AEW Dark Results 9/15/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Veda Scott)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (7-2) Brandi Rhodes w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-6) Red Velvet

Rhodes is playing mind games with Velvet. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Wrist Lock Exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rhodes kicks Velvet in the gut. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Rhodes across the ring. Velvet drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat for a two count. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Velvet is choking Rhodes with her boot. Velvet blow a kiss to Dustin. Rhodes delivers The Shot Of Brandi. Rhodes transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Rhodes whips Velvet into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with a running elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks Velvet for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Velvet whips Rhodes across the ring. Velvet hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Anna Jay appears on the stage. Velvet fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Velvet kicks Rhodes in the gut. Velvet drops Rhodes with a Modified DDT. Velvet with Two Diving Clotheslines. Velvet with a Running Meteora for a two count. Velvet follows that with a forearm smash. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Rhodes Spears Velvet. Rhodes makes Velvet tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (8-2) Brandi Rhodes via Submission

Second Match: (16-7) The Butcher & The Blade w/Eddie Kingston vs. (0-0) Daniel Garcia & (0-0) Kevin Blackwood

Butcher and Blade attacks Garcia and Blackwood. Butcher repeatedly stomps on Blackwood’s chest. Blade with a forearm smash. Butcher and Blade are lighting up Garcia and Blackwood’s chest. Garcia decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Blackwood with heavy bodyshots. Garca unloads two knife edge chops. Running European Uppercut/Shining Wizard Combination. Garcia with a Running Boot. Blackwood with a Back Drop Driver. Butcher pulls Blackwood out of the ring. Blade with a forearm smash. Butcher drives Blackwood back first into the ring apron. Blade throws Garcia into the steel barricade. Blade rakes the eyes of Garcia. Blade rolls Garcia back into the ring. Butcher with a Release Vertical Suplex. Butcher slams Garcia’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade is choking Garcia with his knee. The referee admonishes Blade. Butcher applies a rear chin lock on the bottom rope. Blade whips Garcia across the ring. Blade clotheslines Garcia. Blade tags in Butcher.

Double Wrist Lock. Double Knife Edge Chop. Butcher with The Fireman’s Carry GutBuster. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade punches Garcia in the ribs. Blade toys around with Garcia. Blade is choking Garcia with his boot. Blade rams his boot across Garcia’s face. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Garcia blocks it. Garcia hammers down on the back of Butcher’s neck. Butcher applies a waist lock. Garcia decks Butcher with a back elbow smash. Butcher sends Garcia to the corner. Garcia kicks Butcher in the face. Garcia tags in Blackwood. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Blackwood dropkicks Blade off the ring apron. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Blackwood with a Spinning Back Kick. Butcher responds with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Blackwood lands back on his feet. Blackwood shoves Blade into Butcher. Garcia tags himself in. Garcia with a series of knife edge chops. Blade knocks Blackwood off the apron. Butcher with a BackBreaker. Butcher & Blade connects with The Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-7) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (10-8) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-5) Dani Jordyn

Jordyn side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Jordyn is playing mind games with Ford. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford backs Jordyn into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ford pie faces Jordyn. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Jordyn unloads a series of bodyshots. Jordyn with a Running European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick. Ford regroups on the outside. Jordyn goes for The Suicide Dive, but Ford counters with a forearm smash. Ford puts her knee on the back of Jordyn’s neck. Ford drives Jordyn throat first into the top rope for a two count. Kip Sabian starts reading Jordyn’s burn book. Ford applies a wrist lock.

Ford repeatedly kicks Jordyn in the face. Ford with a Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Sabian rips off Ford’s page in the burn book. Ford is pissed. Ford shoves the paper down Jordyn’s throat. The referee snatches the burn book out of Ford’s hands. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Jordyn whips Ford across the ring. Jordyn with Two Diving Clotheslines. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from Ford. Jordyn SuperKicks Ford. Jordyn goes for a German Suplex, but Ford blocks it. Ford with an arm-drag takedown. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Jordyn. Ford connects with The Stunner. Ford with a Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Ford with a RoundHouse Kick. Ford delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ford plants Jordyn with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-8) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-2) Brian Cage vs. (0-0) Megabyte Ronnie

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Cage picks Ronnie up. Ronnie goes for a sunset flip, but Cage lands back on his feet. Ronnie ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage drops Ronnie with a shoulder tackle. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage uppercuts Ronnie. Cage follows that with another forearm smash. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of Ronnie. Cage whips Ronnie across the ring. Cage with a Hip Toss/BackBreaker Combination. Cage slams Ronnie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage blasts Ronnie with a knife edge chop. Cage whips Ronnie into the turnbuckles. Ronnie kicks Cage in the face.

