AEW Dark Results 9/21/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (23-6) Wardlow vs. (0-2) JDX

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. JDX shoves Wardlow. JDX ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. JDX with a chop/haymaker combination. Wardlow grabs a front chancery. JDX with heavy bodyshots. JDX ducks another clothesline from Wardlow. JDX with a Step Up Enzuigiri. JDX SuperKicks Wardlow. Wardlow drops JDX with The Big Boot. Wardlow delivers Five PowerBombs. Wardlow puts JDX on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knockouts JDX with The Casualty Of War.

Winner: (24-6) Wardlow via Knockout

Second Match: (32-13) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Allie Katch

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Katch backs Swole into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Katch scores a right jab. Following a snap mare takeover, Katch with a Running Boot for a one count. Katch applies a rear chin lock. Swole with elbows into the midsection of Katch. Katch pulls Swole down to the mat. Katch applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Katch goes back to the rear chin lock. Swole gets back to a vertical base. Katch kicks Swole in the gut. Katch whips Swole across the ring. Swole ducks a clothesline from Katch. Swole drops Katch with two cross chops. Katch avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Katch. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory

Winner: (33-13) Big Swole via Pinfall

Third Match: (28-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (10-22) Chaos Project

Santana and Serpentico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Santana with a waist lock takedown. Serpentico backs away from Ortiz. Strong lock up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Santana grabs a side headlock. Serpentico whips Santana across the ring. Santana drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Santana. Santana with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Santana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana follows that with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Ortiz with clubbing blows to Serpentico’s back. Ortiz tags in Santana. Double Irish Whip. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Santana. Tip Up by Serpentico. Ortiz thrust kicks the midsection of Serpentico. Santana hits The Ushigoroshi. Ortiz with a basement dropkick. Assisted MoonSault Press. Santana blasts Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz.

Inner Circle goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Luther inadvertently clotheslines Serpentico. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Chaos Project regroups on the outside. Luther throws Serpentico into Ortiz. Luther tees off on Santana. Luther sends Santana back first into the steel barricade. Serpentico slams Ortiz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ortiz is displaying his fighting spirit. Luther tags himself in. Luther repeatedly stomps on Ortiz’s chest. Luther whips Ortiz into the turnbuckles. Assisted Corner Clothesline. Luther with a Double Avalanche. Luther with a Knee Strike. Serpentico goes into the cover for a two count. Serpentico and Ortiz are trading back and forth shots. Serpentico HeadButts Ortiz. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a Modified Enzuigiri for a two count.

Luther with a Knee Drop. Luther sends Ortiz to the corner. Ortiz with a Headscissors Takeover into the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico takes a swipe at Santana. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana with a series of clotheslines. Santana decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Santana SuperKicks Luther. Santana ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Santana drives his knee into the midsection of Serpentico. Santana hits The Three Amigos. Serpentico avoids The Frog Splash. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner. Serpentico SuperKicks Ortiz off the ring apron. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther tags in Serpentico. Double Irish Whip. Santana side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Serpentico inadvertently superkicks Luther. Santana with a knife edge chop. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Santana. Ortiz tags himself in. Assisted Rolling Cutter. Inner Circle connects with The Double Flapjack to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-29) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (0-4) Dillon McQueen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Janela with a deep arm-drag. Janela struts around the ring. Strong lockup. Janela applies a side headlock. McQueen reverses the hold. McQueen with a side headlock takeover. Janela answers with the headscissors escape. McQueen with a Counter Hip Toss. McQueen mocks Janela. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Janela backs McQueen into the turnbuckles. Janela delivers a gut punch. Janela with a forearm smash. Janela repeatedly stomps on McQueen’s chest. Janela drives McQueen face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

McQueen with heavy bodyshots. Janela answers with a straight right hand. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela poses for the crowd. Janela goes for a Senton Splash, but McQueen gets his knees up in the air. McQueen with a Hook Kick. McQueen with The Shining Wizard. McQueen whips Janela across the ring. Janela holds onto the ropes. Janela sends McQueen tumbling to the floor. Rossi dumps McQueen face first into the steel barricade. Rossi rolls McQueen back into the ring. Janela connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-29) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (37-7) Taynara Conti vs. w/Anna Jay & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-0) Marina Tucker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tucker backs Conti into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Tucker drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Tucker goes for a bodyslam, but Conti lands back on her feet. Conti rolls Tucker over for a two count. Tucker denies The SuperKick. Conti ducks a clothesline from Tucker. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti unloads five Mid-Kicks. Tucker avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tucker regroups on the outside. Conti kicks Tucker in the face. Conti rolls Tucker back into the ring.

