AEW Dark Results 8/23/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (1-3) The Renegade Twins vs. (0-1) Allie Recks & (0-1) Rocky Radley

Robyn Renegade and Rocky Radley will start things off. Robyn talks smack to Radley. Robyn kicks Radley in the gut. Robyn whips Radley across the ring. Radley with a deep arm-drag. Robyn reverses out of the irish whip from Radley. Radley drops Robyn with a Tilt-A-Whirl FaceBuster. Radley slams Robyn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Radley tags in Recks. Radley with a Rising Knee Strike. Radley sweeps out the legs of Robyn. Recks with a corner dropkick for a one count. Robyn backs Recks into the turnbuckles. Back Kick/Shoulder Block Combination. Robyn tags in Charlette. Double Chop.

Charlette is lighting up Recks chest. Charlette puts her leg on the back of Recks neck. Robyn attacks Recks behind the referee’s back. Charlette tags in Robyn. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Robyn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robyn tags in Charlette. Renegade Twins goes for another Double Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Recks counters with a Double DDT. Recks tags in Radley. Radley with a double clothesline. Radley clotheslines Robyn. Charlette kicks Radley in the gut. Renegade Twins connects with their NeckBreaker/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) The Renegade Twins via Pinfall

Second Match: (19-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-0) Meto

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo applies a hammerlock. Ogogo captures the right shoulder of Meto. Ogogo fish hooks Meto. Ogogo rolls Meto over for a two count. Meto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Ogogo works on his joint manipulation game. Ogogo talks smack to Meto. Meto with a waist lock go-behind. Ogogo decks Meto with a back elbow smash. Ogogo with a Hip Toss for a two count. Ogogo is bending Meto’s fingers. Ogogo works on the left shoulder of Meto.

Ogogo whips Meto across the ring. Meto ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Meto dropkicks Ogogo. Meto with a straight right hand. Ogogo holds onto the ropes. Ogogo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ogogo kicks Meto in the gut. Ogogo uppercuts Meto. Ogogo decks Meto with a back elbow smash. Slugfest in the corner. Ogogo uppercuts Meto. Ogogo with a Twisting Side Slam. Ogogo knockouts Meto with a Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (20-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Third Match: (0-6) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) w/Cezar Bononi vs. (0-15) Adrian Alanis & (0-14) Liam Gray

The Wingmen attacks Alanis and Gray before the bell rings. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes for a two count. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon with a double sledge. Avalon drops Gray with a Leg Lariat. Avalon knocks Alanis off the ring apron. Nemeth with a fist drop. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon kicks Gray in the gut. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Avalon goes for a Bodyslam, but Gray lands back on his feet. Gray rolls Avalon over for a two count. Avalon with a running elbow smash to Alanis. Gray decks Avalon with a JawBreaker.

Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Gray. Gray dives over Avalon. Avalon goes for a catapult, but Gray clocks Nemeth off the apron. Gray with a Flying Crossbody Block. Gray tags in Alanis. Alanis ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Alanis with The Big Boot. Alanis bodyslams Nemeth. Alanis sends Avalon chest first into Nemeth. Alanis with a Dropkick/Senton Splash Combination. Avalon pulls Nemeth off Alanis’ shoulders. Avalon shoves Alanis into Gray. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nemeth hits The Rude Awakening. Avalon connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) The Wingmen via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-3) Blake Christian vs. (0-2) Lucky Ali

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Christian applies a hammerlock. Ali decks Christian with a back elbow smash. Ali goes for a Bodyslam, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian ducks under a chop from Ali. Christian with a deep arm-drag. Christian applies an arm-bar. Ali transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Christian escapes the hold. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ali kicks Christian in the gut. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Ali. Christian Powerslams Ali. Christian with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Christian dives over Ali. Christian with a straight right hand. Ali kicks the left knee of Christian for a one count.

