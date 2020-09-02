AEW Dark Results 9/1/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (17-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-0) Eddie Taurus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears applies a wrist lock. Taurus reverses the hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Spears shoves Taurus. Spears drops steps into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Spears struts around the ring. Spears signals for the test of strength. Spears applies a top wrist lock. Taurus with a deep arm-drag. Taurus tells Spears to bring it. Spears gives Taurus a standing ovation. Spears wants Taurus to shake his hand. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Taurus backs Spears into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break.

Spears with a forearm smash. Spears sends Taurus face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Spears repeatedly stomps on Taurus chest. Spears launches Taurus over the top rope. Spears sends Taurus back first into the steel barricade. Spears rolls Taurus back into the ring. Spears with a knife edge chop. Spears transitions into a corner mount. Taurus pulls Spears off the middle turnbuckle. Taurus with a Running Dropkick. Taurus transitions into a corner mount of his own. Spears with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Spears with a double leg takedown. Spears stomps on Taurus face. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears clocks Taurus with the loaded black glove.

Winner: (18-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-13) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-4) Faboo Andre & (0-1) Ryzin

Santana and Ryzin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santana applies a side headlock. Ryzin reverses the hold. Santana with heavy bodyshots. Sanatna with a side headlock takeover. Ryzin answers with the headscissors escape. Santana pops back on his feet. Santana walks around the ring. Back to the collar and elbow up. Santana applies a side headlock. Ryzin whips Santana across the ring. Santana drops Ryzin with a shoulder tackle. Ryzin drops down on the canvas. Ryzin leapfrogs over Santana. Ryzin decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Santana. Santana kicks out the legs of Ryzin. Santana with a basement dropkick. Santana hits The Three Amgios.

Santana kicks Ryzin in the back. Santana applies a wrist lock. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz grabs a side wrist lock. Ortiz with a forearm smash. Ortiz drives his knee into the midsection of Ryzin. Ortiz with a GutWrench Suplex. Ortiz taunts Andre. Ortiz levels Ryzin with a Body Avalanche. Ortiz with a blistering chop. Ryzin kicks Ortiz in the face. Ryzin side steps Ortiz into the turnbuckles. Ryzin tags in Andre. Andre slips over Ortiz back. Andre dropkicks Ortiz. Tip Up by Ortiz. Andre with a back elbow smash. Andre with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Ortiz blocks a boot from Andre. Ortiz with clubbing blows to Andre’s back. Ortiz with an Inside Out Lariat. Ortiz knocks Ryzin off the ring apron. Santana lands The Suicide Dive. Santana and Ortiz connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Mafia Kick Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-13) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Third Match: (9-3) Allie w/QT Marshall vs. (0-2) Cassandra Golden

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allie shoves Golden. Allie blocks a boot from Golden. Allie rolls Golden over for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Golden backs Allie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Allie ducks a clothesline from Golden. Allie with a chop/forearm combination. The referee admonishes Allie. Short-Arm Reversal by Allie. Allie decks Golden with a back elbow smash. Allie drops Golden with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Allie hits The Sliding D. Allie wants QT Marshall to pick her up.

Marshall puts Allie on the ring apron. Allie blows Marshall a kiss. Allie blocks a punch from Golden. Allie slams Golden’s head on the top rope. Allie with a Diving Clothesline. Allie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Golden responds with a Spinning Side Slam for a one count. Golden with a Running Hip Attack for a one count. Golden applies a rear chin lock. Allie with elbows into the midsection of Golden. Golden answers with a knee lift. Allie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Allie ducks a clothesline from Golden. Allie pulls Golden down to the mat. Allie with a running cross chop. Allie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Allie follows that with a Running Bulldog. Allie connects with The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-3) Allie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (21-14) Frankie Kazarian vs. (6-10) Angelico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Angelico reverses the hold. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Angelico with a drop toe hold of his own. Angelico floats over into a front face lock. Angelico grapples around Karzarian. Angelico with the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Angelico applies a top wrist lock. Kazarian with an arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Angelico gets slightly flustered. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico crawls under Kazarian. Angelico uses his foot to bring Kazarian down to the mat. Angelico applies The Navarro Lock. Kazarian grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico tells Kazarian to bring it.

Kazarian with The La Magistral for a two count. Kazarian with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Kazarian with a backslide cover for a two count. Kazarian backs Angelico into the turnbuckles. Angelico pie faces Kazarian. Angelico uses the referee to his advantage. Angelico with a sucker punch across the jaw of Kazarian. Angelico drives Kazarian shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico stomps on the midsection of Kazarian. Angelico grapevines the legs of Kazarian. Angelico applies The Grounding Octopus. Angelico transitions into The Navarro Lock. Kazarian reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Angelico. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Angelico whips Kazarian across the ring.