Tucker drops Conti with a knee lift. Tucker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Tucker with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Tucker with forearm shivers. Tucker applies a rear chin lock. Tucker pulls Conti down to the mat for a one count. Tucker goes back to the rear chin lock. Conti with an arm-drag takeover. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti follows that with two clotheslines. Conti drops Tucker with The Uranage FaceBuster. Conti nails Tucker with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Tay KO. Conti plants Tucker with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (16-36) Lee Johnson & (5-2) Brock Anderson w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-2) Cameron Stewart & (0-0) Luke Curtis

Brock Anderson and Cameron Stewart will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stewart applies a hammerlock. Anderson sweeps out the legs of Stewart. Anderson hyperextends the left leg of Stewart. Anderson with a knee drop for a one count. Johnson and Curtis are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Curtis applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Curtis across the hold. Curtis holds onto the ropes. Curtis walks over Johnson’s back. Strong lockup. Johnson applies a side headlock. Curtis whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Curtis with a shoulder tackle. Curtis drops down on the canvas. Johnson with The Standing MoonSault. Johnson walks over Curtis back. Curtis kicks Johnson in the gut. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Curtis. Johnson leapfrogs over Curtis. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Curtis.

Johnson rocks Curtis with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Curtis. Curtis with a back hand. Curtis drags Johnson to his corner. Curtis tags in Stewart. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss for a one count. Stewart applies a front face lock. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Stewart drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Stewart. Stewart reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Stewart applies The Sleeper Hold. Johnson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Anderson and Curtis are tagged in. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Curtis. Anderson with two clotheslines. Anders punches Curtis. Anderson whips Curtis into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Curtis reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Johnson made the blind tag. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Curtis. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson knocks Stewart off the ring apron. Johnson connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-36) Lee Johnson & (6-2) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (26-7) FTR vs. (0-0) Anthony Greene & (0-0) Stallion Rogers

Cash Wheeler and Stallion Rogers will start things off. Wheeler signals for the test of strength. Wheeler applies a hammerlock. Wheeler with a wrist lock takedown. Wheeler goes back to the hammerlock. Rogers reverses the hold. Wheeler with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Wheeler backs Rogers into the turnbuckles. Harwood tags himself in. Rogers avoids the double team attack. Rogers tags in Greene. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Harwood with a side headlock takeover. Greene whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood drops Greene with two shoulder tackles. Greene drops down on the canvas. Harwood slides under Greene. Harwood body slams Greene. Greene answers with an up kick. Greene with two deep arm-drags. Greene applies an arm-bar. Harwood tugs on Greene’s hair. Wheeler tags himself in. Greene also retreats from FTR’s corner. Wrist Lock Takeover Exchange. Greene tags in Rogers.

Rogers kicks Wheeler in the gut. Rogers applies a front face lock. Wheeler bodyslams Rogers. Wheeler whips Rogers across the ring. Wheeler scores the elbow knockdown. Wheeler uppercuts Rogers. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Rogers reverses out of the irish whip from Harwood. Rogers scores the elbow knockdown. Rogers with two clotheslines. Rogers applies a front face lock. Harwood backs Rogers into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Harwood slaps Rogers in the face. Rogers runs after Harwood. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Harwood whips Rogers across the ring. Harwood drops down on the canvas. FTR with a double clothesline. Wheeler repeatedly stomps on Roger’s chest. Wheeler whips Rogers into the turnbuckles. Wheeler with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Wheeler stomps on Rogers face. Wheeler with a knee drop for a one count. Wheeler tags in Harwood.

Wheeler slams Roger’s head on the right boot of Harwood. Harwood with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Harwood applies a rear chin lock. Rogers with heavy bodyshots. Harwood applies a side headlock. Rogers whips Harwood across the ring. Rogers applies The Sleeper Hold. Wheeler made the blind tag. Lariat/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. Wheeler sends Rogers to the corner. Rogers side steps Wheeler into the turnbuckles. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Harwood with a forearm smash. Harwood goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rogers lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Harwood sends Rogers into the ropes. Rogers HeadButts Harwood. Rogers tags in Greene. Greene tees off on FTR. Greene decks Wheeler with a JawBreaker. Greene with a Running NeckBreaker. Greene unloads two knife edge chops. Greene whips Wheeler into Harwood.