Ali drives his knee into Christian’s back. Ali stomps on Christian’s back. Ali applies a waist lock. Ali sends Christian to the corner. Christian kicks Ali in the face. Christian rolls under a clothesline from Ali. Christian with an Overhead Kick. Christian with a Discus Lariat. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian launches Ali over the top rope. Christian with a Rising Knee Strike. Christian with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Christian lands The Suicide Dive. Christian rolls Ali back into the ring. Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Christian dives over Ali. Ali kicks Christian in the face. Christian responds with The SuperPlex. Christian with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Christian connects with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Blake Christian via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (7-11) Jora Johl vs. (0-25) Vary Morales

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl shoves Morales into the canvas. Morales with a waist lock go-behind. Johl continues to outpowers Morales. Morales kicks Johl in the face. Morales side steps Johl into the turnbuckles. Morales applies a side headlock. Johl sends Morales to the corner. Morales dives over Johl. Johl goes for a PowerBomb, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales ducks a clothesline from Johl. Morales with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Morales with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Johl sends Morales chest first into the floor. Johl scores the elbow knockdown. Johl rolls Morales back into the ring.

Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl talks smack to Morales. Morales with heavy bodyshots. Johl answers with a blistering chop. Johl sends Morales to the ring apron. Morales with a shoulder block. Morales with an Apron Enzuigiri. Johl kicks Morales in the face. Johl delivers The SuperPlex. Morales dodges The Pump Kick. Morales with a Spinning Back Kick. Morales kicks Johl in the chest. Morales SuperKicks Johl. Johl sends Morales to the corner. Morales dropkicks Johl into the middle turnbuckle pad. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-11) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (65-31) Max Caster vs. (0-0) Justin Cotto

Caster wants Cotto to scissor him. Caster ducks a clothesline from Cotto. Caster is throwing haymakers at Cotto. Cotto shoves Caster. Caster rocks Cotto with a forearm smash. Caster with a gut punch. Caster uppercuts Cotto. Caster dances for the crowd. Caster whips Cotto across the ring. Cotto ducks a clothesline from Caster. Caster with a side headlock takeover. Coto answers with the headscissors escape. Caster taunts Cotto. Caster kicks Cotto in the gut. Cotto reverses out of the irish whip from Caster.

Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Cotto with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Caster dropkicks Cotto for a two count. Caster scissors the referee. Caster applies an arm-bar. Cotto with a straight right hand. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Cotto. Caster whips Cotto across the ring. Cotto ducks under two clotheslines from Caster. Cotto with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Cotto goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Caster ducks out of the way. Caster with a Backhand. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (66-31) Max Caster via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (55-31) Dante Martin & (40-33) Matt Sydal vs. (6-11) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto)

The Factory attacks Dante and Sydal before the bell rings. Dosey Do Routine. Dante dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Solow. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Leapfrog. Double Dropkick. Dante with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Comoroto. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with The Slice for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal taunts Comoroto. Dante with a Senton Splash. Sydal tags in Dante. Solow decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Dante dives over Solow. Dante dropkicks Comoroto off the ring apron. Solow ducks a clothesline from Dante. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante ducks a clothesline from Solow. Comoroto catches Dante in mid-air. Solow kicks Dante in the ribs. Comoroto sends Dante ribs first into the steel barricade. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto repeatedly drives Dante back first into the apron. Comoroto throws Dante back into the ring.

Haymaker/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Comoroto punches Dante in the back. Comoroto tags in Solow. Comoroto with a Belly to Back Suplex. Solow with a Knee Drop for a two count. Solow repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Solow punches Dante. Solow slams Dante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto attacks Dante behind the referee’s back. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Solow applies a front face lock. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto with a gut punch. Comoroto bodyslams Dante. Comoroto goes for a Twisting Senton Splash, but Dante ducks out of the way. Comoroto stops Dante in his tracks. Comoroto with a Vertical Suplex. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow punches Dante in the ribs. Solow is mauling Dante in the corner. Dante starts displaying his fighting spirit. Dante backflips over Solow. Dante tags in Sydal.

