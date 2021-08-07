AEW Dark Results 8/6/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (29-10) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-17) D3 & (0-33) Ryzin

Jungle Boy and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. D3 breaks the grip. D3 ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. D3 applies The Sleeper Hold. D3 brings Jungle Boy down to the mat. Rollup Exchange. Jungle Boy with a leg sweep for a two count. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks D3. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. D3 tags in Ryzin. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Ryzin tugs on Jungle Boys hair. Ryzin backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Ryzin with a straight right hand.

Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Ryzin dives over Jungle Boy. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Jungle Boy whips Ryzin across the ring. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Luchasaurus throws Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus with a Biel Throw. D3 tags himself in. Luchasaurus launches D3 to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus whips D3 across the ring. Luchasaurus sends D3 chest first into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Luchasaurus runs after Ryzin. Tail Whip/BrainBuster Combination. Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted Sitout PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-10) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Second Match: (21-9) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-9) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander applies a side headlock. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Grey answers with the headscissors neck lock. Statlander with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Statlander with an arm-bar takedown. Statlander applies a hammerlock. Statlander with two deep arm-drags. Statander ducks a clothesline from Grey.

Statlander with a clothesline/backbreaker combination. Grey side steps Statlander into the turnbuckles. Grey unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Grey with a Leaping Body Avalanche. Grey rocks Statlander with a forearm smash. Grey is choking Statlander with her boot. Grey mocks Statlander. Statlander denies The Running Bulldog. Statlander hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Statlander with The Electric Chair FaceBuster. Statlander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Third Match: (19-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-13) Jake St. Patrick & (0-4) Sage Scott

Pentagon Jr and Sage Scott will start things off. Scott pie faces Pentagon. Cero Miedo. Pentagon SuperKicks Scott. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Pentagon kicks Scott in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Fenix with a gut punch. Pentagon kicks Scott in the chest. Assisted Cazadora Splash for a two count. Scott decks Fenix with a JawBreaker. Scott tags in Patrick. Patrick avoids The Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix slaps Patrick in the chest. Scott kicks Fenix in the back. Patrick with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count.

Patrick whips Fenix into the turnbuckles. Patrick with a running uppercut. Patrick tags in Scott. Scott with a lifting uppercut. Scott tags in Patrick. Following a snap mare takeover, Patrick blasts Fenix with The PK. Patrick with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Patrick with the irish whip. Patrick levels Fenix with The Body Avalanche. Fenix kicks Patrick in the face. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon and Scott are tagged in. Pentagon with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Pentagon hits Two SlingBlades. Fenix kicks Patrick off the ring apron. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-7) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-1) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Risk applies a side headlock. Hart whips Risk across the ring. Risk drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Hart with a Hip Toss. Hart with a side headlock takeover. Risk tugs on Hart’s hair. Risk backs Hart into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Risk slaps Hart in the chest. Risk repeatedly stomps on Hart’s chest. Risk with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Risk starts twerking. Hart side steps Risk into the turnbuckles. Hart drives Risk face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Hart ducks a clothesline from Risk. Hart kicks Risk in the back. Hart sweeps out the legs of Risk. Hart goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Risk gets her knees up in the air. Hart ducks a clothesline from Risk. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart kicks Risk in the gut. Hart sends Risk to the corner. Hart with a running forearm smash. Hart lands The Rounding Body Press for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Risk with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Risk delivers The 619. Hart SuperKicks Risk in mid-air. Hart with a Handspring Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-7) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (18-3) Ethan Page vs. (0-38) Baron Black

Page kicks Black in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Black. Following a snap mare takeover, Black with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Page yells at Black. Black drops down on the canvas. Black with a deep arm-drag. Black with the backslide cover for a one count. Page is starting to get flustered. Black ducks a clothesline from Page. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a Discus Chop. Black applies The Surfboard Chin Lock. Page kicks Black in the face. Page side steps Black into the turnbuckles.

Page pulls Black down to the mat. Page drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Page poses for the crowd. Page talks smack to Black. Page whips Black across the ring. Page scores the elbow knockdown. Page flexes his muscles. Black with a knife edge chop. Page with a straight right hand. Page repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Page with clubbing blows to Black’s back. Black denies The Ego’s Edge. Black ducks a clothesline from Page. Black with The Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber. Page denies The Sharpshooter. Black kicks Page in the face. Page rocks Black with a forearm smash. Page with The Iconoclasm. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-3) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (9-0) The Gunn Club vs. (10-24) Aaron Solow & (13-9) Nick Comoroto w/QT Marshall

QT Marshall joins the commentary team for this match. Colten Gunn and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Billy tags himself in. Gunn Club works on the left wrist of Solow. Colten grabs a side headlock. Solow tugs on Colten’s hair. Solow whips Colten across the ring. Colten drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solo leapfrogs over Colten. Colten with a side headlock takeover. Solow backs Colten into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Solow with a straight right hand. Colten ducks a clothesline from Solow. Colten drives his knee into the midsection of Solow. Colten tags in Billy. Colten whips Solow across the ring. Colten delivers the gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Colten with a leaping clothesline. Billy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Solow tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto kicks Billy in the gut. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Billy’s neck. Comoroto applies a side headlock. Billy whips Comoroto across the ring. Comoroto drops Billy with a shoulder tackle. Billy drops down on the canvas. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Billy thrust kicks the left knee of Comoroto. Billy SuperKicks Comoroto for a one count. Billy tags in Colten. Billy whips Comoroto across the ring. Billy with a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Solow attacks Colten behind the referee’s back. Colten knocks Solow off the ring apron. Comoroto clotheslines Colten. Comoroto punches Colten. Comoroto slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto repeatedly stomps on Colten’s chest. Comoroto is choking Colten with his knee. Comoroto uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Comoroto. Solow slams Colten’s head on the middle rope. Comoroto slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Solow.

