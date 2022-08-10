AEW Dark Results 8/9/22

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (32-21) Private Party & (27-13) The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-2) Brayden Lee, (0-1) Isaiah Broner, (0-2) James Alexander, (0-0) Sam Moore In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The Blade and Isaiah Broner will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade backs Broner into the turnbuckles. Blade kicks Broner in the gut. Blade repeatedly stomps on Broner’s chest. Blade is choking Broner with his boot. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade tags in Butcher. Blade whips Broner across the ring. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Chop. Broner tags in Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Alexander dropkicks Butcher. Butcher sends Alexander chest first into the canvas. Butcher tags in Quest.

Quen with a Missile Dropkick. Quen pops back on his feet. Alexander tags in Moore. Moore drop steps into a side headlock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen whips Moore across the ring. Moore ducks a clothesline from Quen. Kassidy launches Moore over the top rope. Quen dropkicks Moore off the ring apron. Lee shoves Quen into Kassidy. Lee with a forearm smash. Assisted Enzuigiri. Quen with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Kassidy with The Apron MoonSault. Kassidy rolls Moore back into the ring. Simultaneous tag to Butcher. Butcher & Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-21) Private Party & (28-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (44-13) Anna Jay w/The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. (0-3) Megan Meyers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay drives her knee into the midsection of Meyers. Jay pulls Meyers down to the ring. Jay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jay whips Meyers into the turnbuckles. Jay repeatedly stomps on Meyers chest. Jay with a Roll Through Head Kick. Jay repeatedly slams Meyers head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Jay with a forearm smash. Meyers dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Meyers ducks a clothesline from Jay. Meyers with a running forearm smash. Jay sends Meyers into the ropes. Jay makes Meyers tap out to The Queen’s Slayer. After the match, Jay throws Meyers out of the ring.

Winner: (45-13) Anna Jay via Submission

Third Match: (31-12) Best Friends w/Danhausen vs. (2-3) Rohit Raju & (0-6) Ren Jones

Trent Beretta and Rohit Raju will start things off. Raju with a double leg takedown. Raju walks over Beretta’s back. Raju mocks Best Friends. Beretta with a waist lock takedown. Beretta grapples around Raju. Beretta slaps Raju in the back of the head. Raju with a straight right hand. Forearm Exchange. Raju kicks Beretta in the gut. Raju runs around Beretta. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Beretta. Beretta avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Beretta with Two GutBusters. Beretta with a Running Lariat. Raju tags in Jones. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Jones. Taylor with an elbow smash. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta tags in Taylor.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination to Raju. Jones drops Beretta with a Running Lariat. Jones rocks Taylor with a forearm smash. Jones with a knife edge chop. Taylor punches Jones in the back. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Raju attacks Beretta behind the referee’s back. Raju gets distracted by Danhausen. Beretta Spears Raju on the floor. Jones leapfrogs over Taylor. Beretta made the blind tag. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta with a Running Knee Strike. Best Friends connects with Strong Zero to pickup the victory. After the match, Danhausen curses Raju. Danhausen delivers a parting low blow to Raju.

Winner: (32-12) Best Friends via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. (0-1) The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)

The Wingmen attacks Dark Order before the bell rings. Avalon uses the middle rope as a weapon. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake with a corner clothesline. Drake tags in Avalon. Avalon drops Uno with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Avalon applies a front face lock. Avalon with clubbing blows to Uno’s back. Avalon fish hooks Uno. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Drake. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Uno. Drake with forearm shivers. Drake is choking Uno with his boot. Avalon attacks Uno behind the referee’s back. Drake hammers down on the back of Uno’s neck. Uno with forearm shivers. Drake ducks a clothesline from Uno. Drake with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake kicks Uno in the face. Uno with two forearm smashes.

Drake applies a side headlock. Avalon made the blind tag. Drake with a short-arm clothesline. Drake knocks Vance off the ring apron. Avalon with a Flying Splash for a two count. Avalon with a running forearm smash. Drake goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Uno ducks out of the way. Uno blocks The Pump Kick. Uno drops Avalon with The Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno crawls under Drake’s legs. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Drake with The Pump Kick. Vance catches Avalon in mid-air. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance ducks a clothesline from Drake. Vance with a Spinning Side Slam. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Drake runs interference. Vance side steps Avalon into Drake. Uno SuperKicks Drake. Cazadora Stunner/German Suplex Combination. Uno wipes out Drake with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Vance plants Avalon with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (73-32) Nyla Rose & (12-6) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Heather Reckless & (0-1) Joseline Navarro

