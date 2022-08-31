AEW Dark Results 8/30/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (60-31) John Silver vs. (13-89) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Serpentico. Silver dropkicks Serpetico. Silver with Two Biel Throws. Silver gets distracted by Luther. Silver rocks Luther with a forearm smash. Serpentico SuperKicks Silver. Serpentico with a falling sledge. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Serpentico applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Serpentico sends Silver to the corner. Serpentico with a running elbow smash. Serpentico with a Rolling Senton Splash for a two count.

Silver attacks the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico punches Silver in the back. Serpentico with Three HeadButts. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Serpentico across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Serpentico calls for a timeout. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Serpentico kicks Silver in the face. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Silver. Serpentico goes for a backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (61-31) John Silver via Pinfall

Second Match: (42-24) Diamante vs. (2-9) Charlette Renegade w/Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante backs Renegade into the turnbuckles. Renegade shoves Diamante. Diamante with two arm-drags. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Diamante with a forearm smash. Renegade reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Diamante with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante dropkicks the back of Renegade’s neck for a two count. Diamante with forearm shivers. Renegade reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Renegade spins Diamante around the middle rope.

Robyn delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Renegade repeatedly stomps on Diamante’s chest. Renegade puts her knee on the back of Diamante’s neck. Renegade with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Renegade puts Diamante on the top turnbuckle. Diamante with a Flying Hurricanrana. Diamante with two clotheslines. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Renegade. Diamante with Two German Suplex’s. Robyn continues to run interference. Robyn inadvertently clocks Charlette with a forearm smash. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante connects with The CodeRed to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-24) Diamante via Pinfall

Third Match: (24-9) Angelo Parker w/Matt Menard vs. (0-4) Gus De La Vega

Parker delivers a straight right hand after the bell rings. Parker connects with The Elevated DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-9) Angelo Parker via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (12-8) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-1) Mylo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mylo applies a side headlock. Mylo with a side headlock takeover. Hogan answers with the headscissors neck lock. Mylo grabs another side headlock. Mylo transitions into a wrist lock. Hogan pulls Mylo down to the mat. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan kicks Mylo in the ribs. Hogan with forearm shivers. Mylo side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Mylo with two forearm smashes. Hogan denies The Monkey Flip.

Hogan SuperKicks Mylo for a two count. Hogan toys around with Mylo. Mylo ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Mylo decks Hogan with a JawBreaker. Mylo sends Hogan to the corner. Hogan with a back elbow smash. Hogan with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hogan follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan delivers The Sliding Dropkick. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-8) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-1) The Trust Busters w/Sonny Kiss & VSK vs. (0-0) Hermano, (0-2) Logan Cruz, (0-2) Tyshaun Price In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ariya Daivari and Tyshaun Price will start things off. Daivari kicks Price in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Daivari whips Price across the ring. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Price ducks under a back elbow from Daivari. Daivari delivers The Kitchen Sink. Daivari applies a front face lock. Daivari tags in Slim. Double Vertical Suplex. Slim transitions into a ground and pound attack. Slim applies a side headlock. Price whips Slim across the ring. Slim drops Price with a shoulder tackle. Slim holds onto the ropes.

Slim with a toe kick. Slim kicks Price in the chest. Slim with a Headscissors Takeover. Slim with a Running Lariat. Slim rips off his t-shirt. Price with a Step Up Enzuigri. Bordeaux and Cruz are tagged in. Cruz delivers his combination offense. Bordeaux stops Cruz in his tracks. Bordeaux sends Cruz into the ropes. Bordeaux with a Running Body Block. Bordeaux throws Price and Hermano into the ring. Bordeaux with a series of Body Avalanches. Slim hits The Diving Reverse DDT. Assisted Slice Bread. Daivari lands The Persian Lion Splash. Bordeaux connects with a Belly to Back Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Trust Busters via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (22-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-2) Vicky Dreamboat

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Hart decks Dreamboat with a back elbow smash. Dreamboat rolls Hart over for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hart drops Dreamboat with The Big Boot. Hart stomps on Dreamboat’s chest. Hart whips Dreamboat across the ring. Hart scores the elbow knockdown. Hart drives Dreamboat face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hart with a knife edge chop.

Hart with forearm shivers. Hart repeatedly stomps on Dreamboat’s chest. Hart ducks a clothesline from Dreamboat. Dreamboat with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Hart regroups on the outside. Hart sweeps out the legs of Dreamboat. Hart pulls Dreamboat out of the ring. Dreamboat slams Hart’s head on the steel ring steps. Hart kicks Dreamboat in the chest. Hart SuperKicks Dreamboat. Hart delivers a Sliding Lariat. Hart makes Dreamboat tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (23-13) Julia Hart via Submission

"Are you a tough guy, or are you a pretty boy, because I look at that hair and that is not the hair of a tough guy" @theDaddyMagic & @TheAngeloParker call out the #FTW Champion @730hook! Watch #AEWDark right now! ▶️ https://t.co/V5v1UcdGT0 pic.twitter.com/Em9TCQFxHP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2022

Seventh Match: (1-0) Kayla Rossi w/The Diamond Sheik vs. (0-7) Vipress

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rossi shoves Vipress into the canvas. Vipress with combo chops. Rossi drives her knee into the midsection of Vipress. Rossi with a Biel Throw. Rossi bodyslams Vipress. Rossi puts her leg on the back of Vipress’ neck. Rossi pulls Vipress off the middle rope. Rossi goes for another bodyslam, but Vipress lands back on her feet. Vipress kicks the back of Rossi’s right leg. Rossi clotheslines Vipress. Rossi hits The Samoan Drop. Rossi pops back on her feet. Rossi connects with The Standing MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Kayla Rossi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (29-17) The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-34) Dean Alexander & (0-8) Rosario Grillo

Brian Pillman Jr and Rosario Grillo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman backs Grillo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pillman kicks Grillo in the face. Pillman sends Grillo into the ropes. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman ducks under a back elbow from Grillo. Grillo goes for a dropkick, but Pillman holds onto the ropes. Pillman Spears Grillo. Pillman transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee is losing control of this match.

Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks Grillo in the back. Pillman rams his knee across Grillo’s face. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Grillo across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Garrison kicks Grillo in the gut. Pillman with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Leg Drop. Varsity Blonds blasts Alexander off the ring apron. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Grillo. Varsity Blonds connects with their Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-17) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (57-31) Dante Martin vs. (0-1) AR Fox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Dante whips Fox across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fox launches Dante over the top rope. Fox with a straight right hand. Dante dives off the ring apron. Fox cartwheels off the apron. Dante kicks Fox in the gut. Dante avoids The Rebound Tiger Feint Kick. Fox with a double leg takedown. Dante kicks Fox in the face. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Fox. Dante dropkicks Fox. Dante with forearm shivers. Fox kicks Dante in the face. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Fox. Fox dives over Dante.

Fox side steps Dante into the turnbuckles. Fox sweeps out the legs of Dante. Fox with a Slingshot Twisting BrainBuster for a two count. Fox plays to the crowd. Fox goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante drives his knee into the midsection of Fox. Dante with a Vertical Suplex. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Side Step Display. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Fox with three sharp elbow strikes. Dante kicks Fox in the face. Fox hits The SpringBoard Spanish Fly. Fox lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Dante crawls under the legs of Fox. Dante with another up kick. Dante punches Fox. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (58-31) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (15-11) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-1) Tyson Maddux

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a side headlock. Maddux whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson kicks Maddux in the chest. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson with a Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Maddux. Anderson delivers The Garvin Stomp. Anderson punches Maddux for a one count. Maddux dropkicks Anderson. Maddux plays to the crowd. Maddux with a leaping corner clothesline. Maddux struts around the ring. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-11) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (1-6) Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. (0-1) Manny Lo & (0-1) Oliver Sawyer

Anthony Henry and Manny Lo will start things off. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Henry punches Manny in the back. Henry stomps on Manny’s back. Henry tags in Drake. Drake dumps Manny face first on the top rope. Henry with a Running Enzuigiri. Drake kicks Manny in the back. Drake rocks Manny with a forearm smash. Drake with a knife edge chop. Manny with heavy bodyshots. Drake bodyslams Manny. Drake with a Falling HeadButt. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Drake tags in Henry.

Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Manny in the back. Henry toys around with Manny. Manny with forearm shivers. Manny is displaying his fighting spirit. Manny rolls under a clothesline from Henry. Drake and Sawyer are tagged in. Sawyer ducks a clothesline from Henry. Sawyer dropkicks Drake off the ring apron. Sawyer decks Henry with a JawBreaker. Drake denies The DDT. Drake with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Henry with a Shotgun Meteora. Drake follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. Henry with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Henry blasts Manny with The Pump Kick. Drake connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-6) Anthony Henry & JD Drake via Pinfall

After their victory on #AEWDark, the #Workhorsemen (@RealJDDrake & @antnyhenry) take a minute to detail their current affiliations and goals for the near future! Watch all the action from tonight right here: ▶️ https://t.co/V5v1UcvihA pic.twitter.com/U3dgfZeKa2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2022

Twelfth Match: (2-16) Leila Grey vs. (0-11) Renee Michelle



Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Grey sweeps out the legs of Michelle. Grey with a basement dropkick. Grey with a Running Hip Attack. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey is choking Michelle with her boot. Grey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grey with clubbing blows to Michelle’s back. Grey sends Michelle to the corner. Michelle kicks Grey in the face.

Michelle ducks a clothesline from Grey. Michelle thrust kicks the midsection of Grey. Michelle with a flying forearm smash. Michelle delivers The Missile Dropkick. Michelle is fired up. Michelle drops Grey with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Grey decks Michelle with a JawBreaker. Grey with a forearm smash. Grey sends Michelle to the corner. Grey with a Rising Knee Strike. Grey hits The Tornado DDT. Grey ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Grey connects with The Float Over X-Factor to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-16) Leila Grey via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (3-3) Rush w/Jose The Assistant vs. (2-3) Blake Christian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Christian applies a side headlock. Rush whips Christian across the ring. Rush drops Christian with a shoulder tackle. Rush repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Christian drops down on the canvas. Christian leapfrogs over Rush. Rush lunges over Christian. Christian ducks a clotheslin from Rush. Christian with a Hurricanrana that sends Rush to the floor. Christian slides out of the ring. Rush rocks Christian with a forearm smash. Rush throws Christian around the ringside area. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush rolls Christian back into the ring. Rush kicks Christian in the face. Christian with a gut punch.

Forearm Exchange. Rush poses for the crowd. Rush is lighting up Christian’s chest. Rush with a corner clothesline. Rush sweeps out the legs of Christian. Rush delivers a Fake Out Boot. Tranquillo Pose. Christian sends Rush to the corner. Rush side steps Christian into the turnbuckles. Christian dropkicks the left knee of Rush. Christian with a Tiger Feint Kick. Christian with a Missile Dropkick. Christian lands Two Suicide Dives. Christian hits The Fosbury Flop. Christian rolls Rush back into the ring. Christian with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Christian ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rush HeadButts Christian in mid-air. Rush with a flying forearm smash. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) Rush via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 324 of The Hoots Podcast