Sydal with a Flying Meteora to Comoroto. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal with a Sliding Knee Strike. Sydal puts Solow on the top turnbuckle. Sydal with The Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Solow. Comoroto attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dante gets int he way. Assisted Hurricanrana for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Comoroto bodyslams Dante. Comoroto clotheslines Sydal. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Comoroto. Sydal goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors, but Comoroto counters with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. The Factory hits their BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Comoroto goes for a PowerBomb, but Dante counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Solow kicks Sydal in the chest. Sydal dodges The Windmill Kick. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante lands The Orihara MoonSault. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick to Solow. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-31) Dante Martin & (41-33) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eight Match: (26-19) Daniel Garcia vs. (0-0) Westin Blake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blake backs Garcia into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hand fighting display. Blake with an inside trip. Garcia grapples around Blake. Blake rolls Garcia over for a two count. Blake applies a side headlock. Garcia whips Blake across the ring. Blake drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle. Garcia drops down on the canvas. Arm-Drag Exchange. Garcia with a side headlock takeover. Blake answers with the headscissors escape. Blake with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Garcia tees off on Blake. Garcia whips Blake into the turnbuckles. Garcia with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia dropkicks the back of Blake’s head for a two count. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Blake applies a hammerlock. Blake slaps Garcia in the chest.

Blake drops Garcia with The Rolling Elbow. Blake is choking Garcia with his boot. Blake repeatedly stomps on Garcia’s chest. Blake whips Garcia across the ring. Blake with a running elbow smash. Blake with a sliding shoulder block. Blake applies a rear chin lock. Garcia transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Blake with three sharp elbow strikes. Chop Exchange. Blake kicks Garcia in the chest. Garcia grabs Blake by his throat. Garcia punches Blake. Garcia with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Garcia hits The PK for a two count. Blake dumps Garcia over the top rope. Blake kicks Garcia in the chest. Blake with The Pendulum PileDriver for a two count. Blake connects with a Modified CodeBreaker for a two count. Blake bodyslams Garcia. Garcia avoids The MoonSault. Garcia with The Reverse Suplex. Garcia makes Blake tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (27-19) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Ninth Match: (1-1) The Trust Busters w/Sonny Kiss & VSK vs. (0-0) Ryan Howe, (0-0) Omar Amir, (0-0) Cash Flo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Slim J and Ryan Howe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slim applies a side headlock. Howe whips Slim across the ring. Howe drops Slim with a shoulder tackle. Slim avoids The Fist Drop. Slim with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Slim applies a front face lock. Slim tags in Daivari. Daivari with a gut punch. Wrist Lock Exchange. Howe tags in Amir. Amir applies a wrist lock. Howe uppercuts Daivari. Amir tags Flo. Daivari ducks under a chop from Flo. Daivari rakes the eyes of Flo. Amir tags himself in. Daivari kicks Amir in the gut.

Amir reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari holds onto the ropes. Daivari kicks Amir in the face. Bordeaux tags himself in. Bordeaux with a Running Body Block. Flo tags himself in. Bordeaux runs through Flo. Bordeaux with an Inside Out Lariat. Bordeaux throws Howe back into the ring. Bordeaux sends Howe crashing to the outside. Amir with a chop/forearm combination. Bordeaux clotheslines Amir over the top rope. Bordeaux tags in Slim. Bordeaux PowerBombs Slim into Flo. Slim connects with The Assisted Slice Bread to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) The Trust Busters via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (9-1) The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston Vance) vs. (0-1) Tyshaun Prince, (0-0) DK Vandu, (0-3) Joey Sweets In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

"There's no trio in this tournament that has a stronger bond than us"#DarkOrder are more than ready to claim the #AEW World Trios Championships! Watch them in action on #AEWDark tonight: ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg58Xwy

Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJlO2V5 pic.twitter.com/51cL7tl9KQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022

John Silver and Joey Sweets will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Silver with a fireman’s carry takeover. Silver applies an arm-bar. Silver grabs a side wrist lock. Silver whips Sweets across the ring. Silver with a shoulder tackle. Sweets drops down on the canvas. Silver ducks a clothesline from Sweets. Silver with a Press Slam into the top rope. Silver with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Silver tags in Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Sweets decks Reynolds with a JawBreaker. Sweets tags in Prince. Reynolds clotheslines Prince. Prince reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Vandu drives his knee into Reynolds back.