Rose and Shafir attacks Navarro and Reckless before the bell rings. Rose with a NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Rose sends Navarro back first into the steel barricade. Shafir sends Reckless to the corner. Shafir with forearm shivers. Shafir blocks a boot from Reckless. Shafir with The One Arm PowerBomb. Shafir tags in Rose. Shafir kicks Reckless in the back. Rose and Shafir connects with their Teep Kick/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (74-32) Nyla Rose & (13-6) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (50-18) Kris Statlander vs. (0-2) Sierra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Sierra whips Statlander across the ring. Statlander drops Sierra with a shoulder tackle. Statlander with a Senton Splash. Statlander bodyslams Sierra. Statlander with a Standing Frog Splash. Statlander catches Sierra in mid-air. Sierra applies The Sleeper Hold. Sierra drives Statlande face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Sierra repeatedly stomps on Statlander’s chest. Statlander blocks The Swinging NeckBreaker. Statlander with a Roundhouse Kick. Statlander with two clotheslines. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Sierra. Statlander Powerslams Sierra. Sierra side steps Statlander into the turnbuckles. Sierra decks Statlander with a back elbow smash. Sierra sweeps out the legs of Statlander. Sierra with a sliding elbow smash. Statlander connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-18) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-0) The Trust Busters vs. (32-39) Sonny Kiss, (1-11) Zack Clayton, (0-0) Xavier Walker In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Slim J and Sonny Kiss will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slim drive his knee into the midsection of Kiss. Slim whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss slides under Slim’s legs. Kiss with a Headscissors Takeover. Kiss with a back handspring elbow strike. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Slim. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss applies a wrist lock. Kiss tags in Clayton. Clayton grabs a side wrist lock. Clayton with a short-arm clothesline. Clayton with a running elbow drop. Clayton follows that with a Vertical Toss. Clayton tags in Walker. Walker hammers down on the left shoulder of Slim. Slim with a straight right hand.

Walker goes for a Press Slam, but Slim counters with an eye rake. Slim kicks Walker in the gut. Slim with a Headscissors Takeover. Slim tags in Daivari. Assisted Slice Bread for a two count. Walker shoves Daivari into the turnbuckles. Bordeaux tags himself in. Walker is throwing haymakers at Bordeaux. Bordeaux drops Walker with a Lariat. Bordeaux scores the elbow knockdown. Slim with a Diving Reverse DDT. Slim with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Bordeaux follows that with a Running Body Avalanche. Bordeaux hits The Belly to Back Suplex. Bordeaux tags in Daivari. Daivari connects with The Persian Lion Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Trust Busters via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-1) Athena, (59-13) Hikaru Shida, (36-6) Ruby Soho vs. (28-6) Serena Deeb, (31-30) Emi Sakura, (6-11) Leva Bates In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ruby Soho and Serena Deeb will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies a side headlock. Deeb transitions into a hammerlock. Deeb with a single leg takedown. Deeb grabs a side headlock. Soho transitions into a hammerlock. Soho with a side headlock takeover. Deeb answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Soho with a waist lock go-behind. Deeb hammers down on the back of Soho’s neck. Soho reverses out of the irish whip from Deeb. Deeb side steps Soho into the turnbuckles. Deeb turns a Sunset Flip into a Grounded Anaconda Vice for a two count. Soho ducks a clothesline from Deeb. Soho HeadButts Deeb. Soho stomps on the left foot of Deeb. Soho goes for a Destination Unknown, but Deeb counters with a deep arm-drag. Shida and Sakura are tagged in. Sakura kicks Shida in the gut. Sakura unloads three knife edge chops. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Shida. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura whips Shida across the ring.

Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida tags in Athena. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sakura tags in Bates. Bates applies a front face lock. Bates with clubbing blows to Athena’s back. Athena with a Back Body Drop. Athena ducks a clothesline from Bates. Athena with a Spinning Back Kick. Athena clotheslines Bates. Athena with a GourdBuster. Athena tags in Soho. Assisted Splash for a two count. Bates reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Soho kicks Bates in the face. Deeb attacks Soho behind the referee’s back. Bates drops Soho with an Arm-Breaker. Bates works on the right shoulder of Soho. Bates tags in Sakura. Sakura wraps the right shoulder of Soho around the top rope. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles.

Sakura tags in Deeb. Deb applies a wrist lock. Deeb transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Soho hits The STO. Shida and Sakura are tagged in. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida knocks Bates off the ring apron. Shida rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida dropkicks Skaura. Shida with a Vertical Suplex. Shida with a SpringBoard Meteora for a two count. Bates with a Release German Suplex. Athena dropkicks Bates to the floor. Deeb delivers The Detox. Soho responds with The Destination Unknown. Sakura with The Angel Wings. Sakura tags in Bates. SuperKick/Twisting Flatliner Combination for a two count. Shida blocks the loaded book with a kendo stick. Bate dodges a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee snatches the book out of Bates hands. Shida with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) Athena, (60-13) Hikaru Shida, (37-6) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (63-23-2) Orange Cassidy vs. (0-9) Anthony Henry w/JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henry applies a hammerlock. Henry prevents Cassidy from putting his hands into his pockets. Henry grabs a courting hold. Henry with a double leg takedown. Henry backs Cassidy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Pocket Pose. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Henry whips Cassidy across the ring. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Henry. Cassidy lunges over Henry. Cassidy dropkicks Henry. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy rolls Henry back into the ring. Cassidy gets distracted by Drake. Cassidy with Lethargic Kicks. Henry dumps Cassidy out of the ring. Drake with a Pop Up Sledge. Drake rolls Cassidy back into the ring. Henry hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Henry applies The STF. Cassidy grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henry repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s back. Henry repeatedly kicks out the legs of Cassidy.

Henry with a knife edge chop. Henry sends Cassidy to the corner. Cassidy side steps Henry into the turnbuckles. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Henry. Henry denies The Spinning DDT. Henry drills Cassidy with The BrainBuster for a two count. Henry ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cassidy rolls out of harms way. Cassidy sends Henry face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy dives over Henry. Henry dropkicks the left knee of Cassidy. Cassidy denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Henry with The PK. Henry with a Double Foot Stomp. Cassidy follows that with an inside cradle for a two count. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Henry goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cassidy counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy wipes out Drake with The Suicide Dive. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT. Drake continues to run interference. Cassidy shoves Henry into Drake. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (64-23-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

