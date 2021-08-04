AEW Dark Results 8/3/21

The Bojangles Coliseum

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (33-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (40-22) Chuck Taylor, (2-4) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (1-0) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi) w/Peter Avalon In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor and JD Drake will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies a side headlock. Drake whips Taylor across the ring. Drake drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor leapfrogs over Drake. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Yuta and Nemeth are tagged in. Yuta with a waist lock go-behind. Yuta crawls under Nemeth. Yuta dropkicks Nemeth for a one count. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Nemeth sends Yuta to the corner. Nemeth inadvertently chops Bononi and Drake. Standing Switch Exchange. More miscommunication from The Wingmen. Yuta punches Avalon. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Nemeth starts choking Yuta. Nemeth applies a deep hammerlock. Nemeth fish hooks Yuta. Nemeth tags in Bononi.

Bononi delivers a gut punch. Bononi sends Yuta back first into the turnbuckles. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Bononi slaps Yuta in the chest. Bononi whips Yuta into the turnbuckles. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Bononi with an overhand chop. Bononi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Bononi catches Yuta in mid-air. Bononi delivers The Hoss Toss. Bononi tags in Drake. Drake is choking Yuta with his boot. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Drake tags in Bononi. Drake whips Yuta across the ring. Inverted Atomic Drop/Big Boot Combination for a two count. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Yuta denies The Rude Awakening. Yuta decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Yuta sends Bononi tumbling to the floor. Yuta sends Drake crashing into Bononi. Nemeth knocks Cassidy off the ring apron. Taylor punches Nemeth. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta tags in Taylor.

Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor lands The Somersault Plancha. Nemeth nails Taylor with a throat thrust. Cassidy tags himself in. Cassidy is still wearing his sunglasses. Pocket Pose. Nemeth kicks Cassidy in the gut. Cassidy negates The Rude Awakening. Cassidy with Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Nemeth. Cassidy lunges over Nemeth. Cassidy dropkicks Nemeth. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Best Friends clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Two Flying Forearm Smashes. Uranage Slam/Frog Splash Combination. Cassidy falls on top of Nemeth for a two count. The referee is trying to get Bononi out of the ring. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Yuta gets distracted by Avalon. Nemeth dropkicks Yuta. Nemeth tags in Drake. Bononi with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nemeth follows that with The Rude Awakening. Drake hooks the outside leg for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Forearm Exchange. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Yuta connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Avalon attacks Yuta from behind. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Taylor plants Avalon with The Awful Waffle.

Winner: (34-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (41-22) Chuck Taylor, (3-4) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Second Match: (21-11-2) PAC w/The Lucha Brothers & Alex Abrahantes vs. (17-33) Jack Evans w/The Hardy Family Office

Pac kicks Evans in the gut. Pac slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pac applies a wrist lock. Pac whips Evans across the ring. Pac goes for a Hip Toss, but Evans lands back on his feet. Pac with a Spinning Back Kick. Pac slaps Evans in the face. Evans with heavy bodyshots. Pac kicks Evans in the face. Pac hammers down on the back of Evans neck. Pac goes for the catapult, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with the sunset flip for a two count. Evans kicks Pac in the face. Evans with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Evans slides under Pac. Evans with a leg scissors takedown. Evans applies The Muta Lock.

Evans transitions into a front face lock. Pac goes for a Release Northern Lights Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans dropkicks Pac to the floor. Pac sweeps Evans off the ring apron. Lucha Brothers gets in a standoff with Private Party. Pac throws Evans into the steel barricade. Pac resets the referee’s ten count. Pac rolls Evans back into the ring. Pac goes into the lateral press for a two count. Pac drops Evans with The Pump Kick. Pac is choking Evans with his boot. Pac applies a wrist lock. Pac whips Evans into the turnbuckles. Evans with two toe kicks. Pac answers with a vicious boot. Pac puts Evans on the top turnbuckle. Pac goes for The SuperPlex, but Evans blocks it. Evans decks Pac with a back elbow smash.

