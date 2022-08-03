AEW Dark Results 8/2/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-4) Ariya Daivari & (1-0) Slim J vs. (0-1) Logan Cruz & (0-0) Tyshaun Prince

Slim J and Tyshaun Prince will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Prince backs Slim into the turnbuckles. Slim with a side headlock takeover. Prince whips Slim across the ring. Slim holds onto the ropes. Slim kicks Prince in the gut. Slim with a Headscissors Takeover. Slim dropkicks Prince. Slim applies a front face lock. Slim tags in Daivari. Daivari kicks Prince in the gut. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Prince with forearm shivers. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Prince. Prince kicks Daivari in the chest. Prince tags in Cruz. Daivari with an Inside Out Lariat. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Cruz. Daivari tags in Slim. Double Vertical Suplex. Trust Buster’s gangs up on Cruz. Daivari clotheslines Prince. Daivari tugs on Prince’s hair. Slim with The BlockBuster. Trust Buster’s connects with The Assisted NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Ariya Daivari & (2-0) Slim J via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-12) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-0) Harley Cameron

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nightingale with an arm-drag takeover. Nightingale applies a rear chin lock. Nightingale transitions into a standing arm-bar. Nightingale reverses out of the irish whip from Cameron. Nightingale drops Cameron with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale lunges over Cameron. Nightingale sends Cameron into the ropes. Nightingale with another shoulder tackle. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Cameron. Nightingale starts dancing with Cameron. Nightingale clotheslines Cameron. Nightingale bodyslams Cameron. Nightingale with a Senton Splash. Nightingale with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count.

Nightingale goes for a Bodyslam, but Cameron lands back on her feet. Cameron slams Nightingale’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cameron with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cameron with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Cameron follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Cameron applies a rear chin lock. Nightingale with heavy bodyshots. Nightingale decks Cameron with a JawBreaker. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale whips Cameron across the ring. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster. Cameron denies The Doctor Bomb. Nightingale sends Cameron into the ropes. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-12) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Third Match: (41-24) Diamante vs. (0-0) Rocky Radley

Diamante with a single leg takedown for a one count. Radley kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Diamante applies a side headlock. Radley whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante drops Radley with a shoulder tackle. Diamante rolls Radley over for a one count. Radley with an inside cradle for a one count. Diamante kicks Radley in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Radley. Radley with a forearm smash. Radley whips Diamante across the ring. Radley with a single dropkick for a one count. Radley with a forearm smash. Diamante sends Radley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Radley’s chest.

Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante kicks Radley in the back. Radley with heavy bodyshots. Diamante with clubbing blows to Radley’s back. Diamante sends Radley to the corner. Diamante with a drop toe hold. Diamante repeatedly drives her knee into Radley’s back. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante drives Radley face first into the canvas. Diamante with two elbow drops. Radley with a forearm smash. Radley ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Radley SuperKicks Diamante. Diamante clings onto the rope. Diamante decks Radley with a back elbow smash. Diamante with Two German Suplex’s. Back Elbow Exchange. Diamante makes Radley tap out to an Overhook Straight Jacket Choke.

Winner: (42-24) Diamante via Submission

Fourth Match: (5-11) The Factory (Aron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. (0-0) KC Rocker & (0-1) Caleb Teninty

Aaron Solow and Caleb Teninty will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Teninty. Solow slams Teninty’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with a corner clothesline. Solow bodyslams Teninty. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Comoroto poses for the crowd. Teninty with forearm shivers. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Teninty. Comoroto slams Teninty’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Comoroto with a Big Biel Throw. Teninty dropkicks Comoroto. Teninty tags in Rocker.