Greene with a double chop. Harwood goes for the irish whip, but Greene counters with The Bulldog. Greene with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Body Block. Greene SuperKicks Wheeler to the floor. Rogers lands The Suicide Dive. Greene hits The Victory Roll for a two count. Greene tags in Rogers. Wheeler sends Greene tumbling to the floor. Wheeler HeadButts Rogers. Harwood rolls Rogers over with a handful of trucks for a two count. Rogers with The La Magistral for a two count. Harwood kicks Rogers in the gut. Harwood PowerBombs Rogers. Rogers rolls Harwood over for a two count. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Double Irish Whip. Greene pulls Harwood out of the ring. Rogers with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Harwood drills Greene with The BrainBuster on the floor. Rogers ducks a clothesline from Wheeler. Rogers delivers another Suicide Dive. Wheeler with a Fireman’s Carry BackBreaker. Wheeler connects with The Jack Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-7) FTR via Pinfall

Eight Match: (21-12) The Bunny w/The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-0) Xtina Kay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bunny decks Kay with a back elbow smash. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Kay. Bunny pulls Kay down to the mat. Kay side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Kay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kay talks smack to Bunny. Short-Arm Reversal by Bunny. Bunny whips Kay across the ring.

Bunny with a diving clothesline. Bunny kicks Kay in the gut. Bunny is choking Kay with her boot. Bunny stomps on Kay’s ribs. Bunny with a knife edge chop. Bunny whips Kay into the turnbuckles. Bunny rakes the back of Kay. Kay with a forearm smash. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Kay. Bunny drops Kay with a running knee lift. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-12) The Bunny via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (37-7) Lance Archer vs. (0-4) Marcus Kross

Archer kicks Kross off the ring apron. Archer throws Kross back into the ring. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Kross lands back on his feet. Kross ducks a clothesline from Archer. Kross with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Kross with a single leg dropkick. Archer rocks Kross with a forearm smash in mid-air. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer tells Kross to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Archer Chokeslams Kross. Archer puts Kross on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (9-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) w/Brodie Lee Jr, Alan Angels and Preston Vance vs. (0-1) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) w/Cezar Bononi & JD Drake

Alex Reynolds and Peter Avalon will start things off. Bononi immediately trips Reynolds right in front of the referee. Nemeth attacks Reynolds from behind. Nemeth knocks Silver off the ring apron. The Wingmen gangs up on Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Reynolds kicks Avalon in the chest. Reynolds dumps Nemeth out of the ring. Reynolds tags in Silver. Avalon ducks under the double clothesline. Double Hip Toss for a two count. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver dumps Nemeth face first on the top rope. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Avalon decks Silver with a JawBreaker. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Silver with a double clothesline. Wingmen denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Double Dropkick for a two count.

Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Avalon with a knee drop for a two count. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Double Knee Lift. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth shakes his hips. Silver is displaying his fighting spirit. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Silver’s back. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon stomps on Silver’s face. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Silver creates distance with a Double Vertical Suplex. Silver tags in Reynolds.

Reynolds with two clotheslines. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Reynolds spins Nemeth around. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds hits The Cravate Suplex. Reynolds denies The O’Connor Roll. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift for a two count. Nemeth drops Reynolds with The Leaping DDT. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Silver. Dark Order denies The Double Rude Awakening. Dark Order with a Double Burning Hammer. Avalon attacks the Dark Order from behind. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon with two running forearm smashes. Silver side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Silver with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Dark Order connects with their Stunner/German Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (4-8) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (18-31) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Test Of Strength. Garcia applies a wrist lock. Garcia with a drop toe hold. Angels applies a wrist lock. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Garcia backs Angels into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Angels rolls under the knife edge chop. Leg Sweep Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Garcia slaps Angels in the back. Garcia mocks Dark Order. Angels grapevines the legs of Garcia. Angels slaps Garcia in the back. Garcia is pissed. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Garcia drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Angels rolls out of the wrist lock from Garcia. Angels whips Garcia across the ring. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Garcia to the floor. Garcia denies The Suicide Dive. Garcia punches Angels in the back. Garcia drives Angels back first into the ring apron. Garcia resets the referee’s ten count. Angels with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Angels with a Diving Cannonball Senton off the stage.

Angels rolls Garcia back into the ring. 2.0 runs interference behind the referee’s back. Garcia with a Running Boot. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Garcia uppercuts Angels for a two count. Garcia applies a rear chin lock. Garcia drives his knee into Angels back for a two count. Garcia rocks Angels with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia dropkicks the back of Angels head for a two count. Garcia continues to put the boots to Angels. Garcia whips Angels into the turnbuckles. Garcia with a running chop. Garcia with a Judo Toss. Garcia applies a wrist lock. Garcia repeatedly kicks Angels in the face. Garcia whips Angels across the ring. Angels with the sunset flip for a two count. Angels with forearm shivers. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels ducks a clothesline from Garcia.

