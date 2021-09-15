AEW Dark Results 9/14/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (31-14) The Butcher & (37-18) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-2) Hunter Knott & (0-2) Rosario Grillo

Butcher and Blade attacks Knott and Grillo before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Butcher goes for a Bodyslam, but Grillo lands back on his feet. Grillo tags in Knott. Butcher ducks a clothesline from Knott. Butcher duck walks around the ring. Butcher with a straight right hand. Butcher whips Knott into the turnbuckles. Butcher with a corner clothesline. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade repeatedly stomps on Knott’s chest. Blade is choking Knott with his boot. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade with a GourdBuster. Blade kicks Knott in the ribs. Blade knocks Grillo off the ring apron. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher and Blade connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-14) The Butcher & (38-18) The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-5) Anna Jay vs. (0-8) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Jay with a side headlock takeover. Amboise whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Amboise with a shoulder tackle. Amboise drops down on the canvas. Jay denies The Hip Toss. Jay with The Release Northern Lights Suplex. Amboise side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Amboise with a forearm smash. Amboise repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest.

Amboise is choking Jay with her boot. Jay side steps Amboise into the turnbuckles. Jay with forearm shivers. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay with The Running BlockBuster. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Amboise tap out to The Queen Slayer. After the match, The Bunny attacks Jay from behind. Taynara Conti storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (11-5) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Third Match: (5-2) 2.0 w/Daniel Garcia vs. (0-0) The Lockhart Brothers

Matt Lee and Andrew Lockhart will start things off. Lee clotheslines Andrew. Lee with a Vertical Suplex. Lee poses for the crowd. Andrew with heavy bodyshots. Lee sends Andrew face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lee tags in Parker. Assisted Forearm Smash. Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Parker taunts Erik. Parker with a straight right hand. Parker rams his knee across Andrews face. Parker with a Pendulum BackBreaker.

Parker tags in Lee. Lee delivers a gut punch. Lee with another Pendulum BackBreaker. Lee tags out to Parker. Lee applies an arm-bar. Parker repeatedly stomps on Andrews ribs. Andrew decks Parker with a JawBreaker. Andrew kicks Parker in the face. Andrew punches Lee. Andrew rolls under a clothesline from Parker. Andrew tags in Erik. Erik tees off on Parker. Erik dropkicks Parker. Lee made the blind tag. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Erik. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory. After the match, 2.0 and Garcia demolishes The Lockhart Brothers.

Winner: (6-2) 2.0 via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (13-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Angelica Risk

Cargill ducks a clothesline from Risk. Cargill with a waist lock takedown. Cargill kicks Risk in the face. Cargill slams Risk’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Risk decks Cargill with a back elbow smash. Cargill catches Risk in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill nails Risk with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-40) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-0) Mysterious Movado

Movado attacks Del Sol before the bell rings. Movado starts dancing. Movado is throwing haymakers at Del Sol. Del Sol decks Movado with a JawBreaker. Del Sol dropkicks Movado. Del Sol with a Diving Shoulder Block. Movado reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol kicks Movado in the face. Del Sol dives over Movado. Movado with a Leaping Clothesline. Movado stomps on Del Sol’s back. Movado with a straight right hand. Movado bodyslams Del Sol. Movado with The Falling HeadButt for a two count.

Movado rakes the back of Del Sol. Movado with clubbing overhand chops in the corner. Movado with a Corner Dropkick. Movado follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. Movado applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Movado with two toe kicks. Del Sol avoids The Hook Kick. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Movado. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Movado. Del Sol with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Del Sol SuperKicks Movado. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-40) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (33-17) Shawn Spears vs. (0-1) Khash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khash backs Spears into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Khash tells Spears to bring it. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Khash applies a hammerlock. Spears tugs on Khash’s hair. Spears decks Khash with a back elbow smash. Spears blocks a boot from Khash. Khash with a knee lift. Khash uppercuts Spears. Spears throws Khash out of the ring. Spears tosses Khash around the ringside area. Spears with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Spears with clubbing knee lifts. Spears drops Khash with The Knee DT for a two count. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-17) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (39-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (43-24) Chuck Taylor, (7-7) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (23-12) The Hybrid 2 & (1-5) Jora Johl In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Wheeler Yuta and Angelico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Roll Up Exchange. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico with a single leg takedown. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta sweeps out the legs of Angelico. Yuta dropkicks Angelico for a one count. Yuta tags in Taylor. Double Vertical Suplex. Taylor flexes his muscles. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans kicks Taylor in the gut. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans talks smack to Taylor. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Evans chest. Taylor whips Evans across the ring. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cassidy tugs on Evans hair. The HFO clears the ring. HFO gangs up on Cassidy.

Evans with a Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Johl with a corner clothesline. Angelico follows that with a fake out haymaker. Evans slams Cassidy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Johl. Johl with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Johl mocks Cassidy. Johl kicks Cassidy in the face for a two count. Johl applies a front face lock. Johl tags in Evans. Evans kicks Cassidy in the gut. Evans drives his knee into the midsection of Cassidy. Evans whips Cassidy across the ring. Evans with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Evans hits The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans punches Cassidy. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico scores the right jab. Evans knocks Best Friends off the ring apron. Cassidy sends Evans crashing to the outside. Cassidy sends Johl face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angelico applies a waist lock. Cassidy puts his hand in his pockets to break the grip.

Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Angelico. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Yuta with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Evans. Yuta follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta drops Johl with The Olympic Sla. Yuta with a Back Body Drop to Evans. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Angelico side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Angelico rocks Yuta with a forearm smash. Angelico tags in Johl. BackBreaker/Running NeckBreaker Combination. Assisted Up Kick. Johl Powerslams Taylor for a two count. Angelico with a double sledge. Double Irish Whip. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor dumps Angelico out of the ring. Yuta with The Flying Hurricanrana off the apron. Johl responds with The Big Boot. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (44-24) Chuck Taylor, (8-7) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Eight Match: (20-8) Leyla Hirsch vs. (14-26) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch backs King into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hirsch flexes her muscles. Strong lockup. King with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. King applies a side headlock. King denies The German Suplex. King with a front headlock takedown for a one count. Hirsch transitions into a hammerlock. Hirsch goes into the lateral press for a one count. Hirsch applies a side headlock. Hirsch reverses the hold. King with a side headlock takeover. Hirsch answers with the headscissors escape. King transitions into a front face lock. King backs Hirsch into the ropes. King whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from King. King goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Hirsch counters with a side headlock takeover.

King whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch holds onto the ropes. Hirsch sends King tumbling to the floor. Hirsch goes for The Suicide Dive, but King counters with a forearm smash. King with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. King applies a front face lock. Hirsch runs King into the turnbuckles. King drives Hirsch face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hirsch counters with an inside cradle for a two count. King clotheslines Hirsch. Hirsch fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King applies The Bear Hug. Forearm Exchange. King nails Hirsch with The Pump Kick.

King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch with Two Release German Suplex’s. Hirsch with The ShotGun Meteora. Hirsch follows that with a Rebound Dropkick. Hirsch lands The Suicide Dive. Hirsch hits The Back Drop Driver. Hirsch drags King to the corner. Hirsch connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King with a knife edge chop. Hirsch dodges The Big Boot. King with The Fallaway Slam. King delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King punches Hirsch in the back. King goes for The PowerBomb, but Hirsch counters with the sunset flip for a two count. Hirsch plants King with The Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory. After the match, Hirsch gets into a massive brawl with Jade Cargill to close the show.

Winner: (21-8) Leyla Hirsch via Pinfall