Evans sends Pac crashing to the outside. Evans lands The Sky Twister Press. Evans gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Pac shoves Evans into the ropes. Evans kicks Pac in the face. Evans hits The SpringBoard Blockbuster for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac with an Inside Out Lariat. Pac with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Pac drags Evans to the corner. Pac rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Pac dives over Evans. Evans drills Pac with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Pac goes for a Bodyslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Evans delivers The Corkscrew Roundhouse Kick. Evans gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Pac connects with The Avalanche NeckBreaker. Pac makes Evans tap out to The Brutalizer. After the match, Andrade El Idolo appears on the stage with Chavo Guerrero. Andrade continues to play mind games with The Death Triangle.

Winner: (22-11-2) PAC via Submission

– Red Velvet made her intentions known that she’s gunning after Britt Baker and the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Third Match: (29-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-7) Kenzie Paige

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paige backs Conti into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Paige with a shot to the midsection of Conti. Conti with the sunset flip for a two count. Conti ties Paige up in a knot. Conti rolls Paige over for a two count. Conti ducks a clothesline from Paige. Standing Switch Exchange. Paige goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Conti holds onto the ropes. Paige SuperKicks Conti. Paige with forearm shivers. Paige whips Conti across the ring.

Conti holds onto the ropes. Conti decks Paige with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Conti ducks a clothesline from Paige. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Paige reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti side steps Paige into the turnbuckles. Conti slams Paige’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Conti rocks Paige with a forearm smash. Conti dives over Paige. Conti nails Paige with The Pump Kick. Conti with Two Face Washes. Conti with a Spinning GutBuster. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (20-5) Wardlow & (29-15) Shawn Spears vs. (1-37) Fuego Del Sol & (1-35) Shawn Dean

Jake Hager joins the commentary team for this match. Shawn Spears and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Spears spins Del Sol around. Spears with a snap mare takedown. Spears cartwheels around Del Sol. Spears mocks Del Sol. Spears applies a wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Spears goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with two dropkicks. Dean dropkicks Wardlow.

Double Dropkick. Dean and Del Sol clotheslines Wardlow over the top rope. Del Sol goes for a Suicide Dive, but Spears counters with a forearm smash. Wardlow catches Dean in mid-air. Wardlow throws Dean into the ringside barricade. Spears brings a steel chair into the ring. The referee admonishes Spears. Spears connects with The C4. Spears tags in Wardlow. Wardlow stares at Hager. Wardlow plants Del Sol with The F10 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-5) Wardlow & (30-15) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (43-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Madi Maxx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Maxx into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Shida applies a side headlock. Maxx whips Shida across the ring. Shida drops Maxx with a shoulder tackle. Maxx starts “favoring” her right knee. Shida avoided the bate and switch attack. Shida kicks Maxx in the gut. Shida with a BackBreaker. Shida bodyslams Maxx. Shida grabs a steel chair. Maxx avoids The Flying Knee Strike. Maxx sends Shida face first into the steel ring post. Maxx rolls Shida back into the ring.

Maxx with a back hand. Maxx kicks Shida in the face for a two count. Maxx argues with the referee. Maxx talks smack to Shida. Shida tugs on Maxx’s hair. Shida with forearm shivers. Maxx begs for mercy. Shida slaps Maxx in the face. Shida with a flying knee smash. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Shida goes for The Dominator, but Maxx rolls her over for a two count. Shida avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Maxx ducks a clothesline from Shida. Shida with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Shida with The SitOut Dominator. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (18-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-28) Luther & (11-37) Serpentico