Cage thrust kicks the midsection of Ronnie. Cage with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Ronnie. Ronnie thrust kicks the midsection of Cage. Ronnie with a Running Knee Strike. Cage goes for The F5, but Ronnie lands back on his feet. Cage blocks a boot from Ronnie. Cage with a High Knee Lift. Ronnie dodges The Discus Lariat. Cage with a Western Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Ronnie hits The Sky High. Ronnie pulls out a hot dog. Ronnie plays to the crowd. Ronnie connects with The Peoples Elbow for a one count. Cage PowerBombs Ronnie. Cage with a Spinning Heel Kick. Cage follows that with The Tiger Feint Kick. Cage plants Ronnie with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (16-13) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-5) Brian Pillman Jr & (0-8) Griff Garrison

Santana and Pillman will start things off. Pillman kicks the right hand of Santana. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santana applies a wrist lock. Plliman kicks Santana in the face. Pillman applies a side headlock. Santana whips Pillman across the ring. Santana with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Santana with a basement dropkick. Santana with a clubbing axe handle. Pillman with a forearm smash. Santana slaps Pillman in the face. Santana goes for a Bodyslam, but Pillman lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Garrison made the blind tag. Santana goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Pillman counters with a double leg takedown. Garrison with a Running Leg Drop. Santana kicks Garrison in the face. Santana blasts Garrison with a knife edge chop. Santana with a forearm smash. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Santana. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Santana SuperKicks Garrison. Santana tags in Ortiz. Garrison is displaying his fighting spirit. Garrison kicks Ortiz in the gut. Garrison with a forearm smash.

Garrison whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz rolls under the leapfrog attempt. Santana with a Diving Bulldog. Ortiz follows that with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Ortiz punches Garrison in the back. Ortiz sends Garrison into the ropes. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Ortiz with a GutWrench Suplex. Ortiz slaps Garrison in the chest. Garrison fires back with forearm shivers. Ortiz with a thumb to the eye. Ortiz repeatedly stomps on Garrison’s chest. Ortiz is choking Garrison with his boot. Ortiz with the irish whip. Garrison dives over Ortiz. Garrison kicks Ortiz in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz with a short-arm clothesline. Ortiz tags in Santa.a Ortiz dropkicks the left knee of Garrison. Santana with a Running Knee Strike. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Vertical Suplex. Ortiz talks smack to Pillman. Ortiz punches Pillman. Garrison creates distance with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Santana. Pillman is lighting up Santana’s chest. Pillman uppercuts Santana. Santana ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Santana lands The Suicide Dive. Pillman SuperKicks Ortiz. Pillman goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Ortiz lands back on his feet. Santana & Ortiz connects with their Sitout PowerBomb/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-13) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-7) Will Hobbs vs. (0-2) Jessy Sorensen

Sorensen pie faces Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Sorensen. Hobbs levels Sorensen with a Body Avalanche. Hobbs with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Hobbs. Sorensen is throwing haymakers at Hobbs. Sorensen ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs delivers The Pounce. Sorensen side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Hobbs launches Sorensen over the top rope. Sorensen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs connects with The Oklahoma Stampede to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-7) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-3) Diamante & (4-1) Ivelisse vs. (0-6) Skyler Moore & (0-4) Rache Chanel

Ivelisse and Moore will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ivelisse applies a wrist lock. Ivelisse brings Moore down to the mat. Moore with two arm-drags. Moore with a Hip Toss. Moore goes for a Bodyslam, but Ivelisse lands back on her feet. Ivelisse kicks the back of Moore’s left knee. Ivelisse brings Moore to the corner. Diamante tags herself in. Moore with forearm shivers. Moore bodyslams Diamante. Moore tags in Chanel. Double Irish Whip. Moore with a running elbow smash. Chanel blocks a boot from Diamante. Chanel with a spinning back elbow smash. Chanel with a Standing Iconoclasm. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Chanel. Chanel goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Diamante holds onto the ropes. Diamante with a diving back elbow smash. Chanel answers with three arm-drags. Chanel prances around the ring. Diamante dodges The Shining Wizard. Diamante with a Running European Uppercut. Diamante applies a front face lock. Ivelisse tags herself in. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Ivelisse hits The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse repeatedly slams Chanel’s head on the canvas. Ivelisse delivers an Axe Kick. Ivelisse applies The Dragon Sleeper. Chanel with forearm shivers. Ivelisse ducks a clothesline from Chanel. Ivelisse drives her knee into the midsection of Chanel. Ivelisse with a Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse tugs on Chanel’s hair. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante knocks Moore off the ring apron. Ivelisse repeatedly stomps on Chanel’s chest. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick. Diamante with a short-arm clothesline. The referee is trying to get Moore out of the ring. Ivelisse SuperKicks Chanel. Diamante with a Running Lariat for a two count. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Chanel with heavy bodyshots. Chanel decks Diamante with a JawBreaker. Chanel thrust kicks the midsection of Diamante. Chanel connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Ivelisse and Moore are tagged in. Moore clotheslines Ivelisse. Moore knocks Diamante off the apron. Moore with two running clotheslines. Moore is fired up. Ivelisse side steps Moore into the turnbuckles. Moore kicks Ivelisse in the face. Moore with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Moore hits The Front Slam for a two count. Diamante shoves Moore into Chanel. Diamante with The BackStabber. Ivelisse plants Moore with The Recoil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3) Diamante & (5-1) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Eight Match: (11-6) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order vs. (11-13) QT Marshall w/Allie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana with a waist lock go-behind. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Cabana with a drop toe hold. Marshall applies a deep hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Cabana applies a rear chin lock. Marshall transitions into a hammerlock. Cabana grabs a side headlock. Marshall whips Cabana across the ring. Cabana drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Marshall drops down on the canvas. Marshall leapfrogs over Cabana. Cabana with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Marshall regroups on the outside. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Marshall applies a hammerlock. Cabana backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Stu Grayson yells at Cabana. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Marshall uppercuts Cabana. Marshall whips Cabana across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall sends Cabana to the corner. Cabana crawls under Marshall. Marshall dropkicks Cabana for a two count. Marshall with a forearm smash. Cabana reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall decks Cabana with a back elbow smash. Marshall is distracted by Alan Angels and Preston Vance.