Rocker slams Comoroto’s head on the top rope. Rocker delivers his combination offense. Comoroto reverses out of the irish whip from Rocker. Rocker side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Rocker with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Comoroto catches Rocker in mid-air. Comoroto with The Press Slam. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with a Running Knee Drop. Rocker with heavy bodyshots. Solow punches Rocker in the back. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rocker lands back on his feet. Rocker tags in Teninty. Teninty with a back elbow smash. Teninity with an Overhead Kick. Teninty follows that with a Running Lariat. Solow throws Teninity into the turnbuckles. The Factory connects with their BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-11) The Factory via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12-44) Shawn Dean vs. (0-0) Jonathan Hudson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hudson applies a side headlock. Dean whips Hudson across the ring. Hudson drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Hudson mocks Dean. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Hudson. Dean with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Dean with two arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Hudson. Dean kicks Hudson in the gut. Dean transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Hudson dumps Dean on the top turnbuckle pad. Hudson with forearm shivers. Hudson repeatedly stomps on Dean’s chest. Hudson with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Hudson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hudson talks smack to Dean. Dean unloads two knife edge chops. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean whips Hudson across the ring. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Dean. Dean hits The Sky High. Dean connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-44) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) Parker Bordeaux w/Ariya Daivari & Slim J vs. (13-85) Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bordeaux sends Serpentico face first into the canvas. Bordeaux levels Serpentico with The Body Avalanche. Bordeaux with a Biel Throw. Bordeaux puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Bordeaux rams his forearm across the face of Serpentico. Serpentico with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Bordeaux scores the elbow knockdown. Bordeaux connects with The Belly to Back Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Parker Bordeaux via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (35-9) The Acclaimed vs. (0-5) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Anthony Bowens and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Nemeth whips Bowens across the ring. Bowens drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth drops down on the canvas. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Bowens sends Nemeth into the ropes. Bowens dropkicks Nemeth. Following a snap mare takeover, Bowens with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bowens with a deep arm-drag. Bowens applies an arm-bar. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Bowes drops down on the canvas. Caster kicks Nemeth in the gut. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker. Caster chops Avalon. Scissor Party. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Caster with a straight right hand. Nemeth decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Avalon SuperKicks Caster off the ring apron. Nemeth blasts Bowens off the other apron. Avalon rolls Caster back into the ring.

Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a one count. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Nemeth tugs on Caster’s hair. Avalon with Two Seated Sentons. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Caster. Caster clotheslines Avalon. Caster with a Back Body Drop. Bowens and Avalon are tagged in. Bowens clotheslines Avalon. Bowens with a chop/haymaker combination. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Avalon. Bowens repeatedly kicks Nemeth in the chest. Bowens with a Famouser/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Bowens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex. but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nemeth hits The Leaping DDT. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Avalon dumps Caster out of the ring. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Meeting Of The Minds. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowens SuperKicks Avalon. Bowens drops Nemeth with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-9) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (39-18-2) PAC (c) vs. Connor Mills For The AEW All-Atlantic Championship (RevPRO: July 23, 2022)

Mills ducks a clothesline from Pac. Mills kicks Pac in the face. Mills sends Pac to the corner. Mills with a Flying Boot. Mills with clubbing mid-kicks. Mills whips Pac across the ring. Mills with The Kitchen Sink. Mills kicks Pac in the back for a one count. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac slips over Mills back. Mills kicks Pac in the face. Pac with The Pump Kick. Mills drills Pac with The BrainBuster for a two count. Pac exits the ring. Pac kicks Mills in the gut. Mills slams Pac’s head on the ring apron. Mills rolls Pac back into the ring. Mills with a SpringBoard Uppercut. Mills with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Pac regroups on the outside. Mills lands The Triangle MoonSault. Mills tosses Pac back into the ring. Mills ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mills denies The SuperPlex. Mills shoves Pac off the top rope. Mills delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Pac walks up the rampway.

Mills grabs Pac’s beard. Mills rolls Pac back into the ring. Pac calls for a timeout. Pac kicks the left knee of Mills. Pac kicks out the legs of Mills. Pac kicks Mills in the face. Pac drops Mills with The Pump Kick. Pac is choking Mills with his boot. Pac slams Mills head on the apron. Pac brings Mills up to the stage. Pac nails Mills with The Tombstone PileDriver. Mills gets back in the ring at the count of ninen. Pac argues with the referee. Pac stomps on the back of Mills head. Pac with a SpringBoard Knee Drop. Pac drills Mills with The BrainBuster for a two count. Pac dumps Mills out of the ring. Pac with a knife edge chop. Pac gets distracted by Kip Sabian who’s sitting in the front row. Pac slams Mills head on the apron. Pac rolls Mills back into the ring. Pac talks smack to Mills. Mills punches Pac in the ribs. Pac drops Mills with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count.

Pac with an Axe Kick. Pac with a sharp knee strike. Pac whips Mills into the turnbuckles. Pac gets up in Sabian’s grill. Mills with a Spinning Heel Kick. Forearm Exchange. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Mills responds with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Pac avoids The Triangle MoonSault. Pac SuperKicks Mills. Pac rolls Mills back into the ring. Pac hits The Liger Bomb for a two count. Pac goes for The SpringBoard 450 Splash, but Mills ducks out of the way. Mills lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Mills with an Inside Out Back Kick for a two count. Pac decks Mills with a back elbow smash. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Mills in the chest. Mills answers with a Big Boot. Pac SuperKicks Mills. Pac dropkicks Mills in mid-air. Mills catches Pac in mid-air. Mills hits The Twisting Cutter for a two count. Mills drags Pac to the corner. Mills is raining down haymakers. Pac with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pac with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Pac connects with The Black Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW All-Atlantic Champion, (40-18-2) PAC via Pinfall