Angelico goes for a knee lift, but Kazarian rolls him over for a two count. Angelico scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Short-Arm Reversal by Angelico. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico applies the single leg crab. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Angelico is choking Kazarian with his boot. Angelico goes for a tip up, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian with three haymakers. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian dropkicks Angelico. Kazarian bodyslams Angelico. Kazarian follows that with a SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Angelico with snap mare takedown. Kazarian dodges the leg sweep. Angelico with a leaping enzuigiri. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Angelico side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the back. Angelico puts Kazarian on the top turnbuckle. Angelico goes for The Splash Mountain, but Kazarian counters with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-14) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

DARK EXCLUSIVE@TheBrandiRhodes had a strong message for the #QueenSlayer @annajay___ of the Dark Order. Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/7cUNojk0ho pic.twitter.com/t2roJTZOXU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020

Fifth Match: (5-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Donnie Primetime & (0-2) Ryan Rembrandt

Billy Gunn and Ryan Rembrandt will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy with a side headlock takeover. Billy brings Rembrandt to the corner. Billy tags in Austin. Austin with a gut punch. Austin applies a wrist lock. Rembrandt with a forearm smash. Rembrandt reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Rembrandt. Austin dropkicks the left knee of Rembrandt for a one count. Austin tags in Billy. Billy with a double leg takedown. Billy catapults Rembrandt into a Flying Clothesline from Austin for a two count. Billy argues with the referee.

Billy with a straight right hand. Billy applies a side headlock. Billy tags in Austin. Austin punches Rembrandt in the ribs. Austin applies a wrist lock. Rembrandt drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Following a snap mare takeover, Rembrandt with three elbow drops for a one count. Rembrandt poses for the crowd. Rembrandt with a running shoulder block. Austin with clubbing blows to Rembrandt’s back. Rembrandt tags in Primetime. Primetime uppercuts Austin. Austin is throwing haymakers at Primetime. Primetime with two double sledges for a one count. Primetime continues to throw bombs at Austin. Primetime slaps Austin in the face. Primetime taunts Billy. Austin drops Primetime with a Running European Uppercut. Austin tags in Billy. Billy with two clotheslines. Billy with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam to Rembrandt. Billy tags in Austin. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4-1) Abadon vs. (0-4) Dani Jordyn

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Abadon screams at Jordyn. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon with a hand full of hair. Abadon backs Jordyn into the turnbuckles. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Jordyn uppercuts Abadon. Jordyn with the irish whip. Jordyn slaps Abadon in the face. Abadon with a running clothesline. Abadon hammers down on the left knee of Jordyn. Jordyn kicks Abadon in the chest. Abadon repeatedly slams the left leg of Jordyn on the canvas. Jordyn struggles to get back on her feet. Abadon wraps the left leg of Jordyn around the middle rope. Abadon is mauling Jordyn in the corner. Abadon taunts Jordyn. Jordyn with a running clothesline. Abadon sits up. Abadon with a double leg takedown. Abadon hyper-extends the left knee of Jordyn. Jordyn heads to the ring apron. Abadon drives Jordyn face first into the apron. Abadon uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Abadon makes Jordyn tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: (5-1) Abadon via Submission

Seventh Match: (5-2) Ricky Starks vs. (0-4) Tony Donati

Starks is playing mind games with Donati. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks backs Donti into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Donati shoves Starks. Donati rolls Starks over for a one count. Starks kicks Donati in the gut. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks goes for a Bodyslam, but Donati lands back on his feet. Donati with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Donati ducks a clothesline from Starks. Donati with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Starks dumps Donati out of the ring. Starks dumps Donati face first on the ring apron. Starks rolls Donati back into the ring. Starks repeatedly stomps on Donati’s chest. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Starks strikes a pose. Starks kicks Donati in the back. Starks slaps Donati in the face. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks with the irish whip. Starks follows that with a Corner Spear. Starks delivers The Missile Dropkick. Starks mocks Darby Allin. Starks kicks Donati in the gut. Donati side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Donati with two running clotheslines. Donati goes for a sunset flip, but Starks blocks it. Donati with an inside cradle for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Donati. Starks connects with The RoShambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-3) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-7) Jon Cruz & (0-2) David Ali

Luchasaurus and Cruz will start things off. Cruz mocks Stunt. Cruz applies a sleeper hold. Cruz transitions into a side headlock. Cruz goes for a side headlock takeover, but Luchasaurus blocks it. Luchasaurus throws Cruz into the ropes. Luchasaurus denies The Hip Toss. Cruz ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Cruz goes for a deep arm-drag, but Luchasaurus blocks it. Luchasaurus sends Cruz to the corner. Cruz kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Luchasaurus applies The Bear Hug. Luchasaurus with an Exploder Suplex. Luchasaurus pops back on his feet. Cruz tags in Ali. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luchasaurus backs Ali into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Luchasaurus follows that with a blistering chop. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy dives over Ali. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Ali. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy follows that with a fireman’s carry takeover.