Both men are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Forearm Exchange. Garcia delivers his combination offense. Angels drops Garcia with The Discus Lariat. Angels clotheslines Garcia. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels slides under Garcia. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Garcia kicks Angels in the face. Angels hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Angels dives over Garcia. Garcia with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Garcia slaps Angels in the face. Angels repeatedly kicks Garcia in the face. Angels dropkicks Garica. Angels with The Flatliner. Angels applies The Koji Clutch. Garcia starts raining down hammer fists. Angels goes back to The Koji Clutch. Parker rakes the eyes of Angels behind the referee’s back. Garcia drops Angels with The Big Boot. Garcia makes Angels tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (5-8) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Twelfth Match: (2-1) The Factory vs. (0-11) Sean Maluta, (0-7) Cole Karter, (0-2) Darian Bengston In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aaron Solow and Darian Bengston will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow pulls Bengston down to the mat. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow whips Bengston across the ring. Bengston with a side headlock takeover. Solow responds with The Windmill Kick. Bengston tags in Karter. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Karter. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto delivers a gut punch. Comoroto toys around with Karter. Karter with forearm shivers. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Karter lands back on his feet. Karter kicks Comoroto in the face.

Karter with a Pump Knee Strike. Comoroto clotheslines Karter. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall with rapid fire haymakers. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Karter’s chest. The referee admonishes Marshall. Simultaneous tag to Comoroto. Solow with a running elbow smash. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Comoroto sends Karter to the corner. Karter tags in Maluta. Comoroto tells Maluta to bring it. Maluta with two double hand chops. Maluta SuperKicks Comoroto. Comoroto avoids The Helluva Kick. Comoroto with The Choke Bomb. Comoroto clears the ring. Comoroto tags in Solow. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Marshall tags himself in. Solow with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Factory via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (34-17) Colt Cabana w/Evil Uno & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (3-20) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake backs Cabana into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee tells The Wingmen to get off the ring apron. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Drake has the leverage advantage. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Drake. Cabana applies a front face lock. Cabana sends Drake face first into the canvas. Cabana with a deep arm-drag. Cabana applies an arm-bar. Cabana grabs a side wrist lock. Drake with a straight right hand. Cabana applies a side headlock. Drake whips Cabana across the ring. Cabana runs into Drake. Chop Exchange. Drake grabs a side headlock. Cabana whips Drake across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Drake dumps Cabana out of the ring. Drake clotheslines Cabana off the apron. Drake with a forearm smash.

Drake rolls Cabana back into the ring. Drake kicks Cabana in the face. Cabana with a forearm smash. Drake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Drake bodyslams Cabana. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Drake with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Cabana and Drake are trading back and forth shots. Second Chop Exchange. Drake with forearm shivers. Cabana side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Cabana drops Drake with a shoulder tackle. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Drake. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana hits Three Bionic Elbows for a two count. Cabana delivers The Flying Asshole. Drake with clubbing blows to Cabana’s back. Cabana bodyslams Drake for a two count. Cabana puts Drake on the top turnbuckle. Drake drops Cabana with The Flying Leg Lariat. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Cabana ducks out of the way. Cabana connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-17) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (29-10) Eddie Kingston vs. (9-15) Bear Bronson w/Bear Boulder

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson tells Kingston to bring it. Kingston runs into Bronson. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kingston repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Bronson. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston is lighting up Bronson’s chest. Bronson denies the irish whip. Bronson rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Bronson with The Exploder Suplex. Kingston regroups on the outside. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson rolls Kingston back into the ring. Bronson punches Kingston in the chest. Bronson and Kingston are trading back and forth shots. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson rakes the eyes of Kingston.

Kingston goes for The Sunset Flip, but Bronson counters with The Seated Senton for a two count. Bronson uses the top rope as a weapon. Kingston starts biting Bronson’s fingers Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson is mauling Kingston in the corner. Side Step Display. Kingston drops Bronson with The STO. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Kingston with four blistering chops. Kingston with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kingston follows that with a Running Boot. Bronson hits The Bossman Slam for a two count. Bronson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Bronson with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kingston avoids The Discus Lariat. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Bronson denies The DDT. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Kingston lands back on his feet. Kingston connects with Two Spinning Back Fists to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-10) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