Cabana dumps Marshall face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana with The Big Splash for a two count. Cabana with a high elbow smash. Cabana blasts Marshall with a knife edge chop. Marshall answers with forearm shivers. Cabana reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Cabana drops Marshall with The Bionic Elbow for a two count. Cabana hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cabana hammers down on the back of Marshall’s neck. Cabana applies a nerve hold. Marshall with elbows into the midsection of Cabana. Cabana with a drop toe hold. Cabana works on his joint manipulation game. Cabana applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Cabana with a Standing Iconoclasm. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Cabana. Cabana reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall with a Diving Shoulder Tackle. Marshall with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Marshall bodyslams Cabana. Marshall follows that with a Diving Back Elbow Smash. Marshall plays to the crowd. Cabana negates The Diamond Cutter. Marshall with a BackBreaker/FlatLiner Combination for a two count. Cabana avoids The Flying Axe Handle. Cabana blocks a boot from Marshall. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana hits The Bionic Elbow. Cabana goes for The Flying Asshole, but Marshall counters with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Cabana blocks it,. The referee is distracted by Evil Uno. Grayson drills Marshall with The Pump Knee Strike. Cabana connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-6) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-25) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-26) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Avalon attacks Cutler before the bell rings. Slug fest. Cutler with rapid fire haymakers. Avalon drives his knee into the midsection of Cutler. Avalon with a forearm smash. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cutler clotheslines Avalon over the top rope. Avalon runs away from Cutler. Avalon with a knee drop. Avalon with clubbing blows to Cutler’s back. Avalon follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Cutler with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Cutler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon applies a waist lock. Avalon goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler drops Avalon with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler slaps Avalon in the chest. Cutler with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Avalon avoids the steel ring post. Avalon nails Cutler with The Pump Kick. Avalon shoves Cutler. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Cutler rolls Avalon back into the ring. Cutler is distracted by Bates. Avalon delivers The Suicide Dive. Avalon tosses Cutler back into the ring. Avalon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Avalon hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Avalon applies the single leg crab. Cutler grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Avalon grabs the book. Bates snatches the book out of Avalon’s hands. Cutler with The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Avalon fights out of the torture rack position. Avalon kicks Cutler in the gut. Avalon hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Avalon connects with The Martini’s. Avalon with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Avalon argues with the referee. Cutler uses his feet to create separation. Cutler with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Cutler puts Avalon on the top turnbuckle. Cutler with heavy bodyshots. Avalon denies The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Avalon and Cutler tumbles to the floor. Avalon throws Cutler into the steel barricade. Cutler trips Avalon. Avalon and Cutler were unable to make the referee’s ten count.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Tenth Match: (14-6) Best Friends vs. (0-0) Maxx Stardom & (0-0) Dontae Smiley

Taylor and Stardom will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor backs Stardom into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Stardom delivers his combination offense. Stardom uppercuts Taylor. Taylor drops Stardom with The Big Boot. Stardom tags in Smiley. Taylor signals for the test of strength. Taylor kicks Smiley in the gut. Taylor punches Smiley in the back. Taylor tag sin Beretta. Beretta with a forearm smash. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta follows that with a straight right hand. Beretta kicks Smiley in the gut. Beretta whips Smiley across the ring. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Beretta with a side headlock takeover. Smiley with heavy bodyshots. Smiley drops down on the canvas. Smiley leapfrogs over Beretta. Smiley dropkicks Beretta. Smiley poses for the crowd.