Fenix and Serpentico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Serpentico. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Standing Switch Exchange. Fenix denies the sunset flip. Fenix rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Side Headlock Exchange. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Fenix kicks Serpentico in the face. Serpentico launches Fenix to the top turnbuckle. Fenix dives over Serpentico. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Cero Miedo. Luther shoves Pentagon. Fenix SuperKicks Serpentico. Luther kicks Fenix in the face. Pentagon SuperKicks Luther. Serpentico with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Pentagon catches Serpentico in mid-air. Pentagon goes for The Press Slam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Luther nails Pentagon with The Pump Kick. Luther throws Pentagon into the steel barricade. Luther is throwing haymakers at Pentagon. Luther sends Pentagon face first into the steel ring post. Fenix goes for a PowerBomb, but Serpentico counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Serpentico drives Fenix face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico tags in Luther. Double Irish Whip. Luther with a running elbow smash.

Luther catapults Serpentico into Fenix. Luther with another Pump Kick. Luther punches Fenix in the armpit. Luther bodyslams Fenix. Luther tags in Serpentico. Double Irish Whip. Fenix holds onto the ropes. Fenix SuperKicks Serpentico. Fenix wraps the right leg of Luther around the middle rope. Fenix with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Fenix. Serpentico whips Fenix across the ring. Fenix with a Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Luther applies The Full Nelson. Serpentico SuperKicks Luther. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon with a Backstabber/Senton Splash Combination for a one count. Stereo SuperKicks. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (21-7) Matt Hardy, (36-15) The Blade, (24-7) The Acclaimed w/The Bunny vs. (23-18) Brian Pillman Jr, (25-22) Griff Garrison, (3-6) The Sydal Brothers w/Julia Hart In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Hardy slams Matt’s head on the time keepers table. Garrison kicks Caster in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. SpineBuster/Dropkick Combination. Pillman kicks Caster in the gut. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman bodyslams Caster. Pillman tags in Mike. Mike with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens illegally runs into the ring. Acclaimed gangs up on Mike behind the referee’s back. Acclaimed goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Matt gets in the way. Stereo Hurricanrana’s. Stereo Leg Sweeps. Stereo Standing Mariposa’s for a two count. Mike applies a front face lock. Mike tags in Pillman. Pillman punches Caster in the back. Pillman applies a side headlock. Caster whips Pillman across the ring. Blade trips Pillman from the outside.

Caster clotheslines Pillman. Caster tags in Blade. Blade repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Blade is choking Pillman with his knee. Blade tags in Hardy. Blade with two toe kicks. Hardy is throwing haymakers at Pillman. Hardy repeatedly slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy tags in Bowens. Bowens with a gut punch. Bowens rocks Pillman with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Caster with a leaping back elbow smash. Pillman side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Pillman with a Back Body Drop. Garrison and Bowens are tagged in. Garrison with a Double Clothesline. Garrison clears the ring. Garrison clotheslines Bowens. Garrison drops Bowens with The Big Boot. Garrison clotheslines Caster over the top rope.

Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Garrison tags in Matt. Matt repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bowens. Matt ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Matt with a Roundhouse Kick. Matt tags in Mike. Flying Double Meteora for a two count. Mike ducks a clothesline from Blade. Mike dropkicks Blade to the floor. Bowens tags in Hardy. Hardy with Two Side Effects. Garrison drops Hardy with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens SuperKicks Garrison. Assisted Dominator. Pillman with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Hardy denies the side thrust kick. Hardy kicks Pillman in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate. Mike SuperKicks Hardy. The referee gets distracted by The Bunny. Blade delivers the brass knuckle punch. Hardy with a running elbow drop to pickup the victory. After the match, The HFO gangs up on The Sydal Brothers. The Jurassic Express storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (22-7) Matt Hardy, (37-15) The Blade, (25-7) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (24-13) Diamante vs. (17-8) Leyla Hirsch

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a side headlock. Hirsch whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante drops Hirsch with a shoulder tackle. Hirsch drops down on the canvas. Hirsch with a fireman’s carry takeover. Diamante avoids The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Diamante regroups on the outside. Hirsch lands The Suicide Dive. Hirsch rolls Diamante across the ring. Hirsch with a Shotgun Meteora. Hirsch with a Rebound Dropkick. Diamante drives Hirsch face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Diamante talks smack to Hirsch. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante whips Hirsch across the ring. Diamante scores the elbow knockdown. Diamante with a Running Splash for a two count.

