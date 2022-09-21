AEW Dark Results 9/20/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (18-12) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-3) Alexander Moss & (0-0) Zuka

Alex Reynolds and Zuka will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds with a waist lock takedown. Zuka decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Zuka whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Zuka. Reynolds with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Reynolds applies a wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Zuka reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds clotheslines Zuka. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Double Pancake to Moss. Silver whips Zuka across the ring. Silver with The Flapjack. Silver with clubbing mid-kicks. Zuka reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Moss trips Silver from the outside. Zuka clotheslines Silver. Zuka tags in Moss. Moss with a double sledge. Moss bodyslams Silver. Moss with a Knee Drop for a one count. Moss applies a front face lock.

Moss tags in Zuka. Zuka punches Silver in the back. Zuka with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Zuka sends Silver to the corner. Silver kicks Zuka in the face. Silver decks Moss with a back elbow smash. Silver dumps Zuka face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds and Moss are tagged in. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Moss. Reynolds with The Pump Kick. Reynolds side steps Moss into Zuka. Reynolds with a double back elbow in the corner. Reynolds with a corkscrew uppercut. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Zuka. Reynolds drops Zuka with The Rolling Elbow. Moss kicks Reynolds in the gut. Moss whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Reynolds goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Zuka gets in the way. Silver nails Zuka with The Pump Kick. Silver side steps Moss into the turnbuckles. Dark Order connects with their Enzuigiri/Stunner/Rolling Elbow/German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-12) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (33-36) Emi Sakura w/Baliyan Akki vs. (0-4) Avery Breaux

Sakura refuses to shake Breaux’s hands. Sakura with Three Mongolian Chops. Breaux dropkicks Sakura. Breaux poses for the crowd. Sakura tugs on Breaux’s hair. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura sits on Breaux’s back. The referee admonishes Sakura. Sakura stomps on the midsection of Breaux. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Sakura rakes the eyes of Breaux. Sakura starts biting Breaux’s left hand. Breaux with two forearm smashes.

Sakura answers with a knife edge chop. Sakura whips Breaux across the ring. Breaux with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Breaux with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Breaux goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sakura blocks it. Sakura with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura follows that with a Butterfly Suplex. Sakura drags Breaux to the corner. Sakura connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-36) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-1) The Trust Busters w/Sonny Kiss & VSK vs. (0-2) GKM, (0-12) Marcus Kross, (0-6) Mike Magnum In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Slim J and Marcus Kross will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kross applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Slim applies a hammerlock. Kross with two sharp elbow strikes. Kross with clubbing hamstring kicks. Slim clotheslines Kross. Slim is fired up. Slim applies a front face lock. Slim tags in Daivari. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kross decks Daivari with a JawBreaker. Kross applies a wrist lock. Kross tags in GKM. GKM with a double sledge. GKM dropkicks Daivari for a one count. GKM with forearm shivers. GKM with a back elbow smash. Slim kicks GKM in the back. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari sends GKM to the corner.

GKM kicks Daivari in the face. Bordeaux and Magnum are tagged in. Magnum is throwing haymakers at Bordeaux. Bordeaux shoves Magnum into the ropes. Magnum with a flying forearm smash. Bordeaux reverses out of the irish whip from Magnum. Bordeaux drops Magnum with a Leaping Body Block. Kross and GKM runs interference. Double Dropkick. Bordeaux answers with a double clothesline. Simultaneous tag to Slim. Assisted NeckBreaker. Kross attacks Slim from behind. Short-Arm Reversal by Slim. Slim with a Cazadora Flatliner. Slim applies a front face lock. Slim tags in Bordeaux. Bordeaux with a Running Belly to Back Suplex. Bordeaux drags Magnum to the corner. Bordeaux tags in Daivari. Daivari connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) The Trust Busters via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (20-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-1) Luke Kurtis

Ogogo nails Kurtis with a Release German Suplex before the bell rings. Ogogo uppercuts Kurtis. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on Kurtis chest. Ogogo HeadButts Kurtis. Forearm Exchange. Kurtis kicks Ogogo in the gut. Kurtis ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Ogogo drops Kurtis with a Big Boot. Ogogo knockouts Kurtis with a Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (21-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Fifth Match: (3-14) Zack Clayton vs. (0-26) Vary Morales

"The Reality is, I'm just getting started"

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton sends Morales face first into the canvas. Morales applies a waist lock. Clayton decks Morales with a back elbow smash. Morales side steps Clayton into the turnbuckles. Morales with a Corner Dropkick. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Morales. Morales dives over Clayton. Morales ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Morales thrust kicks the midsection of Clayton. Morales with a Shotgun Dropkick for a one count. Clayton clotheslines Morales. Clayton hammers down on the back of Morales neck. Clayton talks smack to the crowd. Clayton kicks Morales in the face.

Clayton uses the top rope as a weapon. Clayton is throwing haymakers at Morales. Clayton stomps on Morales chest. Clayton hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Clayton uppercuts Morales. Clayton tells a fan to jump the railing. Morales attacks Clayton from behind. Clayton kicks Morales in the gut. Clayton punches Morales in the back. Clayton rolls Morales back into the ring. Morales with a Spinning Back Kick. Morales kicks Clayton in the gut. Morales SuperKicks Clayton. Morales ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Clayton catches Morales in mid-air. Clayton connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-14) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (17-7) Marina Shafir vs. (0-2) La Rosa Negra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a judo takedown. Shafir works on the left shoulder of Negra. Negra applies a hammerlock. Shafir drives Negra face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Negra side steps Shafir into the turnbuckles. Negra with a Spinning Back Kick. Negra is mauling Shafir in the corner. Shafir reverses out of the irish whip from Negra. Shafir catches Negra in mid-air. Shafir with a Wasteland.