Beretta drills Smiley with The Running Knee. Beretta with a blistering chop. Beretta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex. Taylor with a running axe handle strike. Taylor tags in Beretta. Beretta with a forearm smash. Beretta toys around with Smiley. Forearm Exchange. The referee admonishes Beretta. Smiley kicks Beretta in the gut. Smiley with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Smiley tags in Stardom. Beretta side steps Stardom into the turnbuckles. Stardom kicks Beretta in the face. Stardom with a Cazadora Bulldog. Beretta dodges The Rolling Elbow. Beretta hits The Back Drop Driver. Taylor and Smiley are tagged in. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor clotheslines Smiley over the top rope. Taylor throws Smiley into the barricade. Beretta Spears Stardom on the floor. Taylor with a leaping back elbow smash. Taylor tags in Beretta. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Best Friends connects with their Sole Food/Half and Half Suplex Combination. Best Friends plants Smiley with Two PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-6) Best Friends via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (0-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) vs. (12-20) Private Party & (6-0) The Gunn Club In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Billy Gunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy applies a side headlock. Billy with a side headlock takeover. Reynolds with the headscissors escape. Reynolds blasts Billy with a knife edge chop. Dark Order Pose. Reynolds kicks Billy in the gut. Billy denies the irish whip. Billy drops Reynolds with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy talks smack to Grayson. Billy tags in Austin. Austin with an axe handle strike. Austin tags in Kassidy. Private Party works on the left wrist of Reynolds. Quen with a Leaping Senton. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen transitions into a wrist lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen delivers a gut punch. Sunset Flip/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy grabs a side wrist lock. Kassidy tags in Austin. Austin with an axe handle strike. Reynolds drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin with the irish whip. Austin with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Reynolds drives Austin back first into the turnbuckles. Silver tags himself in.

Dark Order gangs up on Austin. Silver kicks Austin in the gut. Silver tags in Grayson. Grayson repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a high elbow smash. Uno stomps on the right hand of Austin. Uno sends Austin back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds goes for a NeckBreaker, but Austin counters with a backslide for a two count. Austin drives Reynolds back first into the turnbuckles. Austin tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a gut punch. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen sweeps out the legs of Reynolds. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Private Party mocks Dark Order. Quen hooks the outside leg for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Quen with a Hurricanrana. Reynolds sends Quen into the ropes. Silver kicks Quen in the back. Quen knocks Silver off the apron. Quen ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Quen with an Elevated Dropkick. Grayson runs interference. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee is distracted by Silver. Uno grabs the right leg of Quen. Reynolds sends Quen crashing to the outside. Grayson rolls Quen back into the ring. Reynolds with the cover for a one count. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno repeatedly stomps on Quen’s chest. Uno tags in Grayson. SpringBoard Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count.

Grayson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grayson brings Quen to the corner. Silver tags himself in. Silver with a straight right hand. Silver uppercuts Quen. Silver drops Quen with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Silver taunts Kassidy. Silver with an uppercut for a one count. Silver applies a rear chin lock. Silver bull rushes Quen to the corner. Reynolds tags himself in. Reynolds is choking Quen with his boot. Uno attacks Quen behind the referee’s back. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Uno drags Quen to the corner. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds stomps on the right shoulder of Quen. Quen denies the double irish whip. Quen shoves Silver into Reynolds. Quen with a Double Hurricanrana. Dark Order stops Quen in his tracks. Uno tags himself in. Uno knocks Austin and Kassidy off the apron. Uno backs away from Billy. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grayson goes for a Release German Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen side steps Grayson into the turnbuckles. Quen tags in Billy. Billy with rapid fire haymakers. Billy ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Billy with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam.

Billy dumps Uno out of the ring. Grayson with a leaping tomahawk chop to Billy. Grayson kicks Billy in the gut. Billy with The Cobra Clutch Slam for a two count. Billy gets Grayson in position for The Famouser. DX Crotch Chop. Uno pulls Billy out of the ring. Uno drives Billy back first into the barricade. Kassidy with The SpringBoard Stunner. Reynolds with a Rolling Elbow. Reynolds follows that with The Cravate NeckBreaker. Quen kicks Reynolds in the gut. Quen with The Reverse Slice Bread. Silver dumps Quen chest first on the canvas. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver drills Quen with The BrainBuster. Silver kicks Austin in the gut. Silver with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a double clothesline. Grayson matrix under a clothesline from Austin. Grayson drops Austin with The Pele Kick. Billy with a boot to the midsection of Grayson. Billy connects with The Famouser. Uno responds with The Big Boot. Grayson tags in Uno. Austin ducks a clothesline from Uno. Austin with a Running Forearm Smash to Reynolds. Austin drops Uno with a Running European Uppercut. Austin clotheslines Reynolds. Austin dumps Silver out of the ring. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Uno. Grayson tags himself in. Dark Order plants Austin with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