Diamante applies an arm-bar. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Diamante sends Hirsch to the corner. Diamante levels Hirsch with The Body Avalanche. Hirsch avoids The Shibata Dropkick. Diamante calls for a timeout. Hirsch with The Pop Up Back Drop Driver. Hirsch with a GutWrench Suplex. Hirsch follows that with a Lariat. Hirsch with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. The Bunny throws a steel chair into the ring. Hirsch takes a swipe at Bunny. Swole snatches the chair away from Diamante. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch drops Diamante with The V-Trigger for a two count. Hirsch makes Diamante tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. After the match, Swole tees off on Diamante. Swole HeadButts Diamante. Swole dumps Diamante out of the ring. Swole and Diamante starts brawling towards the backstage area.

Winner: (18-8) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Ninth Match: (42-9-1) Jon Moxley vs. (0-7) Brick Aldridge

Aldridge attacks Moxley before the bell rings. Aldridge stomps on Moxley’s chest. Aldridge whips Moxley across the ring. Moxley kicks Aldridge in the chest. Moxley with forearm shivers. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Aldridge. Moxley with a diving clothesline. Moxley unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Aldridge drops down on the canvas. Aldridge leapfrogs over Moxley. Aldridge dropkicks Moxley. Aldridge with a knife edge chop.

Aldridge with a Big Biel Throw. Aldridge follows that with The Shoulder Breaker. Aldridge applies a key lock. Moxley delivers his combination offense. Aldridge scores the elbow knockdown. Aldridge levels Moxley with The Body Avalanche. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Moxley repeatedly stomps on Aldridge’s chest. Moxley puts Aldridge on the top turnbuckle. Moxley with The SuperPlex. Aldridge denies The Death Rider. Aldridge goes for The Press Slam, but Moxley lands back on his feet. Moxley makes Aldridge tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (43-9-1) Jon Moxley via Submission

Tenth Match: (22-11) Penelope Ford vs. (0-8) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Ford whips Tehaka across the ring. Tehaka drops Ford with a shoulder tackle. Ford drops down on the canvas. Tehaka ducks a clothesline from Ford. Tehaka with a Counter Hip Toss. Tehaka with a deep arm-drag. Tehaka is fired up. Tehaka with the monkey flip. Ford kicks the left knee of Tehaka. Ford drives Tehaka face first into the middle rope. Ford with a running clothesline.

Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford puts her leg on the back of Tehaka’s neck. Ford drives Tehaka throat first into the top rope. Ford dropkicks the back of Tehaka for a two count. Ford with a Double Back Handspring Elbow Strike. Ford with The Running Boot. Ford follows that with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Tehaka with forearm shivers. Tehaka denies The Double Knee GutBuster. Tehaka HeadButts Ford. Ford with a double leg takedown. Ford makes Tehaka tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (23-11) Penelope Ford via Submission

Eleventh Match: (25-9) Eddie Kingston vs. (18-12) Dante Martin w/Darius Martin

Dante with two deep arm-drags. Dante dropkicks Kingston to the floor. Dante is playing mind games with Kingston. Kingston regroups on the outside. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Kingston with a blistering chop. Kingston whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Kingston. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a one count. Kingston answers with The Kitchen Sink. Kingston with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Kingston sends Dante into the ropes. Kingston with a knife edge chops. Kingston whips Dante across the ring. Kingston kicks Dante off the ring apron. Dante rolls around Kingston. Dante kicks Kingston in the face. Dante with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Dante rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Dante goes for The Flipping Stunner, but Kingston counters with The Half and Half Suplex. Dante dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Dante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory. After the match, Kingston gives Dante his seal of approval to close the show.

Winner: (26-9) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