Reynolds knocks Vandu off the ring apron. Reynold punches Sweets. Prince attacks Reynolds from behind. Prince with clubbing blows to Reynolds back. Prince repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. The referee admonishes Prince. Prince tags in Vandu. Vandu is mauling Reynolds in the corner. Vandu tags in Sweets. Sweets with a shoulder block. Reynolds kicks Sweets in the face. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Reynolds dives over Sweets. Reynolds tags in Vance. Vance with a series of clotheslines. Prince with a double handed chop. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Prince. Vance nails Prince with The Pump Kick. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Simultaneous tag to Silver. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (22-7) Tony Nese & (6-4) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-1) GKM & (0-0) Oliver Sawyer

Light work for the clients of 'Smart' @MarkSterlingEsq – @TonyNese & @WoodsIsTheGoods, getting the victory in dominant fashion tonight on #AEWDark! Sterling has a few words to say, on behalf of the winning team! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0

Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF pic.twitter.com/ktu3DtjOqJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022

Josh Woods and Oliver Sawyer will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Woods with three waist lock takedowns. Woods with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. GKM with forearm shivers. GKM with two uppercuts. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from GKM. Nese sweeps out the legs of GKM. Nese pulls GKM out of the ring. Woods with a Running Meteora. Woods and Nese connects with their Olympic Slam/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-7) Tony Nese & (7-4) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (16-12) The Iron Savages w/JT Davidson vs. (0-13) Sean Maluta & (0-0) Manny Lo

Boulder and Manny Lo will start things off. Boulder levels Manny with The Body Avalanche. Boulder sends Manny to the corner. Boulder with a running elbow smash. Boulder tags in Bronson. Stinger Splash Party. Boulder Chokeslams Manny. Iron Savages goes for a Double PowerBomb, but Maluta lands back on his feet. Maluta with a flurry of chops. Bronson blocks a boot from Maluta. Maluta with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Boulder. Maluta decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Bronson with a Running Death Valley Driver into Manny. Bronson stacks Maluta on top of Manny. Iron Savages connects with The Assisted Cannonball Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-12) The Iron Savages via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (0-6) Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. (0-33) Dean Alexander & (0-7) Rosario Grillo

JD Drake and Rosario Grillo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grillo ducks under a chop from Drake. Grillo applies a side headlock. Drake whips Grillo across the ring. Drake drops Grillo with a shoulder tackle. Grillo kicks Drake in the face. Grillo grabs a side headlock. Drake sends Grillo into the ropes. Grillo ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Grillo kicks Drake in the chest. Drake clotheslines Grillo. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Henry. Drake sends Grillo chest first into the canvas. Henry with a basement dropkick. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Grillo in the back. Henry and Grillo are trading back and forth shots. Henry pulls Grillo down to the mat.

Henry cranks on Grillo’s neck. Henry blasts Grillo with The Mid-Kick. Henry toys around with Grillo. Chop Exchange. Henry applies a front face lock. Henry goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grillo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Grillo rolls under a clothesline from Henry. Grillo tags in Alexander. Alexander with two clotheslines. Drake pulls Henry off Alexander’s shoulders. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Drake. Alexander with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Alexander gets Henry in position for a PowerBomb. Drake drops Alexander with a Running Enzuigiri. Henry with a Shotgun Meteora. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. The Work Horsemen connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/MoonSault Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) Anthony Henry & JD Drake via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (15-31) Kilynn King vs. (0-12) Valentina Rossi

After @KiLynnKing's impressive victory on #AEWDark, Dr. @RealBrittBaker had a few words to say to her opponent, ahead of their clash tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0

Visit https://t.co/4Xoe9bWsne for a chance to win $1000 pic.twitter.com/EBURJ0n6C5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. King applies a front face lock. Rossi transitions into a side headlock. King whips Rossi across the ring. King with a drop toe hold. King with a Sliding Dropkick. Rossi denies The Excalibuster. Rossi decks King with a back elbow smash. Rossi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rossi stomps on King’s back. Rossi is choking King with her boot.

King with a back elbow smash. King delivers The Missile Dropkick. Rossi slams King’s head on the top rope. Rossi ascends to the top turnbuckle. King with clubbing blows to Rossi’s back. King drives her knee into Rossi’s ribs. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rossi lands back on her feet. Rossi ducks a clothesline from King. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-31) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 323 of The Hoots Podcast