Negra rolls Shafir over for a two count. Negra with another Spinning Back Kick. Negra with a forearm smash. Shafir reverses out of the irish whip from Negra. Negra with a SpringBoard Back Elbow for a one count. Shafir applies a waist lock. Shafir with a Ripcord Overhand Chop. Shafir pie faces Negra. Chop Exchange. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir with another Judo Throw. Shafir kicks Negra in the back. Shafir denies the drop toe hold. Shafir kicks Negra in the chest. Shafir makes Negra tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (18-7) Marina Shafir via Submission

Seventh Match: (1-3) Madison Rayne vs. (0-5) Viva Van

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Rayne with a side headlock takeover. Van with heavy bodyshots. Van whips Rayne across the ring. Rayne drops Van with a shoulder tackle. Van drops down on the canvas. Rayne grabs a side headlock. Van drives Rayne back first into the turnbuckles. Van with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rayne rocks Van with a forearm smash. Van answers with a knee lift. Rayne attacks the midsection of Van. Van drives her knee into the midsection of Rayne. Van drives Rayne back first into the ring apron. Van rolls Rayne back into the ring. Van hooks both legs for a two count.

Van slams Rayne’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Van with a forearm smash. Rayne reverses out of the irish whip from Van. Van applies The Tarantula. Van with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Van punches Rayne in the back. Van puts Rayne on her shoulders. Rayne with The Victory Roll for a two count. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rayne is lighting up Van’s chest. Rayne with a forearm smash. Rayne hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Van with a forearm smash. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Van. Rayne drives her knee into Van’s back. Rayne connects with The Cross Rayne to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Madison Rayne via Pinfall

Eight Match: (16-32) Kilynn King vs. (0-5) Sahara Seven

Seven attacks King before the bell rings. Seven with forearm shivers. Seven with a Spinning Back Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King ducks a clothesline from Seven. King applies a wrist lock. King with combination chops. King with a short-arm clothesline. Seven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Seven rolls King over for a two count. King blocks a boot from Seven. King with a knee lift. King delivers a Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-32) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (26-7) Tony Nese & (9-5) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Baliyan Akki & (0-0) Ryan Matthews

Josh Woods and Baliyan Akki will start things off. Woods scores an ankle pick. Wrist Lock Exchange. Akki applies a hammerlock. Akki transitions into a side headlock. Woods reverses the hold. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Akki delivers his combination offense. Woods launches Akki over the top rope. Akki goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Woods counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Woods slams Akki’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Woods tags in Nese. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Nese dropkicks Akki. Nese toys around with Akki. Nese repeatedly stomps on Akki’s chest. Nese bodyslams Akki. Nese flexes his muscles.

Nese with heavy bodyshots. Nese with a side headlock takeover. Nese transitions into a ground and pound attack. Akki is displaying his fighting spirit. Akki with a Hook Kick. Akki tags in Matthews. Matthews with a corkscrew back elbow smash. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Matthews. Matthew side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Matthews dropkicks Nese into the turnbuckles. Matthews goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Matthews goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese tags in Woods. Nese kicks Akki off the ring apron. Woods with a Running Hip Attack. Woods and Nese connects with their Olympic Slam/Running NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-7) Tony Nese & (10-5) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (32-41) Sonny Kiss w/The Trust Busters vs. (0-0) Joe Ocasio

Kiss toys around with Ocasio after the bell rings. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Ocasio. Kiss takes a bow. Ocasio HeadButts Kiss. Ocasio whips Kiss across the ring. Ocasio scores the elbow knockdown. Ocasio with a Running Frog Splash for a one count. Ocasio whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss pulls Ocasio down to the mat. Kiss with a Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss with a Handspring Palm Strike. The referee gets distracted by Slim J. Kiss rakes the eyes of Ocasio. Kiss connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-41) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (43-33) Matt Sydal vs. (6-44) JD Drake

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Drake shoves Sydal. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. Drake goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with two arm-drags. Sydal blocks a boot from Drake. Sydal with a back heel trip. Sydal with a Standing Mariposa. Sydal rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Drake. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Drake clotheslines Sydal. Drake with a straight right hand. Drake with two forearm smashes. Chop Exchange. Sydal continues to kick the left hamstring of Drake. Drake launches Sydal to the corner. Sydal side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Drake launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal with a leaping forearm smash. Sydal with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sydal follows that with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick.

Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Drake. Sydal whips Drake into the ringside barricade. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Drake answers with a Pop Up Lariat. Sydal gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Drake repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Drake uses the middle rope as a weapon. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Drake punches Sydal in the back. Drake bodyslams Sydal. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake stomps on Sydal’s back. Drake tees off on Sydal. Second Chop Exchange. Drake with a Senton Splash. Drake fish hooks Sydal. Sydal with a Chop/Hamstring Kick Combination. Drake whips Sydal across the ring.

Drake goes for a Splash, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal with The La Magistral for a two count. Drake answers with a double sledge. Drake drags Sydal to the corner. Drake goes for The Vader Bomb, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Sydal is going to the well with these transitional hamstring kicks. Drake whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal drops Drake with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Sydal with repeated hamstring kicks. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Drake decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Drake shoves Sydal. Sydal avoids The Flying Lariat. Drake Powerslams Sydal in mid-air for a two count. Drake goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory. After the match, Anthony Henry attacks Sydal from behind. The Work Horsemen lays out Sydal to close the show.

Winner: (44-33) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