Jungle Boy grabs a side wrist lock. Jungle Boy slaps Ali in the chest. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Ali for a two count. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus goes for The Lawn Dart, but Ali lands back on his feet. Ali shoves Luchasaurus into Jungle Boy. Jurassic Express connects with their Tail Whip/FlatLiner Combination for a two count. Cruz runs away from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus drops Ali with a Mid-Kick. Luchasaurus with a Vertical Toss. Ali negates The ChokeSlam. Ali uppercuts Luchasaurus. Ali knocks Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Ali rolls under a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Ali tags in Cruz. Cruz with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Cruz dodges The Polish Hammer. Cruz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus reverses out of the double irish whip from Ali and Cruz. Luchasaurus with two chops. Luchasaurus with a knee lift to Cruz. Luchasaurus drops Ali with a RoundHouse Kick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Ali. Spinning RoundHouse Kick/Sliding Forearm Combination. Jurassic Express plants Cruz with The TombStone Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-3) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (1-4) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-4) Red Velvet

Jay talks smack to Velvet after the bell rings. Jay signals for the test of strength. Jay kicks Velvet in the gut. Jay sends Velvet to the corner. Jay with forearm shivers. Jay with the irish whip. Jay follows that with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Velvet answers with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Velvet with a knee lift. Velvet slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet unloads a series of bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Velvet is choking Jay with her boot. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Velvet sweeps the legs of Jay. Velvet with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Jay drops Velvet with a running knee lift.

Jay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jay applies an illegal choke hold. The referee admonishes Jay. Jay repeatedly stomps on Velvet’s chest. Jay with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Jay with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Jay. Velvet goes for The Split, but Jay counters with The Running Neck Snap. Jay toys around with Velvet. Forearm Exchange, Velvet ducks a clothesline from Jay. Velvet with two diving clotheslines. Velvet with a Running Meteora for a two count. Jay answers with a forearm smash. Jay nails Velvet with The Hook Kick. Jay gloats on the outside. Jay with a running clothesline. Dark Order Pose. Jay throws Velvet into the ringside barricade. Jay rolls Velvet back into the ring. Jay delivers Two Curb Stomps. Jay makes Velvet tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (2-4) Anna Jay via Submission

Tenth Match: (15-16) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-14) Shawn Dean

Sabian will be wearing his sunglasses during this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabian drop steps into a side headlock. Sabian transitions into a half nelson lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabian strikes a pose. Test Of Strength. Sabian with a wrist lock takedown. Sabian taunts Dean. Sabian applies a side headlock. Sabian with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sabian backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Sabian dives over Dean. Dean with two deep arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Sabian. Dean with a wrist lock takedown. Sabian with a thumb to the eye. Sabian kicks Dean in the gut. Sabian throws Dean back first into the turnbuckles. Sabian stomps on Dean’s back. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian kicks Dean in the chest. Sabian starts cutting a mid-match promo. Dean with forearm shivers. Dean uppercuts Sabian. Sabian blocks a knee strike from Dean. Sabian with a knee lift. Sabian hits The PK. The referee admonishes Sabian. Dean with a Release German Suplex. Dean with two clotheslines. Sabian reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean drops Sabian with The Float Over DDT for a two count. Dean goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Sabian blocks it. Sabian blocks a lariat from Dean. Sabian with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian connects with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-16) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (10-18) Private Party vs. (0-25) Brandon Cutler & (0-26) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Marq Quen and Brandon Cutler will start things off. Cutler applies a side headlock. Quen whips Cutler across the ring. Avalon tags himself in. Cutler slides under Quen. Cutler with a shoulder kick. Avalon blasts Quen with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, The Initiative with a Double Chop/Fist Drop Combination for a one count. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon hammers down on the left shoulder of Quen. Following a snap mare takeover, Avalon dropkicks the back of Quen’s head. Avalon knocks Kassidy off the ring apron. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler grabs a side wrist lock. Cutler backs Quen into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a straight right hand. Kassidy prevents Quen from hitting the turnbuckles again. Quen with a Running Hurricanrana. Quen with a Hip Toss to Avalon. Quen rolls under the double clothesline. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Double Crossbody Block. The Initiative regroups on the outside.

Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a drop toe hold. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Cutler responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen with a Belly to Back Suplex. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Cutler with a Back Body Drop. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen stops Cutler in his tracks. Cutler creates distance with another Back Body Drop. Avalon and Kassidy are tagged in. Avalon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Avalon dropkicks Kassidy. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon with an Inside Out Lariat. Avalon lands The Suicide Dive. Avalon with The Wasteland. Avalon hits The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Avalon tags in Cutler. The Initiative goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a Double MoonSault Press. Quen follows that with The Fosbury Flop. Leva Bates goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Quen cartwheels back onto his feet. Cutler side steps Quen into the turnbuckles. Kassidy tags himself in. Cutler connects with The 450 Splash. Kassidy from behind rolls Cutler over to pickup the victory. After the match, Avalon clotheslines Cutler. Avalon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Avalon blasts Cutler with The D 20.

Winner: (11-18) Private Party via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 220 of The Hoots Podcast