Solow with a running elbow smash. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Solow hooks the inside leg for a two count. Solow stomps on Colten’s chest. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow tags in Comoroto. Colten side steps The Factory into the turnbuckles. Colten up kicks Solow. Comoroto with a Sliding Lariat for a one count. Comoroto applies the cravate. Colten with forearm shivers. Comoroto pulls Colten down to the mat. Comoroto knocks Billy off the ring apron. Comoroto tags in Solow. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Colten lands back on his feet. Solow dives over Colten. Colten ducks a clothesline from Solow. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a series of haymakers. Billy ducks a clothesline from Solow. Billy with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Billy kicks Comoroto in the gut. Comoroto Powerslams Billy. Comoroto puts Solow on top of Billy for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Billy. Billy with The Cobra Clutch Slam for a two count. Colten dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Solow responds with The Windmill Kick. Billy rolls Solow over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (48-25) Frankie Kazarian vs. (8-30-2) Peter Avalon w/The Wingmen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian drop steps into a side headlock. Avalon transitions into a top wrist lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Kazarian with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian follows that with a side headlock takeover. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Kazarian goes back to the side headlock. Avalon whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Avalon regroups on the outside. Kazarian runs after Avalon. Kazarian avoids the elbow drop. Kazarian with a Slingshot Leg Drop. Avalon uses the referee as a human shield. Avalon drives Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Avalon with a Corner Dropkick for a one count. Avalon applies an arm-bar. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Avalon drops Kazarian with The Leg Lariat for a one count. Avalon with a chop/haymaker combination. Avalon sends Kazarian shoulder first into the steel ring post. Avalon whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian ducks under two clotheslines from Avalon. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian bodyslams Avalon. Kazarian with The Springboard Leg Drop. The referee gets distracted by Cezar Bononi. Avalon kicks Kazarian in the face for a two count. Avalon was using the middle turnbuckle for leverage. Kazarian avoids The Martini’s. Kazarian sends Avalon chest first into the turnbuckles. Kazarian makes Avalon tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (49-25) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Eight Match: (19-12) Dante Martin & (3-7) The Sydal Brothers vs. (0-9) Aaron Frye, (0-22) Vary Morales, (0-1) Darian Bengston In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Sydal and Aaron Frye will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matt with a snap mare takedown for a one count. Matt with the fireman’s carry takeover. Matt applies an arm-bar. Matt grabs a side wrist lock. Matt tags in Mike. Mike with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp. Following a flying mare takeover, Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Frye decks Mike with a JawBreaker. Frye tags in Morales. Mike hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Mike applies a side headlock. Mike tags in Dante. Dante with a running uppercut. Morales tags in Bengston.

Dante drops Bengston with a shoulder tackle. Bengston drops down on the canvas. Dante dropkicks Bengston. Bengston reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante dives over Bengston. Dante punches Bengston in the back. Bengston dumps Dante face first on the top rope for a one count. Bengston applies a front face lock. Bengston goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante tags in Matt. Matt with a dropkick over the ropes. Matt clears the ring. Matt kicks Bengston in the gut. Matt drills Bengston with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Matt with a series of hamstring kicks. Dante hits The Double Quebrada. Dante with The Flipping Stunner. The Sydal Brothers connects with The Double Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-12) Dante Martin & (4-7) The Sydal Brothers via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-1) Tre Lamar

Archer attacks Lamar before the bell rings. Archer slams Lamar’s head on the ringside barricade. Archer rolls Lamar back into the ring. Archer repeatedly stomps on Lamar’s chest. Archer with the irish whip. Lamar sticks and moves. Lamar wtih two flying forearm smashes. Archer is pissed. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer drives his knee into the midsection of Lamar. Lamar with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer rocks Lamar with a forearm smash. Lamar kicks Archer in the face. Archer answers with another forearm smash. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (18-2) Abadon vs. (0-1) Kelsey Heather

Heather side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Heather with forearm shivers. Abadon screams at Heather. Abadon tugs on Heather’s hair. Heather walks into the ropes which forces the break. Heather with a forearm smash. Heather kicks the left knee of Archer. Heather with a handstand forearm. Heather takes a bow. Abadon is pissed. Abadon launches Heather to the corner. Abadon unloads a series of strikes. Abadon sends Heather shoulder first into the steel ring post. Abadon with a Running Lariat. Abadon dumps Heather face first on the ring apron. Abadon rolls Heather back into the ring. Heather with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Abadon hits The Sitout SpineBuster. Abadon HeadButts Heather. Abadon connects with The Burial Plot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (33-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Kris Statlander vs. (0-4) Jora Johl w/Private Party

Johl denies The Pocket Pose. Johl with a hammerlock/side headlock combination. Cassidy denies the drop toe holds. Pocket Pose. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Johl. Cassidy dropkicks Johl to the floor. Johl regroups on the outside. Johl dropkicks Cassidy. Johl talks strategy with Private Party. Johl fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Johl whips Cassidy across the ring. Johl Powerslams Cassidy for a one count. Johl with a corner clothesline. Johl with the irish whip. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Johl. Cassidy goes for The Spinning DDT, but Johl counters with The Michinoku Driver. Johl continues to argue with Private Party. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

