade & (8-7) The Lucha Brothers In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Christopher Daniels and The Butcher will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Butcher shoves Daniels into the canvas. Strong lockup. Daniels side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels with a knife edge chop. Butcher whips Daniels to the corner. Butcher with a corner clothesline. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels slips over Butcher’s back. Daniels thrust kicks the midsection of Butcher. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Double Irish Whip. Butcher runs through the double clothesline. Daniels kicks Butcher in the gut. Diving Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination. Butcher drives Kazarian back first into the turnbuckles. BB & Lucha Brothers starts ganging up on Kazarian. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade is choking Kazarian with his right knee. Kazarian with rapid fire haymakers. Blade kicks Kazarian in the gut. Blade applies a side headlock. Kazarian whips Blade across the ring. Blade drops Kazarian with a shoulder tackle.

Kazarian drops down on the canvas. Kazarian leapfrogs over Blade. Blade goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Kazarian rolls him over for a one count. Kazarian delivers his combination offense. Kazarian taunts Pentagon. Kazarian with the irish whip. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Kazarian tags in Isiah Kassidy. Kazarian with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Kassidy follows that with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Kassidy whips Blade across the ring. Blade holds onto the ropes. Blade tags in Fenix. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Fenix kicks Kassidy in the gut. Fenix with forearm shivers. Fenix with a leg trip. Kassidy answers with a leaping hurricanrana. Kassidy with a single leg dropkick for a one count. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Kassidy with a drop toe hold. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of Pentagon. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen grabs a side wrist lock. Quen tags in Daniels.

Daniels with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. SCU and Private Party works on the left wrist of Pentagon. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Pentagon kicks Kassidy in the chest. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentagon tags in Blade. Blade transitions into a ground and pound attack. Blade whips Kassidy across the ring. Blade with an Inside Out Lariat. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher kicks Kassidy in the gut. Butcher with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Butcher whips Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Butcher rams Kassidy’s face across the top strand. Butcher tags in Pentagon. Butcher applies a wrist lock. Pentagon kicks the right shoulder of Kassidy. Pentagon slaps Kassidy in the chest. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a SpringBoard Head Kick for a two count. Spin Drill. Fenix applies a Modified Muta Lock. Fenix transitions into a front face lock. Fenix tags in Blade. Fenix punches Kassidy in the back. Blade uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee is trying to calm down Kazarian. Blade is choking Kassidy with his right knee. Blade tags in Fenix.

Double Irish Whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Fenix inadvertently SuperKicks Blade. Kassidy side steps Fenix into the ropes. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Que ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Quen kicks Butcher off the ring apron. Quen launches Pentagon over the top rope. Quen with a Leaping Front Kick to Fenix. Quen dropkicks Pentagon off the apron. Quen turns a NeckBreaker into The DDT for a one count. Kazarian drops Pentagon with The Reverse DDT. Blade side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Blade nails Kazarian with The Pump Kick. Daniels with an Exploder Suplex. Fenix answers with a Rebound Back Spin Kick. Quen with a Pump Kick. Fenix pops back on his feet. Fenix SuperKicks Quen. Quen answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels and Pentagon are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Chop Exchange. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Cero Miedo. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Daniels. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Fenix drops Daniels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kassidy dropkicks Fenix off the apron. Private Party with Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Pentagon kicks Daniels in the gut. Pentagon connect with The Package PileDriver for a two count. Blade tags himself in. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Blade whips Kazarian out of the ring. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher and Blade plants Daniels with Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-6) The Butcher/The Blade, (9-7) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

